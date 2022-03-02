U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

How much TikTok pays employees, according to salary data

Ashley Rodriguez
·2 min read
vanessa pappas tiktok
TikTok COO Vanessa Pappas.Jerod Harris/Getty Images

  • TikTok has been hiring aggressively in the US.

  • Insider combed through public data to get a snapshot of how much TikTok employees in the US make.

  • TikTok and owner ByteDance has offered base salaries between $30 an hour and $400,000 a year.

TikTok is hiring aggressively in the US.

The company currently has around 1,600 US job openings listed on its website.

The app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, began ramping up hiring in 2020, when it offered to add 20,000 jobs in the US to win the favor of the Trump administration.

TikTok has been on more favorable footing with the current Biden administration. President Biden signed an executive order in June that revoked Trump's attempts to ban TikTok and another app owned by a Chinese company, WeChat.

But TikTok is still staffing up in the US to meet growing demand.

Its user base exploded last year, passing one billion monthly active users globally, according to the company. And the growth has led competitors like Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat to roll out copycat features.

In light of TikTok's ongoing hiring push, Insider has updated its analysis of how much TikTok employees make in the US.

We combed through public data to get a snapshot of TikTok salary levels.

The data, released by the US Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification, shows how much TikTok and ByteDance offered to pay employees who it wanted to hire in the US through work visas. The data include base salaries only, not forms of compensation such as stock options or cash bonuses.

It shows, for example, that TikTok and ByteDance have offered $100,000 per year or more for roles on their Trust and Safety teams, such as data scientists and a product policy manager. TikTok currently has 69 open roles on its Trust & Safety teams in the US.

Overall, TikTok and ByteDance offered certain staffers between October 2020 and December 2021 base salaries ranging from $30 an hour to $400,000 per year for a variety of different roles, according to the data.

Our full analysis breaks down salaries for jobs including product and engineering, data and research, and monetization and partnership-focused roles.

Read more about how much TikTok employees make, including recent salary offers for specific roles

Read the original article on Business Insider

