'Much more' needed to relieve backlog in Ukraine-Russia-Turkey export deal -U.N

·1 min read
Wheat harvesting in Kyiv region amid Russia's attack on Ukraine

ANKARA (Reuters) - A U.N spokesperson said on Monday that "much more needs to be done" to clear a backlog of more than 150 ships involved in a Black Sea grain-export deal, and Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations had all acknowledged the problem.

"There are currently over 150 vessels waiting around Istanbul to move and these delays have the potential to cause disruptions to the supply chain and port operations," said Ismini Palla, U.N. spokesperson for the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The agreement, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July, paved the way for Ukraine to resume grain exports from Black Sea ports that had been shut since Russia invaded. Moscow also won guarantees for its own grain and fertiliser exports.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by Ece Toksabay)

  • Japan’s Suspected Intervention Estimated at Record $37 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan likely conducted its biggest ever currency intervention to prop up the yen late Friday, based on Bank of Japan balance of payment figures and an estimate of flows by money broker Central Tanshi Co.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Over

  • Japanese economic minister to step down over church links - NHK

    Japan's economic revitalisation minister is to step down, public broadcaster NHK said on Monday, after growing criticism of what some members of the public see as his failure to fully explain his ties to a church group that critics say is akin to a cult. Daishiro Yamagiwa's resignation would be the first from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet and a severe blow a leader whose support has tumbled to record lows amid revelations about connections between nearly half of the lawmakers of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Unification Church.

  • GoTo Confirms Talks With Holders for Controlled Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s largest tech company GoTo Group said it is in talks with its owners for a controlled sale of their stakes, seeking to avoid a potential stock slump when a lock-up on their holdings ends next month.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plan

  • Unfazed by yen's slump, BOJ seen keeping ultra-low rates

    The Bank of Japan is expected to raise its inflation forecasts on Friday but keep ultra-low interest rates steady in a show of resolve to support the fragile economy, even at the cost of accelerating an unwelcome fall in the yen to fresh 32-year lows. Authorities have struggled to tame the yen's relentless declines as investors focus on the BOJ's ultra-low interest rates that make it an outlier among a global wave of central banks tightening policy to combat soaring inflation. Given rising commodity prices and the boost to import costs from the yen's slump, Japan's core consumer inflation rate hit an eight-year high of 3% in September and is seen staying above the BOJ's 2% target for the rest of this year, analysts say.

  • Credit Suisse to pay $234 million to end French tax probe

    PARIS (Reuters) -Credit Suisse agreed to pay France 238 million euros ($234 million) to settle a tax fraud and money laundering case on Monday, putting another legal headache behind it as it prepares a strategic overhaul. The agreement resolves an investigation in France over whether the Swiss bank, which is trying to recover from losses and scandals, helped clients to avoid paying tax on their wealth. Credit Suisse lawyers declined to answer questions on the settlement in court, with one of them saying that the deal was the best way to "turn the page".

  • Goldman Sachs launches Chinese infrastructure real estate joint venture

    Goldman Sachs has launched a joint venture in China with local logistics company Sunjade in a bid to boost investment in Chinese logistics and infrastructure real estate assets, the U.S. bank said on Monday. The bank is forming the new unit via its investment arm Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which has invested more than $50 billion globally in real estate businesses, according to a company statement. The joint venture, which focuses on projects located in China's first-tier cities and surrounding areas, has invested in a 240,000-square-meter project with four institutional-grade warehouse assets located in Shanghai and its neighbouring area.

  • European Gas Slumps to €100 on Mild Weather and Ample Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas in Europe dropped below €100 per megawatt-hour for the first time since June as warm weather and ample stockpiles ease fears of shortages this winter.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership Prize as Johnson CavesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesB

  • Exclusive-Toyota scrambles for EV reboot with eye on Tesla

    Toyota is considering a reboot of its electric-car strategy to better compete in a booming market it has been slow to enter, and has halted some work on existing EV projects, four people with knowledge of the still-developing plans said. The proposals under review, if adopted, would amount to a dramatic shift for Toyota and rewrite the $38-billion EV rollout plan the Japanese automaker announced last year to better compete with the likes of Tesla. A working group within Toyota has been charged with outlining plans by early next year for improvements to its existing EV platform or for a new architecture, the four individuals said.

  • Ukraine needs Marshall Plan approach to rebuild, says German lobby

    A German lobby group representing companies with interests in eastern Europe has called for a plan to rebuild Ukraine that would mirror the Marshall Plan that helped Europe recover from World War Two, the media group RND reported. The 20-page "Rebuild Ukraine" dossier covering topics from industry to agriculture and energy will be discussed at a Ukraine-Germany business forum in Berlin on Monday, attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal. In an opinion piece in German business newspaper FAZ on Sunday, Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made a similar call for a "new Marshall Plan for the 21st century" for Ukraine.

  • 'Ellen' Breakout Star Sophia Grace Announces She's 5 Months Pregnant

    Sophia Grace has a bundle of joy on the way! The social media star, who became famous at 8-years-old when her performance of Nicki Minaj's 'Super Bass' aired on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ in 2011, announces she's five months pregnant in an emotional message shared to her YouTube channel. Sophia’s partner in viral fame, her cousin, Rosie McClelland, posted a snapshot to Instagram of the moment she learned her cousin's happy news.

  • Why stock market investing is so bizarre right now: Morning Brief

    These are weird times. More on that, and what else to watch in markets for Monday, October 22, 2022.

  • Why tuna turn to sharks when they have an itch to scratch

    For The Jungle Book’s Baloo, a palm tree was the perfect scratching post. But for a giant tuna in the deep sea, opportunities to rid yourself of an itch are limited.

  • Prince William's giant 'garden city' slammed by climate activists

    Local environmentalists in southeastern England expressed concern with Prince William's plans to move forward with a sustainable 2,500-home eco village.

  • Hurricane Roslyn makes landing in Mexico near popular resort

    The powerful Hurricane Roslyn will make landfall in Mexico on Sunday near the popular resort of Puerto Vallarta. The storm is expected to bring damaging winds, a potentially life-threatening storm surge and heavy rain.

    Hurricane Roslyn hits Mexico, is expected to dissipate before reaching Texas

  • Black bear charges at woman when she lets her dog out, Washington officials say

    The woman was treated at a hospital for her injuries, officials said.

  • Vail Pass gets snow dumped

    In the mountains, Colorado got a heavy heaping of snow, marking the start of snow season but also potentially dangerous driving conditions.

  • ‘It’s devastated’: Half of small Missouri town burns down in wildfire Saturday

    Roughly half of a small Missouri town burned Saturday after a wildfire spread quickly from a farm field and destroyed or heavily damaged 23 buildings, officials said.

  • 230 Pythons Taken From Florida Everglades In Annual Contest

    “Every one of the pythons removed as part of the Challenge is one less preying on our native birds, mammals and reptiles,” said Rodney Barreto, the commission’s chairman.

  • War against mosquitoes is underway in Florida after Hurricane Ian

    Since Hurricane Ian, hordes of mosquitoes have proliferated in floodwaters. Florida officials have sophisticated, expensive strategies to control the insects.