How Much Money do You Need to be Happy in These 45 Major US Cities?

Alexandria Bova
·9 min read
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Can money truly buy happiness? Turns out that it certainly can, according to a Purdue University study, which examined how much money people need to be happy and whether or not happiness rises as one's income level increases. But there's a catch.

The study argued that the optimal amount of money it takes to be happy varies worldwide. "That might be surprising as what we see on TV and what advertisers tell us we need would indicate that there is no ceiling when it comes to how much money is needed for happiness, but we now see there are some thresholds," said Andrew T. Jebb, a doctoral student and the lead author of the Purdue University study, in a press release.

The research specifically sought to pinpoint the amount where money no longer changes your level of emotional well-being and "life evaluation." Emotional well-being was measured according to a person's day-to-day emotions, including happy, excited, sad and angry. Life evaluation was defined in terms of overall life satisfaction and was "likely more influenced by higher goals and comparisons to others."

Using the Purdue study's findings, GOBankingRates predicted how much money you would need to make to be happy in 50 of the biggest cities in America. The Purdue researchers determined that, globally, individuals would need an income of $60,000-$75,000 for emotional well-being and an income of $95,000 for life evaluation. The ideal income for life satisfaction in North America is $105,000, which was used as a benchmark for the "salary needed to be happy" category listed in this study.

Are your finances keeping you from being happy?

Edgar Chaparro / iStock.com
Edgar Chaparro / iStock.com

Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Salary you need to be happy: $95,340

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $86,260

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $54,480-$68,100

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Atlanta

  • Salary you need to be happy: $114,870

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $103,930

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $65,640-$82,050

Philip Arno Photography / Shutterstock.com
Philip Arno Photography / Shutterstock.com

Austin, Texas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $135,870

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $122,930

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $77,640-$97,050

RomanBabakin / Getty Images
RomanBabakin / Getty Images

Boston

  • Salary you need to be happy: $161,070

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $145,730

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $92,040-$115,050

skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Salary you need to be happy: $104,685

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $94,715

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $59,820-$74,775

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Chicago

  • Salary you need to be happy: $112,770

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,030

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,440-$80,550

SWKrullImaging / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SWKrullImaging / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Salary you need to be happy: $113,715

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,030

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $64,440-$80,550

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Columbus, Ohio

  • Salary you need to be happy: $90,720

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $82,080

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $51,840-$64,800

kan_khampanya / Shutterstock.com
kan_khampanya / Shutterstock.com

Dallas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $106,050

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $95,950

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $60,600-$75,750

georgeclerk / Getty Images
georgeclerk / Getty Images

Denver

  • Salary you need to be happy: $134,190

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $121,410

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $76,680-$95,850

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

El Paso, Texas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $86,100

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $77,900

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $49,200-$61,500

typhoonski / iStock.com
typhoonski / iStock.com

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $105,210

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $95,190

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $60,120-$75,150

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Fresno, California

  • Salary you need to be happy: $108,465

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $98,135

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $61,980-$77,475

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Houston

  • Salary you need to be happy: $100,275

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $90,725

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $57,300-$71,625

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

Indianapolis

  • Salary you need to be happy: $92,295

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $83,505

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,740-$65,925

JSvideos / Shutterstock.com
JSvideos / Shutterstock.com

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Salary you need to be happy: $98,910

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $89,490

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $56,520-$70,650

Josh_Weinstock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Josh_Weinstock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Salary you need to be happy: $92,295

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $83,505

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $52,740-$65,925

ImagineGolf / Getty Images
ImagineGolf / Getty Images

Las Vegas

  • Salary you need to be happy: $116,550

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $105,450

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $66,600-$83,250

hollywood_DP / Shutterstock.com
hollywood_DP / Shutterstock.com

Long Beach, California

  • Salary you need to be happy: $167,055

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $151,145

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $95,460-$119,325

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Los Angeles

  • Salary you need to be happy: $185,010

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $167,390

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $105,720-$132,150

Kirkikis / Getty Images
Kirkikis / Getty Images

Louisville, Kentucky

  • Salary you need to be happy: $94,185

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,215

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,820-$67,275

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Salary you need to be happy: $81,375

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $73,625

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $46,500-$58,125

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Mesa, Arizona

  • Salary you need to be happy: $113,820

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $102,980

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $65,040-$81,300

Meinzahn / Getty Images
Meinzahn / Getty Images

Miami

  • Salary you need to be happy: $128,520

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $116,280

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $73,440-$91,800

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Milwaukee

  • Salary you need to be happy: $88,935

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $80,465

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $50,820-$63,525

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Minneapolis

  • Salary you need to be happy: $110,250

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $99,750

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $63,000-$78,750

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Salary you need to be happy: $108,255

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $97,945

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $61,860-$77,325

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

New York

  • Salary you need to be happy: $177,030

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $160,170

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $101,160-$126,450

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oakland, California

  • Salary you need to be happy: $185,325

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $167,675

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $105,900-$132,375

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City

  • Salary you need to be happy: $88,620

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $80,180

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $50,640-$63,300

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Omaha, Nebraska

  • Salary you need to be happy: $94,290

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,310

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,880-$67,350

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Philadelphia

  • Salary you need to be happy: $110,250

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $99,750

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $63,000-$78,750

BCFC / Shutterstock.com
BCFC / Shutterstock.com

Phoenix

  • Salary you need to be happy: $114,135

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $103,265

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $65,220-$81,52

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Portland, Oregon

  • Salary you need to be happy: $139,020

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $125,780

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $79,440-$99,300

Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com
Sharkshock / Shutterstock.com

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Salary you need to be happy: $107,520

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $97,280

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $61,440-$76,800

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com
RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com

Sacramento, California

  • Salary you need to be happy: $127,680

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $115,520

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $72,960-$91,200

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

San Antonio

  • Salary you need to be happy: $94,290

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $85,310

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $53,880-$67,350

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

San Diego

  • Salary you need to be happy: $168,420

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $152,380

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $96,240-$120,300

Nicolas McComber / Getty Images
Nicolas McComber / Getty Images

San Francisco

  • Salary you need to be happy: $256,200

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $231,800

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $146,400-$183,000

NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NicolasMcComber / Getty Images/iStockphoto

San Jose, California

  • Salary you need to be happy: $225,750

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $204,250

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $129,000-$161,250

©Unsplash
©Unsplash

Seattle

  • Salary you need to be happy: $176,190

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $159,410

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $100,680-$125,850

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Tucson, Arizona

  • Salary you need to be happy: $100,485

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $90,915

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $57,420-$71,775

4kclips / Shutterstock.com
4kclips / Shutterstock.com

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Salary you need to be happy: $86,520

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $78,280

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $49,440-$61,800

Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com
Sherry V Smith / Shutterstock.com

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Salary you need to be happy: $108,465

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $98,135

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $61,980-$77,475

Washington, D.C.

  • Salary you need to be happy: $158,130

  • Salary you need for life evaluation: $143,070

  • Salary you need for emotional well-being: $90,360-$112,950

Jake Arky contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the cost-of-living-adjusted minimum salary needed to be "happy" based on income satiationlevels identified by Purdue University researchers. Global income satiation levels are the following: $95,000 for "lifeevaluation" and $60,000-$75,000 for "emotional well-being." In North America, the income satiation level is $105,000 for"life evaluation," according to Purdue. To get a city level breakdown, we factored in each city's cost of living index, sourcedfrom Sperling's Best Places. Only the largest 50 cities (in terms of population as sourced from the 2021 AmericanCommunity Survey) were included. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 25, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money do You Need to be Happy in These 45 Major US Cities?