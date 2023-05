How Much the Average Gen Zer Makes in Your State

Older members of Gen Z, the generation commonly recognized as being born between 1997 and 2012, watched their parents suffer financial strife during the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009. The older Gen Zers have lived through many financial woes of their own, first through the pandemic, and now through inflation.

As a generation partially shaped by large-scale financial uncertainties, Gen Z tends to take a practical and more conservative approach to their finances. So how are they faring when it comes to earning power right now?

To help you understand how much money Gen Z makes in different areas across the nation, GOBankingRates evaluated various factors, including median hourly earnings for all occupations in every state, to find the median weekly and annual earnings for 16-to-24-year-olds. For supplemental data, GOBankingRates also found median weekly and annual earnings for 16-to-19-year-olds and 20-to-24-year-olds, as well as the salary index, which shows how that state's earnings stack up compared to the national average.

But this data isn't only useful for knowing how Gen Zers' incomes measure up against each other -- it also will help you understand how Gen Z's income measures up to that of the typical American.

Alabama

Median hourly earnings: $18.50

Salary index: 0.831

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 30,986.25

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 26,405.30

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,850.58

Alaska

Median hourly earnings: $ 25.00

Salary index: 1.123

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 41,873.32

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 35,682.84

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $43,041.33

Arizona

Median hourly earnings: $ 21.77

Salary index: 0.978

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 36,463.28

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 31,072.62

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $37,480.39

Arkansas

Median hourly earnings: $ 17.92

Salary index: 0.805

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 30,014.79

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 25,577.46

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $30,852.03

California

Median hourly earnings: $ 23.91

Salary index: 1.074

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 40,047.64

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 34,127.07

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $41,164.73

Colorado

Median hourly earnings: $ 24.16

Salary index: 1.085

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 40,466.37

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 34,483.90

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $41,595.14

Connecticut

Median hourly earnings: $ 24.90

Salary index: 1.119

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 41,705.82

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 35,540.11

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $42,869.16

Delaware

Median hourly earnings: $ 22.67

Salary index: 1.018

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 37,970.72

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 32,357.20

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $39,029.88

Florida

Median hourly earnings: $ 19.62

Salary index: 0.881

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 32,862.18

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 28,003.89

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $33,778.84

Georgia

Median hourly earnings: $ 20.62

Salary index: 0.926

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 34,537.11

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 29,431.21

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $35,500.49

Hawaii

Median hourly earnings: $ 23.35

Salary index: 1.049

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 39,109.68

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 33,327.77

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $40,200.60

Idaho

Median hourly earnings: $ 19.26

Salary index: 0.865

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 32,259.20

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 27,490.06

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $33,159.04

Illinois

Median hourly earnings: $ 22.83

Salary index: 1.026

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 38,238.71

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 32,585.57

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $39,305.34

Indiana

Median hourly earnings: $ 20.24

Salary index: 0.909

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 33,900.64

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 28,888.83

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $34,846.26

Iowa

Median hourly earnings: $ 21.32

Salary index: 0.958

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 35,709.56

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 30,430.33

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $36,705.65

Kansas

Median hourly earnings: $ 20.13

Salary index: 0.904

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 33,716.39

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 28,731.82

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $34,656.88

Kentucky

Median hourly earnings: $ 19.32

Salary index: 0.868

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 32,359.70

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 27,575.70

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $33,262.34

Louisiana

Median hourly earnings: $ 18.74

Salary index: 0.842

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 31,388.24

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 26,747.86

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $32,263.78

Maine

Median hourly earnings: $ 21.84

Salary index: 0.981

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 36,580.53

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 31,172.53

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $37,600.91

Maryland

Median hourly earnings: $ 24.72

Salary index: 1.111

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 41,404.33

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 35,283.19

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $42,559.27

Massachusetts

Median hourly earnings: $ 28.10

Salary index: 1.262

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 47,065.61

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 40,107.51

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $48,378.45

Michigan

Median hourly earnings: $ 21.88

Salary index: 0.983

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 36,647.53

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 31,229.62

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $37,669.77

Minnesota

Median hourly earnings: $ 23.44

Salary index: 1.053

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 39,260.42

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 33,456.23

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $40,355.55

Mississippi

Median hourly earnings: $ 17.36

Salary index: 0.780

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 29,076.83

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 24,778.16

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $29,887.90

Missouri

Median hourly earnings: $ 20.34

Salary index: 0.914

