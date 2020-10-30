U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

Much still to do on Brexit trade deal, EU's Barnier says

LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain are working hard for a Brexit trade deal but much remains to be done, EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Friday.

"After 7 days of intensive negotiations in London, talks continue with (UK chief negotiator) David Frost and his team in Brussels," Barnier said in a tweet.

"Working hard for an agreement. Much remains to be done," he said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alistair Smout)

  • UPS Says It Lost Tucker Carlson's 'Confidential Documents' Involving Bidens

    Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) were unaffected after the company said it was the unnamed company Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out for losing what he said is a politically sensitive package.What Happened: Carlson said during his daily "Tucker Carlson Tonight" show Wednesday that his New York office was in possession of "a collection of confidential documents related to the Biden family."Carlson was in Los Angeles at the time filming an interview with Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.Carlson asked his office to send over the documents that he described as "authentic" and potentially "damaging" to the Biden campaign. The documents were dropped off at a retail location of a "large national carrier," he said. Carlson didn't elaborate on what the documents are. Related Link: How The 2020 Presidential Election Could Impact Health Care StocksUPS Issues Statement: Carlson didn't name the company during his show. But UPS Corporate Media Relations Director Glenn Zaccara told Business Insider that UPS was the unnamed company."UPS is conducting an urgent investigation into this matter and regrets that the package was damaged," the company told Business Insider."The integrity of our network and the security of our customers' goods are of utmost importance. We will remain in frequent, direct contact with Fox News as we learn more through our investigation."To UPS' credit, Carlson said the company "went far and beyond" but "found nothing.""As of tonight, the company has no idea -- and no working theory, even -- about what happened to this trove of materials, documents that are directly relevant to the presidential campaign just six days from now," the Fox News host said.Photo by Jim.henderson via Wikimedia. See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Molson Coors Stock Chugs Along After Big Q3 Beat * Grocery Prices A Concern As Coronavirus Cases Surge(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Disadvantages of Roth IRAs Every Investor Should Know

    Before you open a retirement account, you should know the disadvantages of Roth IRAs. Income limits are one drawback. Learn about the disadvantages of Roth IRAs.

