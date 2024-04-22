Here’s How Much You Should Save For a House in Every State

©iStock.com

The cost of homes in the U.S. has skyrocketed over the past few decades. Now, most folks earning an average salary can’t afford to buy a home in just about anywhere in the nation, according to an ATTOM report. Of course, some states are more expensive than others and, on average, you’ll save a lot more on a home in, say, South Dakota than you will in California.

But exactly how much should you save for a house in every state? A new study by GOBankingRates answers the question. States are ranked in order from least expensive to most expensive.

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Average home value: $958,592.06

20% down payment cost: $191,718.41

©Zillow

California

Average home value: $763,306.79

20% down payment cost: $152,661.36

Pgiam / Getty Images

District of Columbia

Average home value: $707,756.99

20% down payment cost: $141,551.40

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

Average home value: $606,050.70

20% down payment cost: $121,210.14

©Shutterstock.com

Washington

Average home value: $576,171.87

20% down payment cost: $115,234.37

Colorado

Average home value: $538,236.28

20% down payment cost: $107,647.26

©iStock.com

New Jersey

Average home value: $511,384.15

20% down payment cost: $102,276.83

miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Average home value: $510,342.10

20% down payment cost: $102,068.42

Anna Munoz / Getty Images

Oregon

Average home value: $487,820.47

20% down payment cost: $97,564.09

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

Average home value: $464,611.35

20% down payment cost: $92,922.27

scott conner / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

Average home value: $444,182.17

20% down payment cost: $88,836.43

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Average home value: $443,792.70

20% down payment cost: $88,758.54

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

Average home value: $433,564.15

20% down payment cost: $86,712.83

Greg Johnston / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Average home value: $433,033.67

20% down payment cost: $86,606.73

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

Average home value: $429,098.90

20% down payment cost: $85,819.78

cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Average home value: $425,900.69

20% down payment cost: $85,180.14

Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

Average home value: $412,161.98

20% down payment cost: $82,432.40

Michael Warren / Getty Images

Florida

Average home value: $407,004.04

20% down payment cost: $81,400.81

©iStock.com

Connecticut

Average home value: $402,396.28

20% down payment cost: $80,479.26

©Zillow

Vermont

Average home value: $376,969.05

20% down payment cost: $75,393.81

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Average home value: $376,460.52

20% down payment cost: $75,292.10

ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

Average home value: $376,236.04

20% down payment cost: $75,247.21

BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

Average home value: $369,279.10

20% down payment cost: $73,855.82

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Average home value: $359,589.98

20% down payment cost: $71,918.00

undefined undefined / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

Average home value: $330,627.40

20% down payment cost: $66,125.48

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

Average home value: $321,869.87

20% down payment cost: $64,373.97

Georgia

Average home value: $318,522.75

20% down payment cost: $63,704.55

©iStock.com

North Carolina

Average home value: $317,395.96

20% down payment cost: $63,479.19

Carl Banks / Getty Images

Tennessee

Average home value: $305,177.36

20% down payment cost: $61,035.47

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

Average home value: $295,091.02

20% down payment cost: $59,018.20

ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Average home value: $289,803.36

20% down payment cost: $57,960.67

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

Average home value: $286,543.66

20% down payment cost: $57,308.73

Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

Average home value: $284,025.41

20% down payment cost: $56,805.08

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

Average home value: $282,228.14

20% down payment cost: $56,445.63

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Average home value: $254,502.77

20% down payment cost: $50,900.55

©Zillow

Illinois

Average home value: $252,146.91

20% down payment cost: $50,429.38

sakakawea7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

Average home value: $249,130.63

20% down payment cost: $49,826.13

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Average home value: $246,304.63

20% down payment cost: $49,260.93

©Zillow

Missouri

Average home value: $235,384.58

20% down payment cost: $47,076.92

©iStock.com

Indiana

Average home value: $228,049.01

20% down payment cost: $45,609.80

Better Planet Media / iStock.com

Michigan

Average home value: $226,103.99

20% down payment cost: $45,220.80

Trevon Bell-Clay / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Average home value: $214,957.86

20% down payment cost: $42,991.57

Cavan Images / Getty Images

Alabama

Average home value: $214,359.17

20% down payment cost: $42,871.83

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

Kansas

Average home value: $213,525.32

20% down payment cost: $42,705.06

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Average home value: $209,321.81

20% down payment cost: $41,864.36

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oklahoma

Average home value: $196,529.91

20% down payment cost: $39,305.98

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Average home value: $196,010.39

20% down payment cost: $39,202.08

©Zillow

Louisiana

Average home value: $195,354.85

20% down payment cost: $39,070.97

©Zillow

Kentucky

Average home value: $194,988.73

20% down payment cost: $38,997.75

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Mississippi

Average home value: $172,378.64

20% down payment cost: $34,475.73

ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

Average home value: $154,137.92

20% down payment cost: $30,827.58

Methodology: To find out how much you should save for a house in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed the average home value for single-family homes in every state as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index and using the 30-year fixed rate mortgage average in the U.S., as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research, the average mortgage payments can be calculated. GOBankingRates used 10%, 15% and 20% down payments to represent a variety of homebuyers in different life situations. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of January 23rd, 2024.

