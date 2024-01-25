Advertisement
Here’s How Much You Need Saved in Every State If You Live to 100

Jordan Rosenfeld
·18 min read

The idea of living to the age of 100 might sound wonderful until you think about having to pay for those extra years of life. Longevity, unfortunately, costs more money.

The cost of living is not cheap anywhere, but it does vary depending upon region, and even different states within a region. Living to 100 comes a bit more cheaply in the South and Midwest than it does on the East or West coasts or places like Alaska and Hawaii.

To figure out how much you would need to save to live comfortably to 100, GOBankingRates sourced data for all 50 states from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center (MERIC), the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the United States Census Bureau. The study took the U.S. averages for six living expenses — groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, healthcare and miscellaneous costs — and used cost-of-living indices from MERIC to determine the annual cost for each expense in every state. The six living expenses were then added together to give a total annual cost of living for that state.

Assuming a retirement age of 65, GOBankingRates extrapolated the total cost of living data by 35 years to determine how much an individual would need to have saved in each state to live comfortably to age 100 — ranked from lowest amount needed to highest.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Annual cost of living: $29,643

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,037,507

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $1,964,316

In Mississippi, housing costs are incredibly affordable, at more than 37% below the national average. All other expenditures are also below the national average.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Annual cost of living: $29,747

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,041,141

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100:  $1,971,584

Overall, cost of living is 11.5% lower than the national average in Arkansas, with housing being significantly lower.

DavidByronKeener / iStock.com
DavidByronKeener / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $30,069

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,052,423

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $1,994,147

In West Virginia, while groceries and healthcare are about on par with the rest of the nation, housing is nearly 38% lower than the national average.

Photo Italia LLC / Getty Images
Photo Italia LLC / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • Annual cost of living: $30,119

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,054,147

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $1,997,596

In Louisiana, all costs are below the national average, though healthcare is almost on par. Utilities and housing are where you really save.

Susan Vineyard / Getty Images
Susan Vineyard / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Annual cost of living: $30,358

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,062,517

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,014,335

Oklahoma is another state with an overall low cost of living, at about 14% lower than the national average. Groceries and utilities are not as cheap as other expenditures, however.

Rob Hainer / Shutterstock.com
Rob Hainer / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

  • Annual cost of living: $30,634

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,072,176

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,033,653

In Georgia, which has an overall lower cost of living, you won’t save much on healthcare or miscellaneous expenditures, which are almost at the national average.

Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Vito Palmisano / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Annual cost of living: $30,643

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,072,517

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,034,336

Tennessee has an almost 10% lower cost of living than the rest of the nation. Of all expenditures, groceries and transportation come closest to the national average.

Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images
Jacqueline Nix / Getty Images

Alabama

  • Annual cost of living: $30,734

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,075,702

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,040,705

Overall, Alabama’s cost of living is almost 12% lower than the national average. However, utilities come in at almost 2% above.

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Annual cost of living: $30,773

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,077,072

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,043,445

All expenditures are below the national average in Nebraska, with housing being the most affordable, at about 22% below the average, and healthcare being the highest, at less than 1% below average.

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Annual cost of living: $30,936

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,082,755

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,054,812

Overall, Illinois’ cost of living is almost 9% below the national average. While most expenditures also fall below average, transportation is slightly higher.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $31,026

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,085,893

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,061,087

In South Dakota, housing costs are almost 15% below the national average, but healthcare is almost exactly the average.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • Annual cost of living: $31,2670

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,094,447

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,078,195

Missouri is one of the 10 states with the lowest overall cost of living, which is about 12% lower than the national average. While most expenditures here are also below average, you will pay a bit above average for utilities.

ElaineMcDonald / Getty Images
ElaineMcDonald / Getty Images

Iowa

  • Annual cost of living: $31,385

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,098,458

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,086,217

Iowa is the sixth cheapest state when it comes to housing. All other expenditures except healthcare fall below the national average.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images
Sean Pavone / Getty Images

Kansas

  • Annual cost of living: $31,540

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,103,914

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,097,129

Kansas is the second most affordable state in terms of overall cost of living. However, utilities run almost 5% higher than the national average.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

  • Annual cost of living: $31,634

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,107,206

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,103,713

Kentucky is the fourth most affordable state when it comes to the cost of healthcare. Groceries and miscellaneous costs, however, are slightly above the national average.

franckreporter / Getty Images
franckreporter / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • Annual cost of living: $31,6989

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,109,463

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,108,228

In Wyoming, housing is almost 20% lower than the national average. The next most affordable expenditure here is utilities, which comes in almost 9% lower than the national average.

miroslav_1 / Getty Images
miroslav_1 / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • Annual cost of living: $31,882

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,115,871

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,121,044

The expenditure that comes in most below the national average in New Mexico is housing, at 13% below. Healthcare, however, is barely below average and will probably take a good chunk of your income.

pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pawel.gaul / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Annual cost of living: $32,000

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,120,001

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,129,303

While Michigan’s overall cost of living is about 9% below the national average, groceries and utilities are right at or slightly above the national average.

