U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.86
    -3.26 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,207.84
    +123.69 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,470.99
    -64.75 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.27
    +7.51 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.88
    +1.94 (+3.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,881.80
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    27.65
    -0.40 (-1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2182
    -0.0055 (-0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4153
    -0.0035 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9400
    +0.1750 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,590.39
    -4,818.62 (-11.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    929.05
    -128.07 (-12.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.05
    -1.74 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

How Much Money You’ll Spend on Food in Your Lifetime, By State

Cameron Huddleston
·6 min read
Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Americans spend a lot on food. On average, U.S. households shell out $7,923 a year for food eaten at home and away from home. It’s the third-biggest expense after housing and transportation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey.

You have to eat, so spending on food consumes a significant percentage of your budget (forgive the pun). But maybe you’re spending more than you have to. After all, about 43% of household spending on food goes toward eating out. You probably don’t need to be told that dining out tends to cost more than preparing food at home.

Expenses: Are You Spending More Than the Average American on 25 Everyday Items?

And when you consider how much you spend on food over a lifetime, the amount can be mind-blowing. GOBankingRates did the math to find out how much the average person in each state spends on groceries and dining out from age 18 to the average life expectancy of age 79.

GOBankingRates first used the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey data to find how much the average American in each age bracket spends annually on food at home and food away from home. The spending average for food at home was adjusted for each state by using the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s grocery index, which reflects how much more, or less, groceries in each state cost compared with the national average. The center’s miscellaneous spending index was used to adjust spending averages for food away from home for each state.

Read: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

GOBankingRates then estimated how much the average person in every state can be expected to spend on food in a lifetime by multiplying each age group's average expenditure on food by the number of years contained in it and adding the totals. The results might surprise you. Find out whether you’re spending more than the average American when it comes to food.

Last updated: May 21, 2021

September 12 2014 Michigan USA; large boxes of juicy Michigan Apples for sale in a Michigan farm store.
September 12 2014 Michigan USA; large boxes of juicy Michigan Apples for sale in a Michigan farm store.

Michigan

  • Grocery index: 88.7

  • Average spent per year: $7,169.58

  • Lifetime total: $437,344.46

Save Money: How To Save Money During COVID-19

texas style bbq tray with smoked brisket, st louis ribs, pulled pork, chicken, hot links, and sides.
texas style bbq tray with smoked brisket, st louis ribs, pulled pork, chicken, hot links, and sides.

Texas

  • Grocery index: 89.0

  • Average spent per year: $7,182.85

  • Lifetime total: $438,153.89

Find Out: How To Be ‘Financially Resilient’ — Even in Times of Crisis

Mississippi mud pie, PIES, mud pie
Mississippi mud pie, PIES, mud pie

Mississippi

  • Grocery index: 93.8

  • Average spent per year: $7,275.68

  • Lifetime total: $443,816.77

Read More: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

A shot of Pizza thats for supper on a table thats sliced on a plate thats ready to eat.
A shot of Pizza thats for supper on a table thats sliced on a plate thats ready to eat.

Kansas

  • Grocery index: 92.6

  • Average spent per year: $7,290.88

  • Lifetime total: $444,743.61

See: Should You Put Money Into Retirement or Your Savings? Here’s How To Know

Little Rock, Arkansas: January 10, 2020: A restaraunt in the city of Little Rock, Arkansas.
Little Rock, Arkansas: January 10, 2020: A restaraunt in the city of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Arkansas

  • Grocery index: 91.2

  • Average spent per year: $7,297.23

  • Lifetime total: $445,130.82

Looking down at people eating, drinking and checking phones at Eskimo Joes bar and resturant near OSU Stillwater Oklahoma USA 05 02 2018.
Looking down at people eating, drinking and checking phones at Eskimo Joes bar and resturant near OSU Stillwater Oklahoma USA 05 02 2018.

Oklahoma

  • Grocery index: 94.1

  • Average spent per year: $7,302.61

  • Lifetime total: $445,459.11

african american woman holding fast food style crispy fried chicken sandwich shot wit selective focus.
african american woman holding fast food style crispy fried chicken sandwich shot wit selective focus.

Tennessee

  • Grocery index: 94.0

  • Average spent per year: $7,373.28

  • Lifetime total: $449,770.29

Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA Dec.
Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA Dec.

