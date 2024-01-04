Advertisement
How Much You Need To Be in the Top 5% in Every State

Jordan Rosenfeld
·14 min read
Todor Tsvetkov / Getty Images
Todor Tsvetkov / Getty Images

Rich is a term that might seem rather vague when it comes to wealth — what seems rich to one person might not to another, and money can go a lot further in some states than others.

One way to determine what equals “rich” is to look at the top 5% income earners in any given state. The 5% club in some states, however, is much, much harder to crack into than in others.

To determine what it takes to be rich, GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey to determine the average income for each state compared to that of its top-earning 5%.

Here’s a look at how much you need to be “rich” in each state, and how much more you’ll earn than the average person when you get there.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Alabama

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $202,158

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $336,788

  • Median household income for the entire state: $54,943

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Alaska

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $394,694

  • Median household income for the entire state: $80,287

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 4.9x

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $233,908

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $395,620

  • Average household income for the entire state: $65,913

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 6.0x

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Arkansas

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $193,240

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $344,470

  • Average household income for the entire state: $52,123

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 6.6x

Eloi_Omella / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Eloi_Omella / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%:  $555,007

  • Median household income for the entire state: $84,097

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.6x

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Colorado

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $466,181

  • Median household income for the entire state: $80,184

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.8x

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Connecticut

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $602,707

  • Median household income for the entire state: $83,572

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 7.2x

aimintang / Getty Images
aimintang / Getty Images

Delaware

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $245,145

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $420,859

  • Average household income for the entire state: $72,724

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 5.8x

Jesse Stafford / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jesse Stafford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $670,768

  • Average household income for the entire state: $93,547

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 7.2x

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Florida

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $236,080

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $431,870

  • Average household income for the entire state: $61,777

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 7.0x

Marilyn Nieves / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Marilyn Nieves / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $245,320

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $422,018

  • Average household income for the entire state: $65,030

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the average person: 6.5x

Filip Carmen / Shutterstock.com
Filip Carmen / Shutterstock.com

Hawaii

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $459,305

  • Median household income for the entire state: $88,005

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.2x

shanecotee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
shanecotee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $212,170

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $360,622

  • Median household income for the entire state: $63,377

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x

anderm / Getty Images/iStockphoto
anderm / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $466,713

  • Median household income for the entire state: $72,563

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.4x

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Indiana

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $205,154

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $347,661

  • Median household income for the entire state: $61,944

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x

felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
felixmizioznikov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $210,930

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $352,704

  • Median household income for the entire state: $65,429

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.4x

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com
Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $220,993

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $383,038

  • Median household income for the entire state: $64,521

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.9x

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Kentucky

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $197,902

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $350,411

  • Median household income for the entire state: $55,454

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Louisiana

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $210,664

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $357,026

  • Median household income for the entire state: $53,571

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.7x

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Maine

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $211,731

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $359,776

  • Median household income for the entire state: $63,182

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $503,597

  • Median household income for the entire state: $91,431

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.5x

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $558,616

  • Median household income for the entire state: $89,026

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

rolikett / Getty Images/iStockphoto
rolikett / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $222,336

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $376,426

  • Median household income for the entire state: $63,202

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images
Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images

Minnesota

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $441,274

  • Median household income for the entire state: $77,706

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Mississippi

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $179,799

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $308,523

  • Median household income for the entire state: $49,111

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

Missouri

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $215,289

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $371,277

  • Median household income for the entire state: $61,043

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Montana

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $209,435

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $370,234

  • Median household income for the entire state: $60,560

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $216,626

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $378,679

  • Median household income for the entire state: $66,644

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x

Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com
Andrew Zarivny / Shutterstock.com

Nevada

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $227,954

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $410,161

  • Median household income for the entire state: $65,686

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.2x

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $440,829

  • Median household income for the entire state: $83,449

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.3x

lucentius / iStock.com
lucentius / iStock.com

New Jersey

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $562,886

  • Median household income for the entire state: $89,703

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $197,251

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $323,568

  • Median household income for the entire state: $54,020

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x

FilippoBacci / Getty Images
FilippoBacci / Getty Images

New York

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $574,063

  • Median household income for the entire state: $75,157

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 7.6x

skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
skiserge1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $228,071

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $390,822

  • Median household income for the entire state: $60,516

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.5x

Solange_Z / iStock.com
Solange_Z / iStock.com

North Dakota

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $224,445

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $380,261

  • Median household income for the entire state: $68,131

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x

Mshake / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Mshake / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $216,003

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $370,964

  • Median household income for the entire state: $61,938

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x

Gerson Repreza / Unsplash
Gerson Repreza / Unsplash

Oklahoma

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $201,605

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $348,180

  • Median household income for the entire state: $56,956

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.1x

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $245,626

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $404,468

  • Median household income for the entire state: $70,084

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.8x

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $246,367

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $417,872

  • Median household income for the entire state: $67,587

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.2x

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

Rhode Island

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $424,473

  • Median household income for the entire state: $74,489

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.7x

strickke / Getty Images
strickke / Getty Images

South Carolina

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $214,275

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $374,427

  • Median household income for the entire state: $58,234

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.4x

Steven Frame / Shutterstock.com
Steven Frame / Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $202,777

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $358,060

  • Median household income for the entire state: $63,920

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $215,861

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $389,257

  • Median household income for the entire state: $58,516

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.7x

MoreISO / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MoreISO / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $427,006

  • Median household income for the entire state: $67,321

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.3x

4kodiak / Getty Images/iStockphoto
4kodiak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $247,341

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $421,379

  • Median household income for the entire state: $79,133

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.3x

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images

Vermont

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $230,309

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $376,807

  • Median household income for the entire state: $67,674

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.6x

traveler1116 / Getty Images
traveler1116 / Getty Images

Virginia

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $486,006

  • Median household income for the entire state: $80,615

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 6.0x

apichart / Getty Images/iStockphoto
apichart / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $250,000

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $487,950

  • Median household income for the entire state: $82,400

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.9x

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $183,110

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $299,882

  • Median household income for the entire state: $50,884

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.9x

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Wisconsin

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $214,889

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $371,015

  • Median household income for the entire state: $67,080

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.5x

WitGorski / Getty Images
WitGorski / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • How much you need to be in the top 5%: $209,639

  • Average household income for the top 5%: $372,110

  • Median household income for the entire state: $68,002

  • How much more the average 5% makes than the median: 5.5x

Andrew Lisa and John Csiszar contributed to the reporting of this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates found how much a household has to make pre-tax to be in the top 5% highest-earning households in each state by analyzing the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey (ACS). GOBankingRates took the 2021 ACS data on “Household Income Quintile Upper Limits” and found each state’s (1) lower income limit of the top-5 percent of households. Supplemental data compiled includes (2) average household income of the top 5%; (3) average household income for the entire state; and (4) how much more the average 5% household makes than the overall average household in each state. Data is accurate as of May 31, 2023 and is subject to change.

