How much to spend on Christmas in 2023? See Nashville's holiday budget and how to save this season

In addition to good cheer, mistletoe and tinsel, the holiday season also brings additional spending. According to personal finance company, Wallethub, holiday spending for 2023 is expected to exceed $957 billion.

The holidays can also bring an influx of credit card debt. Total credit card debt in the United States increased to roughly $1.08 trillion in the third quarter of 2023, the average U.S. household’s credit card balance was $9,068.

To help alleviate some of the money related stress associated with the holidays, Wallethub calculated the maximum holiday budget for over 550 U.S. cities.

So how do the cities compare? And where does Nashville fall? Read ahead to learn more.

Top 10 cities with most expensive holiday budgets

Palo Alto, Calif. ($3,596) Bellevue, Wash. ($3,576) Frisco, Texas ($3,546) Ellicott City, Md. ($3,497) Flower Mound, Texas ($3,485) Sunnyvale, Calif. ($3,483) Milpitas, Calif. ($3,470) Mountain View, Calif. ($3,399) Fremont, Calif. ($3,321) The Woodlands, Texas ($3,316)

Nashville's 2023 holiday budget

Nashville's holiday budget is more modest in comparison to other cities. Out of 558 total cities Nashville came in at the 412 spot, with a budget of $920.

How to shop and save for the holidays

According to experts, one way consumers may avoid holiday overspending is outlining a definitive budget based on financial cirsumstances. That budget can then be broken down into smaller price caps.

"Anyone who intends to do holiday shopping should set and respect their budget. There will always be something cool, special, or exciting to buy," said Brent Smith, dean and professor of marketing at Emerson College. "Despite the emotions and the incentives to spend a little bit more, set and respect the budget."

Additionally, consumers can save by determining what is a "must-have" and what is a "nice-have."

Will inflation impact the holiday shopping season?

Yao Jin, associate professor of supply chain management at Miami University said the holiday season is basically a season of inflation - inflated prices, inflated interest rates, and inflated return costs as retailers begin to push back against product returns expenses.

"More than most years in recent times, consumers need to be truly mindful about their spending. That is particularly true for those who need to take on new mortgages at elevated interest rates and those who must begin to pay back student loans," he said. "Even new vehicle purchases are more costly than ever before. All of these competing budgetary priorities sap from disposable income right out of discretionary purchases."

Methodology

In order to determine each cities holiday budgets, Wallethub compared 558 cities across five metrics: income, age, debt-to-income ratio, monthly income-to-monthly expenses ratio, and savings-to-monthly expenses ratio.

Wallethub's algorithm considers a consumer to be in a comfortable financial position to engage in holiday spending if they have: enough emergency savings to cover at least six months of expenses and a debt-to-income ratio smaller than 22 percent for a renter or 43 percent for a homeowner.

