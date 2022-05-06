How much money Instagram influencers make

Influencer JaLisa Vaughn-Jefferson. Marrica Evans

Influencers on Instagram earn money in a multitude of ways.

From sponsored content to getting tipped on IG Live, creators balance several streams of income.

We spoke with dozens of creators who shared how much money they earn.

Instagram and influencers go hand-in-hand.

The Meta-owned social-media platform has become a primary stage for influencers launching their careers. And they don't need millions of followers to earn money on Instagram.

As more brands turn to smaller creators like "nano" or "micro" influencers with under 100,000 followers, establishing a full-time career as a creator is no longer a pipe dream.

But it's not so straightforward to start earning money on Instagram. Unlike YouTube, Instagram doesn't yet have a comparable payment system in place like YouTube's Partner Program. Typically, influencers rely on sponsored content to make a living. From posting a picture to the main feed with #ad to sharing swipe-up links in a series of Stories, sponsored content takes on many different shapes.

Rates for these types of brand deals also vary.

For instance, influencer Alexa Collins — who has over one million followers — charged upwards of $1,000 for a sponsored Story on Instagram when Insider spoke with her. Meanwhile, Tyler Chanel, a micro influencer, told Insider she'd start at $100 for an Instagram Story and goes up from there, depending on the content and deliverables.

To land on these rates, some influencers rely on formulas like charging brands $100 for every 10,000 followers. But not everyone agrees on one formula.

Each deal has to also account for an influencer's following, engagement metrics, and niche, while also calculating added fees like exclusivity, usage rights, and timing.

But if influencers negotiate well, brand deals can lead to big paychecks. For instance, one influencer with 275,000 followers told Insider she had booked $700,000 in brand deals in six months. And two micro influencers told Insider they'd earned six-figure salaries as full-time creators in 2021.

Sponsored content, however, isn't the only income generator for these influencers — although it is generally the most lucrative.

Influencers also make money on Instagram through commissions on affiliate links, profits from selling merchandise, and proceeds from monetization tools the platform is slowly rolling out. One influencer who spoke with Insider made an average of $5,000 per month through affiliate links alone. Others are earning thousands of dollars from Instagram Reels Bonus Program.

Insider has spoken with nearly two dozen Instagram influencers about how much money they charge brands for sponsored content and how else they make a living using the app.

