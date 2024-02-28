How Much Retiree Healthcare Costs in Every State
Healthcare costs are one of the biggest expenses retirees face in retirement — and often not always prioritized when it comes to savings.
Data from the Fidelity Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate revealed that in 2023, a single person age 65 would likely need to save about $157,000 after tax to pay for retirement healthcare expenses. Retirees unable to save enough money may consider relocating to a state where healthcare costs are less expensive.
Where should retirees go? To determine the most and least expensive states for retiree healthcare costs, GOBankingRates analyzed all 50 states along with the average monthly Medicare premium and average monthly cost of senior care (broken down into homemaker services, home health aide, adult day healthcare, assisted living facility, semi-private nursing home room and private nursing home room based on data sourced from the Genworth Cost of Care Survey 2021, and adjusted to 2023 dollars.
In alphabetical order, read on to find out which states have the highest, and lowest, retiree healthcare costs.
Alabama
Average monthly Medicare premium: $8.79
Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,195
Home health aide monthly cost: $4,237
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $834
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,854
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,345
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $7,730
Alaska
Average monthly Medicare premium: n/a (Alaska doesn’t offer Medicare Advantage plans. Residents must use a prescription drug plan.)
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,293
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,719
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $7,515
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $34,670
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $34,670
Arizona
Average monthly Medicare premium: $9.61
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,874
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,979
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,313
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,401
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,195
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,835
Arkansas
Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.30
Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,604
Home health aide monthly cost: $4,615
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,137
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $6,693
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $7,363
California
Average monthly Medicare premium: $19.13
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,712
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,712
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,027
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,776
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $10,776
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,386
Colorado
Average monthly Medicare premium: $12.23
Homemaker services monthly cost: $7,027
Home health aide monthly cost: $7,027
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,145
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,226
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $9,426
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,701
Connecticut
Average monthly Medicare premium: $12.03
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,768
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,874
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,027
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,643
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $15,144
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $16,690
Delaware
Average monthly Medicare premium: $15.32
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,874
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,874
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,827
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $6,596
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $13,503
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,838
Florida
Average monthly Medicare premium: $3.39
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,245
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,245
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,669
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,401
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $9,521
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,592
Georgia
Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.65
Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,720
Home health aide monthly cost: $4,824
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,430
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,889
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,714
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,366
Hawaii
Average monthly Medicare premium: $29.79
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,293
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,788
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,914
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $13,754
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $15,528
Idaho
Average monthly Medicare premium: $23.35
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,979
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,979
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,384
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,223
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $9,371
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,040
Illinois
Average monthly Medicare premium: $22.59
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,874
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,874
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,074
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,938
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $6,894
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $7,873
Indiana
Average monthly Medicare premium: $14.65
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,245
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,245
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,712
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,999
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $9,572
Iowa
Average monthly Medicare premium: $19.04
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,083
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,136
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,489
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,805
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,563
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,199
Kansas
Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.93
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,035
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,139
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,967
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,039
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $6,927
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $7,496
Kentucky
Average monthly Medicare premium: $10.92
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,245
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,245
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,859
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,794
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,897
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,768
Louisiana
Average monthly Medicare premium: $6.17
Homemaker services monthly cost: $3,986
Home health aide monthly cost: $4,091
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,967
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,124
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $6,336
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $6,667
Maine
Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.71
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,293
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,861
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $6,453
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $11,546
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $12,382
Maryland
Average monthly Medicare premium: $25.74
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,664
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,664
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,121
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,391
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $11,379
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,386
Massachusetts
Average monthly Medicare premium: $12.40
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,503
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,503
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,746
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $7,151
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $13,888
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $14,892
Michigan
Average monthly Medicare premium: $38.07
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,083
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,083
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,676
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $10,007
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,843
Minnesota
Average monthly Medicare premium: $40.70
Homemaker services monthly cost: $7,342
Home health aide monthly cost: $7,605
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,384
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,960
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $12,764
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $14,382
Mississippi
Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.96
Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,195
Home health aide monthly cost: $4,195
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,549
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $3,851
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,831
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,047
Missouri
Average monthly Medicare premium: $10.44
