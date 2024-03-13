How Much Retirement Costs Monthly in Every State

cdwheatley / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Retirement can be an exciting time in your life, a chance to pursue new hobbies and passions, connect more deeply with family, and travel without setting up an out-of-office email. Many retirees even consider picking up and setting roots in a whole new state.

Whether you’re looking to be closer to the grandkids or the beach, you might wonder how much retirement will cost you every month, in every state. Fortunately, GOBankingRates has answered this question for all 50 states, as well as the District of Columbia.

Alabama

Total Monthly Costs: $3,006

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,275

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,732

Alaska

Total Monthly Costs: $ 4,686

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,148

Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,537

Arizona

Total Monthly Costs: $4,412

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,571

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,841

Arkansas

Total Monthly Costs: $2,852

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,162

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,690

California

Total Monthly Costs: $6,747

Average Monthly Mortgage: $4,580

Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,167

Colorado

Total Monthly Costs: $5,064

Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,203

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,861

Connecticut

Total Monthly Costs: $4,435

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,397

Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,037

Delaware

Total Monthly Costs: $4.077

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,184

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,893

District of Columbia

Total Monthly Costs: $6,214

Average Monthly Mortgage: $4,198

Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,016

Florida

Total Monthly Costs: $4,236

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,413

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,823

Georgia

Total Monthly Costs: $3,676

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,901

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,775

Hawaii

Total Monthly Costs: $8,061

Average Monthly Mortgage: $5,648

Average Monthly Expenditure: $2,413

Idaho

Total Monthly Costs: $4,419

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,590

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,829

Illinois

Total Monthly Costs: $3,295

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,505

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,790

Indiana

Total Monthly Costs: $3,196

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,364

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,833

Iowa

Total Monthly Costs: $3,068

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,250

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,818

Kansas

Total Monthly Costs: $3,085

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,278

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,807

Kentucky

Total Monthly Costs: $2,891

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,142

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,748

Louisiana

Total Monthly Costs: $2,906

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,150

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,756

Maine

Total Monthly Costs: $4,171

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,219

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,952

Maryland

Total Monthly Costs: $4,357

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,451

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,906

Massachusetts

Total Monthly Costs: $5,764

Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,597

Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,168

Michigan

Total Monthly Costs: $3,149

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,349

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,799

Minnesota

Total Monthly Costs: $3,793

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,917

Average Monthly Expenditure: $1,876

Mississippi

Total Monthly Costs: $2,742

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,007

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,735

Missouri

Total Monthly Costs: $3,134

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,403

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,730

Montana

Total Monthly Costs: $4,504

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,635

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,869

Nebraska

Total Monthly Costs: $3,256

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,479

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,777

Nevada

Total Monthly Costs: $4,466

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,589

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,877

New Hampshire

Total Monthly Costs: $4,875

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,760

Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,114

New Jersey

Total Monthly Costs: $4,973

Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,053

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,920

New Mexico

Total Monthly Costs: $3,532

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,738

Average Monthly Expenditure: $1,794

New York

Total Monthly Costs: $4,484

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,530

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,955

North Carolina

Total Monthly Costs: $3,752

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,909

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,850

North Dakota

Total Monthly Costs: $3,384

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,484

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,900

Ohio

Total Monthly Costs: $3,131

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,280

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,851

Oklahoma

Total Monthly Costs: $2,920

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,171

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,749

Oregon

Total Monthly Costs: $4,889

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,904

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,985

Pennsylvania

Total Monthly Costs: $3,385

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,515

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,870

Rhode Island

Total Monthly Costs: $4,569

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,628

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,941

South Carolina

Total Monthly Costs: $3,506

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,698

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,809

South Dakota

Total Monthly Costs: $3,503

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,7278

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,776

Tennessee

Total Monthly Costs: $3,515

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,814

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,701

Texas

Total Monthly Costs: $3,554

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,771

Average Monthly Expenditure: $1,783

Utah

Total Monthly Costs: $4,847

Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,042

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,805

Vermont

Total Monthly Costs: $4,278.

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,255

Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,024

Virginia

Total Monthly Costs: $4,107

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,235

Average Monthly Expenditure: $1,872

Washington

Total Monthly Costs: $5,529

Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,427

Average Monthly Expenditures: $2,101

West Virginia

Total Monthly Costs: $2,696

Average Monthly Mortgage: $907

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,790

Wisconsin

Total Monthly Costs: $3,628

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,697

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,931

Wyoming

Total Monthly Costs: $3,773

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,970

Average Monthly Expenditures: $1,803

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the average cost of expenditures for retired residents by finding the cost of living indexes, as sourced from the Missouri Economic Research Economic Data. Multiplying them by the average expenditure costs as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for retired populations gives the average expenditure costs for each state for retired people. All data was collected and is up to date as of March 7, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Retirement Costs Monthly in Every State