  • Jim Cramer On How To Play Stocks On Election Night

    Jim Cramer shared his thoughts on the upcoming election and a potential blue wave.Cramer On The Election: "Let's see if people can fight the blue wave," Cramer said Thursday morning on CNBC. He's concerned about a potential blue wave and that "you have to be."He went on to describe a blue wave as: short and cover when the election night really ends because there's a lot of stocks in a blue wave that would be crimped by a "hijack of the far left."Cramer On A Game Plan: He went on to give a game plan for investors to make "real money.""Short the managed care stocks into a blue wave. The managed care stocks then drop 10%, then you buy the managed care stocks, leading with Centene (NYSE: CNC) and maybe United Health (NYSE: UNH). Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) goes down to $32 ahead of the election, drops to $31.50, people think they made a lot of money, you buy Pfizer," said Cramer."This is what you do, I just gave it to you."Potential Winners Under Biden: Cramer last week discussed his "basket of winners" if presidential candidate Joe Biden were to win the election.He believes investors will go towards the solar industry. Two solar stocks he likes: First Solar (NASDAQ: FSLR) and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Cramer also thinks infrastructure will be a winner under Biden. Cramer likes these two infrastructure stocks: Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and Deere & Company (NYSE: DE).See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * 'Halftime Report's' Top Stocks To Watch: AGCO, Keysight And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Exxon Warns of $30 Billion Shale Writedown Amid Record Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. warned it may take up to $30 billion in writedowns on natural gas fields as crashing energy demand and prices spurred a historic losing streak.Exxon is confronting one of its biggest crises since Saudi Arabia began nationalizing its oilfields in the 1970s. If the company takes the full $30 billion impairment, it will be the industry’s worst in more than a decade, according to Bloomberg data.The company lost $680 million, or 15 cents a share, during the third quarter, compared with the 25-cent per-share loss forecast in a Bloomberg survey of analysts. The shares fell 0.8% in pre-market trading and are down more than 50% for the year.That was in stark contrast to Chevron Corp., which disclosed a surprise profit as the company’s oil-production and refining divisions outperformed analysts’ expectations. The company’s shares rose 0.3%. European supermajors Total SE, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and BP Plc also turned in better-than-expected third-quarter performances.Blindsided by the economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, Exxon Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods abruptly ditched an ambitious rebuilding effort and imposed widespread job cuts that are unprecedented in Exxon’s modern history. His top priority has been preserving a dividend that pays shareholders $3.7 billion every three months.The firings and layoffs announced Thursday will affect 14,000 workers in the U.S. and abroad. Pandemic-induced lockdowns have crushed demand for oil, natural gas and chemicals, sending Exxon’s finances into a tailspin. Prior to 2020, the company hadn’t posted a quarterly loss in at least three decades.Woods’s turnaround effort took another hit Friday when the company said an internal assessment is under way to determine the future of its North American gas assets. Much of those fields were added to Exxon’s portfolio a decade ago with the $35 billion takeover of XTO Energy Inc.Oil SandsThe company may incur additional impairments on assets in Canada, where operations include the massive Kearl oil-sands complex in Alberta. Although third-quarter results outperformed expectations, the company is still struggling to generate enough cash to fund dividend payments and capital projects.Exxon’s cash flow has all but evaporated, Woods’s aggressive rebuilding plan has ground to a halt, and criticism is growing over the company’s climate strategy. The most immediate question for investors is how long the $15 billion a year in dividends survive.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysExxon appears poised to wait for peers to drop, before it takes the necessary step of cutting its dividend. Regardless of a recovery, its capital structure looks unsustainable, as its portfolio requires significant spending to restore returns.\-- Fernando Valle, energy analystRead the full report here.Meanwhile, Chevron and BP eked out profits after slashing costs. Shell exceeded all analysts’ forecasts by posting almost $1 billion in adjusted profit. The Anglo-Dutch giant also dangled the promise of fattening the dividend that’s dwindled to less than half of its year-ago value. also surpassed estimates.Exxon stock has underperformed Chevron but outpaced Shell and BP. The drop has sent Exxon’s dividend yield soaring to more than 10%, a level that indicates investors expect the payout to be cut.To defend the dividend and appease investors, Woods is implementing an extensive internal cost-cutting drive. Exxon cut $10 billion in capital spending in April and said Friday that 2021 spending will fall as much as another $7 billion.As if its financial performance wasn’t enough to worry about, Exxon is under pressure from critics to reset its climate strategy. Its European rivals have all committed to some form of carbon neutrality by mid-century but earlier this month Woods underscored his faith in fossil fuels. Oil and gas will still make up about half the global energy mix in 2040 and provide the most cost-effective pathway to development in poor countries, Woods told employees in the email.(Adds scope of potential writedown in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon Earnings Were Stellar. Here’s Why The Stock Is Falling.

    The e-commerce giant reported sales of $96.1 billion in the third quarter, up 37%, and well ahead of the company’s guidance range of $87 billion to $93 billion.

  • Exxon Warns On Huge Writedown, Slashes Spending For 2021; Chevron Posts Surprise Earnings

    Exxon Mobil topped Q3 views and guided 2021 investment sharply lower while Chevron reported mixed results.

  • AbbVie beats earnings expectations, raises its outlook and boosts dividend

    Shares of AbbVie Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the biopharmaceutical and health care company reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, raised its full-year outlook and boosted its dividend by 10%. Net income rose to $2.31 billion, or $1.29 a share, from $1.88 billion, or $1.26 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, adjusted earnings per share grew to $2.83 from $2.33, beating the FactSet consensus of $2.76. Revenue grew 52.2% to $12.90 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $12.72 billion. "Results from key growth products -- including Skyrizi, Rinvoq and Ubrelvy -- continue to track ahead of our expectations, our aesthetics portfolio is demonstrating a strong V-shaped recovery, our hematologic-oncology franchise is delivering double-digit growth and we're advancing numerous attractive late-stage pipeline programs," said Chief Executive Richard Gonzalez. The company cautioned that the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain uncertain, but it raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to $10.47 to $10.49 from $10.35 to $10.45. AbbVie also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.30 a share from $1.18, with the new dividend payable Feb. 16 to shareholders of record on Jan. 15. The stock has lost 8.9% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR Health Care Select Sector ETF has slipped 0.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.

