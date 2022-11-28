How much Spotify pays employees in the US in 2022

Spotify offices. Britta Pedersen/Getty Images

Spotify grew in 2021 its workforce by 18% to 6,617 staffers.

Insider analyzed public data to get a snapshot of how much Spotify employees in the US make.

The streaming-audio company offered some US staffers annual salaries between $75,000 and $369,500 from late 2020 to 2022.

Spotify has gone through a growth spurt in recent years.

It added roughly 2,200 employees between 2019 and 2021, bringing its headcount to 6,617 staffers by the end of last year.

It's since slowed the pace of hiring amid fears of a potential recession. And, last year, the company hit some growing pains as controversial podcaster Joe Rogan sparked an internal debate among staffers.



But the streaming-audio giant is still hiring as it expands into new businesses and markets.



Spotify had, on November 23, 115 open positions listed on its jobs board, including 56 available to US-based staffers or remote workers in the Americas. The listings included openings for engineers, sales staff, data scientists, and marketing specialists.

Insider updated its analysis of how much Spotify employees are paid in the US to include the latest available salary information.

We pored over public data to get a snapshot of Spotify's salary levels. The data, released by the US Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification, shows how much Spotify offered to pay employees who it wanted to hire in the US through work visas.

Spotify offered certain US staffers between October 2020 and September 2022 annual base salaries ranging from $75,000 to $369,500 across about 180 different roles, according to the data.

Our full analysis breaks down salaries for jobs including marketing, research, engineering, finance, and administrative roles.