Idaho

  • Grocery index: 92.0

  • Average spent per year: $7,383.81

  • Lifetime total: $450,412.70

Mooresville, IN / USA - 08 10 2018:Zydeco&#xe2;&#x80;&#x99;s Restaurant Mooresville, IN New Orleans style food on a plate.
Mooresville, IN / USA - 08 10 2018:Zydecoâ€™s Restaurant Mooresville, IN New Orleans style food on a plate.

Indiana

  • Grocery index: 92.6

  • Average spent per year: $7,389.87

  • Lifetime total: $450,782.19

Yellow Tomatoes from the garden.
Yellow Tomatoes from the garden.

West Virginia

  • Grocery index: 91.7

  • Average spent per year: $7,459.30

  • Lifetime total: $455,017.17

A basket of radishes at a farmers market in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
A basket of radishes at a farmers market in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

New Mexico

  • Grocery index: 100.9

  • Average spent per year: $7,490.73

  • Lifetime total: $456,934.63

Homemade Baked Kentucky Hot Brown with Bacon Chicken and Cream Sauce.
Homemade Baked Kentucky Hot Brown with Bacon Chicken and Cream Sauce.

Kentucky

  • Grocery index: 90.6

  • Average spent per year: $7,492.57

  • Lifetime total: $457,046.72

Kansas City, Missouri / U.
Kansas City, Missouri / U.

Missouri

  • Grocery index: 97.2

  • Average spent per year: $7,514.82

  • Lifetime total: $458,404.18

Fresh Nebraska corn just picked at a farmers market being inspected by a women July 14th 2018 in Omaha Nebraska USA.
Fresh Nebraska corn just picked at a farmers market being inspected by a women July 14th 2018 in Omaha Nebraska USA.

Nebraska

  • Grocery index: 96.5

  • Average spent per year: $7,528.24

  • Lifetime total: $459,222.47

Close up on a woman holding roasted yellow Mexican corn, shaking seasoning with a canister filled with garlic chili salt on the end of the cob.
Close up on a woman holding roasted yellow Mexican corn, shaking seasoning with a canister filled with garlic chili salt on the end of the cob.

Iowa

  • Grocery index: 96.3

  • Average spent per year: $7,546.70

  • Lifetime total: $460,348.67

Check Out: 9 Best Grocery-Delivery Services That Are Worth the Money

O&#xe2;&#x80;&#x99;Fallon, Illinois&#xe2;&#x80;&#x94;Nov 16, 2019; Italian Roast Beef sandwich meal sitting on tray with condiments; Lions Choice is a Saint Louis, Missouri regional fast food restaurant chain established in 1967.
Oâ€™Fallon, Illinoisâ€”Nov 16, 2019; Italian Roast Beef sandwich meal sitting on tray with condiments; Lions Choice is a Saint Louis, Missouri regional fast food restaurant chain established in 1967.

Illinois

  • Grocery index: 96.3

  • Average spent per year: $7,567.18

  • Lifetime total: $461,598.03

shrimp boil in Mobile Alabama.
shrimp boil in Mobile Alabama.

Alabama

  • Grocery index: 95.5

  • Average spent per year: $7,597.01

  • Lifetime total: $463,417.64

Atlanta, Georgia - January 25 2020: Menu board of Fat Matt&#xe2;&#x80;&#x99;s Rib Shack in Atlanta.
Atlanta, Georgia - January 25 2020: Menu board of Fat Mattâ€™s Rib Shack in Atlanta.

Georgia

  • Grocery index: 98.1

  • Average spent per year: $7,602.42

  • Lifetime total: $463,747.64

New Orleans, LA, January 25, 2018: Beignets covered with powdered sugar, served with cafe au lait at the famous Cafe Du Monde in the French Quarter.
New Orleans, LA, January 25, 2018: Beignets covered with powdered sugar, served with cafe au lait at the famous Cafe Du Monde in the French Quarter.

Louisiana

  • Grocery index: 98.5

  • Average spent per year: $7,654.25

  • Lifetime total: $466,909.15

Seligman, Arizona - May 28 2019: Seligman Grocery, with a painted sign and vintage care, on Route 66.
Seligman, Arizona - May 28 2019: Seligman Grocery, with a painted sign and vintage care, on Route 66.