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Annual cost of living: $32,161

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,125,628

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,140,558

Ohio’s overall cost of living is about 8.8% lower than the national average. However, groceries and healthcare are at or above the national average.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • Annual cost of living: $32,214

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,127,473

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,144,248

While you’ll pay around 7% below the national average to live in Texas, you will pay a bit above for your utilities here.

Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Purdue9394 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Annual cost of living: $32,227

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,127,960

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,145,222

After housing, the biggest chunk of your income in Indiana will go toward healthcare, at nearly $6,000 per year.

dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Annual cost of living: $32,531

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,138,584

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,166,469

In Minnesota, transportation is nearly 10% higher than the national average, running around  $5,408 per year.

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

North Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $32,589

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,140,621

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,170,544

While North Carolina’s overall cost of living is almost 4% lower than the national average, you’ll still pay a good chunk for transportation, around $5,284 per year, and for healthcare, around  $6,959.

CSNafzger / Shutterstock.com
CSNafzger / Shutterstock.com

Idaho

  • Annual cost of living: $32,756

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,146,473

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,182,248

In Idaho, the cost of living is just about the same as the national average. However, you’ll pay a sizable amount to healthcare, $7,140 per year.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Annual cost of living: $32,792

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,147,729

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,184,760

Though North Dakota is still almost 6% lower than the national average, you will pay a fair amount for healthcare, around $6,273 and transportation, around $5,541 per year.

MarkVanDykePhotography / Shutterstock.com
MarkVanDykePhotography / Shutterstock.com

South Carolina

  • Annual cost of living: $33,230

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,163,049

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,215,399

South Carolina is an interesting state, given that the overall cost of living is almost 6% lower than the national average but housing is 12% higher and healthcare is almost 20% lower.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Annual cost of living: $33,270

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,164,463

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,218,228

In the relatively affordable state of Pennsylvania, housing is on the higher side, at nearly 7% higher than the national average, or around $12,464 per year.

steverts / Getty Images/iStockphoto
steverts / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Annual cost of living: $33,321

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,166,228

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,221,758

In Wisconsin you’ll pay on the lower side of the national average for healthcare, around  $6,364 per year, but more than 9% above average for transportation, at around  $5,393 per year.

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Delaware

  • Annual cost of living: $34,009

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,190,317

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,269,935

Delaware is the first state on this list where the overall cost of living starts to leap above the national average, though by less than a full percentage point. Healthcare will run you a sizable  $7,231 per year, but utilities are only around  $4,219 per year.

PhotoYoshi / Getty Images/iStockphoto
PhotoYoshi / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  • Annual cost of living: $34,287

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,200,046

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,289,393

Florida’s overall cost of living is also above the national average, and you’ll especially pay more for healthcare here at around $8,098 per year.

Indigoai / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Indigoai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Annual cost of living: $34,350

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,202,233

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,293,767

Montana’s overall cost of living is only about 3% above the national average. However, utilities are a staggering 15% above average, or around $4,871 per year.

WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
WilliamSherman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Annual cost of living: $34,717

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,215,081

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,319,464

In Virginia, all expenses exceed the national average except for utilities, which are around $3,923 per year.

Brocreative / Shutterstock.com
Brocreative / Shutterstock.com

Utah

  • Annual cost of living: $34,882

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,220,870

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,331,042

In Utah, the overall cost of living is nearly 5% higher than the national average. However, transportation is below average, at around $4,523 per year.

Vicki L. Miller / Shutterstock.com
Vicki L. Miller / Shutterstock.com

Colorado

  • Annual cost of living: $35,078

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,227,717

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,344,736

The expenses that are over the national average in Colorado include healthcare, at around  $8,829 per year, and utilities, which are around $4,503 per year.

Rosemarie Mosteller / Shutterstock.com
Rosemarie Mosteller / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

  • Annual cost of living: $35,079

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,227,765

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,344,832

While utilities are an astonishing nearly 19% above the national average in Nevada, at around  $5,028 per year, transportation is around 11% lower than average, at around $4,409 per year.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Annual cost of living: $35,919

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,257,163

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,403,628

Arizona’s overall cost of living is a full 10% above the national average with healthcare being an enormous 29% above the national average, or around $9,712 per year. That’s more than twice what it costs to pay for utilities each year.