  • Netflix price hike is here — this is how much more money Netflix may bank

    The Netflix money-minting machine looks to be ramping up even further.

  • Biden’s tax plan: These 5 states would have the highest marginal tax rate

    According to Joe Biden’s tax plan, three states and New York City would see top marginal state and local tax rates of over 60 percent.

  • Here's how the Biden tax plan would affect each U.S. state

    The ITEP data broke down the impact by state. Population has a major impact on the overall total in tax increases.

  • What to Do After Maxing out Your 401(k) Plan

    Fear not: There are smart ways to ensure that your retirement nest egg keeps growing. Just be aware of the risks and be sure to read the fine print.

  • Dow Jones Rallies As Pelosi Pressures Mnuchin On Stimulus; This Stock Hits Buy Zone Amid Deal

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed amid a broad rally as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pressed Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on coronavirus stimulus.

  • Apple Stock Is Falling After Beating Earnings Expectations. Here’s Why.

    Apple reported revenue of $64.7 billion in its latest quarter, up about 1%, but the company declined to provide guidance for the current quarter.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Offering at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    America goes to the polls on Tuesday (well, actually, America has been early voting for a few weeks, now), and while Democrat Joe Biden has a solid lead in the polls, there is some of evidence that President Trump may still win a second term. Finally, with all of the early voting, mass absentee ballots, and possible extended counting deadlines, we might not know on Tuesday night who the winner is.It’s a situation made of uncertainty, and financial markets don’t like that. Which brings us to dividend stocks. Investors want a pad, something to protect their portfolio in case of a market drop, and dividends offer just that. These profit-sharing payments to stockholders provide a steady income stream, that typically stays reliable even in a modest downturn. Wall Street’s analysts have been doing some of the footwork for us, pinpointing dividend-paying stocks that have kept up high yields, at least 8% to be exact. Opening up the TipRanks database, we examine the details behind those payments to find out what else makes these stocks compelling buys.Altria Group, Inc. (MO)We’ll start with Altria Group, the tobacco company best known for its iconic Marlboro cigarettes. Altria, like many of the so-called ‘sin stocks,’ is one of the market’s dividend champions, with a long history of reliable, high-yielding payments. The company has benefited from a psychological quirk of human nature during such a wild year as 2020: People will hunker down if necessary, but they won’t give up their small pleasures.Cigarettes are exactly that, and even though overall smoking rates have been declining in recent years, Altria saw stable financial results in the last few quarters. The first and second quarters both showed $1.09 in earnings, well above the 97 cents expected in Q1 and modest beat against Q2’s $1.06 forecast. Revenues hit $5.06 billion in Q2, in-line with the two previous quarters.Looking ahead, analysts expect Altria to post $1.15 per share in earnings on $5.5 billion in revenues when it reports Q3 results. That report is due out tomorrow morning. Meeting those results will help Altria maintain its dividend – although the company has a long-standing, very public, commitment to do just that. Altria has kept its dividend reliable for the past 12 years, and for the last payment, made it September, the company even slightly raised the payout by 2.4%. The current dividend is 86 cents per common share, or $3.44 annualized, and yields an impressive 8.8%.Looking at Altria in the lead-up to the Q3 report, Deutsche Bank analyst Stephen Powers writes, “[We] are positively biased on company fundamentals as we approach MO's results next week—reinforced by healthy scanned channel demand intraquarter across MO's core tobacco businesses, with particular strength in cigarettes driven by the Marlboro brand… we believe continued operational execution in its core business will enable MO to more credibly position itself as a stable core tobacco investment…”Powers rates the stock as a Buy, and his $51 price target implies a 37% upside for the coming year. (To watch Powers’ track record, click here)Overall, Altria has a Moderate Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 3 Buys and 2 Holds set in recent weeks. The stock’s current share price is $37.04, and the average price target of $46 suggests a 24% one-year upside. (See MO stock analysis on TipRanks)American Finance Trust (AFIN)Next on our list is a Real Estate Investment Trust, a REIT. These companies are known for their high dividends, a fact resulting from a quirk of tax regulation. REITs are required to return a certain percentage of profits directly to shareholders, and dividends are one of