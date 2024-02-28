How Much Retiree Healthcare Costs in Every State

JGI/Tom Grill / Getty Images/Blend Images

Healthcare costs are one of the biggest expenses retirees face in retirement — and often not always prioritized when it comes to savings.

Data from the Fidelity Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate revealed that in 2023, a single person age 65 would likely need to save about $157,000 after tax to pay for retirement healthcare expenses. Retirees unable to save enough money may consider relocating to a state where healthcare costs are less expensive.

Where should retirees go? To determine the most and least expensive states for retiree healthcare costs, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states along with the average monthly Medicare premium and average monthly cost of senior care (broken down into homemaker services, home health aide, adult day healthcare, assisted living facility, semi-private nursing home room and private nursing home room based on data sourced from the Genworth Cost of Care Survey 2021, and adjusted to 2023 dollars.

In alphabetical order, read on to find out which states have the highest, and lowest, retiree healthcare costs.

Alabama

Average monthly Medicare premium: $8.79

Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,195

Home health aide monthly cost: $4,237

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $834

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,854

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,345

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $7,730

Alaska

Average monthly Medicare premium: n/a (Alaska doesn’t offer Medicare Advantage plans. Residents must use a prescription drug plan.)

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,293

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,719

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $7,515

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $34,670

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $34,670

Arizona

Average monthly Medicare premium: $9.61

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,874

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,979

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,313

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,401

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,195

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,835

Arkansas

Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.30

Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,604

Home health aide monthly cost: $4,615

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,137

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $6,693

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $7,363

California

Average monthly Medicare premium: $19.13

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,712

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,712

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,027

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,776

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $10,776

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,386

Colorado

Average monthly Medicare premium: $12.23

Homemaker services monthly cost: $7,027

Home health aide monthly cost: $7,027

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,145

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,226

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $9,426

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,701

Connecticut

Average monthly Medicare premium: $12.03

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,768

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,874

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,027

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,643

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $15,144

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $16,690

Delaware

Average monthly Medicare premium: $15.32

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,874

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,874

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,827

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $6,596

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $13,503

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,838

Florida

Average monthly Medicare premium: $3.39

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,245

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,245

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,669

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,401

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $9,521

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,592

Georgia

Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.65

Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,720

Home health aide monthly cost: $4,824

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,430

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,889

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,714

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,366

Hawaii

Average monthly Medicare premium: $29.79

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,293

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,788

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,914

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $13,754

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $15,528

Idaho

Average monthly Medicare premium: $23.35

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,979

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,979

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,384

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,223

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $9,371

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,040

Illinois

Average monthly Medicare premium: $22.59

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,874

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,874

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,074

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,938

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $6,894

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $7,873

Indiana

Average monthly Medicare premium: $14.65

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,245

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,245

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,712

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,999

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $9,572

Iowa

Average monthly Medicare premium: $19.04

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,083

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,136

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,489

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,805

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,563

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,199

Kansas

Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.93

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,035

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,139

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,967

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,039

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $6,927

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $7,496

Kentucky

Average monthly Medicare premium: $10.92

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,245

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,245

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,859

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,794

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,897

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,768

Louisiana

Average monthly Medicare premium: $6.17

Homemaker services monthly cost: $3,986

Home health aide monthly cost: $4,091

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,967

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,124

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $6,336

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $6,667

Maine

Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.71

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,293

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,861

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $6,453

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $11,546

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $12,382

Maryland

Average monthly Medicare premium: $25.74

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,664

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,664

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,121

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,391

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $11,379

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,386

Massachusetts

Average monthly Medicare premium: $12.40

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,503

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,503

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,746

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $7,151

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $13,888

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $14,892

Michigan

Average monthly Medicare premium: $38.07

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,083

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,083

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,676

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $10,007

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,843

Minnesota

Average monthly Medicare premium: $40.70

Homemaker services monthly cost: $7,342

Home health aide monthly cost: $7,605

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,384

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,960

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $12,764

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $14,382

Mississippi

Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.96

Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,195

Home health aide monthly cost: $4,195

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,549

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $3,851

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,831

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,047

Missouri

Average monthly Medicare premium: $10.44

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,245

