How Much You’ll Pay for the Cheapest Homes in the 25 Most Expensive ZIP Codes

Jake Arky
·6 min read
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the places America’s movie stars and wealthy financiers call home, it goes without saying that the homes aren’t exactly cheap. And as the housing market grows, even the cheapest home in the 25 most expensive ZIP codes comes with a seven-figure price tag.

To find how much you’ll pay for the cheapest home in the most expensive ZIP codes, GOBankingRates used Zillow Home Value Index for single-family homes by ZIP code to find the most expensive median home values by ZIP code. GOBankingRates used Zillow’s October 2023 home listing to search each ZIP code to find the cheapest home for sale.

All 25 of the priciest ZIP codes are found in states that are mainly along the coasts — in California, New York and Florida. Colorado and Wyoming claimed spots in the central part of the country.

Here is how much you’ll pay for the cheapest home in the 25 most expensive ZIP codes.

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

ZIP Code: 10013

  • City: New York

  • Median Home Value: $4,341,294

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $5,500,00

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: -$1,158,706

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

ZIP Code: 10065

  • City: New York

  • Median Home Value: $5,797,788

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $6,500,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: -$702,212

turtix / Shutterstock.com
turtix / Shutterstock.com

ZIP Code: 94022

  • City: Los Altos, California

  • Median home value: $4,547,150

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $4,190,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $357,150

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

ZIP Code: 92662

  • City: Newport Beach, California

  • Median home value: $3,989,862

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $3,250,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $739,862

NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto

ZIP Code: 94024

  • City: Los Altos, California

  • Median home value: $3,920,199

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $2,998,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $922,199

YoungkKwon / Getty Images/iStockphoto
YoungkKwon / Getty Images/iStockphoto

ZIP Code: 92625

  • City: Newport Beach, California

  • Median home value: $4,139,980

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $3,200,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $939,980

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

ZIP Code: 92657

  • City: Newport Beach, California

  • Median home value: $5,069,785

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $3,388,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $1,681,785

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

ZIP Code: 92661

  • City: Newport Beach, California

  • Median home value: $4,300,878

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $2,550,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $1,750,878

©Zillow
©Zillow

ZIP Code: 98039

  • City: Medina, Washington

  • Median home value: $4,246,938

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $2,470,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $1,776,938

©Sotheby's International Realty
©Sotheby's International Realty

ZIP Code: 92067

  • City: Rancho Santa Fe, California

  • Median home value: $4,341,940

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $2,450,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $1,891,940

ZIP Code: 81615

  • City: Snowmass Village, Colorado

  • Median home value: $4,573,607

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $2,488,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,085,607

Magicpiano / Wikimedia Commons
Magicpiano / Wikimedia Commons

ZIP Code: 83014

  • City: Wilson, Wyoming

  • Median home value: $4,506,479

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $2,400,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,106,479

ZIP Code: 02108

  • City: Boston

  • Median home value: $5,087,654

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $2,750,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,337,654

SpVVK / Getty Images
SpVVK / Getty Images

ZIP Code: 94301

  • City: Palo Alto, California

  • Median home value: $4,164,827

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $1,795,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,369,827

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

ZIP Code: 11976

  • City: Water Mill, New York

  • Median home value: $4,417,914

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $1,995,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,422,914

David Thompson / Flickr.com
David Thompson / Flickr.com

ZIP Code: 11962

  • City: Sagaponack, New York

  • Median home value: $5,430,942

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $2,950,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,480,942

Rob Latour/Shutterstock / Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Rob Latour/Shutterstock / Rob Latour/Shutterstock

ZIP Code: 93108

  • City: Montecito, California

  • Median home value: $4,701,386

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $2,195,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,506,386

pidjoe / Getty Images
pidjoe / Getty Images

ZIP Code: 10014

  • City: New York

  • Median home value: $5,419,294

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $2,750,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $2,669,294

Natalia Macheda / Shutterstock.com
Natalia Macheda / Shutterstock.com

ZIP Code: 90402

  • City: Santa Monica, California

  • Median home value: $4,807,014

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $1,450,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $3,357,014

ZIP Code: 81656

  • City: Woody Creek, Colorado

  • Median home value: $4,665,199

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $1,300,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $3,365,199

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

ZIP Code: 34102

  • City: Naples, Florida

  • Median home value: $4,961,553

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $1,239,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $3,722,553

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

ZIP Code: 81611

  • City: Aspen, Colorado

  • Median home value: $8,111,553

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $3,470,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $4,641,553

VitalyEdush / Getty Images
VitalyEdush / Getty Images

ZIP Code: 90210

  • City: Beverly Hills, California

  • Median home value: $6,058,616

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $1,395,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $4,663,616

©Zillow
©Zillow

ZIP Code: 94027

  • City: Atherton, California

  • Median home value: $7,572,640

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $2,698,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $4,874,640

Manuel Mayo / Shutterstock.com
Manuel Mayo / Shutterstock.com

ZIP Code: 33480

  • City: Palm Beach, Florida

  • Median home value: $10,949,798

  • Cheapest current home listing price: $3,295,000

  • Difference between home value and cheapest current listing: $7,684,798

Bob Haegele contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find how much you’ll pay for the cheapest home in the most expensive ZIP codes, GOBankingRates used Zillow Home Value Index for single family homes to find the most expensive median home values by ZIP code. Using the 25 most expensive ZIP codes, GOBankingRates used Zillow’s October 2023 home listing to search each ZIP code to find the cheapest home for sale that lists square footage and has a listing agent. These filter out fraudulent listings to ensure the search’s accuracy. The cheapest listing with the above data was recorded for each of the top 25 ZIP codes, along with the square footage and price per square foot. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Oct. 10, 2023.

Photo Disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only and may not represent the exact ZIP code listed.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You’ll Pay for the Cheapest Homes in the 25 Most Expensive ZIP Codes

