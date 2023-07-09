How much should you tip on a $20 food delivery? A DoorDasher went viral for saying a $5 isn't enough. We asked 10 drivers.

Delivery drivers from DoorDash and other services in New York City told Insider they'd gladly take a $5 tip on a $20 order these days. Alexi Rosenfeld / Contributor/Getty Images

DoorDash recently fired a driver after he cursed at a woman for tipping $5 on a $20 order.

The incident falls into a larger debate that's been brewing about tipping culture in the US.

So how much should you tip, anyway? Insider asked 10 food delivery couriers in New York City.

A national debate around tipping etiquette appears to be raging, leading to one big question: How much should you tip, anyway?

It comes as more businesses are asking customers to tip at cash registers and even at self-checkout stations. Some restaurants— like Denver's Casa Bonita, owned by the creators of South Park — are doing away with tips altogether.



And then there are tips for food delivery. The disconnect between what delivery drivers expect and what customers are tipping has led to confrontations: DoorDash fired one of its drivers after he cursed at a woman for tipping $5 on a $20 order.

At the time, DoorDash said that it's OK for a driver to "respectfully" ask for a tip — but that abusing a customer isn't OK. "Our rules exist to help ensure everyone who uses our platform — Dashers, customers, merchants — have a safe and enjoyable experience," a spokesperson previously told Insider.

But what's "enjoyable" for a customer could be at odds with what's enjoyable for a driver. So we set out to ask 10 delivery people across New York City: What do they think is a reasonable tip?

We used DoorDash to order a breakfast sandwich and an iced coffee from Starbucks. The total came to $14.65 with tax and service fees. We tipped $2.50 — or 17% — then asked the driver what he thought. "Good," he said, because it was a "small order." He said people should tip based on the size of the order. In other words, if you're ordering dinner for 10 — with all those accompanying boxes and bags — then you should tip more, he said.

For context, this Starbucks was about 400 feet from our office in downtown Manhattan — or a two-minute walk, according to Google Maps.

We placed a second Starbucks order for an egg wrap and an iced matcha drink. The total came to $17.43. We added a $2.50 tip — a little more than 14%. This time, the driver was disappointed. He said he would have liked to have seen a $5 or even $6 tip. That'd be 30% to 34% of the total.

For their part, DoorDash, UberEats, and Grubhub didn't respond to requests for comment on what customers should tip. In a blog post from 2019, Grubhub suggested customers tip 20% — and consider adding more if it's an extra-big order, or if there's bad weather.

Alberto Mendes, a driver who's been delivering for Grubhub and DoorDash for the past seven years, told Insider: "When you order delivery, it's a commodity. You're not going out, it comes to you. I'm the one that goes through 90-degree weather, going up and down a walk-up, signing into a building — all of that is time for me."

The general consensus among the 10 delivery workers Insider talked to was that a reasonable tip falls somewhere between 15% to 20% of the total bill — and that percentage should be calculated on the grand total that includes taxes and fees, they contended.

"It depends on how big your order is — good tips are at least 15%," said a DoorDasher who declined to share his name.

That means the woman who tipped $5 on her $20 DoorDash order — which is a 25% gratuity — actually gave quite a good tip, drivers said.

"A $5 tip on a $20 order? That's not bad at all. I mean nowadays, a $5 tip is good," said Olam, a delivery worker for both Instacart and Grubhub who didn't want to give his last name.

Still, the "vibecession" that's set in across the country — exacerbated by rising prices and concerns about a looming recession — means customers are ordering — and thereby tipping — less than they were in the freewheeling days of the pandemic. As a result, delivery drivers said they've shifted their expectations around what constitutes a good tip.

"In Covid, you might get $10 on the same order" for which a customer might tip $5 today, Olam said.

The biggest tips he's gotten recently? "I would say $20, on a $60 or $70 order," Mendes said, chuckling. That's around 28% to 33%. "But before, I used to get $80 on a $60 order," he said, recalling a 133% tip from during the height of the pandemic. "You have to understand Covid was a different story because you were risking your life pretty much," he said.

These day's, it's the meager tips that stick in the mind of some delivery workers: One Grubhub driver who declined to give his name said he got a $5 tip on a $1,000 delivery a few months ago. "It was so heavy," he said of all the bags.

Still, even that beats receiving nothing.

"Sometimes it can be a $100 order and you'll get zero," said Juan, a delivery worker who didn't want to give his last name who said he's been working with Grubhub for seven years. "Every 10 orders, two will give you nothing."

Read the original article on Business Insider