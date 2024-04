Here’s How Much Your State Collects on Every Type of Tax

serggn / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When it comes time to pay the taxman, we’re all in the same boat. But, what we pay isn’t always the same, because while the bulk of your taxes every year go to the federal government, there’s still a big chunk headed to the statehouse — and those taxes are by no means consistent.

Depending on which state you call home, the types of taxes you’re subject to — and just how much they amount to — are going to be very different. And the disparity is striking. Residents of the top-taxing state pay more than three times the taxes of those who live in the state at the bottom of the list.

You might be shocked to see all of the things your state collects money on.

Take a look at how much is coming out of your pocket — and paycheck — and then contemplate whether you should move to a more tax-friendly location. States are ranked in order of most to least amount of taxes collected per capita.

California

Property taxes per capita: $75.88

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,830.12

License taxes per capita: $278.84

Income taxes per capita: $4,883.50

Other taxes per capita: $67.24

Total taxes per capita: $7,135.57

Hawaii

Property taxes per capita: $0.00

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $3,893.57

License taxes per capita: $214.38

Income taxes per capita: $2,809.02

Other taxes per capita: $169.46

Total taxes per capita: $7,086.43

North Dakota

Property taxes per capita: $6.85

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,041.92

License taxes per capita: $255.88

Income taxes per capita: $903.78

Other taxes per capita: $3,679.15

Total taxes per capita: $6,887.58

Vermont

Property taxes per capita: $1,919.18

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,160.83

License taxes per capita: $222.30

Income taxes per capita: $2,343.37

Other taxes per capita: $212.62

Total taxes per capita: $6,858.31

Delaware

Property taxes per capita: $0.00

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $648.68

License taxes per capita: $2,452.65

Income taxes per capita: $2,922.53

Other taxes per capita: $327.46

Total taxes per capita: $6,351.32

Massachusetts

Property taxes per capita: $1.86

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,684.93

License taxes per capita: $186.01

Income taxes per capita: $4,152.36

Other taxes per capita: $202.09

Total taxes per capita: $6,227.24

Connecticut

Property taxes per capita: $0.00

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,270.28

License taxes per capita: $110.80

Income taxes per capita: $3,696.37

Other taxes per capita: $146.74

Total taxes per capita: $6,224.18

Minnesota

Property taxes per capita: $135.88

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,123.18

License taxes per capita: $258.87

Income taxes per capita: $3,487.18

Other taxes per capita: $124.84

Total taxes per capita: $6,129.95

New York

Property taxes per capita: $0.00

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,561.60

License taxes per capita: $94.70

Income taxes per capita: $3,899.98

Other taxes per capita: $344.56

Total taxes per capita: $5,900.84

New Jersey

Property taxes per capita: $0.55

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,134.37

License taxes per capita: $236.54

Income taxes per capita: $3,166.86

Other taxes per capita: $167.35

Total taxes per capita: $5,705.65

Illinois

Property taxes per capita: $5.39

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,027.45

License taxes per capita: $277.96

Income taxes per capita: $2,533.94

Other taxes per capita: $59.86

Total taxes per capita: $4,904.61

Maryland

Property taxes per capita: $151.06

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,970.21

License taxes per capita: $163.70

Income taxes per capita: $2,332.24

Other taxes per capita: $147.91

Total taxes per capita: $4,765.12

Maine

Property taxes per capita: $32.94

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,175.81

License taxes per capita: $232.09

Income taxes per capita: $2,199.59

Other taxes per capita: $70.26

Total taxes per capita: $4,710.69

Washington

Property taxes per capita: $572.25

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $3,477.87

License taxes per capita: $248.42

Income taxes per capita: $0.00

Other taxes per capita: $393.09

Total taxes per capita: $4,691.63

Oregon

Property taxes per capita: $5.41

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $629.29

License taxes per capita: $606.47

Income taxes per capita: $3,135.66

