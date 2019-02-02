Here’s How Much Nvidia Actually Made from Crypto Mining Sales

According to a report by Markets Insider, Nvidia generated $1.95 billion in revenue from its crypto business.
Although the official financial statement of the company disclosed a $602 million crypto-related revenue, RBC analyst Mitch Steves said that the actual number is at least three times higher.
“We think NVDA generated $1.95 billion in total revenue related to crypto/blockchain. This compares to company’s statement that it generated around $602 million over the same time period,” Steves said.
Did Crypto Cause Nvidia to Underperform?
