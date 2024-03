How Much Do Men vs. Women Make in Every State

pixelfit / iStock/Getty Images

Despite the strides women have made in the workplace, a median-income-earning American woman still earns just 83.1% of the median American man’s salary. However, this gap is narrower — and wider — than the national average depending on the state.

To find how much the disparity in earnings is between men and women in each state, Invezz.com utilized median weekly earnings data sourced from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the state with the smallest pay gap, women earn 91.5% of the median man’s earnings, while in the state with the largest pay gap, women earn just 74.6%.

Here’s a look at how much women and men earn in every state, ranked from smallest to largest pay gap.

1. Rhode Island

Women’s median weekly earnings: $1,058

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,156

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 91.5%

2. Delaware

Women’s median weekly earnings: $894

Men’s median weekly earnings: $987

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 90.6%

3. Wisconsin

Women’s median weekly earnings: $950

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,063

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 89.4%

4. Kentucky

Women’s median weekly earnings: $820

Men’s median weekly earnings: $928

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 88.4%

5. Nevada

Women’s median weekly earnings: $828

Men’s median weekly earnings: $937

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 88.4%

6. California

Women’s median weekly earnings: $1,020

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,157

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 88.2%

7. Arkansas

Women’s median weekly earnings: $800

Men’s median weekly earnings: $918

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 87.1%

8. Vermont

Women’s median weekly earnings: $945

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,086

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 87.0%

9. Hawaii

Women’s median weekly earnings: $880

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,018

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 86.4%

10. Georgia

Women’s median weekly earnings: $855

Men’s median weekly earnings: $992

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 86.2%

11. Oregon

Women’s median weekly earnings: $967

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,128

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 85.7%

12. Connecticut

Women’s median weekly earnings: $1,089

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,272

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 85.6%

13. Florida

Women’s median weekly earnings: $818

Men’s median weekly earnings: $956

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 85.6%

14. Texas

Women’s median weekly earnings: $869

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,016

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 85.5%

15. Colorado

Women’s median weekly earnings: $1,035

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,212

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 85.4%

16. Maryland

Women’s median weekly earnings: $1,134

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,328

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 85.4%

17. Maine

Women’s median weekly earnings: $903

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,070

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 84.4%

18. North Carolina

Women’s median weekly earnings: $803

Men’s median weekly earnings: $954

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 84.2%

19. Mississippi

Women’s median weekly earnings: $722

Men’s median weekly earnings: $864

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 83.6%

20. Massachusetts

Women’s median weekly earnings: $1,157

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,386

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 83.5%

21. Missouri

Women’s median weekly earnings: $845

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,013

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 83.4%

22. New York

Women’s median weekly earnings: $979

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,174

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 83.4%

23. District of Columbia

Women’s median weekly earnings: $1,565

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,880

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 83.2%

24. Nebraska

Women’s median weekly earnings: $871

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,049

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 83%

25. Iowa

Women’s median weekly earnings: $840

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,013

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 82.9%

26. South Dakota

Women’s median weekly earnings: $809

Men’s median weekly earnings: $976

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 82.9%

27. Washington

Women’s median weekly earnings: $1,024

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,237

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 82.8%

28. Montana

Women’s median weekly earnings: $822

Men’s median weekly earnings: $997

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 82.4%

29. Ohio

Women’s median weekly earnings: $872

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,070

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 81.5%

30. Idaho

Women’s median weekly earnings: $796

Men’s median weekly earnings: $979

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 81.3%

31. Minnesota

Women’s median weekly earnings: $997

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,231

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 81%

32. New Mexico

Women’s median weekly earnings: $801

Men’s median weekly earnings: $990

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 80.9%

33. Pennsylvania

Women’s median weekly earnings: $925

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,145

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 80.8%

34. Illinois

Women’s median weekly earnings: $968

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,200

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 80.7%

35. Arizona

Women’s median weekly earnings: $860

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,068

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 80.5%

36. Virginia

Women’s median weekly earnings: $994

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,237

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 80.4%

37. Tennessee

Women’s median weekly earnings: $781

Men’s median weekly earnings: $976

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 80%

38. Indiana

Women’s median weekly earnings: $859

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,079

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 79.6%

39. New Jersey

Women’s median weekly earnings: $1,075

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,352

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 79.5%

40. North Dakota

Women’s median weekly earnings: $848

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,067

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 79.5%

41. Kansas

Women’s median weekly earnings: $846

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,065

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 79.4%

42. Alaska

Women’s median weekly earnings: $967

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,223

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 79.1%

43. South Carolina

Women’s median weekly earnings: $756

Men’s median weekly earnings: $964

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 78.4%

44. Louisiana

Women’s median weekly earnings: $783

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,002

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 78.1%

45. Alabama

Women’s median weekly earnings: $788

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,011

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 77.9%

46. Oklahoma

Women’s median weekly earnings: $738

Men’s median weekly earnings: $952

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 77.5%

47. West Virginia

Women’s median weekly earnings: $756

Men’s median weekly earnings: $989

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 76.4%

48. New Hampshire

Women’s median weekly earnings: $963

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,262

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 76.3%

49. Michigan

Women’s median weekly earnings: $910

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,195

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 76.2%

50. Wyoming

Women’s median weekly earnings: $822

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,093

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 75.2%

51. Utah

Women’s median weekly earnings: $825

Men’s median weekly earnings: $1,106

Women’s earnings as a percentage of men’s: 74.6%

Data is sourced from Invezz.com and is accurate as of Feb. 9, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Do Men vs. Women Make in Every State