How Much Money You’ll Spend on Food in Your Lifetime, By State

Rawpixel / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Americans spend a lot on food. On average, U.S. households shell out $7,923 a year for food eaten at home and away from home. It’s the third-biggest expense after housing and transportation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey.

You have to eat, so spending on food consumes a significant percentage of your budget (forgive the pun). But maybe you’re spending more than you have to. After all, about 43% of household spending on food goes toward eating out. You probably don’t need to be told that dining out tends to cost more than preparing food at home.

And when you consider how much you spend on food over a lifetime, the amount can be mind-blowing. GOBankingRates did the math to find out how much the average person in each state spends on groceries and dining out from age 18 to the average life expectancy of age 79.

GOBankingRates first used the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey data to find how much the average American in each age bracket spends annually on food at home and food away from home. The spending average for food at home was adjusted for each state by using the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center’s grocery index, which reflects how much more, or less, groceries in each state cost compared with the national average. The center’s miscellaneous spending index was used to adjust spending averages for food away from home for each state.

GOBankingRates then estimated how much the average person in every state can be expected to spend on food in a lifetime by multiplying each age group's average expenditure on food by the number of years contained in it and adding the totals. The results might surprise you. Find out whether you’re spending more than the average American when it comes to food.

Last updated: May 21, 2021

September 12 2014 Michigan USA; large boxes of juicy Michigan Apples for sale in a Michigan farm store.

Michigan

Grocery index: 88.7

Average spent per year: $7,169.58

Lifetime total: $437,344.46

texas style bbq tray with smoked brisket, st louis ribs, pulled pork, chicken, hot links, and sides.

Texas

Grocery index: 89.0

Average spent per year: $7,182.85

Lifetime total: $438,153.89

Mississippi mud pie, PIES, mud pie

Mississippi

Grocery index: 93.8

Average spent per year: $7,275.68

Lifetime total: $443,816.77

A shot of Pizza thats for supper on a table thats sliced on a plate thats ready to eat.

Kansas

Grocery index: 92.6

Average spent per year: $7,290.88

Lifetime total: $444,743.61

Little Rock, Arkansas: January 10, 2020: A restaraunt in the city of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Arkansas

Grocery index: 91.2

Average spent per year: $7,297.23

Lifetime total: $445,130.82

Looking down at people eating, drinking and checking phones at Eskimo Joes bar and resturant near OSU Stillwater Oklahoma USA 05 02 2018.

Oklahoma

Grocery index: 94.1

Average spent per year: $7,302.61

Lifetime total: $445,459.11

african american woman holding fast food style crispy fried chicken sandwich shot wit selective focus.

Tennessee

Grocery index: 94.0

Average spent per year: $7,373.28

Lifetime total: $449,770.29

Idaho Falls, Idaho, USA Dec.

Idaho

Grocery index: 92.0

Average spent per year: $7,383.81

Lifetime total: $450,412.70

Mooresville, IN / USA - 08 10 2018:Zydecoâ€™s Restaurant Mooresville, IN New Orleans style food on a plate.

Indiana

Grocery index: 92.6

Average spent per year: $7,389.87

Lifetime total: $450,782.19

Yellow Tomatoes from the garden.

West Virginia

Grocery index: 91.7

Average spent per year: $7,459.30

Lifetime total: $455,017.17

A basket of radishes at a farmers market in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

New Mexico

Grocery index: 100.9

Average spent per year: $7,490.73

Lifetime total: $456,934.63

Homemade Baked Kentucky Hot Brown with Bacon Chicken and Cream Sauce.

Kentucky

Grocery index: 90.6

Average spent per year: $7,492.57

Lifetime total: $457,046.72

Kansas City, Missouri / U.

Missouri

Grocery index: 97.2

Average spent per year: $7,514.82

Lifetime total: $458,404.18

Fresh Nebraska corn just picked at a farmers market being inspected by a women July 14th 2018 in Omaha Nebraska USA.

Nebraska

Grocery index: 96.5

Average spent per year: $7,528.24

Lifetime total: $459,222.47

Close up on a woman holding roasted yellow Mexican corn, shaking seasoning with a canister filled with garlic chili salt on the end of the cob.