the surest means of compliance. AFIN, which focuses its portfolio on single- and multi-tenant service-retail properties, is typical for its niche.And its niche has been solid. AFIN boasts major companies like Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Dollar General among its top ten tenants, and announced earlier this month that it has collected over 91% of its third quarter rents. Looking ahead to Q3 results next week, EPS is expected at 23 cents, a 15% increase from Q2. The company offers a monthly dividend, at a rate of 7.1 cents per common share, instead of the more common quarterly payments. The monthly format allows some flexibility in managing adjustments to the payout rate; in April, AFIN reduced the dividend from 9 cents to 7.1 as part of efforts to manage the corona crisis effects on business. The current payment annualizes to 85.2 cents per share, and yields a robust 14.7%. This is more than 7x higher than the average dividend yield found among S&P 500 companies.B. Riley analyst Bryan Maher notes the difficulties that AFIN has faced, as a property owner and manager during an economic downturn, but is confident in the company’s ability to meet the challenges.“Like most REIT's, AFIN has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is not surprising given its portfolio has a large number of service retail assets. However, 71% of the portfolio is necessity-focused retail, with the balance being distribution and office properties. As such, AFIN collected 84% of cash rents due in 2Q20, including 96% of the cash rent due from its top 20 tenants. Cash rent collection for July improved to 88%. AFIN has been proactive in working with certain tenants to negotiate rent deferrals/credits…” Maher noted. To this end, Maher rates AFIN stock a Buy, and gives it a $10 price target. At current trading levels, this implies a strong one-year upside potential of 76%. (To watch Maher’s track record, click here)AFIN is priced at $5.69, and its average target matches Maher’s, at $10. The stock has a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus, based on an even split between Buy and Hold reviews. (See AFIN stock analysis on TipRanks)Golub Capital BDC (GBDC)Last but not least is Golub Capital, a business development company and asset manager. Golub works with middle market companies, providing solutions for financing and lending. The company boasts a market cap of $2.2 billion, as well as over $30 billion in capital under management.In the months since the corona virus crisis hit the economy, Golub has seen a depressed share price and high volatility in its earnings. The stock is down 28% year-to-date. Earnings, which collapsed in 4Q19, have been bouncing in 2020. The first quarter showed 33 cent per share, while the Q2 figure came in at 28 cents. Looking ahead, the forecast expects a repeat of the second quarter EPS figure, 28 cents. Revenues have been just as volatile; the first quarter saw a deep net loss, but Q2 saw the top line bounce back to $145 million. This was the highest quarterly revenue figure in the past year.Golub believes in keeping up the dividend for investors, offering not only a reliable regular payment but also periodic special dividends. The company adjusted the payment earlier this year, both to keep it affordable during the coronavirus crisis and to keep the yield from getting too high. The result was a 12% cut, making the current payment 29 cents per common share quarterly. This still gives a high yield of 9.16%, which compares well to the 2.5% average found among finance sector peers.Finian O’Shea, from Well Fargo, notes that Golub has recently announced a $2 billion unsecured debt issue, a move that gives the company plenty of liquidity in a difficult time. He writes, “GBDC isn’t paying a hefty premium for unsecureds to begin with... We think the improved flexibility and longer tenor of unsecureds make them an attractive addition to the right side of the balance sheet, and see it as a vote of confidence in GBDC’s underlying portfolio.”O’Shea reiterates his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on this stock. His price target, at $13.50, indicates room for a modest 6% upside. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)Like AFIN above, Golub Capital has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with 1 each Buy and Hold reviews. The stock’s average price target matches O’Shea’s, at $13.50. (See Golub’s stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Amazon crushes Q3 expectations even without Prime Day bump

    Amazon has continued to reap the rewards of a society increasingly dependent on ecommerce — a trend further fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company crushed analyst expectations Thursday, reporting net income of $6.3 billion in the third quarter, or $12.37 per diluted share, compared with $2.1 billion in net income, or $4.23 per diluted share in the same quarter last year. It's worth noting that Amazon achieved these results without the benefit of Prime Day, the annual shopping event that is typically held in July.

