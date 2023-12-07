How Much Income You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 20 Major Vacation Destinations

©Shutterstock.com

Whether your ideal vacation is sunbathing on white sandy beaches or setting up a tent in the mountainous backcountry, there’s a vacation out there for you. But if you opt for a popular vacation destination, you’re likely to see locals as well as visitors from far and wide.

This scenario inevitably leads to people playing the comparison game. Even if we try not to, we sometimes can’t help but pay attention to the clothes other people wear or the cars they drive. One reason we do this may be to compare ourselves to other people at our beloved vacation destination — and to guess whether we are “rich” by comparison.

To find how much you will need to be rich in 20 major vacation destinations, GOBankingRates analyzed major vacation destinations and found the income level for the top 20% and top 5% for each city.

Sedona, Arizona

Mean income of the top 20%: $241,250

Mean income of the top 5%: $420,024

Lake Tahoe, California

Mean income of the top 20%: $254,543

Mean income of the top 5%: $527,512

Los Angeles

Mean income of the top 20%: $296,019

Mean income of the top 5%: $566,191

San Diego

Mean income of the top 20%: $303,246

Mean income of the top 5%: $525,573

Aspen, Colorado

Mean income of the top 20%: $623,763

Mean income of the top 5%: $1,283,274

Washington, D.C.

Mean income of the top 20%: $375,792

Mean income of the top 5%: $670,768

Key West, Florida

Mean income of the top 20%: $324,870

Mean income of the top 5%: $675,592

Miami

Mean income of the top 20%: $234,828

Mean income of the top 5%: $470,635

Orlando, Florida

Mean income of the top 20%: $237,863

Mean income of the top 5%: $445,281

Savannah, Georgia

Mean income of the top 20%: $180,371

Mean income of the top 5%: $326,083

Honolulu

Mean income of the top 20%: $268,129

Mean income of the top 5%: $472,309

Chicago

Mean income of the top 20%: $278,653

Mean income of the top 5%: $529,371

New Orleans

Mean income of the top 20%: $225,214

Mean income of the top 5%: $431,224

Boston

Mean income of the top 20%: $334,305

Mean income of the top 5%: $620,572

Asheville, North Carolina

Mean income of the top 20%: $211,142

Mean income of the top 5%: $355,139

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Mean income of the top 20%: $226,087

Mean income of the top 5%: $418,555

Las Vegas

Mean income of the top 20%: $222,319

Mean income of the top 5%: $414,759

New York City

Mean income of the top 20%: $324,977

Mean income of the top 5%: $642,762

Charleston, South Carolina

Mean income of the top 20%: $299,980

Mean income of the top 5%: $578,625

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

Mean income of the top 20%: $294,602

Mean income of the top 5%: $573,100

Methodology: To find how much you will need to be rich in major vacation destinations, GOBankingRates analyzed major vacation destinations as sourced from USNews & World Reports – Best Places To Visit in the USA in 2023. For each city, GOBankingRates analyzed the mean income to be in the top 20% and top 5% for each city, as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 2, 2023.

