How Much You’ll Pay in Sales Tax When You Buy a Car in Every State
There are some states where the amount paid in sales tax when purchasing a car can be as little as $0. In other states, it could be more than $1,000.
To determine how much you’ll pay in sales tax when you buy a car, GOBankingRates analyzed each state’s average sales tax. Assuming the vehicle purchase price is $15,000, GOBankingRates was able to calculate the amount of sales tax paid.
Key Findings
Residents in five states paid $0 sales tax when they buy a car. These include Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon.
Over $1,000 sales tax is paid in nine states. From least to greatest amounts: Utah ($1,028), Minnesota ($1,032), Tennessee ($1,050), Rhode Island ($1,050), Indiana ($1,050), Georgia ($1,050), Illinois ($1,088), California ($1,088) and Nevada ($1,238)
In alphabetical order, here’s what you’ll expect to pay in sales tax after buying a car in every state.
Alabama
Auto sales tax rate: 2.00%
Sales tax paid: $300
Car price + sales tax: $15,300
Alaska
Auto sales tax rate: 0.00%
Sales tax paid: $0
Car price + sales tax: $15,000
Arizona
Auto sales tax rate: 5.60%
Sales tax paid: $840
Car price + sales tax: $15,840
Arkansas
Auto sales tax rate: 6.50%
Sales tax paid: $975
Car price + sales tax: $15,975
California
Auto sales tax rate: 7.25%
Sales tax paid: $1,088
Car price + sales tax: $16,088
Colorado
Auto sales tax rate: 2.90%
Sales tax paid: $435
Car price + sales tax: $15,435
Connecticut
Auto sales tax rate: 6.35%
Sales tax paid: $953
Car price + sales tax: $15,953
Delaware
Auto sales tax rate: 0.00%
Sales tax paid: $0
Car price + sales tax: $15,000
Florida
Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%
Sales tax paid: $900
Car price + sales tax: $15,900
Georgia
Auto sales tax rate: 7.00%
Sales tax paid: $1,050
Car price + sales tax: $16,050
Hawaii
Auto sales tax rate: 4.00%
Sales tax paid: $600
Car price + sales tax: $15,600
Idaho
Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%
Sales tax paid: $900
Car price + sales tax: $15,900
Illinois
Auto sales tax rate: 7.25%
Sales tax paid: $1,088
Car price + sales tax: $16,088
Indiana
Auto sales tax rate: 7.00%
Sales tax paid: $1,050
Car price + sales tax: $16,050
Iowa
Auto sales tax rate: 5.00%
Sales tax paid: $750
Car price + sales tax: $15,750
Kansas
Auto sales tax rate: 6.50%
Sales tax paid: $975
Car price + sales tax: $15,975
Kentucky
Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%
Sales tax paid: $900
Car price + sales tax: $15,900
Louisiana
Auto sales tax rate: 4.45%
Sales tax paid: $668
Car price + sales tax: $15,668
Maine
Auto sales tax rate: 5.50%
Sales tax paid: $825
Car price + sales tax: $15,825
Maryland
Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%
Sales tax paid: $900
Car price + sales tax: $15,900
Massachusetts
Auto sales tax rate: 6.25%
Sales tax paid: $938
Car price + sales tax: $15,938
Michigan
Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%
Sales tax paid: $900
Car price + sales tax: $15,900
Minnesota
Auto sales tax rate: 6.88%
Sales tax paid: $1,032
Car price + sales tax: $16,032
Mississippi
Auto sales tax rate: 5.00%
Sales tax paid: $750
Car price + sales tax: $15,750
Missouri
Auto sales tax rate: 4.23%
Sales tax paid: $635
Car price + sales tax: $15,635
Montana
Auto sales tax rate: 0.00%
Sales tax paid: $0
Car price + sales tax: $15,000
Nebraska
Auto sales tax rate: 5.50%
Sales tax paid: $825
Car price + sales tax: $15,825
Nevada
Auto sales tax rate: 8.25%
Sales tax paid: $1,238
Car price + sales tax: $16,238
New Hampshire
Auto sales tax rate: 0.00%
Sales tax paid: $0
Car price + sales tax: $15,000
New Jersey
Auto sales tax rate: 6.63%
Sales tax paid: $995
Car price + sales tax: $15,995
New Mexico
Auto sales tax rate: 4.00%
Sales tax paid: $600
Car price + sales tax: $15,600
New York
Auto sales tax rate: 4.00%
Sales tax paid: $600
Car price + sales tax: $15,600
North Carolina
Auto sales tax rate: 3.00%
Sales tax paid: $450
Car price + sales tax: $15,450
North Dakota
Auto sales tax rate: 5.00%
Sales tax paid: $750
Car price + sales tax: $15,750
Ohio
Auto sales tax rate: 5.75%
Sales tax paid: $863
Car price + sales tax: $15,863
Oklahoma
Auto sales tax rate: 3.25%
Sales tax paid: $488
Car price + sales tax: $15,488
Oregon
Auto sales tax rate: 0.00%
Sales tax paid: $0
Car price + sales tax: $15,000
Pennsylvania
Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%
Sales tax paid: $900
Car price + sales tax: $15,900
Rhode Island
Auto sales tax rate: 7.00%
Sales tax paid: $1,050
Car price + sales tax: $16,050
South Carolina
Auto sales tax rate: 5.00%
Sales tax paid: $750
Car price + sales tax: $15,750
South Dakota
Auto sales tax rate: 4.00%
Sales tax paid: $600
Car price + sales tax: $15,600
Tennessee
Auto sales tax rate: 7.00%
Sales tax paid: $1,050
Car price + sales tax: $16,050
Texas
Auto sales tax rate: 6.25%
Sales tax paid: $938
Car price + sales tax: $15,938
Utah
Auto sales tax rate: 6.85%
Sales tax paid: $1,028
Car price + sales tax: $16,028
Vermont
Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%
Sales tax paid: $900
Car price + sales tax: $15,900
Virginia
Auto sales tax rate: 4.15%
Sales tax paid: $623
Car price + sales tax: $15,623
Washington
Auto sales tax rate: 6.50%
Sales tax paid: $975
Car price + sales tax: $15,975
West Virginia
Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%
Sales tax paid: $900
Car price + sales tax: $15,900
Wisconsin
Auto sales tax rate: 5.00%
Sales tax paid: $750
Car price + sales tax: $15,750
Wyoming
Auto sales tax rate: 4.00%
Sales tax paid: $600
Car price + sales tax: $15,600
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find the average sales tax paid when purchasing a vehicle. The sales tax rates were sourced from PolicyGenius.com’s Auto Tax by State. Assuming the vehicle purchase price is $15,000, the sales tax paid can be calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 4, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You’ll Pay in Sales Tax When You Buy a Car in Every State