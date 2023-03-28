U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,968.55
    -8.98 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,471.63
    +39.55 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,678.62
    -90.22 (-0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.74
    +3.06 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.62
    +0.81 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.30
    +14.50 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    23.36
    +0.22 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0842
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5560
    +0.0280 (+0.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2339
    +0.0058 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0100
    -0.5450 (-0.41%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,896.22
    -300.16 (-1.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.86
    +346.18 (+142.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.25
    +12.48 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

How Much Is Sen. Elizabeth Warren Worth?

8
Michelle Tompkins
·3 min read
CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) made her 2024 re-election bid official this week, announcing in a YouTube campaign video on Monday that she will seek a third term in office.

Learn: How Rich is Marjorie Taylor Greene?
Find Out: How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?

Warren has been an outspoken advocate for progressive causes, many of which were amplified during her failed 2020 presidential bid. In the YouTube video, Warren addressed many of the themes that have made her popular among liberal Democrats.

“I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and powerful and against everyone else,” she said. “I won because Massachusetts voters know it, too. And now I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do.”

Warren, 73, had more than $2.3 million in her campaign account at the end of 2022, AP reported, citing reports filed with the Federal Election Commission. She earns a minimum annual salary of $174,000 as a senator, which is a good living for most Americans. However she and her husband, Bruce Mann have built up a combined net worth of roughly $12 million, according to a 2019 estimate from Forbes.

In addition to being a politician, Warren has been a law professor and author. She has been serving as a senator from Massachusetts since 2013.

Quick Stats on Elizabeth Warren

  • Birthdate: June 22, 1949

  • Birthplace: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Residence: Cambridge, Massachusetts

  • Marital status: Husband, Bruce Mann

  • Children: Amelia and Alex

  • Education: Attended George Washington University, University of Houston, B.A., Rutgers University, J.D.

Warren was the first female senator elected in Massachusetts. She took the national stage when she ran for president in 2020. After Super Tuesday, she dropped out of the primary race, where she was second only to now President Joe Biden.

Despite not winning the nomination, Warren made enough of an impression to keep herself in the public eye. Her opposition to fraudulent lenders, big banks and for-profit educational institutions are some of her passion projects.

Banking Scams: Expert Tips For Avoiding Fraud

Warren’s Work Before Becoming Senator

Warren practiced law for several years before going to teach law at her alma mater, Rutgers University, and then at Harvard. She has also taken advisory roles in legal and economic areas. Specifically, she worked with former President Barack Obama for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as a first special advisor.

Warren’s Income Disclosure Act

As one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal Democratic adversaries, Warren introduced the Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity Act in Washington in August 2018. The law would require all congressional candidates to release the two most recent years of tax returns. Warren herself released 10 years’ worth of state and federal tax returns a day after proposing the new law. Her disclosure revealed a combined gross income of $913,000 in 2017 between her and her husband.

Her Earnings from Authoring Books

Warren has published 11 books and that is where most of her fortune comes from. She earned $3 million as a best-selling author for “The Two-Income Trap: Why Middle-Class Mothers and Fathers Are Going Broke,” which she co-wrote with her daughter in 2004. In 2014, her memoir “A Fighting Chance” earned her at least $1.5 million.

Good to Know: How an Endorsement From Oprah Made These Authors Big Money

Warren’s Early Years

Elizabeth Ann Herring was the fourth child and only girl born to Pauline and Donald in Oklahoma City on June 22, 1949. She started her college career at George Washington University but dropped out after she got married. She returned to school and earned her degree in 1970 from the University of Houston. She earned her law degree from Rutgers Law School in 1976.

She married high school sweetheart James Robert “Jim” Warren in 1968 and they have two children together. The pair divorced in 1978, but she retained his surname. In 1980, she married law professor and Massachusetts native Bruce H. Mann.

Discover: How Rich Is Nikki Haley As She Announces Bid for President?
See: How Rich Is Former President Donald Trump?

Currently, she lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Her home, which was purchased in 1995, is rumored to be worth nearly $4 million today.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Is Sen. Elizabeth Warren Worth?

Recommended Stories

  • Who is Binance billionaire Changpeng Zhao?

    LONDON (Reuters) -Binance founder Changpeng Zhao could never be accused of thinking small. The 46-year-old CEO didn't waver in his belief as he built up his crypto exchange. "The idea that a five-year-old start-up could mature and operate at the same level as a financial institution that has been around for 200 years was once impossible to fathom," the billionaire wrote in January in a review of the previous year.

  • Never Do This on a Carnival or Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship

    If you make this mistake, you could find yourself (and a lot of other passengers) in a very unpleasant situation.

  • Russia’s Economy Is Starting to Come Undone

    Investment is down, labor is scarce, budget is squeezed. Oligarch: ‘There will be no money next year’

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. Here are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • New retirement age or higher taxes? The Social Security reform debate could go a few ways.

