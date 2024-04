Here’s How Much Mortgage Payments in Your State Have Increased in the Past Decade

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

No matter the state of the economy, housing is always one of the biggest monthly expenditures that Americans face. However, the housing market at this time is especially inflated, due to factors rippling out from the pandemic such as early supply chain disruptions on building materials, low housing inventory and high mortgage rates.

Find Out: In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford Homes in These ZIP Codes

Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

First-time homebuyers are struggling to buy a home, and existing homeowners are feeling the pinch in their mortgage payments.

It’s so bad that the former secretary of housing and urban development under President Barack Obama, Shaun Donovan, recently told PBS News, “I’ve been doing housing work for 30 years — the housing affordability challenge is the worst I’ve ever seen in my career.”

GOBankingRates set out to find out how much Americans’ mortgage payments have increased in each state over the past decade by getting the February 2024 and February 2014 home values for every state. Additionally, GOBankingRates sought the 30-year fixed rate mortgage averages from both 2014 (4.37%) and 2024 (6.94%) from Freddie Mac.

Read on to see the effect of a decade on mortgage payments.

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

February 2014 home value : $128,167

February 2024 home value : $217,961

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $512

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,153

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 125.37%

Check Out: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Be Aware: 7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

February 2014 home value : $260,819

February 2024 home value : $362,644

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $1,041

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,918

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 84.26%

Story continues

Discover More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Arizona

February 2014 home value : $192,436

February 2024 home value : $436,307

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $768

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,308

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 200.47%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

February 2014 home value : $117,907

February 2024 home value : $198,530

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $471

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,050

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 123.14%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

February 2014 home value : $384,541

February 2024 home value : $785,294

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $1,535

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $4,154

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 170.63%

Colorado

February 2014 home value : $253,742

February 2024 home value : $550,989

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $1,013

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,915

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 187.77%

Read More: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

February 2014 home value : $247,711

February 2024 home value : $409,905

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $989

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,168

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 119.30%

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

February 2014 home value : $218,301

February 2024 home value : $371,763

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $871

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,967

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 125.68%

Wirestock / Getty Images

Florida

February 2014 home value : $166,288

February 2024 home value : $409,638

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $664

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,167

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 226.46%

Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

February 2014 home value : $138,646

February 2024 home value : $323,386

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $553

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,711

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 209.10%

Explore More: The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

February 2014 home value : $536,391

February 2024 home value : $967,296

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $2,141

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $5,117

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 138.98%

Ric Schafer / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

February 2014 home value : $170,896

February 2024 home value : $443,630

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $682

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,347

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 244.02%

xavierarnau / Getty Images

Illinois

February 2014 home value : $150,696

February 2024 home value : $255,278

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $602

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,350

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 124.49%

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

February 2014 home value : $115,056

February 2024 home value : $231,797

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $459

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,226

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 166.99%

Learn More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable

Laurens Hoddenbagh / Shutterstock.com

Iowa

February 2014 home value : $126,296

February 2024 home value : $212,618

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $504

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,125

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 123.10%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

February 2014 home value : $118,509

February 2024 home value : $218,078

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $473

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,154

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 143.87%

alexeys / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

February 2014 home value : $105,366

February 2024 home value : $196,576

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $421

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,040

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 147.24%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

February 2014 home value : $152,998

February 2024 home value : $195,141

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $611

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,032

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 69.03%

Check Out: ​ChatGPT Unveils: 5 Worst Cities To Buy a House in 2024

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

February 2014 home value : $175,417

February 2024 home value : $379,011

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $700

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,005

10-year % change in mortgage payment:186.33%

krblokhin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

February 2014 home value : $268,462

February 2024 home value : $418,225

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $1,072

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,213

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 106.45%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Massachusetts

