How Much Rent the Middle Class Can Afford in All 50 States
Amid a national rent-affordability crisis, we aimed to find out how much middle-class renters on a budget can manage to pay each month from state to state so that they know they’re not in a state currently getting the bad end of the stick.
For starters, it helps to define the “middle class.” The Pew Research Center’s definition is “those with an annual household income that was two-thirds to double the median income.” So if you live in Florida — where the annual median household income is about $68,000 — then making between $45,000 and $136,000 a year lands you in the middle class.
From there, applying the long-time guideline that you should try spending no more than 30% of your monthly income on housing, it’s possible to calculate roughly how much members of the middle class can afford for rent.
There are many variables, not the least of which is that only spending 30% of your monthly income on housing is an unrealistic goal for many — especially at a time when low inventory and high-interest rates have led to spikes in rental costs. That said, the data listed below for each state should provide a general idea of what’s affordable these days.
The differences between states are pronounced. For example, Mississippi has a median household income of $52,985, and making between $35,323 and $105,970 is good enough to land you in the middle-class category. Middle-class renters in the Magnolia State can generally afford between $883 and $2,649 in monthly payments.
At the other end of the spectrum, the District of Columbia has a median household income of $101,722 and a middle-class range of about $68,000 to $203,000. The range of affordability for middle-class renters there is $1,695 to $5,086.
Here’s a state-by-state list that includes median income, the upper and lower limits for what qualifies as middle class, and the upper and lower limits of what these renters can generally manage to pay.
Alabama
Median household income: $59,609
Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,739
Highest end of middle-class income: $119,218
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $993.47
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,980.45
Alaska
Median household income: $86,370
Lowest end of middle-class income: $57,579
Highest end of middle-class income: $172,740
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,439.49
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,318.50
Arizona
Median household income: $72,581
Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,387
Highest end of middle-class income: $145,162
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,209.67
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,629.05
Arkansas
Median household income: $56,335
Lowest end of middle-class income: $37,556
Highest end of middle-class income: $112,670
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $938.91
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,816.75
California
Median household income: $91,905
Lowest end of middle-class income: $61,269
Highest end of middle-class income: $183,810
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,531.73
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,595.25
Colorado
Median household income: $87,598
Lowest end of middle-class income: $58,398
Highest end of middle-class income: $175,196
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,459.95
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,379.90
Connecticut
Median household income: $90,213
Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,141
Highest end of middle-class income: $180,426
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,503.53
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,510.65
Delaware
Median household income: $79,325
Lowest end of middle-class income: $52,883
Highest end of middle-class income: $158,650
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,322.07
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,966.25
District of Columbia
Median household income: $101,722
Lowest end of middle-class income: $67,814
Highest end of middle-class income: $203,444
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,695.35
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $5,086.10
Florida
Median household income: $67,917
Lowest end of middle-class income: $45,278
Highest end of middle-class income: $135,834
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,131.94
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,395.85
Georgia
Median household income: $71,355
Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,570
Highest end of middle-class income: $142,710
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,189.24
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,567.75
Hawaii
Median household income: $94,814
Lowest end of middle-class income: $63,209
Highest end of middle-class income: $189,628
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,580.22
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,740.70
Idaho
Median household income: $70,214
Lowest end of middle-class income: $46,809
Highest end of middle-class income: $140,428
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,170.22
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,510.70
Illinois
Median household income: $78,433
Lowest end of middle-class income: $52,288
Highest end of middle-class income: $156,866
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,307.20
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,921.65
Indiana
Median household income: $67,173
Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,782
Highest end of middle-class income: $134,346
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,119.54
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,358.65
Iowa
Median household income: $70,571
Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,047
Highest end of middle-class income: $141,142
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,176.17
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,528.55
Kansas
Median household income: $69,747
Lowest end of middle-class income: $46,498
Highest end of middle-class income: $139,494
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,162.44
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,487.35
Kentucky
Median household income: $60,183
Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,122
Highest end of middle-class income: $120,366
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,003.04
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,009.15
Louisiana
Median household income: $57,852
Lowest end of middle-class income: $38,568
Highest end of middle-class income: $115,704
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $964.19
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,892.60
Maine
Median household income: $68,251
Lowest end of middle-class income: $45,500
Highest end of middle-class income: $136,502
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,137.51
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,412.55
Maryland
Median household income: $98,461
Lowest end of middle-class income: $65,640
Highest end of middle-class income: $196,922
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,641.00
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,923.05
Massachusetts
Median household income: $96,505
Lowest end of middle-class income: $64,336
Highest end of middle-class income: $193,010
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,608.40
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,825.25
Michigan
Median household income: $68,505
Lowest end of middle-class income: $45,670
Highest end of middle-class income: $137,010
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,141.74
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,425.25
