'How Much Do You Have In Your Retirement Savings?' Man Asks Strangers To Compare Account Balances — Here's What They Said

A recent Reddit thread on retirement savings offered valuable insights into the diverse financial landscapes and planning strategies people face at various stages of life.

The original poster, a single 48-year-old with $504,000 in their 401(k) (75% Roth, 25% traditional), sparked a vibrant discussion by sharing their own savings and sparking curiosity about others’ experiences. His post read, "Curious, how much do you have in your retirement savings?"

One key theme that emerged was the importance of focusing on individual goals rather than comparisons. As one respondent said, “You should measure yourself against your goals and not try to compare your savings against others.”

Users also emphasized the crucial aspect of ensuring your income sources surpass essential expenses in retirement while accounting for inflation’s impact on purchasing power. This user offered a practical tip: Calculate your anticipated annual retirement expenses to determine whether your current savings and investments are on track, factoring in both scenarios with and without Social Security.

Inflation’s influence on retirement planning was another critical point raised in the thread.

“Remember to factor in inflation for each year you’ll be retired,” cautioned a user, highlighting how costs can potentially double every decade and significantly affect the purchasing power of your retirement savings.

One user asked why the elderly need to pay for healthcare. They were under the misconception that it was free after reaching a certain age. Users were quick to point out that "in America, everyone pays for healthcare” and noted, “Medicare doesn't cover everything one might want.” These comments underscore the need for comprehensive planning that includes potential medical expenses.

Contributors shared their financial situations, ranging from people with substantial investments to those just starting their savings journey. A 19-year-old participant wrote, “I’m 19 and have $0!”

This honest disclosure prompted valuable advice from more experienced savers about the importance of starting early. “You’re on the right track,” one user said. “But try to put something away as soon as you begin earning.” This highlights the significant impact even small, early contributions can have over time because of compound interest.

The conversation revealed a broad spectrum of financial readiness, from people boasting millions in retirement savings to those just beginning to save. The thread emphasized essential financial planning principles, such as the impact of inflation, the importance of early savings and the need for a tailored approach based on individual goals and circumstances.

One user, at 54, had a modest $2,800 in a Simplified Employee Pension Plan (SEP) individual retirement account (IRA), while a 39-year-old, recently divorced, admitted to having “absolutely nothing. I just can’t afford it.” On a brighter note, a 38-year-old shared they had amassed $85,000 in their 401(k), $70,000 in their Roth IRA and an additional $116,000 in a taxable brokerage account.

Another story came from a 49-year-old widow who invested $1.92 million across Roth and Traditional IRAs and a 401(k). A 44-year-old man, navigating post-divorce life, had $670,000 between his 401(k) and IRA, with an extra $210,000 in his Roth IRA. Divorce seemed to be a common setback, as another 37-year-old user mentioned they had $200,000 saved but acknowledged the financial toll of their divorce. Meanwhile, a 55-year-old woman revealed she had $578,000 in savings, although her husband’s savings were 3.5 times greater than hers.

Regardless of where you fall on the spectrum revealed in this Reddit thread, a financial adviser can be a valuable asset in your retirement planning journey. Just like that 19-year-old starting from scratch, or the recently divorced people needing to get back on track, it’s never too early or too late to seek professional guidance.

These professionals can help you assess your current situation, develop a personalized plan that considers your goals, risk tolerance and time horizon and ensure you’re on the right track to a secure retirement.

While comparing savings can offer perspective, the ultimate focus should be aligning your savings and investment strategies with your personal retirement goals and expenses to ensure a secure and stable future.