February 2014 home value : $322,110

February 2024 home value : $616,983

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $1,286

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $3,264

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 153.84%

Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

February 2014 home value : $111,270

February 2024 home value : $230,579

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $444

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,220

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 174.62%

Discover More: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

February 2014 home value : $182,986

February 2024 home value : $328,696

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $730

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,739

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 138.05%

©iStock.com

Mississippi

February 2014 home value : $108,191

February 2024 home value : $170,810

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $432

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $904

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 109.22%

STLJB / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

February 2014 home value : $124,287

February 2024 home value : $239,144

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $496

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,265

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 154.99%

Dean_Fikar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

February 2014 home value : $201,826

February 2024 home value : $450,517

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $806

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,383

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 195.82%

Find Out: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

Aspects and Angles / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

February 2014 home value : $131,909

February 2024 home value : $251,976

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $527

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,333

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 153.15%

tobiasjo / Getty Images

Nevada

February 2014 home value : $193,515

February 2024 home value : $441,950

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $773

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,338

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 202.66%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

February 2014 home value : $222,129

February 2024 home value : $475,398

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $887

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,515

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 183.62%

Jim / Flickr.com

New Jersey

February 2014 home value : $292,407

February 2024 home value : $519,941

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $1,167

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,751

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 135.64%

Be Aware: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Michael E Halstead / Shutterstock.com

New Mexico

February 2014 home value : $162,708

February 2024 home value : $293,801

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $650

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,554

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 139.30%

HaizhanZheng / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

February 2014 home value : $230,212

February 2024 home value : $428,712

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $919

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,268

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 146.79%

Ryan Herron / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

February 2014 home value : $153,492

February 2024 home value : $324,113

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $613

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,715

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 179.84%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

February 2014 home value : $198,435

February 2024 home value : $252,455

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $792

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,336

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 68.60%

Read Next: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

BorisVetshev / Shutterstock.com

Ohio

February 2014 home value : $114,204

February 2024 home value : $218,937

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $456

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,158

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 154.06%

JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

February 2014 home value : $112,502

February 2024 home value : $200,364

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $449

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,060

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 136.02%

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

February 2014 home value : $233,107

February 2024 home value : $494,780

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $931

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,618

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 181.29%

luminouslens / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

February 2014 home value : $153,241

February 2024 home value : $256,822

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $612

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,359

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 122.10%

Check Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

lucky-photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

February 2014 home value : $222,066

February 2024 home value : $448,778

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $886

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,374

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 167.82%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

February 2014 home value : $144,335

February 2024 home value : $289,251

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $576

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,530

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 165.58%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

February 2014 home value : $160,012

February 2024 home value : $293,085

February 2014 average mortgage payment: $639

February 2024 average mortgage payment: $1,550

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 142.74%

benedek / Getty Images

Tennessee

February 2014 home value : $137,693

February 2024 home value : $310,207

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $550

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,641

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 198.56%

Learn More: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

belterz / Getty Images

Texas

February 2014 home value : $146,971

February 2024 home value : $299,474

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $587

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,584

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 170.03%

johnnya123 / iStock.com

Utah

February 2014 home value : $224,197

February 2024 home value : $519,469

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $895

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,748

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 207.06%

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

February 2014 home value : $216,671

February 2024 home value : $375,943

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $865

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,989

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 129.94%

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

February 2014 home value : $228,844

February 2024 home value : $383,327

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $914

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $2,028

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 121.98%

Read Next: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

400tmax / Getty Images

Washington

February 2014 home value : $254,897

February 2024 home value : $589,807

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $1,018

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $3,120

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 206.65%

ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

February 2014 home value : $98,985

February 2024 home value : $155,333

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $395

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $822

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 107.96%

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Wisconsin

February 2014 home value : $153,064

February 2024 home value : $289,236

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $611

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,530

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 150.42%

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Wyoming

February 2014 home value : $208,744

February 2024 home value : $333,745

February 2014 average mortgage payment : $833

February 2024 average mortgage payment : $1,766

10-year % change in mortgage payment: 111.88%

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates found the February 2024 and February 2014 home values for every state as well as the Feb. 27, 2014, 30-year fixed rate mortgage average (4.37%) from Freddie Mac as well as the February 29, 2024 30-year fixed rate mortgage average (6.94%) from Freddie Mac. GOBankingRates was then able to calculate the 2024 and 2014 average mortgage payments for each state with the following assumptions: 30-year fixed rate mortgage, 20% down payment, no P&I and no HOA fees, and with property taxes excluded as a different charge. GOBankingRates then found the 10-year monetary and percent difference in average mortgage payment for every state. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 8, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much Mortgage Payments in Your State Have Increased in the Past Decade