Iowa

Grocery index: 96.3

Average spent per year: $7,546.70

Lifetime total: $460,348.67

Oâ€™Fallon, Illinoisâ€”Nov 16, 2019; Italian Roast Beef sandwich meal sitting on tray with condiments; Lions Choice is a Saint Louis, Missouri regional fast food restaurant chain established in 1967.

Illinois

Grocery index: 96.3

Average spent per year: $7,567.18

Lifetime total: $461,598.03

shrimp boil in Mobile Alabama.

Alabama

Grocery index: 95.5

Average spent per year: $7,597.01

Lifetime total: $463,417.64

Atlanta, Georgia - January 25 2020: Menu board of Fat Mattâ€™s Rib Shack in Atlanta.

Georgia

Grocery index: 98.1

Average spent per year: $7,602.42

Lifetime total: $463,747.64

New Orleans, LA, January 25, 2018: Beignets covered with powdered sugar, served with cafe au lait at the famous Cafe Du Monde in the French Quarter.

Louisiana

Grocery index: 98.5

Average spent per year: $7,654.25

Lifetime total: $466,909.15

Seligman, Arizona - May 28 2019: Seligman Grocery, with a painted sign and vintage care, on Route 66.

Arizona

Grocery index: 98.4

Average spent per year: $7,660.07

Lifetime total: $467,264.02

Illustrative editorial image of local Hook's Barneveld Blue Cheese goat cheese in a display case in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin

Grocery index: 97.5

Average spent per year: $7,664.63

Lifetime total: $467,542.69

Fairfax, USA - September 8, 2017: female entering Whole Foods Market grocery store building in city in Virginia with autumn displays and watermelons.

Virginia

Grocery index: 96.8

Average spent per year: $7,681.46

Lifetime total: $468,569.20

CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 27: A produce vendor has her wares ready early on June 27, 2012 at the famed West Side Market in Cleveland, Ohio, celebrating 100 years of continuous operation in 2012.

Ohio

Grocery index: 98.0

Average spent per year: $7,772.09

Lifetime total: $474,097.41

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA-13 MAY 18: Diners relaxing on Page Ave.

North Carolina

Grocery index: 97.9

Average spent per year: $7,798.39

Lifetime total: $475,701.64

Oglala, USA - July 1, 2014: Indians selling and buying traditional soup called Menudo in Pine Ridge Indians Reservation, South Dakota.

South Dakota

Grocery index: 103.9

Average spent per year: $7,824.82

Lifetime total: $477,314.29

Provo, Utah, USA June 29, 2016 Fruits and vegitables displayed for sale in the produce department of a modern grocery store.

Utah

Grocery index: 99.7

Average spent per year: $7,864.35

Lifetime total: $479,725.30

Denver, Colorado, USA-June 9, 2016.

Colorado

Grocery index: 99.7

Average spent per year: $7,878.00

Lifetime total: $480,558.21

Cuban sandwich closeup woman holding local food at typical cafe outside.

Florida

Grocery index: 103.4

Average spent per year: $7,908.53

Lifetime total: $482,420.29

cooked blue crabs boil in a giant pot at a Carolina crab boil.

South Carolina

Grocery index: 101.7

Average spent per year: $7,959.64

Lifetime total: $485,537.93

Fargo, North Dakota / USA - October 12th, 2018: Latte Cup on a Table.

North Dakota

Grocery index: 105.9

Average spent per year: $7,988.38

Lifetime total: $487,291.47

Authentic Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich.

Pennsylvania

Grocery index: 106.5

Average spent per year: $8,090.02

Lifetime total: $493,491.32

Las Vagas, USA - August 2018: Scenes in Las Vegas, Vegas sign, hotels and buffets.

Nevada

Grocery index: 107.0

Average spent per year: $8,173.58

Lifetime total: $498,588.45

Bottles of maple syrup line a rack in a small syrup production facility on a farm in New Hampshire, USA.

New Hampshire

Grocery index: 102.0

Average spent per year: $8,225.51

Lifetime total: $501,756.16

Caliente Burger, Billings Montana (2019).

Montana

Grocery index: 104.1

Average spent per year: $8,236.47

Lifetime total: $502,424.70

Farmer market in Cheyenne,Wyoming,sale cheap price of fruits.

