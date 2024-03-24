Advertisement
How Much You’re Spending on Monthly and Annual Expenses in Every State

J. David Herman
·9 min read
Prostock-Studio / iStock/Getty Images
Prostock-Studio / iStock/Getty Images

Did you know that Alaskans pay 83% more for utilities than Louisianans? That Hawaiians spend nearly five times as much as West Virginians for housing? Or that residents of California pay 43% more for healthcare than residents of Mississippi?

These wide deltas demonstrate how wildly monthly expenses can vary across the U.S. There are many reasons for this, not the least of which are higher demand for housing and higher costs to deliver goods for the more expensive locales.

A recent GOBankingRates study lays out the state-to-state discrepancies in more detail. The following alphabetical list — based on the GBR study — provides the overall cost-of-living index, the average monthly expenses and the average annual expenses for each U.S. state, plus the District of Columbia.

As you review the overall cost-of-living index for each state, keep in mind that America as a whole represents the median with a score of 100. Th further below 100 state is scored, the cheaper the cost of living. The further above 100, the higher the cost of living.

And if you’re planning a move to a state like Hawaii, Massachusetts, Alaska or California, bring your wallet. Here are the average expenditures in all 50 states.

Alabama

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 88.3

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,722

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $32,664

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 125.2

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,157

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $49,887

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 108.4

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,507

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $42,083

Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 89.0

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,730

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $32,759

frankpeters / Getty Images
frankpeters / Getty Images

California

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 138.5

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,766

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $57,195

Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Muhammad Zulkifal / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 105.1

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,388

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $40,652

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 112.8

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,664

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $43,963

aimintang / Getty Images
aimintang / Getty Images

Delaware

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 101.1

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,211

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $38,534

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

District of Columbia

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 146.8

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $5,039

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $60,473

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images
Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 100.7

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,255

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $39,065

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 90.8

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,848

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,180

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 180.3

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $6,402

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $76,828

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 98.6

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,142

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $37,706

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 92.1

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,908

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,893

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 91.0

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,891

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $ 34,694

pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
pabradyphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 90.3

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,854

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,242

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 87.1

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,753

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $33,031

csfotoimages / Getty Images
csfotoimages / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 92.0

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,795

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $33,534

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 91.0

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,874

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,486

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 109.9

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,533

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $42,393

Tim Pruss / Getty Images
Tim Pruss / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 116.5

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,829

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $45,944

AlizadaStudios / Getty Images
AlizadaStudios / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 146.5

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,983

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $59,797

Steven D Reynolds / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Steven D Reynolds / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 90.6

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,878

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,540

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Minnesota

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 94.1

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,993

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $35,911

earl_of_omaha / Getty Images
earl_of_omaha / Getty Images

Mississippi

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 86.3

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,711

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $32,529

amolson7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
amolson7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 88.5

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,800

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $33,594

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 102.9

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,289

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $39,468

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 90.9

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,868

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,418

photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
photoquest7 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nevada

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 101.0

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,363

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $40,354

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 114.1

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,595

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $43,139

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 113.9

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,721

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $44,649

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 94.0

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,982

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $35,780

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 125.9

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $4,233

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $50,801

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 95.3

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,056

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $36,674

YinYang / Getty Images
YinYang / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 94.6

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,033

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $36,395

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 94.7

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,982

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $35,788

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oklahoma

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 86.2

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,714

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $32,566

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Oregon

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 114.7

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,806

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $45,667

Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Wirestock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 95.6

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,025

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $36,299

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 110.7

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,479

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $41,753

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

South Carolina

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 95.3

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,991

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $35,897

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 92.4

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,966

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $35,594

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 90.3

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,834

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,007

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images

Texas

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 92.7

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,924

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $35,094

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 103.2

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,308

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $39,700

Marc Dufresne / Getty Images
Marc Dufresne / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 115.3

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,792

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $45,500

traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 101.9

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,284

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $39,406

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 116.0

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,822

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $45,863

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 87.7

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,735

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $32,817

Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jon Mattrisch / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 95.1

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $3,079

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $36,949

Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Paola Giannoni / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Overall cost-of-living index: 92.4

  • Average monthly expenditure cost: $2,903

  • Average annual expenditure cost: $34,834

Methodology: To determine the average monthly expenses (minus housing costs) for each state, GOBankingRates first sourced cost-of-living indexes from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center for groceries, housing, healthcare, utilities, transportation and miscellaneous. GBR then calculated the average expenditure costs for each state, using the national average expenditure costs for each cost-of-living index for all consumers (sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey). The expenditures were added to determine the total annual and monthly cost of living for each state, minus housing. All data is up to date as of March 6, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You’re Spending on Monthly and Annual Expenses in Every State

