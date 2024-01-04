How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

Todor Tsvetkov / Getty Images

Rich is a term that might seem rather vague when it comes to wealth — what seems rich to one person might not to another, and money can go a lot further in some states than others.

Check Out: 6 Ways To Build Wealth Slowly but Efficiently

Learn: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

One way to determine what equals “rich” is to look at the top 5% income earners in any given state. The 5% club in some states, however, is much, much harder to crack into than in others.

To determine what it takes to be rich, GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey to determine the average income for each state compared to that of its top-earning 5%.

Here’s a look at how much you need to be “rich” in each state, and how much more you’ll earn than the average person when you get there.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Alabama

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $202,158

Average household income for the top 5% : $336,788

Median household income for the entire state : $54,943

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x

Suze Orman: This Common Financial Choice Is the ‘Biggest Waste of Money Out There’

The Ultra-Rich Spend Their Holidays in These 5 Locations: How You Can Visit for Cheap

Sponsored: Get Paid To Scroll. Start Now

©Shutterstock.com

Alaska

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $394,694

Median household income for the entire state : $80,287

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 4.9x

See: 10 Healthy Habits of Happy People To Adopt That Will Ultimately Lead to Wealth

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $233,908

Average household income for the top 5%: $395,620

Average household income for the entire state: $65,913

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 6.0x

©Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $193,240

Average household income for the top 5%: $344,470

Average household income for the entire state: $52,123

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 6.6x

Story continues

Eloi_Omella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $555,007

Median household income for the entire state : $84,097

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.6x

©Shutterstock.com

Colorado

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $466,181

Median household income for the entire state : $80,184

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.8x

I’m a Financial Advisor: Here’s the No. 1 Piece of Advice I Would Give My Younger Self

©Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $602,707

Median household income for the entire state : $83,572

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 7.2x

aimintang / Getty Images

Delaware

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $245,145

Average household income for the top 5%: $420,859

Average household income for the entire state: $72,724

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 5.8x

Jesse Stafford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

Average household income for the top 5%: $670,768

Average household income for the entire state: $93,547

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 7.2x

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Florida

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $236,080

Average household income for the top 5%: $431,870

Average household income for the entire state: $61,777

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 7.0x

‘Shark Tank’ Star Barbara Corcoran: Why I Live in a Mobile Home (and Why I Paid $1 Million for It)

Marilyn Nieves / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

How much you need to be in the top 5%: $245,320

Average household income for the top 5%: $422,018

Average household income for the entire state: $65,030

How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 6.5x

Filip Carmen / Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $459,305

Median household income for the entire state : $88,005

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.2x

shanecotee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $212,170

Average household income for the top 5% : $360,622

Median household income for the entire state : $63,377

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x

anderm / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $466,713

Median household income for the entire state : $72,563

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.4x

Experts: Make These 7 Money Resolutions If You Want To Become Rich on an Average Salary

©Shutterstock.com

Indiana

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $205,154

Average household income for the top 5% : $347,661

Median household income for the entire state : $61,944

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $210,930

Average household income for the top 5% : $352,704

Median household income for the entire state : $65,429

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.4x

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $220,993

Average household income for the top 5% : $383,038

Median household income for the entire state : $64,521

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.9x

©Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $197,902

Average household income for the top 5% : $350,411

Median household income for the entire state : $55,454

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

Do You Know? How Much Household Income is Considered Upper Middle Class for 2023?

