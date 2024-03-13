Advertisement
How Much Retirement Costs Monthly in Every State

Laura Bogart
·7 min read
cdwheatley / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cdwheatley / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retirement can be an exciting time in your life, a chance to pursue new hobbies and passions, connect more deeply with family, and travel without setting up an out-of-office email. Many retirees even consider picking up and setting roots in a whole new state.

Whether you’re looking to be closer to the grandkids or the beach, you might wonder how much retirement will cost you every month, in every state. Fortunately, GOBankingRates has answered this question for all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

JasmineImage / iStock.com
JasmineImage / iStock.com

Alabama

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,006

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,275

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,732

Anfisa Tukane / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Anfisa Tukane / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,686

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,148

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,537

wingedwolf / iStock.com
wingedwolf / iStock.com

Arizona

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,412

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,571

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,841

dlewis33 / Getty Images
dlewis33 / Getty Images

Arkansas

  • Total Monthly Costs: $2,852

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,162

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,690

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images
zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

California

  • Total Monthly Costs: $6,747

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $4,580

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,167

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Total Monthly Costs: $5,064

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,203

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,861

Pugalenthi / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pugalenthi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,435

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,397

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,037

AndreyKrav / iStock.com
AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4.077

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,184

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,893

drnadig / Getty Images
drnadig / Getty Images

District of Columbia

  • Total Monthly Costs: $6,214

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $4,198

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,016

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,236

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,413

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,823

Boogich / iStock.com
Boogich / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,676

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,901

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,775

P_L_photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
P_L_photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Total Monthly Costs: $8,061

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $5,648

  • Average Monthly Expenditure: $2,413

Kirk Fisher / Getty Images
Kirk Fisher / Getty Images

Idaho

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,419

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,590

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,829

pabradyphoto / iStock.com
pabradyphoto / iStock.com

Illinois

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,295

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,505

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,790

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,196

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,364

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,833

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,068

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,250

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,818

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com
TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

Kansas

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,085

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,278

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,807

Jeremy Poland / Getty Images
Jeremy Poland / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Total Monthly Costs: $2,891

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,142

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,748

THEPALMER / Getty Images
THEPALMER / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • Total Monthly Costs: $2,906

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,150

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,756

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,171

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,219

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,952

Tim Pruss / Getty Images
Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,357

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,451

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,906

KenWiedemann / Getty Images/iStockphoto
KenWiedemann / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Total Monthly Costs: $5,764

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,597

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,168

wellesenterprises / iStock.com
wellesenterprises / iStock.com

Michigan

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,149

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,349

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,799

Minnesota

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,793

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,917

  • Average Monthly Expenditure: $1,876

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Total Monthly Costs: $2,742

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,007

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,735

Missouri

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,134

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,403

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,730

Montana

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,504

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,635

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,869

marekuliasz / iStock.com
marekuliasz / iStock.com

Nebraska

Total Monthly Costs: $3,256
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,479
Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,777

georgeclerk / Getty Images
georgeclerk / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,466

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,589

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,877

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,875

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,760

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,114

New Jersey

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,973

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,053

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,920

Judd Brotman / Getty Images
Judd Brotman / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,532

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,738

  • Average Monthly Expenditure: $1,794

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,484

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,530

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,955

Darwin Brandis / iStock.com
Darwin Brandis / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,752

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,909

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,850

powerofforever / Getty Images
powerofforever / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,384

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,484

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,900

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,131

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,280

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,851

Alonzo Adams / Getty Images
Alonzo Adams / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Total Monthly Costs: $2,920

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,171

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,749

artran / Getty Images
artran / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,889

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,904

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,985

aimintang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
aimintang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,385

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,515

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,870

kickstand / Getty Images
kickstand / Getty Images

Rhode Island

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,569

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,628

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,941

digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto
digidreamgrafix / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,506

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,698

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,809

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,503

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,7278

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,776

epantha / Getty Images/iStockphoto
epantha / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,515

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,814

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,701

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,554

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,771

  • Average Monthly Expenditure: $1,783

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Utah

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,847

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,042

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,805

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,278.

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,255

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,024

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Total Monthly Costs: $4,107

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,235

  • Average Monthly Expenditure: $1,872

JeffGoulden / Getty Images
JeffGoulden / Getty Images

Washington

  • Total Monthly Costs: $5,529

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,427

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,101

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Total Monthly Costs: $2,696

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $907

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,790

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,628

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,697

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,931

Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com
Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com

Wyoming

  • Total Monthly Costs: $3,773

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,970

  • Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,803

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average cost of expenditures for retired residents by finding the cost of living indexes, as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research Economic Data. Multiplying them by the average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired populations gives the average expenditure costs for each state for retired people. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 7, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Retirement Costs Monthly in Every State