Other taxes per capita: $88.54

Total taxes per capita: $4,465.36

Rhode Island

Property taxes per capita: $3.78

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,152.61

License taxes per capita: $137.45

Income taxes per capita: $2,037.75

Other taxes per capita: $51.35

Total taxes per capita: $4,382.94

Indiana

Property taxes per capita: $2.34

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,222.98

License taxes per capita: $128.44

Income taxes per capita: $1,958.70

Other taxes per capita: $0.22

Total taxes per capita: $4,312.68

Kansas

Property taxes per capita: $286.72

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,886.86

License taxes per capita: $148.69

Income taxes per capita: $1,942.96

Other taxes per capita: $23.91

Total taxes per capita: $4,289.14

Virginia

Property taxes per capita: $6.34

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,499.37

License taxes per capita: $126.50

Income taxes per capita: $2,517.41

Other taxes per capita: $112.02

Total taxes per capita: $4,261.65

Montana

Property taxes per capita: $329.58

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $780.16

License taxes per capita: $457.80

Income taxes per capita: $2,452.93

Other taxes per capita: $213.55

Total taxes per capita: $4,234.01

Arkansas

Property taxes per capita: $436.66

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,059.23

License taxes per capita: $148.17

Income taxes per capita: $1,505.49

Other taxes per capita: $80.16

Total taxes per capita: $4,229.72

Wyoming

Property taxes per capita: $464.23

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,037.87

License taxes per capita: $375.04

Income taxes per capita: $0.00

Other taxes per capita: $1,346.57

Total taxes per capita: $4,223.71

Utah

Property taxes per capita: $0.00

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,691.02

License taxes per capita: $118.03

Income taxes per capita: $2,359.41

Other taxes per capita: $29.78

Total taxes per capita: $4,198.25

Idaho

Property taxes per capita: $0.00

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,938.91

License taxes per capita: $254.23

Income taxes per capita: $1,960.78

Other taxes per capita: $4.57

Total taxes per capita: $4,158.49

Pennsylvania

Property taxes per capita: $3.06

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,983.39

License taxes per capita: $224.41

Income taxes per capita: $1,723.67

Other taxes per capita: $198.12

Total taxes per capita: $4,132.65

New Mexico

Property taxes per capita: $55.19

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,982.11

License taxes per capita: $176.35

Income taxes per capita: $762.70

Other taxes per capita: $1,095.55

Total taxes per capita: $4,071.89

Iowa

Property taxes per capita: $0.66

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,821.07

License taxes per capita: $355.96

Income taxes per capita: $1,829.75

Other taxes per capita: $40.72

Total taxes per capita: $4,048.17

Wisconsin

Property taxes per capita: $15.10

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,679.23

License taxes per capita: $227.23

Income taxes per capita: $2,026.83

Other taxes per capita: $23.60

Total taxes per capita: $3,972.00

West Virginia

Property taxes per capita: $4.41

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,785.30

License taxes per capita: $106.98

Income taxes per capita: $1,600.22

Other taxes per capita: $443.05

Total taxes per capita: $3,939.96

Nevada

Property taxes per capita: $450.73

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,847.90

License taxes per capita: $214.08

Income taxes per capita: $0.00

Other taxes per capita: $375.51

Total taxes per capita: $3,888.22

Nebraska

Property taxes per capita: $0.06

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,677.01

License taxes per capita: $104.28

Income taxes per capita: $2,018.77

Other taxes per capita: $16.23

Total taxes per capita: $3,816.34

Colorado

Property taxes per capita: $0.00

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,298.09

License taxes per capita: $124.56

Income taxes per capita: $2,286.43

Other taxes per capita: $53.17

Total taxes per capita: $3,762.24

Michigan

Property taxes per capita: $252.06

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,692.00

License taxes per capita: $222.73

Income taxes per capita: $1,458.96

Other taxes per capita: $58.60

Total taxes per capita: $3,684.36

Kentucky

Property taxes per capita: $161.10

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,714.10

License taxes per capita: $122.52

Income taxes per capita: $1,632.07

Other taxes per capita: $44.83

Total taxes per capita: $3,674.61

North Carolina