  • EV Maker Fisker To Make NYSE Trading Debut Today After SPAC Merger

    Electric vehicle maker Fisker Inc announced Thursday it has completed a reverse merger with the blank check company Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp (NYSE: SPAQ).What Happened: Both companies will merge in a business combination to create a new entity whose Class A common stock will list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FSR." Through the reverse merger, Fisker has gained access to $1 billion in cash inflows.Spartan is funded by an affiliate of private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO).With the funding and strategic tie-ups in place, CEO and Chairman Henrik Fisker remarked, " We can now fully turn our attention to developing and launching the revolutionary, all-electric Fisker Ocean into the heart of the midsize SUV market."Earlier this month, Fisker and Magna International (NYSE: MGA) partnered to manufacture the all-electric SUV model Ocean, and production is expected to commence towards the end of 2022.Why Does It Matter: Special Purpose Acquisition Companies or SPACs are gaining more traction in the EV segment.Lordstown Motors Corp merged with DiamondPeak Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DPHC) in August. Stocks of the merged entity are listed on Nasdaq under the symbol RIDE, which gained 5% during Thursday's trading hours.In early June, Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced a merger with SPAC VectoIQ.Price Action: After a 2.61% fall during Thursday's trading session, SPAQ gained 1.79% in the after-hours to close at $9.12.See Also: Jim Cramer Compares Fisker And Its CEO To Nikola, Trevor MiltonSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Wyoming Approves Avanti Financial As A Digital Asset Custodian * UK Government Expects Verdict On Pfizer's Vaccine Before Christmas: Report(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Lithium is at the heart of the electric-vehicle revolution — here’s how the market for the raw material works

    Getting a handle on the lithium market is difficult for the average investor. Further, lithium is a small market, says Andrew Miller, product director at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, a price-reporting agency that specializes in the lithium-ion battery market.

  • Altria records $2.6 billion charge on JUUL investment, but adjusted profit tops expectations

    Shares of Altria Group Inc. rose 0.8% in premarket trading Friday, after the Marlboro cigarettes parent reported a narrower net loss, while the adjusted profit and revenue beat expectations. The net loss was $952 million, or 51 cents a share, after a loss of $2.60 billion, or $1.39 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding non-recurring items, such as a $2.6 billion impairment charge related to its investment in JUUL, adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.19, above the FactSet consensus of $1.16. Altria also recorded a loss of 8 cents a share related to its stake in cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. during the quarter. For year to date, Altria has recorded charges of $50 million related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Revenue net of excise taxes rose 4.9% to $5.68 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $5.53 billion. Total cigarette shipments slipped 0.4% to 27.62 billion sticks, while Marlboro shipments increased 0.7% to 24.26 billion sticks. Altria expects 2020 adjusted EPS of $4.30 to $4.38, surrounding the FactSet consensus of $4.33. The stock has dropped 26.1% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has gained 2.5%.

  • Fastly Has Broken a Key Band of Support

    In his first "Executive Decision" segment of Mad Money Thursday night, Jim Cramer spoke with Joshua Bixby, CEO of Fastly , the content delivery network that's seen its shares nearly cut in half in recent weeks as revenues from its largest client, TikTok, declined. Bixby said that Fastly saw a lot of good things in the quarter, including their second highest number of new enterprise customers and a strong retention rate for existing customers. Cramer said Fastly is difficult to value in the current environment, but there's no doubt the company is creating a lot of value with its network.

  • Nio's stock soars on NYSE-leading volume amid broad gains among EV makers

    Shares of Nio Inc. soared 15.2% to a record high in very active afternoon trading Thursday, to pace a broad rally in the shares of electric vehicle makers, particularly those based in China. Trading volume ballooned to 177.3 million shares, enough to make the stock the most actively traded on the NYSE. The gains come after Ford Motor Co. reported late Wednesday blowout third-quarter results, boosted by strength in its China business. Separately, the Nikkei reported earlier this week that China plans to phase out all gas-burning vehicles by 2035. Among other China-based EV makers, shares of Li Auto Inc. ran up 11.9% and XPeng Inc. shot up 8.3%. Among U.S. EV makers, shares of Tesla Inc. rallied 2.0%, Workhorse Group Inc. climbed 2.2% and Nikola Corp. tacked on 1.1%. Meanwhile, the iShares MSCI China ETF advanced 2.3% in afternoon trading, while the S&P 500 gained 1.8%.