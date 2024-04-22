Here’s How Much You Should Save For a House in Every State

The cost of homes in the U.S. has skyrocketed over the past few decades. Now, most folks earning an average salary can’t afford to buy a home in just about anywhere in the nation, according to an ATTOM report. Of course, some states are more expensive than others and, on average, you’ll save a lot more on a home in, say, South Dakota than you will in California.

But exactly how much should you save for a house in every state? A new study by GOBankingRates answers the question. States are ranked in order from least expensive to most expensive.

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Average home value: $958,592.06

  • 20% down payment cost: $191,718.41

©Zillow
©Zillow

California

  • Average home value: $763,306.79

  • 20% down payment cost: $152,661.36

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

District of Columbia

  • Average home value: $707,756.99

  • 20% down payment cost: $141,551.40

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Average home value: $606,050.70

  • 20% down payment cost: $121,210.14

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Washington

  • Average home value: $576,171.87

  • 20% down payment cost: $115,234.37

Colorado

  • Average home value: $538,236.28

  • 20% down payment cost: $107,647.26

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

New Jersey

  • Average home value: $511,384.15

  • 20% down payment cost: $102,276.83

miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
miroslav_1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Average home value: $510,342.10

  • 20% down payment cost: $102,068.42

Anna Munoz / Getty Images
Anna Munoz / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Average home value: $487,820.47

  • 20% down payment cost: $97,564.09

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Average home value: $464,611.35

  • 20% down payment cost: $92,922.27

scott conner / Shutterstock.com
scott conner / Shutterstock.com

Rhode Island

  • Average home value: $444,182.17

  • 20% down payment cost: $88,836.43

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Average home value: $443,792.70

  • 20% down payment cost: $88,758.54

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Average home value: $433,564.15

  • 20% down payment cost: $86,712.83

Greg Johnston / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Greg Johnston / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Average home value: $433,033.67

  • 20% down payment cost: $86,606.73

halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
halbergman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Average home value: $429,098.90

  • 20% down payment cost: $85,819.78

cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
cmart7327 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Average home value: $425,900.69

  • 20% down payment cost: $85,180.14

Tim Pruss / Getty Images
Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Average home value: $412,161.98

  • 20% down payment cost: $82,432.40

Michael Warren / Getty Images
Michael Warren / Getty Images

Florida

  • Average home value: $407,004.04

  • 20% down payment cost: $81,400.81

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Connecticut

  • Average home value: $402,396.28

  • 20% down payment cost: $80,479.26

©Zillow
©Zillow

Vermont

  • Average home value: $376,969.05

  • 20% down payment cost: $75,393.81

EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJJohnsonPhotography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Average home value: $376,460.52

  • 20% down payment cost: $75,292.10

ferrantraite / Getty Images
ferrantraite / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Average home value: $376,236.04

  • 20% down payment cost: $75,247.21

BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BrianEKushner / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Average home value: $369,279.10

  • 20% down payment cost: $73,855.82

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Average home value: $359,589.98

  • 20% down payment cost: $71,918.00

undefined undefined / Getty Images/iStockphoto
undefined undefined / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Average home value: $330,627.40

  • 20% down payment cost: $66,125.48

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Average home value: $321,869.87

  • 20% down payment cost: $64,373.97

Georgia

  • Average home value: $318,522.75

  • 20% down payment cost: $63,704.55

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Average home value: $317,395.96

  • 20% down payment cost: $63,479.19

Carl Banks / Getty Images
Carl Banks / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Average home value: $305,177.36

  • 20% down payment cost: $61,035.47

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

  • Average home value: $295,091.02

  • 20% down payment cost: $59,018.20

ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Average home value: $289,803.36

  • 20% down payment cost: $57,960.67

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

  • Average home value: $286,543.66

  • 20% down payment cost: $57,308.73

Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com
Cvandyke / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

  • Average home value: $284,025.41

  • 20% down payment cost: $56,805.08

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Average home value: $282,228.14

  • 20% down payment cost: $56,445.63

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Average home value: $254,502.77

  • 20% down payment cost: $50,900.55

©Zillow
©Zillow

Illinois

  • Average home value: $252,146.91

  • 20% down payment cost: $50,429.38

sakakawea7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sakakawea7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

  • Average home value: $249,130.63

  • 20% down payment cost: $49,826.13

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Average home value: $246,304.63

  • 20% down payment cost: $49,260.93

©Zillow
©Zillow

Missouri

  • Average home value: $235,384.58

  • 20% down payment cost: $47,076.92

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Indiana

  • Average home value: $228,049.01

  • 20% down payment cost: $45,609.80

Better Planet Media / iStock.com
Better Planet Media / iStock.com

Michigan

  • Average home value: $226,103.99

  • 20% down payment cost: $45,220.80

Trevon Bell-Clay / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Trevon Bell-Clay / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Average home value: $214,957.86

  • 20% down payment cost: $42,991.57

Cavan Images / Getty Images
Cavan Images / Getty Images

Alabama

  • Average home value: $214,359.17

  • 20% down payment cost: $42,871.83

TriggerPhoto / iStock.com
TriggerPhoto / iStock.com

Kansas

  • Average home value: $213,525.32

  • 20% down payment cost: $42,705.06

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Average home value: $209,321.81

  • 20% down payment cost: $41,864.36

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Oklahoma

  • Average home value: $196,529.91

  • 20% down payment cost: $39,305.98

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Average home value: $196,010.39

  • 20% down payment cost: $39,202.08

©Zillow
©Zillow

Louisiana

  • Average home value: $195,354.85

  • 20% down payment cost: $39,070.97

©Zillow
©Zillow

Kentucky

  • Average home value: $194,988.73

  • 20% down payment cost: $38,997.75

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Mississippi

  • Average home value: $172,378.64

  • 20% down payment cost: $34,475.73

ablokhin / iStock.com
ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Average home value: $154,137.92

  • 20% down payment cost: $30,827.58

Methodology: To find out how much you should save for a house in every state, GOBankingRates analyzed the average home value for single-family homes in every state as sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index and using the 30-year fixed rate mortgage average in the U.S., as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Research, the average mortgage payments can be calculated. GOBankingRates used 10%, 15% and 20% down payments to represent a variety of homebuyers in different life situations. All data was collected and is up-to-date as of January 23rd, 2024.