    U.S. lawmakers are considering changes to entitlement programs in the states, with some saying the country should raise the full retirement age.

  • California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Limit Oil Company Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- California will limit the amount of profit oil companies can earn in the state under legislation pushed by Governor Gavin Newsom to control soaring gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe state Assembly on Monday passed a bill that allows the California Energy C

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark“The economic headwinds are building, we’ve been talking about

  • A recession in 2023 is now inevitable. Layoffs in tech and finance will spread to other sectors

    Don't let a seemingly strong jobs market fool you–the data today is reminiscent of the early days of past recessions, according to Murray Sabrin.

  • How Much Can a Retired Person Earn Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Markets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates despite traders betting otherwise as fears of a banking crisis convulse markets, according to BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsThe world’s biggest money m

  • Intel, Raytheon, Other Big Companies Push Back on EU Subsidy Rules

    BRUSSELS—Multinational companies including Intel and Raytheon Technologies are warning that new European Union rules for reporting foreign subsidies are so onerous they could disrupt mergers and acquisitions and impede public tendering. In a letter sent last week to the European Commission, the bloc’s executive body, the companies said the commission “severely underestimates” the work required to comply. The new foreign-subsidy rules, which are set to take effect later this year, will give regulators new tools to bar companies from making certain acquisitions or winning large public contracts if they previously benefited from government aid that the commission believes was distortive.

  • Cemex, Vulcan Reach Temporary Pact for Use of Seized Terminal

    (Bloomberg) -- Cemex SAB reached a temporary deal to use Vulcan Materials Co.’s port facilities at Punta Venado in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, potentially defusing a legal battle that recently became a flashpoint for US-Mexico relations. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks in France Face

  • Hedge fund Standard General sues FCC over delay in Tegna deal

    The third-largest shareholder of Tegna alleged the FCC Media Bureau's decision to hold was "an unprecedented and legally improper maneuver", as in its nearly year-long review it had not expressed any concerns with the transaction. Media Bureau of the FCC, which regulates telecommunications in the country, last month said it would hold a hearing on the planned acquisition of Tegna, which manages 64 stations in 51 U.S. markets.

  • Newly fired Fox News producer seeks to recant testimony in $1.6 billion Dominion lawsuit

    A newly fired Fox News producer is seeking to recant testimony she said network lawyers coerced her into providing as Fox defends against Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit. Abby Grossberg said Fox's lawyers left her feeling she "had to do everything possible to avoid becoming the 'star witness' for Dominion or else I would be seriously jeopardizing my career at Fox News." The former producer for Maria Bartiromo's Sunday morning show and later Tucker Carlson's prime-time show made the accusation as she filed amended lawsuits in Manhattan federal court and Delaware Superior Court accusing Fox of discrimination, retaliation, sexism and misogyny.

  • Russia forces foreign firms to pay into budget as they leave

    Foreign investors from "unfriendly" countries selling assets in Russia will be obliged to donate at least 10% of the sale price to the Russian budget, making life even harder for Western companies leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. According to a note published on the Finance Ministry's website late on Monday, the government commission that monitors foreign investment updated the requirements for asset sales involving foreigners from countries that have imposed sanctions against Russia, which Moscow labels "unfriendly". The ruling included "an obligation to make a voluntary cash contribution to the federal budget of at least 10% of half of the market value of the relevant assets, as indicated in the asset valuation report".

  • North Korean Defectors Are Dying Lonely Deaths in Wealthy South

    (Bloomberg) -- Her badly decomposed body was found in a rundown Seoul apartment about a year after she died, discovered only after government housing officials sought to evict her for failing to pay the rent. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory Viol

  • Ex-FDA Official Says Baby-Formula Industry Remains Vulnerable to Problems

    Poor internal communication hindered the FDA’s response to the crisis, former Deputy Commissioner Frank Yiannas said in a testimony submitted for a congressional hearing.

  • BP, Adnoc Plan to Buy 50% of Israel’s NewMed in Push for Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBanks in France Face More Than $1.1 Billion Fines After RaidsMarkets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock SaysBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsBP Plc and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. will form a natural gas joint venture and have made an offer to take Israel’s NewMed Energy private in a deal worth around $2 billion.The move will de

  • Fed’s Jefferson Says It Will Take Time to Curb High Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Philip Jefferson said the US central bank would try to avoid harming the US economy any more than needed as it confronts high inflation.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark“The current inflation rate is too high. It is the goal of the Federal Open Marke

  • Can a billionaire die without anyone noticing?

    Sometimes it seems like billionaires can dominate our lives—or at least the news. A mystery in US tax data, however, suggests at least one super-wealthy individual flew under the radar until the very end.