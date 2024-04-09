Advertisement
How Much You’ll Pay in Sales Tax When You Buy a Car in Every State

Heather Taylor
·8 min read
Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Prostock-Studio / Getty Images/iStockphoto

There are some states where the amount paid in sales tax when purchasing a car can be as little as $0. In other states, it could be more than $1,000.

To determine how much you’ll pay in sales tax when you buy a car, GOBankingRates analyzed each state’s average sales tax. Assuming the vehicle purchase price is $15,000, GOBankingRates was able to calculate the amount of sales tax paid.

Key Findings

  • Residents in five states paid $0 sales tax when they buy a car. These include Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire and Oregon.

  • Over $1,000 sales tax is paid in nine states. From least to greatest amounts: Utah ($1,028), Minnesota ($1,032), Tennessee ($1,050), Rhode Island ($1,050), Indiana ($1,050), Georgia ($1,050), Illinois ($1,088), California ($1,088) and Nevada ($1,238)

In alphabetical order, here’s what you’ll expect to pay in sales tax after buying a car in every state.

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

  • Auto sales tax rate: 2.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $300

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,300

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Auto sales tax rate: 0.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $0

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,000

dszc / Getty Images
dszc / Getty Images

Arizona

  • Auto sales tax rate: 5.60%

  • Sales tax paid: $840

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,840

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.50%

  • Sales tax paid: $975

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,975

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Auto sales tax rate: 7.25%

  • Sales tax paid: $1,088

  • Car price + sales tax: $16,088

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Auto sales tax rate: 2.90%

  • Sales tax paid: $435

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,435

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.35%

  • Sales tax paid: $953

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,953

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Delaware

  • Auto sales tax rate: 0.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $0

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,000

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $900

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,900

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Auto sales tax rate: 7.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $1,050

  • Car price + sales tax: $16,050

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Auto sales tax rate: 4.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $600

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,600

picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto
picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $900

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,900

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Auto sales tax rate: 7.25%

  • Sales tax paid: $1,088

  • Car price + sales tax: $16,088

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Auto sales tax rate: 7.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $1,050

  • Car price + sales tax: $16,050

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Auto sales tax rate: 5.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $750

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,750

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Kansas

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.50%

  • Sales tax paid: $975

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,975

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $900

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,900

Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Larry Gibson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Auto sales tax rate: 4.45%

  • Sales tax paid: $668

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,668

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Auto sales tax rate: 5.50%

  • Sales tax paid: $825

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,825

Tim Pruss / Getty Images
Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $900

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,900

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.25%

  • Sales tax paid: $938

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,938

pawel.gaul / Getty Images
pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Michigan

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $900

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,900

LIKE HE / Getty Images/iStockphoto
LIKE HE / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.88%

  • Sales tax paid: $1,032

  • Car price + sales tax: $16,032

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Auto sales tax rate: 5.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $750

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,750

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

Missouri

  • Auto sales tax rate: 4.23%

  • Sales tax paid: $635

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,635

leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto
leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Auto sales tax rate: 0.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $0

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,000

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Auto sales tax rate: 5.50%

  • Sales tax paid: $825

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,825

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

  • Auto sales tax rate: 8.25%

  • Sales tax paid: $1,238

  • Car price + sales tax: $16,238

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Hampshire

  • Auto sales tax rate: 0.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $0

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,000

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.63%

  • Sales tax paid: $995

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,995

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Auto sales tax rate: 4.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $600

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,600

cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Auto sales tax rate: 4.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $600

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,600

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Auto sales tax rate: 3.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $450

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,450

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Auto sales tax rate: 5.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $750

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,750

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Auto sales tax rate: 5.75%

  • Sales tax paid: $863

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,863

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Auto sales tax rate: 3.25%

  • Sales tax paid: $488

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,488

David Rigg / Getty Images
David Rigg / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Auto sales tax rate: 0.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $0

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,000

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $900

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,900

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images
Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Rhode Island

  • Auto sales tax rate: 7.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $1,050

  • Car price + sales tax: $16,050

Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images
Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images

South Carolina

  • Auto sales tax rate: 5.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $750

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,750

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

  • Auto sales tax rate: 4.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $600

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,600

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Auto sales tax rate: 7.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $1,050

  • Car price + sales tax: $16,050

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.25%

  • Sales tax paid: $938

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,938

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.85%

  • Sales tax paid: $1,028

  • Car price + sales tax: $16,028

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $900

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,900

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Auto sales tax rate: 4.15%

  • Sales tax paid: $623

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,623

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Washington

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.50%

  • Sales tax paid: $975

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,975

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Auto sales tax rate: 6.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $900

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,900

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Auto sales tax rate: 5.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $750

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,750

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Auto sales tax rate: 4.00%

  • Sales tax paid: $600

  • Car price + sales tax: $15,600

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find the average sales tax paid when purchasing a vehicle. The sales tax rates were sourced from PolicyGenius.com’s Auto Tax by State. Assuming the vehicle purchase price is $15,000, the sales tax paid can be calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 4, 2024.