Property taxes per capita: $0.00

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,559.53

License taxes per capita: $253.85

Income taxes per capita: $1,843.62

Other taxes per capita: $15.66

Total taxes per capita: $3,672.67

Mississippi

Property taxes per capita: $9.81

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,110.32

License taxes per capita: $206.08

Income taxes per capita: $1,097.90

Other taxes per capita: $17.36

Total taxes per capita: $3,441.47

Arizona

Property taxes per capita: $174.96

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,888.27

License taxes per capita: $88.91

Income taxes per capita: $1,212.08

Other taxes per capita: $31.75

Total taxes per capita: $3,395.96

Oklahoma

Property taxes per capita: $0.00

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,346.98

License taxes per capita: $295.59

Income taxes per capita: $1,251.61

Other taxes per capita: $427.33

Total taxes per capita: $3,321.51

Alaska

Property taxes per capita: $170.41

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $368.31

License taxes per capita: $189.67

Income taxes per capita: $562.28

Other taxes per capita: $2,013.2

Total taxes per capita: $3,303.93

Tennessee

Property taxes per capita: $0.00

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,395.37

License taxes per capita: $363.59

Income taxes per capita: $434.56

Other taxes per capita: $77.85

Total taxes per capita: $3,271.36

Alabama

Property taxes per capita: $98.60

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,499.69

License taxes per capita: $118.73

Income taxes per capita: $1,502.10

Other taxes per capita: $27.63

Total taxes per capita: $3,246.74

Ohio

Property taxes per capita: $0.00

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,039.47

License taxes per capita: $175.43

Income taxes per capita: $955.25

Other taxes per capita: $5.19

Total taxes per capita: $3,175.34

Georgia

Property taxes per capita: $74.57

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,063.67

License taxes per capita: $69.34

Income taxes per capita: $1,939.55

Other taxes per capita: $17.64

Total taxes per capita: $3,164.78

South Carolina

Property taxes per capita: $16.91

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,358.96

License taxes per capita: $132.03

Income taxes per capita: $1,567.06

Other taxes per capita: $46.25

Total taxes per capita: $3,121.20

Louisiana

Property taxes per capita: $20.44

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,668.15

License taxes per capita: $137.57

Income taxes per capita: $1,189.22

Other taxes per capita: $105.81

Total taxes per capita: $3,121.19

Texas

Property taxes per capita: $0.00

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,288.30

License taxes per capita: $150.35

Income taxes per capita: $0.00

Other taxes per capita: $374.29

Total taxes per capita: $2,812.94

South Dakota

Property taxes per capita: $0.00

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,321.64

License taxes per capita: $379.04

Income taxes per capita: $69.43

Other taxes per capita: $10.16

Total taxes per capita: $2,780.27

Missouri

Property taxes per capita: $6.43

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $1,050.03

License taxes per capita: $109.72

Income taxes per capita: $1,575.23

Other taxes per capita: $2.54

Total taxes per capita: $2,743.94

Florida

Property taxes per capita: $0.00

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $2,173.17

License taxes per capita: $103.78

Income taxes per capita: $174.76

Other taxes per capita: $286.37

Total taxes per capita: $2,738.07

New Hampshire

Property taxes per capita: $294.68

Sales and gross receipts taxes per capita: $683.82

License taxes per capita: $395.55

Income taxes per capita: $990.58

Other taxes per capita: $170.62

Total taxes per capita: $2,535.25

Methodology: To detail how much each state collects in different kinds of taxes, GOBankingRates analyzed 2022 American Community Survey (ACS) 5-year estimate data and data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 Annual Survey of State Government Tax Collections (STC). GOBankingRates first found (1) the total population in every state according to the 2022 ACS and (2) the total taxes collected by every state government in FY2022 according to the 2022 STC. Then, GOBankingRates calculated (3) the total taxes collected per capita. Reviewing tax data by category, GOBankingRates determined the (4) per capita property taxes, (5) per capita sales and gross receipt taxes, (6) per capita license taxes, (7) per capita income taxes, and (8) per capita other taxes collected by each state. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 9, 2024.

