How much money will Poudre School District save by closing schools? It's complicated.

How much money does Poudre School District save by closing a school?

It’s a question a lot of people have been asking as a 37-member Facilities Planning Steering Committee works through the difficult process of recommending school consolidations, closures and boundary changes to deal with declining enrollment and the associated budget cuts.

And the answer is not entirely clear, PSD Chief Financial Officer Dave Montoya said Tuesday.

Most of the funding PSD receives from the state follows the student, he said, so the only significant savings expected from the closure of a school would be the salary and benefits of employees tied directly to the building that would no longer be necessary — the principal, an assistant principal or two depending on the school’s size and grade level, a front-office manager, counselor and mental health professional, and maybe some custodial staff.

That equates to annual savings in the range of $300,000 to $400,000 a year for an elementary school and $500,000 to $700,000 a year for a middle school, based on a Coloradoan analysis of the district’s operating budget of more than $410 million a year and individual school budgets.

That’s on top of the estimated $1.5 million to $2.3 million that would be saved annually in reductions to the size-factor adjustments the district uses to subsidize student-based budgets at schools with low enrollments contained in the three draft scenarios the Facilities Planning Steering Committee created to solicit feedback from the community before presenting two or three refined versions to the Board of Education for discussion in May and a scheduled vote June 11. Each of those scenarios included closing two to three elementary schools and one to two middle schools and redrawing the boundaries of several others.

PSD does not plan to lease or sell any buildings that become available through school closures, Chief Information Officer Madeline Novey reiterated Tuesday. Instead, they will be repurposed for other district uses, including office space, staff development workshops and to expand early childhood education programs. Montoya said he is still working with the district’s operations staff to determine the operating costs of those buildings for uses other than a school, noting that they will still incur expenses for utilities, maintenance, insurance, custodial services, groundskeeping and security.

“The savings we get from consolidating schools really comes down to the size adjustment,” Montoya said.

PSD is spending $6.6 million on size-factor adjustments this year, he said, and will spend as much as $7 million next year. Any consolidations and closures of schools, as well as boundary changes, made by the Board of Education in this process will not take effect until the 2025-26 school year, Superintendent Brian Kingsley and school board chair Kristen Draper said.

Community members share their concerns at school board meeting

Fourteen community members, including four Dunn Elementary fourth graders, shared their concerns about closing various schools during the community comment session at a school board meeting Tuesday night, each speaking for their allotted three minutes. Several asked that the Board of Education give the steering committee more time to complete its work, expressing concerns that the process is moving too quickly.

Enrollment in PSD’s non-charter schools has declined three of the past four years, with an overall drop of 1,314 students, or 4.64%, since 2019-20, according to Colorado Department of Education data. Demographers with PSD and an outside consultant, Flo Analytics, have projected continual declines totaling 9.26% from last year through 2027-28, a scenario that would produce a similar percentage cut to the district’s budget — about $38 million over that same time period — in its per-pupil funding from the state.

The state demographer and others have suggested the enrollment decline will not be as steep as the PSD projections indicate, but Kingsley, Montoya and members of the district’s Board of Education were clear during the school board meeting Tuesday night that the enrollment and budget issue needs to be addressed immediately.

“The dire financial straits we find ourselves in as a district are upon us, whether we want to accept them or not,” board member Kevin Havelda said.

Board member votes against spending money that could keep a school from closing

Havelda went on to remove two items slated for approval on the board’s consent agenda to bring them up for discussion individually, including a $5.3 million contract for refreshing and replacing the district-issued laptop computers of 8,700 students within the Rocky Mountain High School feeder system and the district’s non-neighborhood schools of choice and 1,980 laptops and 50 desktop computers for staff at Rocky Mountain, Fort Collins High School and those schools of choice.

“The community is begging us not to close schools, and that $5.3 million delta that I’m being asked for tonight in computer expenditures would save a consolidation under that simple, simple analysis,” Havelda said.

After discussion, the motion was amended to remove a planned refresh of Chromebook laptops that were purchased for students in kindergarten through second grade with COVID-19 relief funds, reducing the expenditure by $668,250. It passed on a 5-1 vote, with Havelda opposed, as did another measure to upgrade equipment and wireless internet access points within district facilities for $775,878.

“I’m imploring the board, I’m imploring the cabinet to start looking at every single budgetary thing with a lice comb,” Havelda said.

Schools already reducing programming that district is trying to save

The size-factor adjustment is designed to offset the shortfall in the state’s per-pupil budget allocations to fully fund the costs at lower-enrollment schools of full-time teachers for art, music, physical education and what the district has determined is a minimal level of student-support services, Montoya and Novey told the Coloradoan earlier Tuesday.