Arizona

  • Grocery index: 98.4

  • Average spent per year: $7,660.07

  • Lifetime total: $467,264.02

Illustrative editorial image of local Hook&#39;s Barneveld Blue Cheese goat cheese in a display case in Wisconsin.
Illustrative editorial image of local Hook's Barneveld Blue Cheese goat cheese in a display case in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin

  • Grocery index: 97.5

  • Average spent per year: $7,664.63

  • Lifetime total: $467,542.69

Fairfax, USA - September 8, 2017: female entering Whole Foods Market grocery store building in city in Virginia with autumn displays and watermelons.
Fairfax, USA - September 8, 2017: female entering Whole Foods Market grocery store building in city in Virginia with autumn displays and watermelons.

Virginia

  • Grocery index: 96.8

  • Average spent per year: $7,681.46

  • Lifetime total: $468,569.20

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 27: A produce vendor has her wares ready early on June 27, 2012 at the famed West Side Market in Cleveland, Ohio, celebrating 100 years of continuous operation in 2012.
CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 27: A produce vendor has her wares ready early on June 27, 2012 at the famed West Side Market in Cleveland, Ohio, celebrating 100 years of continuous operation in 2012.

Ohio

  • Grocery index: 98.0

  • Average spent per year: $7,772.09

  • Lifetime total: $474,097.41

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA-13 MAY 18: Diners relaxing on Page Ave.
ASHEVILLE, NC, USA-13 MAY 18: Diners relaxing on Page Ave.

North Carolina

  • Grocery index: 97.9

  • Average spent per year: $7,798.39

  • Lifetime total: $475,701.64

Oglala, USA - July 1, 2014: Indians selling and buying traditional soup called Menudo in Pine Ridge Indians Reservation, South Dakota.
Oglala, USA - July 1, 2014: Indians selling and buying traditional soup called Menudo in Pine Ridge Indians Reservation, South Dakota.

South Dakota

  • Grocery index: 103.9

  • Average spent per year: $7,824.82

  • Lifetime total: $477,314.29

Provo, Utah, USA June 29, 2016 Fruits and vegitables displayed for sale in the produce department of a modern grocery store.
Provo, Utah, USA June 29, 2016 Fruits and vegitables displayed for sale in the produce department of a modern grocery store.

Utah

  • Grocery index: 99.7

  • Average spent per year: $7,864.35

  • Lifetime total: $479,725.30

Denver, Colorado, USA-June 9, 2016.
Denver, Colorado, USA-June 9, 2016.

Colorado

  • Grocery index: 99.7

  • Average spent per year: $7,878.00

  • Lifetime total: $480,558.21

Cuban sandwich closeup woman holding local food at typical cafe outside.
Cuban sandwich closeup woman holding local food at typical cafe outside.

Florida

  • Grocery index: 103.4

  • Average spent per year: $7,908.53

  • Lifetime total: $482,420.29

cooked blue crabs boil in a giant pot at a Carolina crab boil.
cooked blue crabs boil in a giant pot at a Carolina crab boil.

South Carolina

  • Grocery index: 101.7

  • Average spent per year: $7,959.64

  • Lifetime total: $485,537.93

Fargo, North Dakota / USA - October 12th, 2018: Latte Cup on a Table.
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - October 12th, 2018: Latte Cup on a Table.

North Dakota

  • Grocery index: 105.9

  • Average spent per year: $7,988.38

  • Lifetime total: $487,291.47

Authentic Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich.
Authentic Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich.

Pennsylvania

  • Grocery index: 106.5

  • Average spent per year: $8,090.02

  • Lifetime total: $493,491.32

Las Vagas, USA - August 2018: Scenes in Las Vegas, Vegas sign, hotels and buffets.
Las Vagas, USA - August 2018: Scenes in Las Vegas, Vegas sign, hotels and buffets.

Nevada

  • Grocery index: 107.0

  • Average spent per year: $8,173.58

  • Lifetime total: $498,588.45

Bottles of maple syrup line a rack in a small syrup production facility on a farm in New Hampshire, USA.
Bottles of maple syrup line a rack in a small syrup production facility on a farm in New Hampshire, USA.

New Hampshire

  • Grocery index: 102.0

  • Average spent per year: $8,225.51

  • Lifetime total: $501,756.16

Caliente Burger, Billings Montana (2019).
Caliente Burger, Billings Montana (2019).

