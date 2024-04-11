How Much Rent the Middle Class Can Afford in All 50 States

Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Amid a national rent-affordability crisis, we aimed to find out how much middle-class renters on a budget can manage to pay each month from state to state so that they know they’re not in a state currently getting the bad end of the stick.

For starters, it helps to define the “middle class.” The Pew Research Center’s definition is “those with an annual household income that was two-thirds to double the median income.” So if you live in Florida — where the annual median household income is about $68,000 — then making between $45,000 and $136,000 a year lands you in the middle class.

From there, applying the long-time guideline that you should try spending no more than 30% of your monthly income on housing, it’s possible to calculate roughly how much members of the middle class can afford for rent.

Find Out: 9 American Travel Brands to Stay Away From

Learn More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

There are many variables, not the least of which is that only spending 30% of your monthly income on housing is an unrealistic goal for many — especially at a time when low inventory and high-interest rates have led to spikes in rental costs. That said, the data listed below for each state should provide a general idea of what’s affordable these days.

The differences between states are pronounced. For example, Mississippi has a median household income of $52,985, and making between $35,323 and $105,970 is good enough to land you in the middle-class category. Middle-class renters in the Magnolia State can generally afford between $883 and $2,649 in monthly payments.

At the other end of the spectrum, the District of Columbia has a median household income of $101,722 and a middle-class range of about $68,000 to $203,000. The range of affordability for middle-class renters there is $1,695 to $5,086.

Here’s a state-by-state list that includes median income, the upper and lower limits for what qualifies as middle class, and the upper and lower limits of what these renters can generally manage to pay.

Story continues

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Alabama

Median household income: $59,609

Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,739

Highest end of middle-class income: $119,218

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $993.47

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,980.45

Check Out: I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024

For You: 6 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

andykazie / Getty Images

Alaska

Median household income: $86,370

Lowest end of middle-class income: $57,579

Highest end of middle-class income: $172,740

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,439.49

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,318.50

Learn More: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Arizona

Median household income: $72,581

Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,387

Highest end of middle-class income: $145,162

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,209.67

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,629.05

BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Median household income: $56,335

Lowest end of middle-class income: $37,556

Highest end of middle-class income: $112,670

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $938.91

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,816.75

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Median household income: $91,905

Lowest end of middle-class income: $61,269

Highest end of middle-class income: $183,810

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,531.73

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,595.25

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

Median household income: $87,598

Lowest end of middle-class income: $58,398

Highest end of middle-class income: $175,196

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,459.95

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,379.90

Be Aware: 8 Tips to Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Connecticut

Median household income: $90,213

Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,141

Highest end of middle-class income: $180,426

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,503.53

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,510.65

Dana Dagle Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

Median household income: $79,325

Lowest end of middle-class income: $52,883

Highest end of middle-class income: $158,650

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,322.07

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,966.25

Pgiam / Getty Images

District of Columbia

Median household income: $101,722

Lowest end of middle-class income: $67,814

Highest end of middle-class income: $203,444

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,695.35

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $5,086.10

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

Median household income: $67,917

Lowest end of middle-class income: $45,278

Highest end of middle-class income: $135,834

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,131.94

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,395.85

Check Out: Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That are a Waste of Money

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

Median household income: $71,355

Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,570

Highest end of middle-class income: $142,710

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,189.24

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,567.75

JamesBrey / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

Median household income: $94,814

Lowest end of middle-class income: $63,209

Highest end of middle-class income: $189,628

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,580.22

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,740.70

picmax / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Median household income: $70,214

Lowest end of middle-class income: $46,809

Highest end of middle-class income: $140,428

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,170.22

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,510.70

Mlenny / Getty Images

Illinois

Median household income: $78,433

Lowest end of middle-class income: $52,288

Highest end of middle-class income: $156,866

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,307.20

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,921.65

Read Next: Hawaii on a Dime: 7 Crucial Tips to Live Frugally in the Aloha State

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Median household income: $67,173

Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,782

Highest end of middle-class income: $134,346

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,119.54

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,358.65

dangarneau / Getty Images

Iowa

Median household income: $70,571

Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,047

Highest end of middle-class income: $141,142

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,176.17

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,528.55

Tyler Mabie / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

Median household income: $69,747

Lowest end of middle-class income: $46,498

Highest end of middle-class income: $139,494

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,162.44

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,487.35

hstiver / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Median household income: $60,183

Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,122

Highest end of middle-class income: $120,366

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,003.04

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,009.15

Read Next: Dave Ramsey: 15 Cheap Vacation Ideas in the US

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

Median household income: $57,852

Lowest end of middle-class income: $38,568

Highest end of middle-class income: $115,704

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $964.19

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,892.60

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Median household income: $68,251

Lowest end of middle-class income: $45,500

Highest end of middle-class income: $136,502

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,137.51

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,412.55

Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

Median household income: $98,461

Lowest end of middle-class income: $65,640

Highest end of middle-class income: $196,922

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,641.00

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,923.05

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

Median household income: $96,505

Lowest end of middle-class income: $64,336

Highest end of middle-class income: $193,010

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,608.40

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,825.25

Learn More: A Look at Tax-Filing Options and Costs

pawel.gaul / Getty Images

Michigan

Median household income: $68,505

Lowest end of middle-class income: $45,670

Highest end of middle-class income: $137,010

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,141.74

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,425.25

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Median household income: $84,313

