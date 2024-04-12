How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 25 North Carolina Cities

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Across the state of North Carolina are cities where it’s possible to live comfortably on modest earnings with several major metropolitan areas among those with an affordable cost of living.

To determine which North Carolina cities individuals may live comfortably in, GOBankingRates found the 150 most populated cities in North Carolina. Each city’s total population, total households and median household income were sourced along with the average single-family home value, average mortgage and livability index.

With cities ranked from smallest to highest populations, here’s how much it takes to live comfortably in 25 North Carolina cities.

Holly Springs

Total households: 13,596

Total population: 42,023

Median household income: $127,755

Livability: 85

Average home value (January 2024): $559,065

Average mortgage cost: $3,287

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,950

Monthly cost of living: $5,237

Hickory

Total households: 17,663

Total population: 43,352

Median household income: $58,251

Livability: 69

Average home value (January 2024): $275,414

Average mortgage cost: $1,619

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,985

Monthly cost of living: $3,604

Wilson

Total households: 19,658

Total population: 47,767

Median household income: $46,891

Livability: 63

Average home value (January 2024): $201,748

Average mortgage cost: $1,186

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,926

Monthly cost of living: $3,113

Wake Forest

Total households: 16,811

Total population: 48,047

Median household income: $115,159

Livability: 83

Average home value (January 2024): $508,520

Average mortgage cost: $2,990

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,988

Monthly cost of living: $4,978

Mooresville

Total households: 19,365

Total population: 50,025

Median household income: $82,622

Livability: 73

Average home value (January 2024): $461,365

Average mortgage cost: $2,713

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,057

Monthly cost of living: $4,769

Kannapolis

Total households: 19,026

Total population: 53,314

Median household income: $66,487

Livability: 62

Average home value (January 2024): $261,176

Average mortgage cost: $1,536

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,868

Monthly cost of living: $3,403

Rocky Mount

Total households: 22,666

Total population: 54,260

Median household income: $50,092

Livability: 70

Average home value (January 2024): $178,135

Average mortgage cost: $1,047

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,848

Monthly cost of living: $2,896

Burlington

Total households: 23,883

Total population: 56,951

Median household income: $52,963

Livability: 69

Average home value (January 2024): $230,583

Average mortgage cost: $1,356

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,817

Monthly cost of living: $3,173

Chapel Hill

Total households: 19,965

Total population: 58,919

Median household income: $85,940

Livability: 85

Average home value (January 2024): $626,049

Average mortgage cost: $3,681

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,124

Monthly cost of living: $5,804

Huntersville

Total households: 22,974

Total population: 61,202

Median household income: $112,893

Livability: 74

Average home value (January 2024): $518,914

Average mortgage cost: $3,051

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,987

Monthly cost of living: $5,038

Apex

Total households: 22,965

Total population: 65,541

Median household income: $129,688

Livability: 87

Average home value (January 2024): $592,306

Average mortgage cost: $3,482

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,937

Monthly cost of living: $5,420

Jacksonville

Total households: 22,089

Total population: 71,908

Median household income: $50,185

Livability: 70

Average home value (January 2024): $234,072

Average mortgage cost: $1,376

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,000

Monthly cost of living: $3,376

Gastonia

Total households: 31,151

Total population: 80,615

Median household income: $58,047

Livability: 59

Average home value (January 2024): $268,925

Average mortgage cost: $1,581

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,915

Monthly cost of living: $3,497

Greenville

Total households: 37,901

Total population: 87,894

Median household income: $47,485

Livability: 76

Average home value (January 2024): $247,768

Average mortgage cost: $1,457

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,182

Monthly cost of living: $3,639

Asheville

Total households: 38,229

Total population: 93,695

Median household income: $63,810

Livability: 72

Average home value (January 2024): $460,589

Average mortgage cost: $2,708

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,189

Monthly cost of living: $4,897

Concord

Total households: 36,205

Total population: 105,335

Median household income: $83,480

Livability: 80

Average home value (January 2024): $367,581

Average mortgage cost: $2,161

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,021

Monthly cost of living: $4,182

High Point

Total households: 44,049

Total population: 114,120

Median household income: $58,582

Livability: 76

Average home value (January 2024): $233,941

Average mortgage cost: $1,375

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,988

Monthly cost of living: $3,363

Wilmington

Total households: 53,374

Total population: 116,933

Median household income: $58,908

Livability: 70

Average home value (January 2024): $403,865

Average mortgage cost: $2,374

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,144

Monthly cost of living: $4,519

Cary

Total households: 66,120

Total population: 174,880

Median household income: $125,317

Livability: 90

Average home value (January 2024): $609,253

Average mortgage cost: $3,582

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,049

Monthly cost of living: $5,631

Fayetteville

Total households: 80,852

Total population: 208,697

Median household income: $53,424

Livability: 73

Average home value (January 2024): $205,557

Average mortgage cost: $1,209

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,031

Monthly cost of living: $3,240

Winston-Salem

Total households: 98,749

Total population: 249,571

Median household income: $54,416

Livability: 66

Average home value (January 2024): $247,228

Average mortgage cost: $1,454

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,991

Monthly cost of living: $3,445

Durham

Total households: 120,386

Total population: 284,094

Median household income: $74,710

Livability: 81

Average home value (January 2024): $394,050

Average mortgage cost: $2,317

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,042

Monthly cost of living: $4,359

Greensboro

Total households: 120,137

Total population: 297,202

Median household income: $55,051

Livability: 82

Average home value (January 2024): $253,586

Average mortgage cost: $1,491

Average monthly expenditure cost: $1,981

Monthly cost of living: $3,472

Raleigh

Total households: 189,830

Total population: 465,517

Median household income: $78,631

Livability: 84

Average home value (January 2024): $434,556

Average mortgage cost: $2,555

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,041

Monthly cost of living: $4,595

Charlotte

Total households: 354,442

Total population: 875,045

Median household income: $74,070

Livability: 79

Average home value (January 2024): $393,632

Average mortgage cost: $2,314

Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,033

Monthly cost of living: $4,347

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities across North Carolina to find how much someone needs to earn to live comfortably in cities across North Carolina. GOBankingRates started by finding the 150 most populated cities in North Carolina as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each city on the list a number of factors were found including; total population, total households, and median household income, all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey, the cost of living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, average single family home value as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index, the average mortgage, calculated using the National 30-year Fixed Rate Average Mortgage as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, and the livability index as sourced from AreaVibes. The cities were sorted by population from most to least populated city to find the average amount needed to live comfortably in the major North Carolina cities. All the data was collected on and up-to-date as of April 8, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 25 North Carolina Cities