Montana

  • Grocery index: 104.1

  • Average spent per year: $8,236.47

  • Lifetime total: $502,424.70

Farmer market in Cheyenne,Wyoming,sale cheap price of fruits.
Farmer market in Cheyenne,Wyoming,sale cheap price of fruits.

Wyoming

  • Grocery index: 102.6

  • Average spent per year: $8,258.88

  • Lifetime total: $503,791.46

Find Out: Here's How Much Restaurants Mark Up Your Food

SEATTLE, USA, - JULY, 12, 2012: Inside Pike Place Market in Seattle, USA.
SEATTLE, USA, - JULY, 12, 2012: Inside Pike Place Market in Seattle, USA.

Washington

  • Grocery index: 107.4

  • Average spent per year: $8,437.05

  • Lifetime total: $514,660.03

Waterbury, Vermont - September 29th, 2019: Apple cider donuts at Cold Hollow Cider in Waterbury, Vermont.
Waterbury, Vermont - September 29th, 2019: Apple cider donuts at Cold Hollow Cider in Waterbury, Vermont.

Vermont

  • Grocery index: 110.8

  • Average spent per year: $8,440.65

  • Lifetime total: $514,879.77

Berries cheese cake in Minneapolis Minnesota.
Berries cheese cake in Minneapolis Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Grocery index: 106.3

  • Average spent per year: $8,449.84

  • Lifetime total: $515,440.21

October 12, 2019 Cumberland Rhode Island USA.
October 12, 2019 Cumberland Rhode Island USA.

Rhode Island

  • Grocery index: 106.4

  • Average spent per year: $8,614.70

  • Lifetime total: $525,496.69

Backyard crab feast eating steamed blue crab from Baltimore, Maryland in the summer.
Backyard crab feast eating steamed blue crab from Baltimore, Maryland in the summer.

Maryland

  • Grocery index: 112.3

  • Average spent per year: $8,629.89

  • Lifetime total: $526,423.08

New Jersey, USA, September 19, 2018:Fresh fruit on the shelf Kam Man Food supermarket is a supermarket selling Chinese food.
New Jersey, USA, September 19, 2018:Fresh fruit on the shelf Kam Man Food supermarket is a supermarket selling Chinese food.

New Jersey

  • Grocery index: 109.5

  • Average spent per year: $8,642.58

  • Lifetime total: $527,197.51

Very large steamed Maine Lobster, served in very casual restaurant.
Very large steamed Maine Lobster, served in very casual restaurant.

Maine

  • Grocery index: 108.3

  • Average spent per year: $8,722.63

  • Lifetime total: $532,080.65

NEW YORK CITY - OCT 11 2009:Pizza chef preparing NYC Pizza Pizzeria restaurant in Manhattan New York.
NEW YORK CITY - OCT 11 2009:Pizza chef preparing NYC Pizza Pizzeria restaurant in Manhattan New York.

New York

  • Grocery index: 114.4

  • Average spent per year: $8,900.28

  • Lifetime total: $542,916.87

PORTLAND, OR - FEBRUARY 2, 2016: Food trucks and carts in downtown PDX offer lunch and other meails for inexpensive prices near major office buildings.
PORTLAND, OR - FEBRUARY 2, 2016: Food trucks and carts in downtown PDX offer lunch and other meails for inexpensive prices near major office buildings.

Oregon

  • Grocery index: 112.1

  • Average spent per year: $9,030.67

  • Lifetime total: $550,870.70

Los Angeles, CA/USA 07/28/2019 In-n-out double cheeseburgers in plastic tray.
Los Angeles, CA/USA 07/28/2019 In-n-out double cheeseburgers in plastic tray.

California

  • Grocery index: 119.3

  • Average spent per year: $9,052.15

  • Lifetime total: $552,181.20

Ipswich, Massachusetts, USA A tray of sweet potato fries and calamari.
Ipswich, Massachusetts, USA A tray of sweet potato fries and calamari.

Massachusetts

  • Grocery index: 113.8

  • Average spent per year: $9,071.72

  • Lifetime total: $553,375.18

Connecticut, USA - Thanksgiving, 2017: a family and friends got together sharing love and food.
Connecticut, USA - Thanksgiving, 2017: a family and friends got together sharing love and food.

Connecticut

  • Grocery index: 110.1

  • Average spent per year: $9,078.75

  • Lifetime total: $553,803.60

Closeup of fresh baked cinnamon rolls at Delaware farm market.
Closeup of fresh baked cinnamon rolls at Delaware farm market.

