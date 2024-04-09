How Much You’ll Pay in Sales Tax When You Buy a Car in Every State

Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are some states where the amount paid in sales tax when purchasing a car can be as little as $0. In other states, it could be more than $1,000.

To determine how much you’ll pay in sales tax when you buy a car, GOBankingRates analyzed each state’s average sales tax. Assuming the vehicle purchase price is $15,000, GOBankingRates was able to calculate the amount of sales tax paid.

Key Findings

Residents in five states paid $0 sales tax when they buy a car. These include Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon.

Over $1,000 sales tax is paid in nine states. From least to greatest amounts: Utah ($1,028), Minnesota ($1,032), Tennessee ($1,050), Rhode Island ($1,050), Indiana ($1,050), Georgia ($1,050), Illinois ($1,088), California ($1,088) and Nevada ($1,238)

In alphabetical order, here’s what you’ll expect to pay in sales tax after buying a car in every state.

Learn More: These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle

Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

Auto sales tax rate: 2.00%

Sales tax paid: $300

Car price + sales tax: $15,300

See More: 6 Cars With Bad Reviews To Avoid

Check Out: 8 Classic Cars for Retirees To Buy for Hobby and Investment

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Auto sales tax rate: 0.00%

Sales tax paid: $0

Car price + sales tax: $15,000

Trending Now: 5 Best Japanese Cars for Retirees on a Budget

dszc / Getty Images

Arizona

Auto sales tax rate: 5.60%

Sales tax paid: $840

Car price + sales tax: $15,840

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Auto sales tax rate: 6.50%

Sales tax paid: $975

Car price + sales tax: $15,975

View Next: 7 Best Luxury Cars Worth Every Penny

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Auto sales tax rate: 7.25%

Sales tax paid: $1,088

Car price + sales tax: $16,088

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Auto sales tax rate: 2.90%

Sales tax paid: $435

Car price + sales tax: $15,435

Be Aware: Avoid These 7 Cars That Will Only Last You Half as Long as the Average Vehicle

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Auto sales tax rate: 6.35%

Sales tax paid: $953

Car price + sales tax: $15,953

Story continues

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

Auto sales tax rate: 0.00%

Sales tax paid: $0

Car price + sales tax: $15,000

Discover More: 8 Rare Coins Worth Millions That Are Highly Coveted by Coin Collectors

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

Sales tax paid: $900

Car price + sales tax: $15,900

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Georgia

Auto sales tax rate: 7.00%

Sales tax paid: $1,050

Car price + sales tax: $16,050

That’s Interesting: 12 Assets To Avoid Leaving to Your Heirs When You Die

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Auto sales tax rate: 4.00%

Sales tax paid: $600

Car price + sales tax: $15,600

picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

Sales tax paid: $900

Car price + sales tax: $15,900

For You: I’m a Rare Coin Collector: How To Spot Valuable Coins

Pgiam / Getty Images

Illinois

Auto sales tax rate: 7.25%

Sales tax paid: $1,088

Car price + sales tax: $16,088

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Auto sales tax rate: 7.00%

Sales tax paid: $1,050

Car price + sales tax: $16,050

Read More: Warren Buffett: 6 Best Pieces of Money Advice for the Middle Class

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Auto sales tax rate: 5.00%

Sales tax paid: $750

Car price + sales tax: $15,750

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Kansas

Auto sales tax rate: 6.50%

Sales tax paid: $975

Car price + sales tax: $15,975

Find Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: What Being Broke Taught Me About Keeping Wealth

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

Sales tax paid: $900

Car price + sales tax: $15,900

Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

Auto sales tax rate: 4.45%

Sales tax paid: $668

Car price + sales tax: $15,668

See More: 10 of the Most Valuable Pennies

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Auto sales tax rate: 5.50%

Sales tax paid: $825

Car price + sales tax: $15,825

Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

Sales tax paid: $900

Car price + sales tax: $15,900

Try This: How To Triple Your Savings: 8 Proven Techniques for Financial Success

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

Auto sales tax rate: 6.25%

Sales tax paid: $938

Car price + sales tax: $15,938

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Michigan

Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

Sales tax paid: $900

Car price + sales tax: $15,900

Be Aware: You Can Get These 3 Debts Canceled Forever

LIKE HE / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Auto sales tax rate: 6.88%

