How Much Money You’ll Need To Supplement Your Social Security in Every State
Many retirees know Social Security is not designed to be their sole form of income in retirement. This is what makes it so important to start saving early for retirement in accounts like a Roth IRA and 401(k) plan. If you didn’t get a chance to save early and consistently for retirement, you’ll want to know how much money after Social Security benefits you’ll need to cover monthly expenses. The answer depends on your location.
Find Out: Retirement Planning: How Much the Average Person 65 and Older Spends Monthly
Learn More: Do This To Earn Guaranteed Growth on Your Retirement Savings (With No Risk to Your Investment)
To find out how much money you’ll need to supplement your Social Security income, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states by finding the average cost of living indexes across multiple expenditures and multiplying them by the national average expenditure costs for ages 65 and over for each expenditure category. This revealed the monthly total cost of expenditures with overall rent cost added in to provide the average total cost of living in each state. Social Security’s Monthly Statistical Supplement for January 2024 was sourced to use the average Social Security benefit amounts for retired workers — $1,860.23 — and to calculate the total monthly cost of living after Social Security benefits.
In alphabetical order, here’s how much money you’ll need in each U.S. state to supplement your Social Security monthly.
Alabama
Rent average cost: $980
Expenditure average cost: $2,423.62
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,403.62
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,543.39
Read More: 9 Ways Frugal Retirees Spend Their Social Security Checks
Check Out: How Rare Coins Can Fund Your Early Retirement Dreams
Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.
Alaska
Rent average cost: $1,701
Expenditure average cost: $3,744.20
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,445.20
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,584.97
Discover More: 10 Worst Places in Illinois for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Arizona
Rent average cost: $1,373
Expenditure average cost: $3,062.33
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,435.33
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,575.10
Arkansas
Rent average cost: $915
Expenditure average cost: $2,426.81
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,341.81
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,481.58
California
Rent average cost: $1,827
Expenditure average cost: $4,118.48
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,945.48
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $4,085.25
Colorado
Rent average cost: $1,433
Expenditure average cost: $2,980.23
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,413.23
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,553
Discover More: Here’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age
Connecticut
Rent average cost: $1,310
Expenditure average cost: $3,244
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,554
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,693.77
Delaware
Rent average cost: $1,210
Expenditure average cost: $2,849.56
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,059.56
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,199.33
District of Columbia (DC)
Rent average cost: $2,105
Expenditure average cost: $4,345.11
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $6,450.11
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $4,589.88
Florida
Rent average cost: $1,302
Expenditure average cost: $2,869.64
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,171.64
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,311.41
Explore More: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead
Georgia
Rent average cost: $1,234
Expenditure average cost: $2,547.72
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,781.72
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,921.49
Hawaii
Rent average cost: $1,692
Expenditure average cost: $5,480.44
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $7,172.44
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $5,312.21
Idaho
Rent average cost: $808
Expenditure average cost: $2,775.76
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,583.76
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,723.53
Illinois
Rent average cost: $1,180
Expenditure average cost: $2,579.29
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,759.29
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,899.06
Read Next: How a Trump Win in 2024 Could Impact Your Retirement Savings
Indiana
Rent average cost: $895
Expenditure average cost: $2,581.81
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,476.81
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,616.58
Iowa
Rent average cost: $772
Expenditure average cost: $2,551.33
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,323.33
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,463.10
Kansas
Rent average cost: $837
Expenditure average cost: $2,473.69
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,310.69
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,450.46
Kentucky
Rent average cost: $816
Expenditure average cost: $2,476.05
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,292.05
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,431.82
Discover More: 7 Best Cars for Retirees on a Budget
Louisiana
Rent average cost: $887
Expenditure average cost: $2,561.95
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,448.95
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,588.72
Maine
Rent average cost: $1,950
Expenditure average cost: $3,108.90
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,058.90
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,198.67
Maryland
Rent average cost: $1,479
Expenditure average cost: $3,342.66
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,821.66
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,961.43
Massachusetts
Rent average cost: $1,503
Expenditure average cost: $4,311.47
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,814.47
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,954.24
Check Out: 10 Ways for Retirees To Cut Back on Expenses in 2024
Michigan
Rent average cost: $882
Expenditure average cost: $2,560.77
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,442.77
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,582.54
Minnesota
Rent average cost: $1,126
Expenditure average cost: $2,686.90
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,812.90
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,952.67
Mississippi
Rent average cost: $813
Expenditure average cost: $2,435.16
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,248.16
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,387.93
Missouri
Rent average cost: $903
Expenditure average cost: $2,490.46
