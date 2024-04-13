How Much Student Debt the Average Millennial Has in Each State

Darren415 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Just because millennials have been usurped by Gen Z as the new kids on the block when it comes to getting jobs and buying houses, it doesn’t mean they don’t still feel the sting of student loan debt. This generation is navigating through seemingly endless economic crises, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they hold a heavy share of the $1.7 trillion total student loan debt in the United States. Millennial debt is only compounded by the cost colleges are tacking on to get a bachelor’s degree.

Where you live plays a big role in how much your student loan bill stacks up against your other financial burdens. If you’re curious if you’re paying one of the highest average student loans or if you are saving money geographically, it’s always good to see what others are shelling out across the country.

When analyzing millennial loan debts by state, the statistic that always sticks out is the highest average federal student loan debt. That title belongs to Maryland with $37,337, and Wyoming would have the lowest average student loan debt for millennials at $25,683.

Alabama

Average millennial student debt: $32,819

With about 213,900 millennials under student debt burdens in Alabama and the state’s federal student loan debt coming in over $7 billion, it’s no wonder that most people in the millennial age range have racked up bills over $32,000 on average. When you factor in interest rates, costs of living and other expenses, it makes sense more and more people in their thirties cannot afford a down payment for a house.

Alaska

Average millennial student debt: $28,689

Given that student loan debt in every state is reaching record highs, even a remote state like Alaska shows about 24,400 millennials with student debt. The state itself has $700 million in outstanding student debt for millennials alone.

Arizona

Average millennial student debt: $30,446

You have to brave more than credit card bills and climate if you live in Arizona. Average student loan debts are high for the 307,100 millennials contributing to the state’s $9.35 billion in total for that generation.

Arkansas

Average millennial student debt: $29,342

Over 135,000 millennials contribute to the state’s $3.97 billion in outstanding student loans. It’s not the highest student loan debt in the country, but it does pack a punch.

California

Average millennial student debt: $33,606

The Golden State carries an average student debt of approximately $33,606 per millennial borrower, reflecting the high cost of living and robust higher education institutions. California has over 1.4 million former millennial alumni showing an outstanding loan debt of a whopping $48.93 billion.

Colorado

Average millennial student debt: $31,985

Mountains aren’t the only mile-high things residents have to deal with in Colorado, as it comes with some pretty high private student loan bills, as well. Over 294,000 millennials have racked up a total bill of $9.41 billion in outstanding debt for the state.

Connecticut

Average millennial student debt: $34,027

Connecticut boasts over $6 billion total for outstanding student debts for millennials. With 177,800 millennials dealing with these payments, it may not just be the avocado toasts keeping them in the poorhouse.

Delaware

Average millennial student debt: $33,110

$1.48 billion is no small tab and approximately 44,700 millennials share it in outstanding student loan debts for Delaware. To put this in the perspective of monthly bills, if you wanted to pay off your student debt in the next five years, you would have to pay about $552 a month.

Florida

Average millennial student debt: $34,561

The Sunshine State reports an average student debt of nearly $35,000 per millennial borrower, driven by tuition costs and enrollment patterns. The state itself had over $31 billion in student loan debts to be paid by its 914,900 millennial residents alone.

Georgia

Average millennial student debt: $35,246

With an average student debt of over $35,000, Georgia showcases the financial challenges faced by its 559,500 millennials who took on debt to pursue higher education. With total outstanding debts reaching $19.72 billion for the state, the cost of learning seems a little less peachy.

Hawaii

Average millennial student debt: $30,900

Island vibes won’t save you from having to repay a decent sum of cash for your education. Millennials numbering 41,100 have racked up a student loan debt of $1.27 billion for Hawaii.

Idaho

Average millennial student debt: $27,020

Compared to other states, Idaho has a slightly lower average student loan debt. The state still has over $2 billion in outstanding student loans for its 75,500 millennials who owe.

Illinois

Average millennial student debt: $35,976

Millennials in Illinois carry an average student debt of about $35,976, reflecting the state’s higher education system and economic factors. This would be why the state has an outstanding debt total of over $20 billion.

Indiana

Average millennial student debt: $28,672

It would bode well for millennial Hoosiers to start a high-yield savings account. They’ll need something to dip into when paying down their outstanding student loan debt of $8.92 billion for Indiana statewide.

