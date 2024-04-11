Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,196.26
    +35.62 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,503.27
    +41.76 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,388.82
    +218.46 (+1.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,040.94
    +12.55 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.46
    -0.75 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    2,372.60
    +24.20 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    28.24
    +0.18 (+0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5620
    +0.0020 (+0.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2554
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    153.1570
    +0.2100 (+0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,245.01
    +880.64 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,923.80
    -37.41 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,442.63
    -139.18 (-0.35%)
     

How Much Rent the Middle Class Can Afford in All 50 States

1
J. David Herman
·16 min read
Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Amid a national rent-affordability crisis, we aimed to find out how much middle-class renters on a budget can manage to pay each month from state to state so that they know they’re not in a state currently getting the bad end of the stick.

For starters, it helps to define the “middle class.” The Pew Research Center’s definition is “those with an annual household income that was two-thirds to double the median income.” So if you live in Florida — where the annual median household income is about $68,000 — then making between $45,000 and $136,000 a year lands you in the middle class.

From there, applying the long-time guideline that you should try spending no more than 30% of your monthly income on housing, it’s possible to calculate roughly how much members of the middle class can afford for rent.

Find Out: 9 American Travel Brands to Stay Away From
Learn More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

There are many variables, not the least of which is that only spending 30% of your monthly income on housing is an unrealistic goal for many — especially at a time when low inventory and high-interest rates have led to spikes in rental costs. That said, the data listed below for each state should provide a general idea of what’s affordable these days.

The differences between states are pronounced. For example, Mississippi has a median household income of $52,985, and making between $35,323 and $105,970 is good enough to land you in the middle-class category. Middle-class renters in the Magnolia State can generally afford between $883 and $2,649 in monthly payments.

At the other end of the spectrum, the District of Columbia has a median household income of $101,722 and a middle-class range of about $68,000 to $203,000. The range of affordability for middle-class renters there is $1,695 to $5,086.

Here’s a state-by-state list that includes median income, the upper and lower limits for what qualifies as middle class, and the upper and lower limits of what these renters can generally manage to pay.

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

  • Median household income: $59,609

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,739

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $119,218

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $993.47

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,980.45

Check Out: I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024
For You: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

andykazie / Getty Images
andykazie / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Median household income: $86,370

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $57,579

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $172,740

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,439.49

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,318.50

Learn More: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Arizona

  • Median household income: $72,581

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,387

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $145,162

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,209.67

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,629.05

BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Median household income: $56,335

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $37,556

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $112,670

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $938.91

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,816.75

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Median household income: $91,905

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $61,269

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $183,810

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,531.73

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,595.25

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Median household income: $87,598

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $58,398

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $175,196

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,459.95

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,379.90

Be Aware: 8 Tips to Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Connecticut

  • Median household income: $90,213

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,141

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $180,426

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,503.53

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,510.65

Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Median household income: $79,325

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $52,883

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $158,650

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,322.07

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,966.25

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

District of Columbia

  • Median household income: $101,722

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $67,814

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $203,444

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,695.35

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $5,086.10

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

  • Median household income: $67,917

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $45,278

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $135,834

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,131.94

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,395.85

Check Out: Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That are a Waste of Money

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Median household income: $71,355

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,570

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $142,710

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,189.24

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,567.75

JamesBrey / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JamesBrey / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Median household income: $94,814

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $63,209

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $189,628

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,580.22

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,740.70

picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto
picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Median household income: $70,214

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $46,809

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $140,428

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,170.22

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,510.70

Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Median household income: $78,433

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $52,288

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $156,866

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,307.20

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,921.65

Read Next: Hawaii on a Dime: 7 Crucial Tips to Live Frugally in the Aloha State

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Median household income: $67,173

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,782

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $134,346

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,119.54

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,358.65

dangarneau / Getty Images
dangarneau / Getty Images

Iowa

  • Median household income: $70,571

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,047

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $141,142

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,176.17

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,528.55

Tyler Mabie / Shutterstock.com
Tyler Mabie / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

  • Median household income: $69,747

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $46,498

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $139,494

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,162.44

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,487.35

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto
hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Median household income: $60,183

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,122

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $120,366

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,003.04

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,009.15

Read Next: Dave Ramsey: 15 Cheap Vacation Ideas in the US

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • Median household income: $57,852

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $38,568

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $115,704

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $964.19

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,892.60

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Median household income: $68,251