Lowest end of middle-class income: $56,208

Highest end of middle-class income: $168,626

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,405.20

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,215.65

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Median household income: $52,985

Lowest end of middle-class income: $35,323

Highest end of middle-class income: $105,970

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $883.07

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,649.25

Art Wager / iStock.com

Missouri

Median household income: $65,920

Lowest end of middle-class income: $43,946

Highest end of middle-class income: $131,840

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,098.66

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,296.00

Be Aware: The 7 Worst Things You Can Do If You Owe the IRS

leezsnow / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Median household income: $66,341

Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,227

Highest end of middle-class income: $132,682

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,105.67

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,317.05

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Median household income: $71,722

Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,814

Highest end of middle-class income: $143,444

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,195.35

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,586.10

lucky-photographer / Getty Images

Nevada

Median household income: $71,646

Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,764

Highest end of middle-class income: $143,292

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,194.09

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,582.30

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Hampshire

Median household income: $90,845

Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,563

Highest end of middle-class income: $181,690

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,514.07

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,542.25

Discover More: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are Expiring — How Changes Will Impact Retirees

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Median household income: $97,126

Lowest end of middle-class income: $64,750

Highest end of middle-class income: $194,252

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,618.75

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,856.30

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Median household income: $58,722

Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,148

Highest end of middle-class income: $117,444

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $978.69

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,936.10

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Median household income: $81,386

Lowest end of middle-class income: $54,257

Highest end of middle-class income: $162,772

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,356.42

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,069.30

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Median household income: $66,186

Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,124

Highest end of middle-class income: $132,372

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,103.09

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,309.30

Read More: Top 7 Countries With Zero Income Tax

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

Median household income: $73,959

Lowest end of middle-class income: $49,306

Highest end of middle-class income: $147,918

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,232.64

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,697.95

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Median household income: $66,990

Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,660

Highest end of middle-class income: $133,980

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,116.49

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,349.50

JTSorrell / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Median household income: $61,364

Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,909

Highest end of middle-class income: $122,728

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,022.72

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,068.20

Rex_Wholster / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

Median household income: $76,632

Lowest end of middle-class income: $$51,087

Highest end of middle-class income: $153,264

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,277.19

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,831.60

Trending Now: IRS Increases Gift and Estate Tax Exempt Limits — Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Median household income: $73,170

Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,780

Highest end of middle-class income: $146,340

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,219.49

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,658.50

Alex Potemkin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Median household income: $$81,370

Lowest end of middle-class income: $54,246

Highest end of middle-class income: $162,740

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,356.15

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,068.50

Craig McCausland / iStock.com

South Carolina

Median household income: $63,623

Lowest end of middle-class income: $42,415

Highest end of middle-class income: $127,246

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,060.37

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,181.15

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

Median household income: $69,457

Lowest end of middle-class income: $46,304

Highest end of middle-class income: $138,914

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,157.61

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,472.85

Try This: This Is the One Type of Debt That ‘Terrifies’ Dave Ramsey

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Tennessee

Median household income: $64,035

Lowest end of middle-class income: $42,690

Highest end of middle-class income: $128,070

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,067.24

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,201.75

benedek / Getty Images

Texas

Median household income: $73,035

Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,690

Highest end of middle-class income: $146,070

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,217.24

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,651.75

fotoVoyager / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Median household income: $86,833

Lowest end of middle-class income: $57,888

Highest end of middle-class income: $173,666

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,447.20

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,341.65

Jamesbowyer / Getty Images

Vermont

Median household income: $74,014

Lowest end of middle-class income: $49,342

Highest end of middle-class income: $148,028

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,233.55

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,700.70

Read Next: 6 Things Minimalists Never Buy — and You Shouldn’t Either

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

Median household income: $87,249

Lowest end of middle-class income: $58,165

Highest end of middle-class income: $174,498

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,454.14

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,362.45

4nadia / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

Median household income: $90,325

Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,216

Highest end of middle-class income: $180,650

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,505.40

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,516.25

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Median household income: $55,217

Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,811

Highest end of middle-class income: $110,434

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $920.27

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,760.85

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Wisconsin

Median household income: $72,458

Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,305

Highest end of middle-class income: $144,916

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,207.62

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,622.90

Learn More: 10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

aimintang / Getty Images

Wyoming

Median household income: $72,495

Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,330

Highest end of middle-class income: $144,990

Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,208.24

Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,624.75

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey to find every state’s median household income. From there, GOBankingRates was able to determine each state’s middle-class income range by following the definition laid out by the Pew Research Center: “… those with an annual household income that was two-thirds to double the median income” With the middle-class income calculated, GOBankingRates was then able to find the range of affordable rent for the middle-class in each state, following the guideline that no more than 30% of gross income (pre-tax) should be spent on housing. All data is up to date as of March 6, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Rent the Middle Class Can Afford in All 50 States