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $210,664

Average household income for the top 5% : $357,026

Median household income for the entire state : $53,571

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.7x

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Maine

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $211,731

Average household income for the top 5% : $359,776

Median household income for the entire state : $63,182

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $503,597

Median household income for the entire state : $91,431

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.5x

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $558,616

Median household income for the entire state : $89,026

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

Related: This Income Is Considered Poverty Level in 2023

rolikett / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $222,336

Average household income for the top 5% : $376,426

Median household income for the entire state : $63,202

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images

Minnesota

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $441,274

Median household income for the entire state : $77,706

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x

©Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $179,799

Average household income for the top 5% : $308,523

Median household income for the entire state : $49,111

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Missouri

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $215,289

Average household income for the top 5% : $371,277

Median household income for the entire state : $61,043

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x

Find: 11 Uncommon Investments That Can Actually Make You a Lot of Money

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Montana

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $209,435

Average household income for the top 5% : $370,234

Median household income for the entire state : $60,560

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $216,626

Average household income for the top 5% : $378,679

Median household income for the entire state : $66,644

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x

Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $227,954

Average household income for the top 5% : $410,161

Median household income for the entire state : $65,686

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.2x

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $440,829

Median household income for the entire state : $83,449

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.3x

Grant Cardone: Here’s the Best Way To Start Investing in Real Estate With $5,000

lucentius / iStock.com

New Jersey

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $562,886

Median household income for the entire state : $89,703

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Mexico

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $197,251

Average household income for the top 5% : $323,568

Median household income for the entire state : $54,020

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x

FilippoBacci / Getty Images

New York

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $574,063

Median household income for the entire state : $75,157

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 7.6x

skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $228,071

Average household income for the top 5% : $390,822

Median household income for the entire state : $60,516

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.5x

Graham Stephan: 4 Steps To Jump From Middle Class to Wealthy

Solange_Z / iStock.com

North Dakota

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $224,445

Average household income for the top 5% : $380,261

Median household income for the entire state : $68,131

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x

Mshake / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $216,003

Average household income for the top 5% : $370,964

Median household income for the entire state : $61,938

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x

Gerson Repreza / Unsplash

Oklahoma

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $201,605

Average household income for the top 5% : $348,180

Median household income for the entire state : $56,956

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $245,626

Average household income for the top 5% : $404,468

Median household income for the entire state : $70,084

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.8x

Read: I’m a Millennial and I Make $2,000 a Month in Passive Income — Here’s How I Do It

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $246,367

Average household income for the top 5% : $417,872

Median household income for the entire state : $67,587

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.2x

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Rhode Island

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $424,473

Median household income for the entire state : $74,489

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x

strickke / Getty Images

South Carolina

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $214,275

Average household income for the top 5% : $374,427

Median household income for the entire state : $58,234

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.4x

Steven Frame / Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $202,777

Average household income for the top 5% : $358,060

Median household income for the entire state : $63,920

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x

More: How Much You Need To Live Comfortably in 19 Arizona Cities

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $215,861

Average household income for the top 5% : $389,257

Median household income for the entire state : $58,516

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.7x

MoreISO / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $427,006

Median household income for the entire state : $67,321

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

4kodiak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $247,341

Average household income for the top 5% : $421,379

Median household income for the entire state : $79,133

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.3x

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Vermont

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $230,309

Average household income for the top 5% : $376,807

Median household income for the entire state : $67,674

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x

Billionaires vs. the Middle Class: Who Pays More in Taxes?

traveler1116 / Getty Images

Virginia

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $486,006

Median household income for the entire state : $80,615

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x

apichart / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $250,000

Average household income for the top 5% : $487,950

Median household income for the entire state : $82,400

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.9x

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $183,110

Average household income for the top 5% : $299,882

Median household income for the entire state : $50,884

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.9x

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $214,889

Average household income for the top 5% : $371,015

Median household income for the entire state : $67,080

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.5x

Find: 5 Ways To Earn at Least 5% APY on Your Money (Without Using the Stock Market)

WitGorski / Getty Images

Wyoming

How much you need to be in the top 5% : $209,639

Average household income for the top 5% : $372,110

Median household income for the entire state : $68,002

How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.5x

Andrew Lisa and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much a household has to make pre-tax to be in the top 5% highest-earning households in each state by analyzing the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey (ACS). GOBankingRates took the 2021 ACS data on “Household Income Quintile Upper Limits” and found each state’s (1) lower income limit of the top-5 percent of households. Supplemental data compiled includes (2) average household income of the top 5%; (3) average household income for the entire state; and (4) how much more the average 5% household makes than the overall average household in each state. Data is accurate as of May 31, 2023 and is subject to change.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State