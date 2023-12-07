Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,578.65
    +29.31 (+0.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,085.35
    +30.92 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,296.81
    +150.10 (+1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,860.06
    +8.01 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.76
    +0.38 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    2,045.00
    -2.90 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.16 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0784
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1530
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2572
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0570
    -3.1420 (-2.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    43,691.19
    -97.54 (-0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    897.76
    +5.04 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,506.21
    -9.17 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,858.31
    -587.59 (-1.76%)
     

How Much Income You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 20 Major Vacation Destinations

Jake Arky
·4 min read
©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Whether your ideal vacation is sunbathing on white sandy beaches or setting up a tent in the mountainous backcountry, there’s a vacation out there for you. But if you opt for a popular vacation destination, you’re likely to see locals as well as visitors from far and wide.

I’m a Luxury Travel Agent: 10 Destinations My Wealthy Clients Are Booking for 2024
Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

This scenario inevitably leads to people playing the comparison game. Even if we try not to, we sometimes can’t help but pay attention to the clothes other people wear or the cars they drive. One reason we do this may be to compare ourselves to other people at our beloved vacation destination — and to guess whether we are “rich” by comparison.

To find how much you will need to be rich in 20 major vacation destinations, GOBankingRates analyzed major vacation destinations and found the income level for the top 20% and top 5% for each city.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Sedona, Arizona

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $241,250

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $420,024

Discover: 6 Ways To Build Wealth in Less Than 5 Years
Find: The Richest Small Town in Every State

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay

Robert Ciavarro / Flickr.com
Robert Ciavarro / Flickr.com

Lake Tahoe, California

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $254,543

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $527,512

Easy Money: 10 Top Ways To Become Rich by Only Working on Weekends

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Los Angeles

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $296,019

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $566,191

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

San Diego

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $303,246

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $525,573

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Aspen, Colorado

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $623,763

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $1,283,274

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Washington, D.C.

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $375,792

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $670,768

NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NAPA74 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Key West, Florida

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $324,870

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $675,592

See: 8 Things Poor People Waste Money on That Middle Class and Rich People Do Not

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Miami

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $234,828

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $470,635

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Orlando, Florida

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $237,863

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $445,281

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Savannah, Georgia

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $180,371

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $326,083

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Honolulu

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $268,129

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $472,309

Mlenny / Getty Images
Mlenny / Getty Images

Chicago

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $278,653

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $529,371

Learn: How To Become Rich on an Average Salary

Larry Gibson / iStock.com
Larry Gibson / iStock.com

New Orleans

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $225,214

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $431,224

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Boston

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $334,305

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $620,572

Joel Carillet / Getty Images
Joel Carillet / Getty Images

Asheville, North Carolina

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $211,142

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $355,139

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Santa Fe, New Mexico

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $226,087

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $418,555

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com
Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

Las Vegas

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $222,319

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $414,759

Compare: Subtle Signs Someone Is Fake Rich vs. Actually Rich

bloodua / iStock.com
bloodua / iStock.com

New York City

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $324,977

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $642,762

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Charleston, South Carolina

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $299,980

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $578,625

WitGorski / Shutterstock.com
WitGorski / Shutterstock.com

Jackson Hole, Wyoming

  • Mean income of the top 20%: $294,602

  • Mean income of the top 5%: $573,100

Methodology: To find how much you will need to be rich in major vacation destinations, GOBankingRates analyzed major vacation destinations as sourced from USNews & World Reports – Best Places To Visit in the USA in 2023. For each city, GOBankingRates analyzed the mean income to be in the top 20% and top 5% for each city, as sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Nov. 2, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Income You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 20 Major Vacation Destinations

Advertisement