Delaware

  • Grocery index: 117.2

  • Average spent per year: $9,201.63

  • Lifetime total: $561,299.33

Unloading Fish: Fresh caught halibut drop from the bottom of a transport basket after being hoisted by crane from a fishing boat at a dock in Alaska.
Unloading Fish: Fresh caught halibut drop from the bottom of a transport basket after being hoisted by crane from a fishing boat at a dock in Alaska.

Alaska

  • Grocery index: 134.0

  • Average spent per year: $9,774.03

  • Lifetime total: $596,215.89

eating acai bowls
eating acai bowls

Hawaii

  • Grocery index: 164.6

  • Average spent per year: $11,516.64

  • Lifetime total: $702,515.32

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey data on average expenditures by age to find how much the average American in each age bracket spends annually on "food at home," or groceries, and "food away from home," or dining out. GOBankingRates adjusted these numbers for each state by multiplying the national average spending on "food at home" in each age bracket by the "grocery" index and the "food away from home" average by the "miscellaneous" index from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2019 composite cost-of-living indices. GOBankingRates then was able to estimate how much the average person in every state can be expected to spend on food in a lifetime by multiplying each age group's average expenditure on food by the number of years contained in it and adding the totals to create a cumulative expense report that spans a lifetime. For this study, GOBankingRates calculated expenses assuming a subject begins paying for food at 18 and lives to 79 (U.S. life expectancy as of 2017, according to The World Bank). All data was compiled on and up to date as of Feb. 24, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money You’ll Spend on Food in Your Lifetime, By State

Recommended Stories

  • Recovery rally takes bitcoin back above $40k; Treasury proposal weighs on gains

    LONDON/TOKYO/NEW YORK (Reuters) -A rebound in bitcoin held strong on Thursday, even as the U.S. Treasury Department called for new rules that would require large cryptocurrency transfers to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Reserve flagged the risks cryptocurrencies posed to financial stability. The comments from U.S. officials come one day after a brutal sell-off on concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions among investors sank the world's biggest cryptocurrency to its lowest level since late January. Bitcoin was recently up more than 4% at around $40,000, after earlier jumping more than 10%.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Prices Trend Highs as the Dollar Dips

    Gold prices continued to trend upward as U.S. yields declined, putting downward pressure on the greenback. The Federal Reserve April meeting minutes reported that a strong pickup in economic activity would warrant discussions about tightening monetary policy. Gold prices moved higher and the trend is pointing to higher prices as the 10-day moving average crossed above the 200-day moving average.

