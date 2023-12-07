How Much Income You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 20 Major Vacation Destinations
Whether your ideal vacation is sunbathing on white sandy beaches or setting up a tent in the mountainous backcountry, there’s a vacation out there for you. But if you opt for a popular vacation destination, you’re likely to see locals as well as visitors from far and wide.
This scenario inevitably leads to people playing the comparison game. Even if we try not to, we sometimes can’t help but pay attention to the clothes other people wear or the cars they drive. One reason we do this may be to compare ourselves to other people at our beloved vacation destination — and to guess whether we are “rich” by comparison.
To find how much you will need to be rich in 20 major vacation destinations, GOBankingRates analyzed major vacation destinations and found the income level for the top 20% and top 5% for each city.
Sedona, Arizona
Mean income of the top 20%: $241,250
Mean income of the top 5%: $420,024
Lake Tahoe, California
Mean income of the top 20%: $254,543
Mean income of the top 5%: $527,512
Los Angeles
Mean income of the top 20%: $296,019
Mean income of the top 5%: $566,191
San Diego
Mean income of the top 20%: $303,246
Mean income of the top 5%: $525,573
Aspen, Colorado
Mean income of the top 20%: $623,763
Mean income of the top 5%: $1,283,274
Washington, D.C.
Mean income of the top 20%: $375,792
Mean income of the top 5%: $670,768
Key West, Florida
Mean income of the top 20%: $324,870
Mean income of the top 5%: $675,592
Miami
Mean income of the top 20%: $234,828
Mean income of the top 5%: $470,635
Orlando, Florida
Mean income of the top 20%: $237,863
Mean income of the top 5%: $445,281
Savannah, Georgia
Mean income of the top 20%: $180,371
Mean income of the top 5%: $326,083
Honolulu
Mean income of the top 20%: $268,129
Mean income of the top 5%: $472,309
Chicago
Mean income of the top 20%: $278,653
Mean income of the top 5%: $529,371
New Orleans
Mean income of the top 20%: $225,214
Mean income of the top 5%: $431,224
Boston
Mean income of the top 20%: $334,305
Mean income of the top 5%: $620,572
Asheville, North Carolina
Mean income of the top 20%: $211,142
Mean income of the top 5%: $355,139
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Mean income of the top 20%: $226,087
Mean income of the top 5%: $418,555
Las Vegas
Mean income of the top 20%: $222,319
Mean income of the top 5%: $414,759
New York City
Mean income of the top 20%: $324,977
Mean income of the top 5%: $642,762
Charleston, South Carolina
Mean income of the top 20%: $299,980
Mean income of the top 5%: $578,625
Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Mean income of the top 20%: $294,602
Mean income of the top 5%: $573,100
Methodology: To find how much you will need to be rich in major vacation destinations, GOBankingRates analyzed major vacation destinations as sourced from USNews & World Reports – Best Places To Visit in the USA in 2023. For each city, GOBankingRates analyzed the mean income to be in the top 20% and top 5% for each city, as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 2, 2023.
