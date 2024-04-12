Advertisement
How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 25 North Carolina Cities

Heather Taylor
·7 min read
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Across the state of North Carolina are cities where it’s possible to live comfortably on modest earnings with several major metropolitan areas among those with an affordable cost of living.

To determine which North Carolina cities individuals may live comfortably in, GOBankingRates found the 150 most populated cities in North Carolina. Each city’s total population, total households and median household income were sourced along with the average single-family home value, average mortgage and livability index.

With cities ranked from smallest to highest populations, here’s how much it takes to live comfortably in 25 North Carolina cities.

Vicki Pierce / Shutterstock.com
Vicki Pierce / Shutterstock.com

Holly Springs

  • Total households: 13,596

  • Total population: 42,023

  • Median household income: $127,755

  • Livability: 85

  • Average home value (January 2024): $559,065

  • Average mortgage cost: $3,287

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,950

  • Monthly cost of living: $5,237

Jeff Yount / iStock.com
Jeff Yount / iStock.com

Hickory

  • Total households: 17,663

  • Total population: 43,352

  • Median household income: $58,251

  • Livability: 69

  • Average home value (January 2024): $275,414

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,619

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,985

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,604

April Ann Canada / Getty Images/iStockphoto
April Ann Canada / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wilson

  • Total households: 19,658

  • Total population: 47,767

  • Median household income: $46,891

  • Livability: 63

  • Average home value (January 2024): $201,748

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,186

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,926

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,113

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Wake Forest

  • Total households: 16,811

  • Total population: 48,047

  • Median household income: $115,159

  • Livability: 83

  • Average home value (January 2024): $508,520

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,990

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,988

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,978

peeterv / iStock.com
peeterv / iStock.com

Mooresville

  • Total households: 19,365

  • Total population: 50,025

  • Median household income: $82,622

  • Livability: 73

  • Average home value (January 2024): $461,365

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,713

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,057

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,769

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kannapolis

  • Total households: 19,026

  • Total population: 53,314

  • Median household income: $66,487

  • Livability: 62

  • Average home value (January 2024): $261,176

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,536

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,868

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,403

Carl Lewis / Wikimedia Commons
Carl Lewis / Wikimedia Commons

Rocky Mount

  • Total households: 22,666

  • Total population: 54,260

  • Median household income: $50,092

  • Livability: 70

  • Average home value (January 2024): $178,135

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,047

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,848

  • Monthly cost of living: $2,896

J. Michael Jones / iStock.com
J. Michael Jones / iStock.com

Burlington

  • Total households: 23,883

  • Total population: 56,951

  • Median household income: $52,963

  • Livability: 69

  • Average home value (January 2024): $230,583

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,356

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,817

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,173

Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chapel Hill

  • Total households: 19,965

  • Total population: 58,919

  • Median household income: $85,940

  • Livability: 85

  • Average home value (January 2024): $626,049

  • Average mortgage cost: $3,681

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,124

  • Monthly cost of living: $5,804

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Huntersville

  • Total households: 22,974

  • Total population: 61,202

  • Median household income: $112,893

  • Livability: 74

  • Average home value (January 2024): $518,914

  • Average mortgage cost: $3,051

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,987

  • Monthly cost of living: $5,038

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Apex

  • Total households: 22,965

  • Total population: 65,541

  • Median household income: $129,688

  • Livability: 87

  • Average home value (January 2024): $592,306

  • Average mortgage cost: $3,482

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,937

  • Monthly cost of living: $5,420

Anya Douglas / Shutterstock.com
Anya Douglas / Shutterstock.com

Jacksonville

  • Total households: 22,089

  • Total population: 71,908

  • Median household income: $50,185

  • Livability: 70

  • Average home value (January 2024): $234,072

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,376

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,000

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,376

Wirestock / Getty Images
Wirestock / Getty Images

Gastonia

  • Total households: 31,151

  • Total population: 80,615

  • Median household income: $58,047

  • Livability: 59

  • Average home value (January 2024): $268,925

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,581

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,915

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,497

KenWiedemann / Getty Images
KenWiedemann / Getty Images

Greenville

  • Total households: 37,901

  • Total population: 87,894

  • Median household income: $47,485

  • Livability: 76

  • Average home value (January 2024): $247,768

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,457

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,182

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,639

rodclementphotography / iStock.com
rodclementphotography / iStock.com

Asheville

  • Total households: 38,229

  • Total population: 93,695

  • Median household income: $63,810

  • Livability: 72

  • Average home value (January 2024): $460,589

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,708

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,189

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,897

Scott Alan Ritchie / Shutterstock.com
Scott Alan Ritchie / Shutterstock.com

Concord

  • Total households: 36,205

  • Total population: 105,335

  • Median household income: $83,480

  • Livability: 80

  • Average home value (January 2024): $367,581

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,161

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,021

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,182

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

High Point

  • Total households: 44,049

  • Total population: 114,120

  • Median household income: $58,582

  • Livability: 76

  • Average home value (January 2024): $233,941

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,375

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,988

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,363

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Wilmington

  • Total households: 53,374

  • Total population: 116,933

  • Median household income: $58,908

  • Livability: 70

  • Average home value (January 2024): $403,865

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,374

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,144

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,519

KAD Photo / Shutterstock.com
KAD Photo / Shutterstock.com

Cary

  • Total households: 66,120

  • Total population: 174,880

  • Median household income: $125,317

  • Livability: 90

  • Average home value (January 2024): $609,253

  • Average mortgage cost: $3,582

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,049

  • Monthly cost of living: $5,631

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fayetteville

  • Total households: 80,852

  • Total population: 208,697

  • Median household income: $53,424

  • Livability: 73

  • Average home value (January 2024): $205,557

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,209

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,031

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,240

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Winston-Salem

  • Total households: 98,749

  • Total population: 249,571

  • Median household income: $54,416

  • Livability: 66

  • Average home value (January 2024): $247,228

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,454

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,991

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,445

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Durham

  • Total households: 120,386

  • Total population: 284,094

  • Median household income: $74,710

  • Livability: 81

  • Average home value (January 2024): $394,050

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,317

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,042

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,359

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Greensboro

  • Total households: 120,137

  • Total population: 297,202

  • Median household income: $55,051

  • Livability: 82

  • Average home value (January 2024): $253,586

  • Average mortgage cost: $1,491

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,981

  • Monthly cost of living: $3,472

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Raleigh

  • Total households: 189,830

  • Total population: 465,517

  • Median household income: $78,631

  • Livability: 84

  • Average home value (January 2024): $434,556

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,555

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,041

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,595

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte

  • Total households: 354,442

  • Total population: 875,045

  • Median household income: $74,070

  • Livability: 79

  • Average home value (January 2024): $393,632

  • Average mortgage cost: $2,314

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,033

  • Monthly cost of living: $4,347

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across North Carolina to find how much someone needs to earn to live comfortably in cities across North Carolina. GOBankingRates started by finding the 150 most populated cities in North Carolina as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each city on the list a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, and median household income, all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, average single family home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the average mortgage, calculated using the National 30-year Fixed Rate Average Mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted by population from most to least populated city to find the average amount needed to live comfortably in the major North Carolina cities. All the data was collected on and up-to-date as of April 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 25 North Carolina Cities