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 34,068.13

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 29,031.56

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $35,018.43

Montana

Median hourly earnings: $ 20.29

Salary index: 0.912

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 33,984.38

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 28,960.19

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $34,932.34

Nebraska

Median hourly earnings: $ 21.20

Salary index: 0.952

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 35,508.57

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 30,259.05

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $36,499.05

Nevada

Median hourly earnings: $ 19.62

Salary index: 0.881

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 32,862.18

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 28,003.89

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $33,778.84

New Hampshire

Median hourly earnings: $ 23.04

Salary index: 1.035

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 38,590.45

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 32,885.30

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $39,666.89

New Jersey

Median hourly earnings: $ 24.56

Salary index: 1.103

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 41,136.35

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 35,054.82

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $42,283.80

New Mexico

Median hourly earnings: $ 19.19

Salary index: 0.862

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 32,141.96

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 27,390.15

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $33,038.52

New York

Median hourly earnings: $ 25.23

Salary index: 1.133

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 42,258.55

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 36,011.12

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $43,437.31

North Carolina

Median hourly earnings: $ 20.10

Salary index: 0.903

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 33,666.15

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 28,689.00

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $34,605.23

North Dakota

Median hourly earnings: $ 22.79

Salary index: 1.024

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 38,171.71

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 32,528.48

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $39,236.48

Ohio

Median hourly earnings: $ 21.52

Salary index: 0.967

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 36,044.55

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 30,715.79

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $37,049.98

Oklahoma

Median hourly earnings: $ 18.80

Salary index: 0.845

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 31,488.73

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 26,833.50

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $32,367.08

Oregon

Median hourly earnings: $ 22.97

Salary index: 1.032

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 38,473.20

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 32,785.39

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $39,546.37

Pennsylvania

Median hourly earnings: $ 22.02

Salary index: 0.989

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 36,882.02

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 31,429.44

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $37,910.80

Rhode Island

Median hourly earnings: $ 23.73

Salary index: 1.066

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 39,746.15

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 33,870.15

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $40,854.83

South Carolina

Median hourly earnings: $ 18.69

Salary index: 0.840

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 31,304.49

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 26,676.49

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $32,177.70

South Dakota

Median hourly earnings: $ 19.17

Salary index: 0.861

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 32,108.46

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 27,361.60

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $33,004.09

Tennessee

Median hourly earnings: $ 19.20

Salary index: 0.863

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 32,158.71

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 27,404.42

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $33,055.74

Texas

Median hourly earnings: $ 20.90

Salary index: 0.939

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 35,006.09

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 29,830.85

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $35,982.55

Utah

Median hourly earnings: $ 21.38

Salary index: 0.960

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 35,810.06

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 30,515.96

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $36,808.95

Vermont

Median hourly earnings: $ 22.75

Salary index: 1.022

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 38,104.72

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 32,471.38

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $39,167.61

Virginia

Median hourly earnings: $ 23.22

Salary index: 1.043

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 38,891.94

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 33,142.22

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $39,976.79

Washington

Median hourly earnings: $ 27.08

Salary index: 1.217

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 45,357.18

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 38,651.65

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $46,622.37

West Virginia

Median hourly earnings: $ 18.16

Salary index: 0.816

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 30,416.78

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 25,920.01

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $31,265.22

Wisconsin

Median hourly earnings: $ 21.95

Salary index: 0.986

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 36,764.77

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 31,329.53

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $37,790.29

Wyoming

Median hourly earnings: $ 21.85

Salary index: 0.982

Median annual earnings (16-24 years old): $ 36,597.28

Median annual earnings (16-19 years old): $ 31,186.80

Median annual earnings (20-24 years old): $37,618.12

Methodology: To find out how much Gen Z makes in every state, GOBankingRates first found the (1) median hourly earnings for all occupations in every state. This figure was then compared to the national median hourly earnings to give each state a (2) salary index. GOBankingRates then took the national median weekly earnings of 16-to-24 year-olds and factored it out for each state using factor (2) to find each state's (3) median weekly earnings of 16-to-24 year-olds and (4) median annual earnings of 16-to-24 year-olds. For supplemental data, GOBankingRates also found: (5) median weekly earnings of 16-to-19 year-olds; (6) median annual earnings of 16-to-19 year-olds; (7) median weekly earnings of 20-to-24 year-olds and (8) median annual earnings of 20-to-24 year-olds. All data was collected and is up to date as of May 11, 2023.

Jami Farkas and Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting of this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much the Average Gen Zer Makes in Your State