Iowa

Average millennial student debt: $28,375

The price of corn isn’t the only cost going up. 152,600 millennial Iowans share the outstanding student loan debt of $4.33 billion in total for the state.

Kansas

Average millennial student debt: $28,929

Though you may not want to be in Kansas anymore when you see what your student debt average is as a millennial, it’s good to know it’s not nearly as high as other states. The state total for outstanding student loans comes in at $3.81 billion.

Kentucky

Average millennial student debt: $31,031

Hopefully, your student loan debt isn’t deeper than the beautiful caves of Kentucky, but for millennials, it may feel like a tight race. If you are one of the 211,400 millennials in student loan debt in the state, you are all chipping in on a total bill of about $6.56 billion.

Louisiana

Average millennial student debt: $32,122

The state may be home to Mardi Gras, but the 222,900 millennials who owe student loans in Louisiana might not want to throw a parade when paying down the total outstanding debt of around $7.16 billion. Considering the average student debt, if you wanted to pay off your loan in 10 years, you would have to put about $268 toward it a month.

Maine

Average millennial student debt: $31,060

The current scariest thing Stephen King could write about in his beloved state would be how much millennials owe in student loans. 68,900 millennials in Maine owe a total of about $2.14 billion.

Maryland

Average millennial student debt: $37,337

If you are a millennial who lives in Maryland, you may have to pinch your pennies in order to make ends meet and repay your student loans. The average school debt per person is on the higher side, and the total outstanding debt for the entire state is around $10.6 billion.

Massachusetts

Average millennial student debt: $34,821

Massachusetts is home to many famous colleges, which helps contribute to the 358,400 millennials who still owe a good sum of student loans. The state total for outstanding student debt is $12.48 billion.

Michigan

Average millennial student debt: $34,218

The average student debt for millennials in Michigan is over $34,000, impacted by the state’s many higher education institutions and economic conditions. There may be Great Lakes and great times, but there is also a great deal of student debt totaling nearly $17 billion for the state for just the millennial population.

Minnesota

Average millennial student debt: $31,225

Factors such as the availability of financial aid, job opportunities and tuition rates contribute significantly to the debt burden faced by millennials. In Minnesota, 297,200 people in this generation have a $9.28 billion outstanding student loan debt.

Mississippi

Average millennial student debt: $30,970

No matter where you live, it can be complex to navigate what you owe for your education compared to how you can attain financial freedom. Mississippi millennials, all 145,300 of them, know this, as they have accumulated a total outstanding debt in the state of $4.5 billion.

Missouri

Average millennial student debt: $31,465

If you were born between 1981 and 1996 and live in Missouri, you may be one of the 285,400 millennials suffering from the financial burden of student loan debt. The total outstanding debt is almost $9 billion for the state.

Montana

Average millennial student debt: $28,859

Big skies can lead to big debt for millennials in Montana. 44,700 people in this age range have accumulated a state total of outstanding student debt adding up to $1.29 billion.

Nebraska

Average millennial student debt: $30,537

This trend of millennials carrying a substantial portion of the student debt load has sparked discussions about the impact of student loans on individuals’ financial well-being and the broader economy. Nebraskans can relate, as 89,400 millennials share the burden of $2.73 billion.

Nevada

Average millennial student debt: $28,911

Analyzing the average student debt by state offers insights into regional disparities and economic factors affecting millennials’ financial situations. These are themes the state of Nevada is familiar with — it hosts 122,100 millennials who have amassed a total outstanding debt of $3.53 billion.

New Hampshire

Average millennial student debt: $30,705

Sometimes, it can help you assess your own debt relative to regional averages and plan repayment strategies accordingly. If you live in New Hampshire as a millennial, you are one of 72,300 owing a state total outstanding student loan debt of $2.22 billion.

New Jersey

Average millennial student debt: $34,801

The Garden State’s nickname may sound serene, but it doesn’t make repaying student loans any less stressful for its millennial residents — 452,000 of whom owe a state total of an eye-popping $15.73 billion.

New Mexico

Average millennial student debt: $26,703

New Mexico has one of the lowest averages for student loan debt. It’s 73,400 millennials owe a state total of nearly $2 billion.

