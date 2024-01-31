How Much You’ll Pay for the Cheapest Homes in the 25 Most Expensive ZIP Codes
In the places America’s movie stars and wealthy financiers call home, it goes without saying that the homes aren’t exactly cheap. And as the housing market grows, even the cheapest home in the 25 most expensive ZIP codes comes with a seven-figure price tag.
To find how much you’ll pay for the cheapest home in the most expensive ZIP codes, GOBankingRates used Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes by ZIP code to find the most expensive median home values by ZIP code. GOBankingRates used Zillow’s October 2023 home listing to search each ZIP code to find the cheapest home for sale.
All 25 of the priciest ZIP codes are found in states that are mainly along the coasts — in California, New York and Florida. Colorado and Wyoming claimed spots in the central part of the country.
Here is how much you’ll pay for the cheapest home in the 25 most expensive ZIP codes.
ZIP Code: 10013
City: New York
Median Home Value: $4,341,294
Cheapest current home listing price: $5,500,00
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: -$1,158,706
ZIP Code: 10065
City: New York
Median Home Value: $5,797,788
Cheapest current home listing price: $6,500,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: -$702,212
ZIP Code: 94022
City: Los Altos, California
Median home value: $4,547,150
Cheapest current home listing price: $4,190,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $357,150
ZIP Code: 92662
City: Newport Beach, California
Median home value: $3,989,862
Cheapest current home listing price: $3,250,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $739,862
ZIP Code: 94024
City: Los Altos, California
Median home value: $3,920,199
Cheapest current home listing price: $2,998,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $922,199
ZIP Code: 92625
City: Newport Beach, California
Median home value: $4,139,980
Cheapest current home listing price: $3,200,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $939,980
ZIP Code: 92657
City: Newport Beach, California
Median home value: $5,069,785
Cheapest current home listing price: $3,388,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $1,681,785
ZIP Code: 92661
City: Newport Beach, California
Median home value: $4,300,878
Cheapest current home listing price: $2,550,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $1,750,878
ZIP Code: 98039
City: Medina, Washington
Median home value: $4,246,938
Cheapest current home listing price: $2,470,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $1,776,938
ZIP Code: 92067
City: Rancho Santa Fe, California
Median home value: $4,341,940
Cheapest current home listing price: $2,450,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $1,891,940
ZIP Code: 81615
City: Snowmass Village, Colorado
Median home value: $4,573,607
Cheapest current home listing price: $2,488,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,085,607
ZIP Code: 83014
City: Wilson, Wyoming
Median home value: $4,506,479
Cheapest current home listing price: $2,400,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,106,479
ZIP Code: 02108
City: Boston
Median home value: $5,087,654
Cheapest current home listing price: $2,750,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,337,654
ZIP Code: 94301
City: Palo Alto, California
Median home value: $4,164,827
Cheapest current home listing price: $1,795,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,369,827
ZIP Code: 11976
City: Water Mill, New York
Median home value: $4,417,914
Cheapest current home listing price: $1,995,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,422,914
ZIP Code: 11962
City: Sagaponack, New York
Median home value: $5,430,942
Cheapest current home listing price: $2,950,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,480,942
ZIP Code: 93108
City: Montecito, California
Median home value: $4,701,386
Cheapest current home listing price: $2,195,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,506,386
ZIP Code: 10014
City: New York
Median home value: $5,419,294
Cheapest current home listing price: $2,750,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,669,294
ZIP Code: 90402
City: Santa Monica, California
Median home value: $4,807,014
Cheapest current home listing price: $1,450,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $3,357,014
ZIP Code: 81656
City: Woody Creek, Colorado
Median home value: $4,665,199
Cheapest current home listing price: $1,300,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $3,365,199
ZIP Code: 34102
City: Naples, Florida
Median home value: $4,961,553
Cheapest current home listing price: $1,239,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $3,722,553
ZIP Code: 81611
City: Aspen, Colorado
Median home value: $8,111,553
Cheapest current home listing price: $3,470,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $4,641,553
ZIP Code: 90210
City: Beverly Hills, California
Median home value: $6,058,616
Cheapest current home listing price: $1,395,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $4,663,616
ZIP Code: 94027
City: Atherton, California
Median home value: $7,572,640
Cheapest current home listing price: $2,698,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $4,874,640
ZIP Code: 33480
City: Palm Beach, Florida
Median home value: $10,949,798
Cheapest current home listing price: $3,295,000
Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $7,684,798
Bob Haegele contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: To find how much you’ll pay for the cheapest home in the most expensive ZIP codes, GOBankingRates used Zillow Home Value Index for single family homes to find the most expensive median home values by ZIP code. Using the 25 most expensive ZIP codes, GOBankingRates used Zillow’s October 2023 home listing to search each ZIP code to find the cheapest home for sale that lists square footage and has a listing agent. These filter out fraudulent listings to ensure the search’s accuracy. The cheapest listing with the above data was recorded for each of the top 25 ZIP codes, along with the square footage and price per square foot. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 10, 2023.
Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only and may not represent the exact ZIP code listed.