Wyoming

Grocery index: 102.6

Average spent per year: $8,258.88

Lifetime total: $503,791.46

SEATTLE, USA, - JULY, 12, 2012: Inside Pike Place Market in Seattle, USA.

Washington

Grocery index: 107.4

Average spent per year: $8,437.05

Lifetime total: $514,660.03

Waterbury, Vermont - September 29th, 2019: Apple cider donuts at Cold Hollow Cider in Waterbury, Vermont.

Vermont

Grocery index: 110.8

Average spent per year: $8,440.65

Lifetime total: $514,879.77

Berries cheese cake in Minneapolis Minnesota.

Minnesota

Grocery index: 106.3

Average spent per year: $8,449.84

Lifetime total: $515,440.21

October 12, 2019 Cumberland Rhode Island USA.

Rhode Island

Grocery index: 106.4

Average spent per year: $8,614.70

Lifetime total: $525,496.69

Backyard crab feast eating steamed blue crab from Baltimore, Maryland in the summer.

Maryland

Grocery index: 112.3

Average spent per year: $8,629.89

Lifetime total: $526,423.08

New Jersey, USA, September 19, 2018:Fresh fruit on the shelf Kam Man Food supermarket is a supermarket selling Chinese food.

New Jersey

Grocery index: 109.5

Average spent per year: $8,642.58

Lifetime total: $527,197.51

Very large steamed Maine Lobster, served in very casual restaurant.

Maine

Grocery index: 108.3

Average spent per year: $8,722.63

Lifetime total: $532,080.65

NEW YORK CITY - OCT 11 2009:Pizza chef preparing NYC Pizza Pizzeria restaurant in Manhattan New York.

New York

Grocery index: 114.4

Average spent per year: $8,900.28

Lifetime total: $542,916.87

PORTLAND, OR - FEBRUARY 2, 2016: Food trucks and carts in downtown PDX offer lunch and other meails for inexpensive prices near major office buildings.

Oregon

Grocery index: 112.1

Average spent per year: $9,030.67

Lifetime total: $550,870.70

Los Angeles, CA/USA 07/28/2019 In-n-out double cheeseburgers in plastic tray.

California

Grocery index: 119.3

Average spent per year: $9,052.15

Lifetime total: $552,181.20

Ipswich, Massachusetts, USA A tray of sweet potato fries and calamari.

Massachusetts

Grocery index: 113.8

Average spent per year: $9,071.72

Lifetime total: $553,375.18

Connecticut, USA - Thanksgiving, 2017: a family and friends got together sharing love and food.

Connecticut

Grocery index: 110.1

Average spent per year: $9,078.75

Lifetime total: $553,803.60

Closeup of fresh baked cinnamon rolls at Delaware farm market.

Delaware

Grocery index: 117.2

Average spent per year: $9,201.63

Lifetime total: $561,299.33

Unloading Fish: Fresh caught halibut drop from the bottom of a transport basket after being hoisted by crane from a fishing boat at a dock in Alaska.

Alaska

Grocery index: 134.0

Average spent per year: $9,774.03

Lifetime total: $596,215.89

eating acai bowls

Hawaii

Grocery index: 164.6

Average spent per year: $11,516.64

Lifetime total: $702,515.32

Methodology: GOBankingRates used the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2018 Consumer Expenditure Survey data on average expenditures by age to find how much the average American in each age bracket spends annually on "food at home," or groceries, and "food away from home," or dining out. GOBankingRates adjusted these numbers for each state by multiplying the national average spending on "food at home" in each age bracket by the "grocery" index and the "food away from home" average by the "miscellaneous" index from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2019 composite cost-of-living indices. GOBankingRates then was able to estimate how much the average person in every state can be expected to spend on food in a lifetime by multiplying each age group's average expenditure on food by the number of years contained in it and adding the totals to create a cumulative expense report that spans a lifetime. For this study, GOBankingRates calculated expenses assuming a subject begins paying for food at 18 and lives to 79 (U.S. life expectancy as of 2017, according to The World Bank). All data was compiled on and up to date as of Feb. 24, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money You’ll Spend on Food in Your Lifetime, By State