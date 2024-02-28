Advertisement
How Much Retiree Healthcare Costs in Every State

Heather Taylor
·16 min read
JGI/Tom Grill / Getty Images/Blend Images
JGI/Tom Grill / Getty Images/Blend Images

Healthcare costs are one of the biggest expenses retirees face in retirement — and often not always prioritized when it comes to savings.

Data from the Fidelity Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate revealed that in 2023, a single person age 65 would likely need to save about $157,000 after tax to pay for retirement healthcare expenses. Retirees unable to save enough money may consider relocating to a state where healthcare costs are less expensive.

Where should retirees go? To determine the most and least expensive states for retiree healthcare costs, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states along with the average monthly Medicare premium and average monthly cost of senior care (broken down into homemaker services, home health aide, adult day healthcare, assisted living facility, semi-private nursing home room and private nursing home room based on data sourced from the Genworth Cost of Care Survey 2021, and adjusted to 2023 dollars.

In alphabetical order, read on to find out which states have the highest, and lowest, retiree healthcare costs.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $8.79

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,195

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $4,237

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $834

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,854

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,345

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $7,730

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: n/a (Alaska doesn’t offer Medicare Advantage plans. Residents must use a prescription drug plan.)

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,293

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,719

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $7,515

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $34,670

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $34,670

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $9.61

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,874

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,979

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,313

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,401

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,195

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,835

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.30

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,604

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $4,615

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,137

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $6,693

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $7,363

benedek / iStock.com
benedek / iStock.com

California

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $19.13

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,712

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,712

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,027

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,776

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $10,776

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,386

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto
milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $12.23

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $7,027

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $7,027

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,145

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,226

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $9,426

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,701

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $12.03

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,768

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,874

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,027

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,643

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $15,144

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $16,690

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $15.32

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,874

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,874

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,827

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $6,596

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $13,503

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,838

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Florida

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $3.39

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,245

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,245

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,669

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,401

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $9,521

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,592

graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto
graphiknation / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.65

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,720

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $4,824

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,430

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,889

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,714

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,366

400tmax / Getty Images
400tmax / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $29.79

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,293

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,788

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,914

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $13,754

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $15,528

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $23.35

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,979

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,979

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,384

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,223

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $9,371

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,040

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $22.59

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,874

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,874

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,074

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,938

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $6,894

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $7,873

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $14.65

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,245

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,245

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,712

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,999

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $9,572

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $19.04

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,083

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,136

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,489

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,805

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,563

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,199

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.93

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,035

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,139

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,967

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,039

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $6,927

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $7,496

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $10.92

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,245

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,245

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,859

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,794

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,897

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,768

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $6.17

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $3,986

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $4,091

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,967

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,124

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $6,336

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $6,667

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.71

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,293

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,861

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $6,453

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $11,546

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $12,382

Majestic_Aerials / Getty Images
Majestic_Aerials / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $25.74

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,664

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,664

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,121

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,391

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $11,379

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,386

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $12.40

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,503

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,503

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,746

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $7,151

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $13,888

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $14,892

Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Steven_Kriemadis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $38.07

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,083

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,083

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,676

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $10,007

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,843

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Minnesota

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $40.70

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $7,342

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $7,605

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,384

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,960

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $12,764

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $14,382

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Mississippi

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.96

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,195

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $4,195

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,549

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $3,851

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,831

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,047

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $10.44

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,245

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,245

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,098

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,301

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $5,789

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $6,525

DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images
DianeBentleyRaymond / Getty Images

Montana

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $48.44

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,874

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,874

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,861

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,896

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,333

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,868

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $9.33

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,664

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,874

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,027

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,485

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,233

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $9,120

4kodiak / iStock.com
4kodiak / iStock.com

Nevada

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $2.82

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,664

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,664

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,967

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,126

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $10,140

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $11,010

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $21.12

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,608

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,818

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,027

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $6,660

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $12,047

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,219

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $22.76

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,083

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,282

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,145

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $7,146

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $12,382

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,369

ivanastar / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ivanastar / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $16.44

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,067

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,118

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,193

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,949

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,366

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $9,203

franckreporter / Getty Images
franckreporter / Getty Images

New York

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $24.07

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,874

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,083

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,098

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,039

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $14,055

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $14,559

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.30

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,824

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $4,824

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,317

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,412

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,233

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $9,036

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $46.21

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,259

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,259

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $3,722

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,731

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $13,179

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,849

dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $14.54

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,454

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,559

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,100

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,032

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $9,036

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $16.85

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,349

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,349

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,645

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,241

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $6,024

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $6,693

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $27.03

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,608

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,712

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,920

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,551

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $11,379

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $12,227

RomanBabakin / Getty Images
RomanBabakin / Getty Images

Pennsylvania

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $36.79

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,454

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,454

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,788

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,511

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $11,446

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $12,275

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $12.28

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,293

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,555

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,978

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $7,510

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $10,374

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $11,044

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $9.75

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,877

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $4,930

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,549

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,974

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,015

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,784

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $31.70

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,503

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,503

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,861

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,686

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,831

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,366

MoreISO / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MoreISO / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $9.70

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,035

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,035

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,516

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,864

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,433

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Texas

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $6.18

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,035

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,035

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $846

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,399

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $5,639

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $7,803

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $14.35

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,189

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,133

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,851

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,897

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,040

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $19.12

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,293

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $3,547

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,776

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $11,646

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $12,215

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $10.84

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,245

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $5,451

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,859

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,776

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $9,036

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,073

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $26.74

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $7,203

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $7,237

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,861

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $6,601

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $10,374

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $11,515

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $20.11

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $3,881

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $3,933

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,192

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,577

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $12,784

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,436

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $23.81

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,083

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,896

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,061

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $9,926

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,709

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Average monthly Medicare premium: $45.78

  • Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,083

  • Home health aide monthly cost: $6,083

  • Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907

  • Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,587

  • Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,697

  • Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,400

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the most and least expensive states for retiree healthcare costs by analyzing all 50 states along the following criteria: (1) average monthly Medicare premium, as sourced from MedicareAdvantage.com. (2) Average monthly cost of senior care, broken down into costs for homemaker services, home health aide, adult day healthcare, assisted living facility, semi-private nursing home room and private nursing home room, sourced from Genworth Cost of Care Survey 2021, and then adjusted to 2023 dollars. All data was compiled on February 5, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Retiree Healthcare Costs in Every State