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Rhode Island

  • Annual cost of living: $37,152

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,300,316

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,489,934

In Rhode Island, where the overall cost of living is 12% higher than the national average, you’ll pay a steep $9,101 per year in healthcare costs, about one and a half times more than you pay in groceries per year.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

  • Annual cost of living: $37,535

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,313,731

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,516,763

New Jersey is another state where the healthcare costs are quite high, around 23% higher than the national average, or $9,531 per year.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Annual cost of living: $37,597

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,315,891

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,521,084

In Maine, you’ll pay $5,497 in transportation costs and $4,647 in utilities costs, both of which are above the national average.

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Annual cost of living: $38,382

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,343,359

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,576,019

Not only is Washington state almost 16% higher than the national average, it has the highest utilities cost, at $5,562 per year.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • Annual cost of living: $38,615

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,351,522

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,592,346

Oregon, where the cost of living is 15% higher than the national average, also has the fourth most expensive utilities, which run around $5,333 per year.

Regine Poirier / Shutterstock.com
Regine Poirier / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

  • Annual cost of living: $38,837

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,359,280

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,607,861

While Maryland’s cost of living is 15% higher than the national average, utilities fall just below that, at around $4,172 per year.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Annual cost of living: $39,631

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,387,099

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,663,499

Several of the expenditures in this New England state are well above the national average, including healthcare, which runs around $8,550 per year; housing, which is around $14,954 per year and even miscellaneous costs, which run around $1,154 per year.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

  • Annual cost of living: $39,655

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,387,919

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,665,140

In Vermont, the cost of healthcare might make you feel a little sick, at 35% higher than the national average, or $10,187 per year.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  • Annual cost of living: $41,268

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,444,370

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,778,042

Connecticut has the third highest housing costs, which run around $16,205 per year, though the overall cost of living is only about 14% higher than the national average.

samfotograf / Getty Images/iStockphoto
samfotograf / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Annual cost of living: $41,309

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,445,809

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $2,780,920

The cost of living in New York starts to really jump, at 27% higher than the national average. It’s also the fifth most expensive state for healthcare, which costs around $13,346 per year.

Lucky-photographer / Shutterstock.com
Lucky-photographer / Shutterstock.com

California

  • Annual cost of living: $46,093

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,613,261

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $3,115,823

California is routinely among the most expensive states to live and this study is no exception. With a cost of living that is 36% higher than the national average, you’ll pay 93% higher for your healthcare here, at $14,530 per year, and 27% higher for utilities, or $5,384 per year, to name a couple.

Debbie Ann Powell / Getty Images
Debbie Ann Powell / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Annual cost of living: $46,676

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,633,670

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $3,156,641

In Alaska, which is around 26% higher than the national average, the costs that really bite you are housing, at $18,017 per year, the second most expensive in this study, and transportation, which is the most expensive, at $7,360 per year.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Massachusetts

  • Annual cost of living: $50,178

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $1,756,233

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $3,401,767

Massachusetts beats out more touristy states like California and New York with an overall cost of living that is 48% higher than the national average. Healthcare is 127% higher here than the national average, or $17,123 per year, and housing is 39% higher, at around $16,193 per year.

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Annual cost of living: $60,308

  • Total cost of living over 35 years: $2,110,790

  • Savings needed to live comfortably to 100: $4,110,881

It’s probably no surprise that the tourist-laden Hawaiian Islands, where most things must be shipped or flown in, cost more than the rest of the U.S. Hawaii holds its spot as the No. 1 most expensive state, where the cost of living is 79% higher than the national average. Healthcare comes in at a staggering 206% higher than the national average, or around $23,095 per month.

Methodology: In order to find the savings you need in every state if you live to 100,GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of living across multiple factors including; [1] Grocery cost of living index, [2] Healthcare cost of living index, [3] Utilities cost of living index, [4] Transportation cost of living index, [5] Miscellaneous cost of living index, and [6] housing cost of living index all sourced from the Missouris Economic and Research Information Center. Using the [6] national average expenditure costs for people 65 years and older as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs for each location can be calculated. This can be multiplied by 35 years to find the average expenditure costs for the rest of their life. The Social Security Benefits can be calculated using the Social Security Administration’s average benefits for people from aged 65 to 100 and subtracting that from the 35 years of expenditure costs to find the remaining expense costs for those 35 years. Using the 50/30/20 rule the remaining 35 years of costs can be doubled to find the savings amount needed to live to 100. All data was collected and is up-to-date as-of January 8th, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s How Much You Need Saved in Every State If You Live to 100