  • China’s Scrutiny of Shadow Debt Bites Developers Like Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- A tightening of Chinese developers’ use of secretive funding is threatening to curb growth in the world’s second-largest economy.For years, China’s property developers have drawn on shadowy pools of capital to fund their projects. Now, government scrutiny is reining in that system, after already curbing traditional avenues of funding. Debt-laden developers including China Evergrande Group will likely need to scale back growth and resort to other means such as equity financing and spinning off more assets for financing to avoid defaults.“Polarization among Chinese developers will deepen this year, and more developers are likely to suffer from debt failures,” said John Sun, co-managing partner at Aplus Partners Management Co, which focuses on private equity and credit investments. Weaker developers “will need to sell assets to fight for survival, while some will likely default on their debt.”That hunt for new funding is adding pressure on the nation’s cash-strapped developers, which already account for nearly 27% of the more than $20 billion of missed bond payments this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The constraints will dampen investment in property and the pace of construction activity, Macquarie Group’s China analyst Larry Hu predicts.Since China introduced the “Three Red Lines” policy late last year to curb property companies’ debt ratios, regulators have required developers to turn over information on their off-balance sheet arrangements, said Adrian Cheng, senior director of Asia Pacific corporates at Fitch Ratings.The funding is often masked as equity offerings that are debt-like in nature. Another avenue is to provide guarantees to joint ventures or associates that borrow on behalf of the developers, Cheng said.Funding sourced via such guarantees for joint ventures accounted for about 9% of total debt issued by Fitch-rated developers last year, based on Fitch estimates, reaching a record 460 billion yuan ($71 billion).Offshore Private DebtIt’s outside of mainland China where the impact on developers has been most telling. One of the popular approaches in the past three years has been using so-called orphan special purpose vehicle structures to issue private debt, said Chen Yi, head of global capital markets at Haitong International Securities Group Ltd.Under such a structure, the issuer of the debt is an orphan that is not an affiliate or subsidiary of a company, so the debt won’t appear on the companies’ balance sheet.Private debt issued by orphan special purpose vehicles have declined due to tighter regulations such as the “Three Red Lines,” said Chen.Such financing activities in the offshore market “peaked last year,” Chen said. “Developers have become more disciplined this year as rating agencies have been asking borrowers for more transparency on their off-balance sheet borrowing and so do the regulators.”Brewing TroublesThat’s not to say off-balance sheet financing will disappear, though it will be used more sparingly and for more targeted activities. For instance China’s centralized land-bidding policy means developers need to amass large amounts of cash in a short period of time to win land.Companies that rely on joint ventures for financing could see such off-balance sheet debt accounting for as much as 40% of their debt, said Cheng.Under the stringent policies, some developers are already starting to crack. Chongqing Sincere Yuanchuang Industrial Co. has failed to repay three onshore bonds. They follow the footsteps of China Fortune Land Development Co. and Tianjin Real Estate Group Co., each unable to meet payments of more than 10 billion yuan. Shares of the country’s major developers have lost 10% since authorities signaled the restriction in August.It spells trouble for one of China’s biggest growth drivers. Real estate contributes to about 29% of China’s economic output if its wider influences are factored in, according to a joint research by Harvard University and Tsinghua University.The sector’s investment growth could moderate to 4% compared with 7% last year, Hu said. A key measure of construction pace could decline 4% this year, he added.In face of these headwinds, Chinese developers might need to rely on more equity offerings and spinoffs to meet their financing obligations. Evergrande is taking some of the most aggressive steps, pledging to list an online sales platform and water business, as well as planning a secondary listing of its electric-vehicle company onshore under a goal to cut its $100 billion debt by half.Just last week, Evergrande raised about HK$10.6 billion selling shares in its electric vehicle unit, a move that could help repair its balance sheet. Evergrande didn’t respond to emailed requests for comment.Haitong’s Chen expects the offshore equities market will remain a bright spot for developers seeking funds. “We will continue to see more developers go public in Hong Kong this year given limited access to other funding channels,” he said.(Updates with share changes of China’s biggest developers)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street ends to snap 3-day losing streak as technology stocks rise higher

    Wall Street's main indexes rebounded on Thursday after a three-day slide, buoyed by gains in technology stocks as the smallest weekly jobless claims since the start of a pandemic-driven recession lifted the mood. "There's a big risk, regulatory risk, to crypto that's not fully appreciated," said Jay Hatfield, founder and chief executive of Infrastructure Capital Management in New York. Wall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday, extending losses since, after minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting last month indicated some policymakers thought it would be appropriate to discuss easing of crisis-era support, such as tapering bond purchases, in upcoming meetings if the strong economic momentum is sustained.

  • Techs Lead U.S. Equity Rebound After Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology companies led a rebound in U.S. equities on Thursday after a report showing applications for state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low rekindled optimism in the economic recovery.The Nasdaq 100 Index jumped to a two-week high, with gains in megacaps including Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc. powering the advance. Tech stocks rose the most in the S&P 500 as all of the major industry groups moved higher. Ford Motor Co. rose for the first time in three sessions on plans to create a joint venture to manufacture electric-vehicle batteries in the U.S.The latest jobs report comes after mounting concern that faster inflation will prompt authorities to ease back on stimulus has weighed on risk assets in recent sessions. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting showed some officials were open to a debate at “upcoming meetings” on scaling back bond purchases if the U.S. economy continued to progress rapidly.“While inflation has been the star of the show, keep in mind that the Fed’s mandate is twofold, with employment as the other side,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “The jobless claims read shows once again that that we’re heading in the right direction, but we’re a ways away from where we were pre-pandemic.”Thursday’s rally pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 above its average price for the past 50 days. That level is a key trend indicator for traders and has proven to be a buy signal in past rebounds.Cryptocurrencies pared gains after the U.S. Treasury Department called for stronger tax compliance. Bitcoin, which whipsawed investors with huge price swings on Wednesday, was up less than 5% at 4 p.m. in New York after climbing as much as 11%.Oil extended declines to a three-week low after Iran’s president said the broad outline of a deal to end sanctions on its oil had been reached. Yields on 10-year Treasuries fell as the dollar weakened. The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell for a third day.Here are some key events this week:Data on existing U.S. home sales for April are due on May 21Euro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.9%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%The MSCI World index rose 1%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.4% to $1.2226The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.4189The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 108.78 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.11%Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.1% to $62 a barrelGold futures fell 0.2% to $1,877 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/JPY Weekly Price Forecast – British Pound Continues to Hammer Same Resistance Barrier

    The British pound has gone back and forth during the course of the week, as we continue to look at the ¥155 as a major barrier.

