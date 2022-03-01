U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,320.50
    +16.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,414.00
    +147.00 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,054.75
    +49.25 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,016.50
    +9.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.33
    +2.92 (+2.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.70
    -6.10 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    -0.21 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1128
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7070
    -0.1320 (-7.18%)
     

  • Vix

    33.32
    +3.17 (+10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3326
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0540
    +0.1640 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,330.61
    +858.12 (+1.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    995.17
    +18.19 (+1.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,330.20
    -128.05 (-1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,446.06
    -398.66 (-1.49%)
     

How much money YouTubers make, according to dozens of creators

Amanda Perelli
·4 min read
Charlie Chang
Charlie Chang.Charlie Chang

  • YouTube creators who are part of the Partner Program can monetize their videos with ads.

  • The amount of money different creators make per video varies based on a variety of factors.

  • We spoke with dozens of creators who shared how much money they've earned on YouTube.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

This is the latest installment of Insider's YouTube money logs, where creators break down how much they earn.

Creators on YouTube can earn their money a number of ways, from sponsorships to selling merchandise. But revenue from Google ads is a big chunk of many YouTube stars' incomes.

Social-media creators who are part of the YouTube Partner Program can earn money off their videos with Google-placed ads.

To start earning money directly from YouTube, creators must have at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 watch hours in the past year. Once they reach that threshold, they can apply for YouTube's Partner Program, which allows creators to start monetizing their channels through ads, subscriptions, and channel memberships.

Six YouTubers shared their RPM rates, or revenue per mille. The YouTube creators said they earned between $2 and $12 per 1,000 views. This converts to monthly payouts, and YouTubers we spoke with earned between $80 and $55,000 per month from the program.

Those earnings can vary by month for creators. For example, Sarah Lavender, a YouTuber with about 100,000 followers, earned different monthly incomes ranging from about $1,000 in one month last year to over $6,000. (She broke down her exact earnings each month last year.)

But YouTube creators with far fewer followers can also make decent money. Nano influencer Jen Lauren earned $213 in November.

When it comes to a viral video, how much money a YouTube creator makes can vary wildly. We spoke with YouTubers who broke down how much they'd made on videos with 1 million views, and their answers ranged from about $3,400 to $40,000, depending on the type of content and viewer demographics.

In all, Insider has spoken with dozens of YouTube creators about how much each of them made per month, on videos with 100,000 or 1 million views, and other financial topics.

Here's a comprehensive breakdown of Insider's YouTube money logs series:

How much money YouTubers make a month

Many YouTube creators earn money off the ads that play in their videos and receive a monthly payout.

So how much do YouTubers generally make per month?

Here's a full breakdown of our coverage of how much YouTuber creators earn monthly:

How much money YouTubers make per 1,000 views (RPM)

For every 1,000 ad views, advertisers pay a certain rate to YouTube. YouTube then takes 45% and the creator gets the rest.

Some subjects, like personal finance or cryptocurrency, can boost a creator's ad rate by attracting a lucrative audience.

How much do creators earn per 1,000 views (called the RPM rate)?

Here's a full breakdown of our coverage of what YouTube creators earn per 1,000 views:

How much money YouTubers make on a single video

Creators on YouTube often have no idea how much money they will earn off a single video after they upload it to the platform.

Many creators also try to avoid swearing or copyrighted music in their content because those factors can increase a video's chance of getting flagged by YouTube and demonetized.

So, if a creator does everything right in the eyes of YouTube, how much can they expect to make at the top end?

We asked 17 YouTube creators what the most money they'd made of a single video was.

Read the full post: YouTube stars reveal the most money they've made from a single video

How much money YouTubers make for 100,000 views

How much money a single YouTube video with 100,000 views makes from Google-placed ads depends on the content of the video and the audience who watches.

The amount of money a video will earn also depends on its watch time, length, and video type, among other factors.

Here's a full breakdown of our coverage on how much YouTube creators make for 100,000 views:

How much money YouTubers make for 1 million views

Though making money from YouTube depends on a variety of factors, amassing 1 million views can often net a creator a big payday.

Here's a full breakdown of our coverage of how much YouTube creators make for 1 million views:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Figma brings whiteboarding to the iPad

    Collaboration has always been at the heart of what Figma does. Founder Dylan Field worked for years before launching Figma with the sole mission of making design a multiplayer game. FigJam is a whiteboarding tool that launched in early 2021 that allows folks within an organization (not just designers) to brainstorm and work together on projects.

  • Hear how Databook pitched and won-over Threshold Ventures on TechCrunch Live

    Anand Shah and Alex Barrett founded Databook in 2016 with the goal of supercharging salespeople selling to enterprise clients. Shah had spent nearly 15 years at Accenture and saw a growing skills gap that could be addressed by artificial intelligence. TechCrunch Live is all about helping startups build better venture-backed businesses.

  • Satellite Vu prepares to launch its thermal imaging satellite constellation with $21M A round

    Equipped with $21 million in new funding, Satellite Vu is almost set to send up its initial seven-satellite constellation in 2023 and begin its planned thermal monitoring of the planet. The company's orbital view of heat and cold could lead to serious economic insights — and insights of other kinds, as hinted by the addition of Lockheed Martin and In-Q-Tel to the list of investors. As founder and CEO Anthony Baker explained when we covered the company's seed round last year, thermal imagery lets you know whether a building is occupied or not, what areas of a city have lots of traffic, whether a factory is leaking heat or coolant or whether ground water is disappearing or advancing.