Some schools are already reducing those offerings through their site-based budgets to prioritize other needs as their enrollments decline, Montoya said, and finding it difficult to find qualified staff willing to fill those roles on a part-time basis.

The size-factor adjustment, Montoya said, “really is an indicator of when things start to fall apart. … The bigger the size factor, the more it’s falling apart.”

He went on to note that the district is cutting costs elsewhere, too. Cuts in the preliminary budget for the district’s central administration for the 2024-25 school year total about $2.1 million, he said. And shifting schools, including Poudre Global Academy and Polaris Expeditionary Learning, that were placed on zero-based budgeting during the COVID-19 pandemic could save another $800,000 or so with planned transitions back to student-based budgeting.

The district is also facing a $5.3 million increase in what it pays for employees’ dental, vision and health care, Montoya said, and is currently in contract negotiations about pay increases with employee organizations representing its teachers, administrators and classified employees.

Employee compensation makes up 86% of district's budget

Employee compensation makes up 86% of PSD’s budget each year, according to summaries of audited financial reports.

And that’s where additional costs could be saved by closing schools, despite the reluctance of Kingsley and school board members to say what basic consolidation math illustrates.

If two schools with two classes, averaging 18 students apiece, at each grade level were to combine with another school that also had two classes of 18 students apiece at each grade level, they would only need three classes at each grade level to accommodate those 72 students while remaining below the district’s maximum of 25 students per class. That would require one fewer teacher at each grade level and a subsequent reduction in the number of paraprofessionals and other enrollment-based support staff.

Employee compensation is a significant expense at every school in the district. A Coloradoan analysis, based on school-by-school figures obtained through an open-records request, found that employee compensation averaged $2.74 million annually at PSD’s 28 non-charter and non-mountain elementary schools in 2023, $3.55 million at its eight traditional middle schools and $9.58 million at its four comprehensive high schools. Average teacher salaries at PSD’s non-charter schools in 2022-23 was $66,939, according to a Colorado Department of Education database, and that was before the average raise of 10.28% teachers and other district employees received for the current school year.

Average pay for a principal in PSD is about $130,000 to $140,000 a year, Montoya said. Assistant principals make a bit less. The average annual salary for PSD principals and assistant principals in 2022-23, before those 10.28% raises, was $109,299, according to a Colorado Department of Education database.

Paraprofessionals, front-office managers, health technicians, custodians and other school staff are paid less than administrators and teachers, but how much less varies widely based on their job duties.

Superintendent stresses importance of employee pay raises

Kingsley defended the need to continue increasing the pay of teachers and other school employees despite the district’s financial struggles.

“The truth of the matter is our employees cannot live in the communities in which they serve in their schools,” he said. “That’s the question we have to have as a community; are we OK with that? Are we OK that people have to live in a neighboring town, a neighboring county, commute 45 minutes to an hour? Is that the future that we believe we need to uphold in order to keep all of our schools open?”

Goal is to make schools more efficient to protect programming, officials say

PSD’s schools operate most efficiently with 400 or more students in elementary schools and 700 or more students in middle and high schools. Those figures, Montoya said, were determined by principals working through site-based budget models.

“For all students to be able to experience the entirety of music, and art and P.E. and many different specials and counseling that when we fully staff schools, all students are able to access that in fewer schools with higher enrollment,” Novey said. “The alternative is that we fund those teachers and those professionals at less than 100% in more schools with lower enrollment, and that’s not sustainable.”

Eleven of the district’s 28 non-charter and non-mountain elementary schools have 360 or fewer students this year, according to the Colorado Department of Education. And five of its eight middle schools have fewer than 565 students.

To emphasize the need to address what she calls “a wicked problem” with no solutions that will please everyone, Facilities Planning Steering Committee facilitator Josie Plaut has told those attending public listening sessions that the district could close as many as 13 schools and still have room for every current student. That would be the optimal financial solution but would not meet most of the other guiding principles the Board of Education created for the committee’s work, said Plaut, the associate director of Colorado State University’s Institute for the Built Environment.

“I bring that up only to point out how serious the situation is,” she said at a March 28 session at Lincoln Middle School.

Her organization was hired by the district as an outside facilitator for the Facilities Planning Steering Committee’s work.

“No one wants to be going through this,” Novey said. “People love their schools, and no matter who you ask; you ask this person here, you ask this person here, you ask this person here. And in the listening sessions, as you heard, every single one of them can tell you all the reasons why their schools are amazing, and they are.

“We can’t continue to do what we’re doing and have amazing schools.”

What's next?

There are two upcoming listening sessions involving the full Board of Education:

