How Much Money You’ll Need To Supplement Your Social Security in Every State

Heather Taylor
·11 min read
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many retirees know Social Security is not designed to be their sole form of income in retirement. This is what makes it so important to start saving early for retirement in accounts like a Roth IRA and 401(k) plan. If you didn’t get a chance to save early and consistently for retirement, you’ll want to know how much money after Social Security benefits you’ll need to cover monthly expenses. The answer depends on your location.

To find out how much money you’ll need to supplement your Social Security income, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states by finding the average cost of living indexes across multiple expenditures and multiplying them by the national average expenditure costs for ages 65 and over for each expenditure category. This revealed the monthly total cost of expenditures with overall rent cost added in to provide the average total cost of living in each state. Social Security’s Monthly Statistical Supplement for January 2024 was sourced to use the average Social Security benefit amounts for retired workers — $1,860.23 — and to calculate the total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits.

In alphabetical order, here’s how much money you’ll need in each U.S. state to supplement your Social Security monthly.

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

  • Rent average cost: $980

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,423.62

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,403.62

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,543.39

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Rent average cost: $1,701

  • Expenditure average cost: $3,744.20

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,445.20

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,584.97

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Arizona

  • Rent average cost: $1,373

  • Expenditure average cost: $3,062.33

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,435.33

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,575.10

dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dlewis33 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Rent average cost: $915

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,426.81

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,341.81

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,481.58

adamkaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
adamkaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Rent average cost: $1,827

  • Expenditure average cost: $4,118.48

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,945.48

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $4,085.25

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Rent average cost: $1,433

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,980.23

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,413.23

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,553

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Rent average cost: $1,310

  • Expenditure average cost: $3,244

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,554

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,693.77

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Rent average cost: $1,210

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,849.56

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,059.56

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,199.33

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia (DC)

  • Rent average cost: $2,105

  • Expenditure average cost: $4,345.11

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $6,450.11

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $4,589.88

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Florida

  • Rent average cost: $1,302

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,869.64

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,171.64

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,311.41

ferrantraite / iStock.com
ferrantraite / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Rent average cost: $1,234

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,547.72

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,781.72

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,921.49

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Rent average cost: $1,692

  • Expenditure average cost: $5,480.44

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $7,172.44

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $5,312.21

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Rent average cost: $808

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,775.76

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,583.76

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,723.53

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Rent average cost: $1,180

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,579.29

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,759.29

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,899.06

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

  • Rent average cost: $895

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,581.81

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,476.81

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,616.58

pabradyphoto / Getty Images
pabradyphoto / Getty Images

Iowa

  • Rent average cost: $772

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,551.33

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,323.33

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,463.10

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Rent average cost: $837

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,473.69

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,310.69

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,450.46

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Rent average cost: $816

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,476.05

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,292.05

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,431.82

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • Rent average cost: $887

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,561.95

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,448.95

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,588.72

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Rent average cost: $1,950

  • Expenditure average cost: $3,108.90

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,058.90

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,198.67

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Rent average cost: $1,479

  • Expenditure average cost: $3,342.66

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,821.66

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,961.43

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Rent average cost: $1,503

  • Expenditure average cost: $4,311.47

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,814.47

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,954.24

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Rent average cost: $882

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,560.77

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,442.77

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,582.54

jimkruger / Getty Images
jimkruger / Getty Images

Minnesota

  • Rent average cost: $1,126

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,686.90

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,812.90

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,952.67

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Rent average cost: $813

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,435.16

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,248.16

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,387.93

TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
TriggerPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Rent average cost: $903

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,490.46

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,393.46

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,533.23

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Rent average cost: $833

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,893.13

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,726.13

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,865.90

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Rent average cost: $944

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,554.12

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,498.12

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,637.89

4kodiak / Getty Images
4kodiak / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Rent average cost: $1,154

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,936.06

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,090.06

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,229.83

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Rent average cost: $1,143

  • Expenditure average cost: $3,195.50

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,338.50

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,478.27

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Rent average cost: $1,596

  • Expenditure average cost: $3,254.96

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,850.96

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,990.73

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Rent average cost: $866

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,655.55

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,521.55

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,661.32

OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com
OlegAlbinsky / iStock.com

New York

  • Rent average cost: $1,722

  • Expenditure average cost: $3,681.99

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,403.99

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,543.76

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Rent average cost: $1,124

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,738.89

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,862.89

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,002.66

YinYang / Getty Images
YinYang / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Rent average cost: $883

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,725.03

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,608.03

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,747.80

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Rent average cost: $839

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,653.57

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,492.57

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,632.34

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

  • Rent average cost: $794

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,426.45

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,220.45

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,360.22

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Rent average cost: $1,216

  • Expenditure average cost: $3,325.84

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,541.84

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,681.61

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Rent average cost: $1,052

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,680.03

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,732.03

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,871.80

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Rent average cost: $1,071

  • Expenditure average cost: $3,089.68

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,160.68

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,300.45

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Rent average cost: $1,120

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,661.28

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,781.28

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,921.05

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

  • Rent average cost: $698

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,635.25

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,333.25

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,473.02

MoreISO / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MoreISO / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Rent average cost: $1,011

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,513.01

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,524.01

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,663.78

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Texas

  • Rent average cost: $1,137

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,603.25

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,740.25

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,880.02

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Rent average cost: $1,112

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,895.32

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,007.32

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,147.09

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

  • Rent average cost: $1,950

  • Expenditure average cost: $3,333.05

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,283.05

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,422.82

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Rent average cost: $1,540

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,912.22

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,452.22

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,591.99

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

Washington

  • Rent average cost: $1,486

  • Expenditure average cost: $3,369.88

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,855.88

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,995.65

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Rent average cost: $672

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,451.83

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,123.83

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,263.60

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Rent average cost: $949

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,767.61

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,716.61

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,856.38

stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
stockphoto52 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Rent average cost: $790

  • Expenditure average cost: $2,592.46

  • Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,382.46

  • Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,522.23

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find how much money you’ll need to supplement your Social Security Income. GOBankingRates started by finding the [1] average cost of living indexes across multiple expenditures as sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and multiplied them by the [2] national average expenditure costs for ages 65 and over for each expenditure category to find the monthly total cost of expenditures. Adding the expenditure cost to the [3] overall rent cost as sourced from ApartmentList gives the average total cost of living in each state. Using the [4] average Social Security Benefits amounts for retired workers as sourced from the Social Security’s Monthly Statistical Supplement for January 2024, the total monthly cost of living after Social Security Benefits can be calculated. The remaining amount is how much you will need to supplement your Social Security in every state. The [5] median household income was sourced from the US Census’s American Community Survey and the leftover savings after cost of living costs was calculated for supplemental information. The states were sorted to show the lowest to highest leftover cost after Social Security Benefits pay for cost of living costs. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of February 15th, 2024.