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,245

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,098

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,301

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $5,789

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $6,525

Montana

Average monthly Medicare premium: $48.44

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,874

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,874

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,861

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,896

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,333

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,868

Nebraska

Average monthly Medicare premium: $9.33

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,664

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,874

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,027

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,485

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,233

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $9,120

Nevada

Average monthly Medicare premium: $2.82

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,664

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,664

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,967

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,126

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $10,140

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $11,010

New Hampshire

Average monthly Medicare premium: $21.12

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,608

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,818

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,027

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $6,660

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $12,047

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,219

New Jersey

Average monthly Medicare premium: $22.76

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,083

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,282

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,145

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $7,146

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $12,382

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,369

New Mexico

Average monthly Medicare premium: $16.44

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,067

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,118

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,193

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,949

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,366

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $9,203

New York

Average monthly Medicare premium: $24.07

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,874

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,083

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,098

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,039

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $14,055

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $14,559

North Carolina

Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.30

Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,824

Home health aide monthly cost: $4,824

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,317

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,412

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,233

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $9,036

North Dakota

Average monthly Medicare premium: $46.21

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,259

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,259

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $3,722

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,731

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $13,179

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,849

Ohio

Average monthly Medicare premium: $14.54

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,454

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,559

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,100

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,032

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $9,036

Oklahoma

Average monthly Medicare premium: $16.85

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,349

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,349

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,645

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,241

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $6,024

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $6,693

Oregon

Average monthly Medicare premium: $27.03

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,608

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,712

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,920

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,551

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $11,379

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $12,227

Pennsylvania

Average monthly Medicare premium: $36.79

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,454

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,454

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,788

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,511

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $11,446

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $12,275

Rhode Island

Average monthly Medicare premium: $12.28

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,293

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,555

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,978

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $7,510

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $10,374

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $11,044

South Carolina

Average monthly Medicare premium: $9.75

Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,877

Home health aide monthly cost: $4,930

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,549

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,974

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,015

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,784

South Dakota

Average monthly Medicare premium: $31.70

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,503

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,503

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,861

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,686

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,831

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,366

Tennessee

Average monthly Medicare premium: $9.70

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,035

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,035

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,516

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,864

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,433

Texas

Average monthly Medicare premium: $6.18

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,035

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,035

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $846

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,399

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $5,639

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $7,803

Utah

Average monthly Medicare premium: $14.35

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,189

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,133

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,851

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,897

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,040

Vermont

Average monthly Medicare premium: $19.12

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,293

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $3,547

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,776

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $11,646

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $12,215

Virginia

Average monthly Medicare premium: $10.84

Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,245

Home health aide monthly cost: $5,451

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,859

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,776

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $9,036

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,073

Washington

Average monthly Medicare premium: $26.74

Homemaker services monthly cost: $7,203

Home health aide monthly cost: $7,237

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,861

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $6,601

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $10,374

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $11,515

West Virginia

Average monthly Medicare premium: $20.11

Homemaker services monthly cost: $3,881

Home health aide monthly cost: $3,933

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,192

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,577

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $12,784

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,436

Wisconsin

Average monthly Medicare premium: $23.81

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,083

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,896

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,061

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $9,926

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,709

Wyoming

Average monthly Medicare premium: $45.78

Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,083

Home health aide monthly cost: $6,083

Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907

Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,587

Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,697

Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,400

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the most and least expensive states for retiree healthcare costs by analyzing all 50 states along the following criteria: (1) average monthly Medicare premium, as sourced from MedicareAdvantage.com. (2) Average monthly cost of senior care, broken down into costs for homemaker services, home health aide, adult day healthcare, assisted living facility, semi-private nursing home room and private nursing home room, sourced from Genworth Cost of Care Survey 2021, and then adjusted to 2023 dollars. All data was compiled on February 5, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Retiree Healthcare Costs in Every State