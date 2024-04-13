How much can you save renting with a roommate in San Diego?

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — An expensive housing market has forced many to go the renting route in the United States.

To show how pricey it is, San Diego was named as the most unaffordable metro area in the country to live in for 2023-2024, according to U.S. News & World Report’s real estate rankings.

SmartAsset, a financial technology company, conducted a study on what a roommate can save you in 100 U.S. cities. “America’s Finest City” placed No. 9 spot on the list.

For a two-bedroom apartment in San Diego from March 2023 through March 2024, the average monthly rent is $3,130. However, for a one-bedroom apartment, the average monthly price for one person costs $2,330, meaning a renter can save $765 per month if they pay half of the two-bedroom place’s rent, according to the study.

One-bedroom prices in San Diego declined by 1.7% while two-bedroom prices increased by 1% over the past year, per SmartAsset.

Other California cities to rank in the top ten were San Francisco at No. 4 and San Jose at No. 7. The savings splitting a two-bedroom apartment with a roommate in San Francisco was $975, while in San Jose it would be $835.

SmartAsset’s methodology included examining data from 100 of the largest U.S. cities and comparing them across two metrics: average rent for a one-and-two-bedroom apartment from March 2023 through March 2024. That data was then measured by comparing the cost of a one-bedroom with half the cost of a two-bedroom for each city, only if each roommate paid equal rent.