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,393.46
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,533.23
Be Aware: 9 Things Frugal Retirees Never Waste Money On
Montana
Rent average cost: $833
Expenditure average cost: $2,893.13
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,726.13
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,865.90
Nebraska
Rent average cost: $944
Expenditure average cost: $2,554.12
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,498.12
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,637.89
Nevada
Rent average cost: $1,154
Expenditure average cost: $2,936.06
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,090.06
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,229.83
New Hampshire
Rent average cost: $1,143
Expenditure average cost: $3,195.50
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,338.50
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,478.27
Find Out: 3 Ways Upper-Middle-Class Retirees Stay Rich in Retirement
New Jersey
Rent average cost: $1,596
Expenditure average cost: $3,254.96
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,850.96
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,990.73
New Mexico
Rent average cost: $866
Expenditure average cost: $2,655.55
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,521.55
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,661.32
New York
Rent average cost: $1,722
Expenditure average cost: $3,681.99
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,403.99
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,543.76
North Carolina
Rent average cost: $1,124
Expenditure average cost: $2,738.89
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,862.89
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,002.66
Discover More: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich
North Dakota
Rent average cost: $883
Expenditure average cost: $2,725.03
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,608.03
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,747.80
Ohio
Rent average cost: $839
Expenditure average cost: $2,653.57
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,492.57
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,632.34
Oklahoma
Rent average cost: $794
Expenditure average cost: $2,426.45
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,220.45
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,360.22
Oregon
Rent average cost: $1,216
Expenditure average cost: $3,325.84
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,541.84
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,681.61
Explore More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities
Pennsylvania
Rent average cost: $1,052
Expenditure average cost: $2,680.03
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,732.03
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,871.80
Rhode Island
Rent average cost: $1,071
Expenditure average cost: $3,089.68
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,160.68
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,300.45
South Carolina
Rent average cost: $1,120
Expenditure average cost: $2,661.28
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,781.28
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,921.05
South Dakota
Rent average cost: $698
Expenditure average cost: $2,635.25
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,333.25
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,473.02
Check Out: Average Cost of Groceries Per Month: How Much Should You Be Spending?
Tennessee
Rent average cost: $1,011
Expenditure average cost: $2,513.01
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,524.01
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,663.78
Texas
Rent average cost: $1,137
Expenditure average cost: $2,603.25
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,740.25
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,880.02
Utah
Rent average cost: $1,112
Expenditure average cost: $2,895.32
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,007.32
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,147.09
Vermont
Rent average cost: $1,950
Expenditure average cost: $3,333.05
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $5,283.05
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $3,422.82
Read Next: Net Worth Floridians: How Much to Be Poor, Middle-Class, or Rich in Florida
Virginia
Rent average cost: $1,540
Expenditure average cost: $2,912.22
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,452.22
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,591.99
Washington
Rent average cost: $1,486
Expenditure average cost: $3,369.88
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $4,855.88
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $2,995.65
West Virginia
Rent average cost: $672
Expenditure average cost: $2,451.83
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,123.83
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,263.60
Wisconsin
Rent average cost: $949
Expenditure average cost: $2,767.61
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,716.61
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,856.38
Learn More: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born
Wyoming
Rent average cost: $790
Expenditure average cost: $2,592.46
Monthly total cost (rent + expenditure): $3,382.46
Leftover monthly costs after Social Security benefits: $1,522.23
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed every state to find how much money you’ll need to supplement your Social Security Income. GOBankingRates started by finding the [1] average cost of living indexes across multiple expenditures as sourced from Missouri Economic and Research Information Center and multiplied them by the [2] national average expenditure costs for ages 65 and over for each expenditure category to find the monthly total cost of expenditures. Adding the expenditure cost to the [3] overall rent cost as sourced from ApartmentList gives the average total cost of living in each state. Using the [4] average Social Security Benefits amounts for retired workers as sourced from the Social Security’s Monthly Statistical Supplement for January 2024, the total monthly cost of living after Social Security Benefits can be calculated. The remaining amount is how much you will need to supplement your Social Security in every state. The [5] median household income was sourced from the US Census’s American Community Survey and the leftover savings after cost of living costs was calculated for supplemental information. The states were sorted to show the lowest to highest leftover cost after Social Security Benefits pay for cost of living costs. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of February 15th, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
Frugal People Love the 6 to 1 Grocery Shopping Method: Here's Why It Works
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Money You’ll Need To Supplement Your Social Security in Every State