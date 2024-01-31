How Much You’ll Pay for the Cheapest Homes in the 25 Most Expensive ZIP Codes

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the places America’s movie stars and wealthy financiers call home, it goes without saying that the homes aren’t exactly cheap. And as the housing market grows, even the cheapest home in the 25 most expensive ZIP codes comes with a seven-figure price tag.

To find how much you’ll pay for the cheapest home in the most expensive ZIP codes, GOBankingRates used Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes by ZIP code to find the most expensive median home values by ZIP code. GOBankingRates used Zillow’s October 2023 home listing to search each ZIP code to find the cheapest home for sale.

All 25 of the priciest ZIP codes are found in states that are mainly along the coasts — in California, New York and Florida. Colorado and Wyoming claimed spots in the central part of the country.

Here is how much you’ll pay for the cheapest home in the 25 most expensive ZIP codes.

ZIP Code: 10013

City: New York

Median Home Value: $4,341,294

Cheapest current home listing price: $5,500,00

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: -$1,158,706

ZIP Code: 10065

City: New York

Median Home Value: $5,797,788

Cheapest current home listing price: $6,500,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: -$702,212

ZIP Code: 94022

City: Los Altos, California

Median home value: $4,547,150

Cheapest current home listing price: $4,190,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $357,150

ZIP Code: 92662

City: Newport Beach, California

Median home value: $3,989,862

Cheapest current home listing price: $3,250,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $739,862

ZIP Code: 94024

City: Los Altos, California

Median home value: $3,920,199

Cheapest current home listing price: $2,998,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $922,199

ZIP Code: 92625

City: Newport Beach, California

Median home value: $4,139,980

Cheapest current home listing price: $3,200,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $939,980

ZIP Code: 92657

City: Newport Beach, California

Median home value: $5,069,785

Cheapest current home listing price: $3,388,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $1,681,785

ZIP Code: 92661

City: Newport Beach, California

Median home value: $4,300,878

Cheapest current home listing price: $2,550,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $1,750,878

ZIP Code: 98039

City: Medina, Washington

Median home value: $4,246,938

Cheapest current home listing price: $2,470,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $1,776,938

ZIP Code: 92067

City: Rancho Santa Fe, California

Median home value: $4,341,940

Cheapest current home listing price: $2,450,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $1,891,940

ZIP Code: 81615

City: Snowmass Village, Colorado

Median home value: $4,573,607

Cheapest current home listing price: $2,488,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,085,607

ZIP Code: 83014

City: Wilson, Wyoming

Median home value: $4,506,479

Cheapest current home listing price: $2,400,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,106,479

ZIP Code: 02108

City: Boston

Median home value: $5,087,654

Cheapest current home listing price: $2,750,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,337,654

ZIP Code: 94301

City: Palo Alto, California

Median home value: $4,164,827

Cheapest current home listing price: $1,795,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,369,827

ZIP Code: 11976

City: Water Mill, New York

Median home value: $4,417,914

Cheapest current home listing price: $1,995,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,422,914

ZIP Code: 11962

City: Sagaponack, New York

Median home value: $5,430,942

Cheapest current home listing price: $2,950,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,480,942

ZIP Code: 93108

City: Montecito, California

Median home value: $4,701,386

Cheapest current home listing price: $2,195,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,506,386

ZIP Code: 10014

City: New York

Median home value: $5,419,294

Cheapest current home listing price: $2,750,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,669,294

ZIP Code: 90402

City: Santa Monica, California

Median home value: $4,807,014

Cheapest current home listing price: $1,450,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $3,357,014

ZIP Code: 81656

City: Woody Creek, Colorado

Median home value: $4,665,199

Cheapest current home listing price: $1,300,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $3,365,199

ZIP Code: 34102

City: Naples, Florida

Median home value: $4,961,553

Cheapest current home listing price: $1,239,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $3,722,553

ZIP Code: 81611

City: Aspen, Colorado

Median home value: $8,111,553

Cheapest current home listing price: $3,470,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $4,641,553

ZIP Code: 90210

City: Beverly Hills, California

Median home value: $6,058,616

Cheapest current home listing price: $1,395,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $4,663,616

ZIP Code: 94027

City: Atherton, California

Median home value: $7,572,640

Cheapest current home listing price: $2,698,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $4,874,640

ZIP Code: 33480

City: Palm Beach, Florida

Median home value: $10,949,798

Cheapest current home listing price: $3,295,000

Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $7,684,798

Bob Haegele contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find how much you’ll pay for the cheapest home in the most expensive ZIP codes, GOBankingRates used Zillow Home Value Index for single family homes to find the most expensive median home values by ZIP code. Using the 25 most expensive ZIP codes, GOBankingRates used Zillow’s October 2023 home listing to search each ZIP code to find the cheapest home for sale that lists square footage and has a listing agent. These filter out fraudulent listings to ensure the search’s accuracy. The cheapest listing with the above data was recorded for each of the top 25 ZIP codes, along with the square footage and price per square foot. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 10, 2023.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only and may not represent the exact ZIP code listed.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You’ll Pay for the Cheapest Homes in the 25 Most Expensive ZIP Codes