  • Monday at 2PM ET: Fireside Chat with Origin Materials to Discuss Merger with Artius Acquisition Inc.

    IPO Edge and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with Origin Materials, Inc. (“Origin” or “Origin Materials”) and Artius Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ: AACQ, “Artius”) on Monday, May 24 at 2pm ET to discuss their pending merger. The live event will feature Origin Co-Founder and Co-CEO John Bissell and Co-CEO Rich […]

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Factbox-Five things to know about Epic's epic legal fight with Apple

    Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook takes the witness stand on Friday to defend the lucrative App Store against "Fortnite" maker Epic Games' allegations that it is a monopoly that Apple illegally abuses. After years of complaints about Apple by app companies like music service Spotify Technology, Epic sued the most valuable U.S. public company for allegedly using its dominance to rake in bigger profits. Epic has waged a public relations and legal campaign, arguing that Apple acts anticompetitively by only allowing apps it approves on the world's 1 billion iPhones and by forcing developers to use Apple's in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up to 30% on sales.

  • Major Forces Behind Bitcoin’s Worst Losses Since 2013

    The dramatic sell-offs in the past few days in the crypto market was catalysed by a flurry of negative macros, coming from Elon Musk to reports that China was excluding crypto from its financial system, yet recent reports revealed that Crypto exchanges largely contributed to the seismic price swings sighted on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin Is Sliding Again as Threats of Regulation Mount

    FEATURE Bitcoin’s slide resumed on Friday as it tumbled to $37,400, down 10% from early morning prices around $41,400. The threat of stiffer government regulation is mounting, causing a new round of price jitters, with a statement from Chinese Vice Premier Liu being blamed for Friday’s tumble.

  • McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

  • Will Biden cancel $50K in student loan debt? He's sounding more skeptical

    A decision is due on whether he has that power, but he seems leery in a new interview.

  • The Fed Might Start to Act Sooner to Head Off Housing Boom and Bust. What Could Happen.

    With inflation on the rise and the economy surging, the central bank might already be able to declare “mission accomplished.”

  • Amid bitcoin and dogecoin chaos, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • Nvidia plans first stock split in nearly 14 years, after 1,600%-plus in gains

    Nvidia Corp. announces the biggest stock split in its history Friday, proposing to give investors three additional shares for every one they currently own.

  • Bitcoin bros mock Paul Krugman for comparing the crypto craze to ‘a natural Ponzi scheme’

    The self-described “crypto skeptic” writes that while he often uses Venmo to split checks and buy groceries, and the PayPal-owned PYPL peer-to-peer payment service launched when bitcoin (BTCUSD) did in 2009, he still hasn’t seen bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) or other digital tokens become as readily adopted for daily transactions by the masses. “This may sound to you like a speculative bubble, or maybe a Ponzi scheme.” Krugman says that all long-running Ponzi schemes need a narrative, which crypto has in spades.

  • Americans took on significantly less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic — except in one major way

    Many Americans have focused on spending less and paying off debt throughout the COVID crisis, rather than taking out new loans.

  • China's industrial commodities slide after Beijing warns of market crackdown

    Prices of key steelmaking ingredients iron ore and coking coal, as well as steel products such as rebar and hot-rolled coil, all dropped more than 5% as traders offloaded supplies and speculators placed short-sided bets that Beijing's measures will trigger a further pullback in metals markets. China's cabinet announced on Wednesday that it will strengthen management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" prices and investigate behaviour that bids up commodity costs, spooking China's hoards of metal traders. "Some of the measures could have an immediate impact on the supply demand balance, for example if the government decides to release some state reserve into the market," said Wood Mackenzie senior economist Yanting Zhou.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Had Another Crazy Week. Here’s What Could Happen Next.

    Increased use of derivatives helped fuel the crash in cryptocurrencies. What investors need to know about market-driving forces.