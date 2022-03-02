How much Netflix pays employees, according to salary data

Netflix is hiring toward its next growth wave that could come from international TV or video games.

Insider analyzed public data to get a snapshot of how much Netflix employees in the US make.

The streaming company offered some US staffers wages between $40 per hour and $800,000 per year.

Netflix is staffing up for its next wave of growth that could come from international TV and new areas like video games.

With the streaming company listing more than 400 open jobs, Insider updated its analysis of how much Netflix employees make in the US.

We combed through public data to get a snapshot of Netflix salary levels and updated the story with the latest data available.

The data, released by the US Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification, shows how much Netflix offered to pay employees who it wanted to hire in the US through work visas. The data include base salaries only, not forms of compensation such as stock options or cash bonuses.

Netflix offered certain staffers between October 2020 and December 2021 base salaries ranging from $40 per hour to $800,000 per year for a variety of different roles, according to the data.

Our full analysis breaks down salaries for jobs including product and engineering; content and marketing; and finance, legal, and administrative roles.

