How much YouTube pays for 1K views, according to creators

YouTube creators can earn revenue from Google-placed advertisements on their videos.

Despite the economic downturn, YouTubers say their earnings from ads are remaining steady.

Here's how much YouTube creators earn per 1,000 views.

For the first time since YouTube started reporting its advertising revenue in 2019, the video platform saw a slowdown last quarter, with ad revenue dropping to $7.07 billion from $7.2 billion in Q3 2021.

Creators, though, seem to have been spared big drops in their rates.

Insider spoke with a number of creators to see how their earnings from YouTube's ad revenue share program have changed over time. Most reported that their revenue per mille (RPM) rate — or earnings per 1,000 views — have stayed steady year over year.

Some creators, like Joshua Mayo, even saw their RPMs grow.

"It's grown to this massive business that is very lucrative, and I'm very thankful for all of it," Mayo said, adding that his RPM rate went from around $6 in October 2021 to $29.30 in October 2022, growth that he attributes to creating creating more content around personal finance. (Read more about Mayo's business.)

Eight creators recently shared how much YouTube paid them per 1,000 views, and their answers ranged from $1.61 to $29.30.

YouTube creators can earn 55% of the revenue from Google-placed ads on their videos when they join the YouTube Partner Program, or YPP.

To qualify for the program, they must have 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of watch time on their long-form videos.

Starting in 2023, creators who reach 10 million views in 90 days on Shorts — YouTube's short-form video offering — as well as 1,000 subscribers will also be able to join the Partner Program.

In this case, YouTube will pool revenue from ads on Shorts. YouTube will pay an undisclosed amount to record labels for music licensing, and creators will receive 45% of the remaining money based on their percentage of the total Shorts views on the platform.

