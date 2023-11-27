How Much Those Who Will Finish Holiday Shopping by November Plan To Spend — Does Your Budget Compare?

gollykim / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Jolly Old Saint Nick might be busy taking last-minute gift orders this holiday season, but most Americans plan to have their holiday shopping done well before then. More than half (57%) will buy their last gift by the end of November, according to a new survey from Zip, a digital financial services company that aims to simplify how people pay.

Learn: Stock Up Now on These 11 Costco Items for Winter

See: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

The survey of 3,012 U.S. adults found that younger consumers are even more apt to wrap things up before December, with 74% of people ages 25-34 planning to do so. Among non-buy now pay later (BNPL) consumers, about half (51%) plan to finish their holiday shopping before December. Only 4% of respondents expect to wait until Christmas Eve to shop.

In a report accompanying the survey, Zip cited National Retail Federation (NRF) forecasts that Americans will spend between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion this year, up 3% to 4% from 2022.

Here’s a look at how much certain consumers intend to spend this holiday season based on age and earnings:

Young adults (18 to 24) and those with earnings below $25,000 a year expect to spend no more than $50.

Consumers 35 to 40 expect to spend $101 to $250.

Those earning between $100,000 and $150,000 a year expect to spend $1,000 or more.

In terms of how they are shopping, about 70% of respondents said they plan to shop at online retailers such as Amazon, eBay, Walmart and Target. More than half (55%) expect to visit a brick-and-mortar store this holiday season. Young adults are most likely to shop over social media, while about 90% of high-income consumers prefer to shop at major online retailers.

Dollar Tree: These 5 Items Are Worth Buying Now

When it comes to gift choices, the survey held few big surprises. The top three picks across age groups are clothing (57%), toys (44%) and accessories such as handbags and jewelry (42%).

Meanwhile, the expected growth in holiday spending this year is below the growth rates for the prior three years, when trillions of dollars of pandemic-era stimulus led to “unprecedented rates” of retail spending, according to the NRF. The 2023 growth rate should be consistent with the average annual holiday increase of 3.6% from 2010 to 2019.

Story continues

“It is not surprising to see holiday sales growth returning to pre-pandemic levels,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a statement. “Overall household finances remain in good shape and will continue to support the consumer’s ability to spend.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much Those Who Will Finish Holiday Shopping by November Plan To Spend — Does Your Budget Compare?