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,245
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,245
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,098
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,301
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $5,789
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $6,525
Montana
Average monthly Medicare premium: $48.44
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,874
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,874
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,861
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,896
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,333
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,868
Nebraska
Average monthly Medicare premium: $9.33
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,664
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,874
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,027
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,485
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,233
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $9,120
Nevada
Average monthly Medicare premium: $2.82
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,664
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,664
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,967
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,126
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $10,140
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $11,010
New Hampshire
Average monthly Medicare premium: $21.12
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,608
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,818
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,027
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $6,660
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $12,047
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,219
New Jersey
Average monthly Medicare premium: $22.76
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,083
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,282
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,145
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $7,146
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $12,382
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,369
New Mexico
Average monthly Medicare premium: $16.44
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,067
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,118
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,193
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,949
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,366
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $9,203
New York
Average monthly Medicare premium: $24.07
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,874
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,083
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,098
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,039
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $14,055
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $14,559
North Carolina
Average monthly Medicare premium: $11.30
Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,824
Home health aide monthly cost: $4,824
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,317
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,412
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,233
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $9,036
North Dakota
Average monthly Medicare premium: $46.21
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,259
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,259
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $3,722
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,731
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $13,179
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,849
Ohio
Average monthly Medicare premium: $14.54
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,454
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,559
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,100
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,032
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $9,036
Oklahoma
Average monthly Medicare premium: $16.85
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,349
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,349
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,645
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,241
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $6,024
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $6,693
Oregon
Average monthly Medicare premium: $27.03
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,608
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,712
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,920
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,551
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $11,379
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $12,227
Pennsylvania
Average monthly Medicare premium: $36.79
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,454
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,454
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,788
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,511
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $11,446
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $12,275
Rhode Island
Average monthly Medicare premium: $12.28
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,293
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,555
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,978
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $7,510
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $10,374
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $11,044
South Carolina
Average monthly Medicare premium: $9.75
Homemaker services monthly cost: $4,877
Home health aide monthly cost: $4,930
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,549
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,974
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $8,015
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,784
South Dakota
Average monthly Medicare premium: $31.70
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,503
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,503
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,861
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,686
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,831
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,366
Tennessee
Average monthly Medicare premium: $9.70
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,035
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,035
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,516
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,864
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,433
Texas
Average monthly Medicare premium: $6.18
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,035
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,035
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $846
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,399
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $5,639
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $7,803
Utah
Average monthly Medicare premium: $14.35
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,189
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,133
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $3,851
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,897
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,040
Vermont
Average monthly Medicare premium: $19.12
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,293
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $3,547
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,776
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $11,646
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $12,215
Virginia
Average monthly Medicare premium: $10.84
Homemaker services monthly cost: $5,245
Home health aide monthly cost: $5,451
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,859
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,776
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $9,036
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,073
Washington
Average monthly Medicare premium: $26.74
Homemaker services monthly cost: $7,203
Home health aide monthly cost: $7,237
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $2,861
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $6,601
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $10,374
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $11,515
West Virginia
Average monthly Medicare premium: $20.11
Homemaker services monthly cost: $3,881
Home health aide monthly cost: $3,933
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,192
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,577
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $12,784
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $13,436
Wisconsin
Average monthly Medicare premium: $23.81
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,083
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,293
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,896
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $5,061
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $9,926
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $10,709
Wyoming
Average monthly Medicare premium: $45.78
Homemaker services monthly cost: $6,083
Home health aide monthly cost: $6,083
Adult day healthcare monthly cost: $1,907
Assisted living facility monthly cost: $4,587
Nursing home semi-private room monthly cost: $7,697
Nursing home private room monthly cost: $8,400
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the most and least expensive states for retiree healthcare costs by analyzing all 50 states along the following criteria: (1) average monthly Medicare premium, as sourced from MedicareAdvantage.com. (2) Average monthly cost of senior care, broken down into costs for homemaker services, home health aide, adult day healthcare, assisted living facility, semi-private nursing home room and private nursing home room, sourced from Genworth Cost of Care Survey 2021, and then adjusted to 2023 dollars. All data was compiled on February 5, 2024.