Minnesota
Median household income: $84,313
Lowest end of middle-class income: $56,208
Highest end of middle-class income: $168,626
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,405.20
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,215.65
Mississippi
Median household income: $52,985
Lowest end of middle-class income: $35,323
Highest end of middle-class income: $105,970
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $883.07
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,649.25
Missouri
Median household income: $65,920
Lowest end of middle-class income: $43,946
Highest end of middle-class income: $131,840
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,098.66
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,296.00
Montana
Median household income: $66,341
Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,227
Highest end of middle-class income: $132,682
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,105.67
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,317.05
Nebraska
Median household income: $71,722
Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,814
Highest end of middle-class income: $143,444
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,195.35
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,586.10
Nevada
Median household income: $71,646
Lowest end of middle-class income: $47,764
Highest end of middle-class income: $143,292
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,194.09
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,582.30
New Hampshire
Median household income: $90,845
Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,563
Highest end of middle-class income: $181,690
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,514.07
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,542.25
New Jersey
Median household income: $97,126
Lowest end of middle-class income: $64,750
Highest end of middle-class income: $194,252
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,618.75
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,856.30
New Mexico
Median household income: $58,722
Lowest end of middle-class income: $39,148
Highest end of middle-class income: $117,444
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $978.69
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,936.10
New York
Median household income: $81,386
Lowest end of middle-class income: $54,257
Highest end of middle-class income: $162,772
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,356.42
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,069.30
North Carolina
Median household income: $66,186
Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,124
Highest end of middle-class income: $132,372
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,103.09
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,309.30
North Dakota
Median household income: $73,959
Lowest end of middle-class income: $49,306
Highest end of middle-class income: $147,918
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,232.64
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,697.95
Ohio
Median household income: $66,990
Lowest end of middle-class income: $44,660
Highest end of middle-class income: $133,980
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,116.49
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,349.50
Oklahoma
Median household income: $61,364
Lowest end of middle-class income: $40,909
Highest end of middle-class income: $122,728
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,022.72
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,068.20
Oregon
Median household income: $76,632
Lowest end of middle-class income: $$51,087
Highest end of middle-class income: $153,264
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,277.19
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,831.60
Pennsylvania
Median household income: $73,170
Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,780
Highest end of middle-class income: $146,340
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,219.49
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,658.50
Rhode Island
Median household income: $$81,370
Lowest end of middle-class income: $54,246
Highest end of middle-class income: $162,740
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,356.15
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,068.50
South Carolina
Median household income: $63,623
Lowest end of middle-class income: $42,415
Highest end of middle-class income: $127,246
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,060.37
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,181.15
South Dakota
Median household income: $69,457
Lowest end of middle-class income: $46,304
Highest end of middle-class income: $138,914
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,157.61
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,472.85
Tennessee
Median household income: $64,035
Lowest end of middle-class income: $42,690
Highest end of middle-class income: $128,070
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,067.24
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,201.75
Texas
Median household income: $73,035
Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,690
Highest end of middle-class income: $146,070
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,217.24
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,651.75
Utah
Median household income: $86,833
Lowest end of middle-class income: $57,888
Highest end of middle-class income: $173,666
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,447.20
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,341.65
Vermont
Median household income: $74,014
Lowest end of middle-class income: $49,342
Highest end of middle-class income: $148,028
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,233.55
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,700.70
Virginia
Median household income: $87,249
Lowest end of middle-class income: $58,165
Highest end of middle-class income: $174,498
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,454.14
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,362.45
Washington
Median household income: $90,325
Lowest end of middle-class income: $60,216
Highest end of middle-class income: $180,650
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,505.40
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $4,516.25
West Virginia
Median household income: $55,217
Lowest end of middle-class income: $36,811
Highest end of middle-class income: $110,434
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $920.27
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $2,760.85
Wisconsin
Median household income: $72,458
Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,305
Highest end of middle-class income: $144,916
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,207.62
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,622.90
Wyoming
Median household income: $72,495
Lowest end of middle-class income: $48,330
Highest end of middle-class income: $144,990
Lowest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $1,208.24
Highest end of rent affordability for the middle class: $3,624.75
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey to find every state’s median household income. From there, GOBankingRates was able to determine each state’s middle-class income range by following the definition laid out by the Pew Research Center: “… those with an annual household income that was two-thirds to double the median income” With the middle-class income calculated, GOBankingRates was then able to find the range of affordable rent for the middle-class in each state, following the guideline that no more than 30% of gross income (pre-tax) should be spent on housing. All data is up to date as of March 6, 2024.