New York

Average millennial student debt: $37,173

With one of the higher average student debts of over $37,000 per each of its 907,100 in-debt millennials, New York’s diverse educational landscape and metropolitan areas contribute to the financial challenges this generation faces.

North Carolina

Average millennial student debt: $34,440

Millennial borrowers in North Carolina carry an average student debt of about $34,440, influenced by educational choices and economic factors. This individual debt contributes to the state’s total outstanding debt of just over $16 billion.

North Dakota

Average millennial student debt: $27,114

Millennial residents of North Dakota owe a total student debt of $930 million. This is split among only 34,300 who still owe.

Ohio

Average millennial student debt: $31,639

Millennial borrowers in Ohio have an average student debt of around $32,000, influenced by factors such as tuition rates and post-graduation opportunities. Millennial Buckeyes and other alumni owe a total outstanding debt of $19.23 billion.

Oklahoma

Average millennial student debt: $27,114

160,800 Oklahoma millennials are in student loan debt. The state has a total outstanding debt of $4.36 billion.

Oregon

Average millennial student debt: $31,967

The Pacific Northwest is a destination where many millennials migrate to live and work. 183,000 of them owe a collective outstanding debt of $5.85 billion for the entire state.

Pennsylvania

Average millennial student debt: $33,951

With an average student debt of approximately $33,951, Pennsylvania’s universities and colleges contribute to the financial landscape for young adults. The state’s total outstanding millennial student debt is over $23 billion.

Rhode Island

Average millennial student debt: $31,469

Even the smallest state has a fairly large amount of student debt when compared to the national average. Millennial residents totaling 57,200 owe a combined outstanding debt of $1.8 billion.

South Carolina

Average millennial student debt: $34,672

The second Carolina on this list holds 256,400 millennial borrowers. The outstanding student loan debt for the state is about $8.89 billion.

South Dakota

Average millennial student debt: $29,002

$1.25 billion is no small amount of outstanding student debt, and that is the total millennials owe in South Dakota. The 43,100 who are still paying student loan have an average debt of about $29,000 each.

Tennessee

Average millennial student debt: $32,703

A good place to sing the student loan blues is Tennessee. The 317,400 millennials who live there and are still paying student loans can hopefully bring down the total outstanding debt of $10.38 billion for the state.

Texas

Average millennial student debt: $29,043

Millennial borrowers in Texas hold an average student debt of over $29,000, influenced by the state’s mix of public and private universities. Everything is bigger in Texas, including its total state outstanding debt of $38.43 billion.

Utah

Average millennial student debt: $27,656

When compared to other states, millennial average student debts in Utah are slightly lower. This is not to say that there still isn’t a debt to be paid — in fact, the total outstanding student debt for millennials in the state is $3.41 billion.

Vermont

Average millennial student debt: $32,509

If you are a millennial bringing home the bacon to go with your maple syrup in Vermont, you know how much the cost of living and other factors can be compounded by also owing a significant amount in student loans. 28,300 millennials owe a state total of $920 million.

Virginia

Average millennial student debt: $35,846

Virginia millennial student loan debt has a higher average, coming in at almost $36,000 per borrower. The state’s total outstanding debt is about $13.84 billion, being repaid by 386,100 millennials who owe.

Washington

Average millennial student debt: $31,462

Even though Washington is the birthplace of Starbucks, you might want to make your coffee at home if you are still in debt. The total outstanding millennial student debt for the state is $8.8 billion.

West Virginia

Average millennial student debt: $30,000

The 76,000 millennials who are repaying student loans in West Virginia have to also battle rising food costs and gas prices. $2.28 billion is the total outstanding debt for the state’s millennials, which is quite a few lumps of coal.

Wisconsin

Average millennial student debt: $30,201

Wisconsin millennials are paying back a lot of cheddar when it comes to student loans. Approximately 273,500 of them are looking at a state total of outstanding debt topping $8.26 billion.

Wyoming

Average millennial student debt: $25,683

Wyoming has the lowest average student loan debt for millennials at around $25,683. The total outstanding debt for millennials in the entire state is about $470 billion.

For this piece, GOBankingRates used Education Data Initiative’s Student Debt by Generation 2023 data to find each state’s: (1) total millennials with student debt and (2) total outstanding student debt held by millennials. GOBankingRates was able to use those two data points to find (3) the average millennial student debt in every state. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 9, 2024.

