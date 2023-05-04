How Much Money do You Need to be Happy in These 45 Major US Cities?

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Can money truly buy happiness? Turns out that it certainly can, according to a Purdue University study, which examined how much money people need to be happy and whether or not happiness rises as one's income level increases. But there's a catch.

The study argued that the optimal amount of money it takes to be happy varies worldwide. "That might be surprising as what we see on TV and what advertisers tell us we need would indicate that there is no ceiling when it comes to how much money is needed for happiness, but we now see there are some thresholds," said Andrew T. Jebb, a doctoral student and the lead author of the Purdue University study, in a press release.

The research specifically sought to pinpoint the amount where money no longer changes your level of emotional well-being and "life evaluation." Emotional well-being was measured according to a person's day-to-day emotions, including happy, excited, sad and angry. Life evaluation was defined in terms of overall life satisfaction and was "likely more influenced by higher goals and comparisons to others."

Using the Purdue study's findings, GOBankingRates predicted how much money you would need to make to be happy in 50 of the biggest cities in America. The Purdue researchers determined that, globally, individuals would need an income of $60,000-$75,000 for emotional well-being and an income of $95,000 for life evaluation. The ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000, which was used as a benchmark for the "salary needed to be happy" category listed in this study.

Are your finances keeping you from being happy?

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Salary you need to be happy: $95,340

Salary you need for life evaluation: $86,260

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,480-$68,100

Atlanta

Salary you need to be happy: $114,870

Salary you need for life evaluation: $103,930

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $65,640-$82,050

Austin, Texas

Salary you need to be happy: $135,870

Salary you need for life evaluation: $122,930

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $77,640-$97,050

Boston

Salary you need to be happy: $161,070

Salary you need for life evaluation: $145,730

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $92,040-$115,050

Charlotte, North Carolina

Salary you need to be happy: $104,685

Salary you need for life evaluation: $94,715

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $59,820-$74,775

Chicago

Salary you need to be happy: $112,770

Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,030

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,440-$80,550

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Salary you need to be happy: $113,715

Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,030

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,440-$80,550

Columbus, Ohio

Salary you need to be happy: $90,720

Salary you need for life evaluation: $82,080

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $51,840-$64,800

Dallas

Salary you need to be happy: $106,050

Salary you need for life evaluation: $95,950

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $60,600-$75,750

Denver

Salary you need to be happy: $134,190

Salary you need for life evaluation: $121,410

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $76,680-$95,850

El Paso, Texas

Salary you need to be happy: $86,100

Salary you need for life evaluation: $77,900

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $49,200-$61,500

Fort Worth, Texas

Salary you need to be happy: $105,210

Salary you need for life evaluation: $95,190

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $60,120-$75,150

Fresno, California

Salary you need to be happy: $108,465

Salary you need for life evaluation: $98,135

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $61,980-$77,475

Houston

Salary you need to be happy: $100,275

Salary you need for life evaluation: $90,725

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $57,300-$71,625

Indianapolis

Salary you need to be happy: $92,295

Salary you need for life evaluation: $83,505

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,740-$65,925

Jacksonville, Florida

Salary you need to be happy: $98,910

Salary you need for life evaluation: $89,490

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $56,520-$70,650

Kansas City, Missouri

Salary you need to be happy: $92,295

Salary you need for life evaluation: $83,505

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,740-$65,925

Las Vegas

Salary you need to be happy: $116,550

Salary you need for life evaluation: $105,450

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,600-$83,250

Long Beach, California

Salary you need to be happy: $167,055

Salary you need for life evaluation: $151,145

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $95,460-$119,325

Los Angeles

Salary you need to be happy: $185,010

Salary you need for life evaluation: $167,390

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $105,720-$132,150

Louisville, Kentucky

Salary you need to be happy: $94,185

Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,215

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,820-$67,275

Memphis, Tennessee

Salary you need to be happy: $81,375

Salary you need for life evaluation: $73,625

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $46,500-$58,125

Mesa, Arizona

Salary you need to be happy: $113,820

Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,980

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $65,040-$81,300

Miami

Salary you need to be happy: $128,520

Salary you need for life evaluation: $116,280

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $73,440-$91,800

Milwaukee

Salary you need to be happy: $88,935

Salary you need for life evaluation: $80,465

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $50,820-$63,525

Minneapolis

Salary you need to be happy: $110,250

Salary you need for life evaluation: $99,750

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $63,000-$78,750

Nashville, Tennessee

Salary you need to be happy: $108,255

Salary you need for life evaluation: $97,945

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $61,860-$77,325

New York

Salary you need to be happy: $177,030

Salary you need for life evaluation: $160,170

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $101,160-$126,450

Oakland, California

Salary you need to be happy: $185,325

Salary you need for life evaluation: $167,675

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $105,900-$132,375

Oklahoma City

Salary you need to be happy: $88,620

Salary you need for life evaluation: $80,180

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $50,640-$63,300

Omaha, Nebraska

Salary you need to be happy: $94,290

Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,310

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,880-$67,350

Philadelphia

Salary you need to be happy: $110,250

Salary you need for life evaluation: $99,750

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $63,000-$78,750

Phoenix

Salary you need to be happy: $114,135

Salary you need for life evaluation: $103,265

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $65,220-$81,52

Portland, Oregon

Salary you need to be happy: $139,020

Salary you need for life evaluation: $125,780

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $79,440-$99,300

Raleigh, North Carolina

Salary you need to be happy: $107,520

Salary you need for life evaluation: $97,280

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $61,440-$76,800

Sacramento, California

Salary you need to be happy: $127,680

Salary you need for life evaluation: $115,520

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $72,960-$91,200

San Antonio

Salary you need to be happy: $94,290

Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,310

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,880-$67,350

San Diego

Salary you need to be happy: $168,420

Salary you need for life evaluation: $152,380

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $96,240-$120,300

San Francisco

Salary you need to be happy: $256,200

Salary you need for life evaluation: $231,800

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $146,400-$183,000

San Jose, California

Salary you need to be happy: $225,750

Salary you need for life evaluation: $204,250

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $129,000-$161,250

Seattle

Salary you need to be happy: $176,190

Salary you need for life evaluation: $159,410

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $100,680-$125,850

Tucson, Arizona

Salary you need to be happy: $100,485

Salary you need for life evaluation: $90,915

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $57,420-$71,775

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Salary you need to be happy: $86,520

Salary you need for life evaluation: $78,280

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $49,440-$61,800

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Salary you need to be happy: $108,465

Salary you need for life evaluation: $98,135

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $61,980-$77,475

Washington, D.C.

Salary you need to be happy: $158,130

Salary you need for life evaluation: $143,070

Salary you need for emotional well-being: $90,360-$112,950

Jake Arky contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be "happy" based on income satiationlevels identified by Purdue University researchers. Global income satiation levels are the following: $95,000 for "lifeevaluation" and $60,000-$75,000 for "emotional well-being." In North America, the income satiation level is $105,000 for"life evaluation," according to Purdue. To get a city level breakdown, we factored in each city's cost of living index, sourcedfrom Sperling's Best Places. Only the largest 50 cities (in terms of population as sourced from the 2021 AmericanCommunity Survey) were included. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 25, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money do You Need to be Happy in These 45 Major US Cities?