  • Nvidia says hackers are leaking company data after ransomware attack

    Nvidia has confirmed that hackers stole sensitive data from its networks, including employee credentials and proprietary company information, during last week’s cyberattack and are now "leaking it online," a spokesperson told TechCrunch on Tuesday. Nvidia declined to say what data was stolen during the attack, which first came to light on Friday. However, a ransomware outfit called "Lapsus$" has taken responsibility for the breach on its Telegram channel and claims to have stolen 1 terabyte of information, including "highly confidential/secret data" and proprietary source code. According to posts from the group, this includes source code for Nvidia's hash rate limiter, which reduces the Ethereum mining performance of the company's RTX 30-series graphics cards.

  • TechCrunch+ roundup: No-code investor survey, Zendesk's next steps, Series A tips

    Since then, many of the key trends and themes we surfaced have come to pass: Airtable clinched an $11 billion valuation in December 2021 after raising a $735 million Series F with help from Salesforce Ventures and Michael Dell’s MSD Capital. Today, "it’s transforming entire categories of enterprise software," says Navin Chaddha, managing director at VC firm Mayfield.

  • Struggling EV startup Lordstown Motors loses GM as investor

    General Motors sold its stake in Lordstown Motors, an electric vehicle startup that has struggled to get its first vehicle, the electric pickup truck Endurance, to production, reports the Detroit Free Press. GM's 7.5 million shares of common stock, which was less than 5% of the company, had an initial equity value of $75 million. The news comes after Lordstown disclosed a widened loss of $81.2 million, or $0.42 per share, for the fourth quarter.

  • Shakira Reveals the One Relatable Reason She and Gerard Piqué 'Fight'

    Shakira and Gerard Piqué have been together since 2011, and share two young sons

  • Daily Crunch: Drone service Wing completes 200K commercial deliveries, partners with supermarket chain

    Akin to how it takes nation-states a little time to get sanctions up and running, tech companies don’t roll out responses to geopolitical changes in a moment. Hackers leak Nvidia data: After a cyberattack, Nvidia confirmed to TechCrunch that hackers are leaking its data. “Sensitive data from its networks, including employee credentials and proprietary company information,” we write.

  • LeBron James’ ‘The Shop’ Moves From HBO to Uninterrupted’s YouTube Channel

    When The Shop returns for its fifth season on March 4, LeBron James’ talk show will be broadcast from a new home. The Emmy-winning program created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims for Uninterrupted is relocating from HBO exclusively to YouTube, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series premiered in August 2018. According to James’ SpringHill company, which created the Uninterrupted sports platform, the […]

  • How hot is the real estate market in Tippecanoe County? Home prices rose year over year

    How did Tippecanoe County's housing market do in November? The median price for a house in 2021 was higher than 2020.

  • Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper send SAG Awards off the deep end with sweet A Star Is Born reunion

    Gaga and Cooper hugged it out during the 2022 SAG Awards.

  • BitConnect founder indicted by Justice Department has disappeared

    Satish Kumbhani is being charged for organizing a $2.4 billion Ponzi scheme.

  • Ford Mustang Shelby GT500's $10,000 Stripes Are Surprisingly Popular

    Ford tells us that every year, about one in six Shelby GT500 customers orders the pricey hand-painted stripes.

  • Sixers coach Doc Rivers keeping in touch with Nets big man Andre Drummond

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers keeps in touch with Brooklyn Nets big man Andre Drummond after the trade.

  • Apple may be working on a foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid

    New reports regarding Apple’s push into the foldable market have surfaced. Chief among the findings of these reports is the notion that Apple is pushing back its foldable iPhone to 2025. In the meantime, though, the company may also be working on a 20-inch foldable device. Early reports from DSCC analyst Ross Young point towards … The post Apple may be working on a foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid appeared first on BGR.

  • Bunions? These podiatrist-approved Oofos sandals offer 'good support and decreased pain'

    Loved by nearly 17,000 Amazon shoppers, the unisex shoes are 'like walking on clouds.'

  • Katy Perry Walks Off Set After Aretha Franklin’s Granddaughter Auditions for ‘American Idol’

    Katy Perry walked off set after Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter, Grace, auditioned for American Idol.Last night, the popular singing...

  • Sellers On This Site Are Livid After Another Rate Hike

    Independent artists are truly the unsung heroes of the internet world. Naturally, using a platform to reach more potential customers is key for these artists, and Etsy is the best-known one out there. Etsy announced Feb. 24 that it had experienced strong growth in 2021, and planned to keep growth on that trajectory by increasing its transaction fees to 6.5% as of April 11.

  • ‘Ghost of Kyiv’: Is the mysterious Ukrainian fighter pilot real?

    Heroic pilot has supposedly downed six Russian fighter planes – but is he just an urban legend?

  • Nike makes online sales unavailable in Russia

    This is the latest response by a U.S. company to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Hollywood studios Disney, Warner Bros, and Sony Pictures Entertainment saying they would pause theatrical releases of upcoming films in Russia. Russia, however, calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation." The update on Nike's website, however, directed its customers to their nearest Nike stores, although it was not immediately clear when the disclosure popped up on the website.