Sales tax paid: $1,032

Car price + sales tax: $16,032

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Auto sales tax rate: 5.00%

Sales tax paid: $750

Car price + sales tax: $15,750

Explore More: 5 Rare Coins That Sold for At Least $600,000

Art Wager / iStock.com

Missouri

Auto sales tax rate: 4.23%

Sales tax paid: $635

Car price + sales tax: $15,635

leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Auto sales tax rate: 0.00%

Sales tax paid: $0

Car price + sales tax: $15,000

View More: 13 Cheap Cryptocurrencies With the Highest Potential Upside for You

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Auto sales tax rate: 5.50%

Sales tax paid: $825

Car price + sales tax: $15,825

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

Auto sales tax rate: 8.25%

Sales tax paid: $1,238

Car price + sales tax: $16,238

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Hampshire

Auto sales tax rate: 0.00%

Sales tax paid: $0

Car price + sales tax: $15,000

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Auto sales tax rate: 6.63%

Sales tax paid: $995

Car price + sales tax: $15,995

That’s Interesting: Tony Robbins: These 3 Investments Will Make You Rich

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Auto sales tax rate: 4.00%

Sales tax paid: $600

Car price + sales tax: $15,600

cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Auto sales tax rate: 4.00%

Sales tax paid: $600

Car price + sales tax: $15,600

Discover More: Warren Buffett Sold His Apple Stock – Here’s Why

Kruck20 / iStock.com

North Carolina

Auto sales tax rate: 3.00%

Sales tax paid: $450

Car price + sales tax: $15,450

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

Auto sales tax rate: 5.00%

Sales tax paid: $750

Car price + sales tax: $15,750

View Next: 8 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest In for 2024

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Auto sales tax rate: 5.75%

Sales tax paid: $863

Car price + sales tax: $15,863

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Auto sales tax rate: 3.25%

Sales tax paid: $488

Car price + sales tax: $15,488

Check Out: 10 Valuable Stocks That Could Be the Next Apple or Amazon

David Rigg / Getty Images

Oregon

Auto sales tax rate: 0.00%

Sales tax paid: $0

Car price + sales tax: $15,000

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

Sales tax paid: $900

Car price + sales tax: $15,900

Find Out: If You Had Invested $10K in GameStop and AMC in 2021, Here’s How Much You’d Have Today

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Rhode Island

Auto sales tax rate: 7.00%

Sales tax paid: $1,050

Car price + sales tax: $16,050

Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images

South Carolina

Auto sales tax rate: 5.00%

Sales tax paid: $750

Car price + sales tax: $15,750

For You: I’m a Financial Advisor: I’d Invest My First $5,000 in These 6 Stocks

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

Auto sales tax rate: 4.00%

Sales tax paid: $600

Car price + sales tax: $15,600

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Auto sales tax rate: 7.00%

Sales tax paid: $1,050

Car price + sales tax: $16,050

Trending Now: I’m a Financial Advisor: These 5 Index Funds Are All You Really Need

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

Auto sales tax rate: 6.25%

Sales tax paid: $938

Car price + sales tax: $15,938

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Auto sales tax rate: 6.85%

Sales tax paid: $1,028

Car price + sales tax: $16,028

That’s Cool: 3 Most Expensive Hawaiian Islands To Live On and the 3 Cheapest

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Vermont

Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

Sales tax paid: $900

Car price + sales tax: $15,900

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

Auto sales tax rate: 4.15%

Sales tax paid: $623

Car price + sales tax: $15,623

Read Next: I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable

benedek / Getty Images

Washington

Auto sales tax rate: 6.50%

Sales tax paid: $975

Car price + sales tax: $15,975

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

Sales tax paid: $900

Car price + sales tax: $15,900

See More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Auto sales tax rate: 5.00%

Sales tax paid: $750

Car price + sales tax: $15,750

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

Auto sales tax rate: 4.00%

Sales tax paid: $600

Car price + sales tax: $15,600

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find the average sales tax paid when purchasing a vehicle. The sales tax rates were sourced from PolicyGenius.com’s Auto Tax by State. Assuming the vehicle purchase price is $15,000, the sales tax paid can be calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 4, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You’ll Pay in Sales Tax When You Buy a Car in Every State