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $45,500

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $136,502

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,137.51

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,412.55

Tim Pruss / Getty Images
Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Median household income: $98,461

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $65,640

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $196,922

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,641.00

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,923.05

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Median household income: $96,505

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $64,336

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $193,010

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,608.40

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,825.25

Learn More: A Look at Tax-Filing Options and Costs

pawel.gaul / Getty Images
pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Michigan

  • Median household income: $68,505

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $45,670

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $137,010

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,141.74

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,425.25

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Median household income: $84,313

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $56,208

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $168,626

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,405.20

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,215.65

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Median household income: $52,985

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $35,323

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $105,970

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $883.07

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,649.25

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com

Missouri

  • Median household income: $65,920

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $43,946

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $131,840

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,098.66

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,296.00

Be Aware: The 7 Worst Things You Can Do If You Owe the IRS

leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto
leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Median household income: $66,341

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,227

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $132,682

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,105.67

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,317.05

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Median household income: $71,722

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,814

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $143,444

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,195.35

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,586.10

lucky-photographer / Getty Images
lucky-photographer / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Median household income: $71,646

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,764

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $143,292

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,194.09

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,582.30

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Hampshire

  • Median household income: $90,845

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,563

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $181,690

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,514.07

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,542.25

Discover More: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring — How Changes Will Impact Retirees

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Median household income: $97,126

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $64,750

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $194,252

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,618.75

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,856.30

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Median household income: $58,722

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,148

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $117,444

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $978.69

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,936.10

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Median household income: $81,386

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $54,257

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $162,772

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,356.42

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,069.30

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Median household income: $66,186

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,124

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $132,372

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,103.09

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,309.30

Read More: Top 7 Countries With Zero Income Tax

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Median household income: $73,959

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $49,306

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $147,918

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,232.64

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,697.95

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Median household income: $66,990

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,660

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $133,980

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,116.49

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,349.50

JTSorrell / Getty Images
JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $61,364

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,909

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $122,728

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,022.72

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,068.20

Rex_Wholster / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rex_Wholster / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Median household income: $76,632

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $$51,087

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $153,264

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,277.19

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,831.60

Trending Now: IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Median household income: $73,170

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,780

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $146,340

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,219.49

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,658.50

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Median household income: $$81,370

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $54,246

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $162,740

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,356.15

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,068.50

Craig McCausland / iStock.com
Craig McCausland / iStock.com

South Carolina

  • Median household income: $63,623

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $42,415

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $127,246

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,060.37

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,181.15

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

  • Median household income: $69,457

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $46,304

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $138,914

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,157.61

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,472.85

Try This: This Is the One Type of Debt That ‘Terrifies’ Dave Ramsey

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Tennessee

  • Median household income: $64,035

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $42,690

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $128,070

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,067.24

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,201.75

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Texas

  • Median household income: $73,035

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,690

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $146,070

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,217.24

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,651.75

fotoVoyager / Getty Images/iStockphoto
fotoVoyager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Median household income: $86,833

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $57,888

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $173,666

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,447.20

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,341.65

Jamesbowyer / Getty Images
Jamesbowyer / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Median household income: $74,014

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $49,342

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $148,028

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,233.55

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,700.70

Read Next: 6 Things Minimalists Never Buy — and You Shouldn’t Either

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Median household income: $87,249

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $58,165

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $174,498

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,454.14

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,362.45

4nadia / Getty Images/iStockphoto
4nadia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Median household income: $90,325

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,216

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $180,650

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,505.40

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,516.25

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Median household income: $55,217

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,811

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $110,434

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $920.27

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,760.85

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Median household income: $72,458

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,305

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $144,916

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,207.62

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,622.90

Learn More: 10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

aimintang / Getty Images
aimintang / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Median household income: $72,495

  • Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,330

  • Highest end of middle-class income: $144,990

  • Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,208.24

  • Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,624.75

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey to find every state’s median household income. From there, GOBankingRates was able to determine each state’s middle-class income range by following the definition laid out by the Pew Research Center: “… those with an annual household income that was two-thirds to double the median income” With the middle-class income calculated, GOBankingRates was then able to find the range of affordable rent for the middle-class in each state, following the guideline that no more than 30% of gross income (pre-tax) should be spent on housing. All data is up to date as of March 6, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Rent the Middle Class Can Afford in All 50 States

Advertisement