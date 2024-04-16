How Much You Need To Be a Top 50% Earner in Every State

AzmanL / Getty Images

It’s a question pondered by most of us at some point: How does my salary stack up against what others are making?

You could rank yourself against your immediate peers, though that information can be tough to come by, and in-office salary talk can be tricky. You might compare yourselves to people in similar roles, to others at your company or to others in your industry. There are numerous online resources, such as Glassdoor, which can help with this.

There are also demographic comparisons. Maybe you’re wondering how well your pay holds up against others in your city or state, or across the nation.

GOBankingRates has sourced data from the American Community Survey — conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau — to help answer part of the question. After gathering median incomes, we compiled a list of just how much you need to make to crack the top half of earners in your state. We’ve also included rankings to show you where your state falls, with the state with the highest required salary No. 1, and the state with the lowest required salary No. 51 (we’ve included Washington, D.C.).

To make the top 50% for the whole nation, you need to pull in $75,150 a year. Here’s the state-by-state breakdown.

Alabama

Income needed to be in top 50%: $59,610

Rank among 50 states + DC: 46th highest

Alaska

Income needed to be in top 50%: $86,371

Rank among 50 states + DC: 13th highest

Arizona

Income needed to be in top 50%: $72,582

Rank among 50 states + DC: 24th highest

Arkansas

Income needed to be in top 50%: $56,336

Rank among 50 states + DC: 49th highest

California

Income needed to be in top 50%: $91,906

Rank among 50 states + DC: 6th highest

Colorado

Income needed to be in top 50%: $87,599

Rank among 50 states + DC: 10th highest

Connecticut

Income needed to be in top 50%: $90,214

Rank among 50 states + DC: 9th highest

Delaware

Income needed to be in top 50%: $79,326

Rank among 50 states + DC: 17th highest

District of Columbia

Income needed to be in top 50%: $101,723

Rank among 50 states + DC: 1st

Florida

Income needed to be in top 50%: $67,918

Rank among 50 states + DC: 36th highest

Georgia

Income needed to be in top 50%: $71,356

Rank among 50 states + DC: 29th highest

Hawaii

Income needed to be in top 50%: $94,815

Rank among 50 states + DC: 5th highest

Idaho

Income needed to be in top 50%: $70,215

Rank among 50 states + DC: 31st highest

Illinois

Income needed to be in top 50%: $78,434

Rank among 50 states + DC: 18th highest

Indiana

Income needed to be in top 50%: $67,174

Rank among 50 states + DC: 37th highest

Iowa

Income needed to be in top 50%: $70,572

Rank among 50 states + DC: 30th highest

Kansas

Income needed to be in top 50%: $69,748

Rank among 50 states + DC: 32nd highest

Kentucky

Income needed to be in top 50%: $60,184

Rank among 50 states + DC: 45th highest

Louisiana

Income needed to be in top 50%: $57,853

Rank among 50 states + DC: 48th highest

Maine

Income needed to be in top 50%: $68,252

Rank among 50 states + DC: 35th highest

Maryland

Income needed to be in top 50%: $98,462

Rank among 50 states + DC: 2nd highest

Massachusetts

Income needed to be in top 50%: $96,506

Rank among 50 states + DC: 4th highest

Michigan

Income needed to be in top 50%: $68,506

Rank among 50 states + DC: 34th highest

Minnesota

Income needed to be in top 50%: $84,314

Rank among 50 states + DC: 14th highest

Mississippi

Income needed to be in top 50%: $52,986

Rank among 50 states + DC: 51st highest

Missouri

Income needed to be in top 50%: $65,921

Rank among 50 states + DC: 41st highest

Montana

Income needed to be in top 50%: $66,342

Rank among 50 states + DC: 39th highest

Nebraska

Income needed to be in top 50%: $71,723

Rank among 50 states + DC: 27th highest

Nevada

Income needed to be in top 50%: $71,647

Rank among 50 states + DC: 28th highest

New Hampshire

Income needed to be in top 50%: $90,846

Rank among 50 states + DC: 7th highest

New Jersey

Income needed to be in top 50%: $97,127

Rank among 50 states + DC: 3rd highest

New Mexico

Income needed to be in top 50%: $58,723

Rank among 50 states + DC: 47th highest

New York

Income needed to be in top 50%: $81,387

Rank among 50 states + DC: 15th highest

North Carolina

Income needed to be in top 50%: $66,187

Rank among 50 states + DC: 40th highest

North Dakota

Income needed to be in top 50%: $73,960

Rank among 50 states + DC: 21st highest

Ohio

Income needed to be in top 50%: $66,991

Rank among 50 states + DC: 38th highest

Oklahoma

Income needed to be in top 50%: $61,365

Rank among 50 states + DC: 44th highest

Oregon

Income needed to be in top 50%: $76,633

Rank among 50 states + DC: 19th highest

Pennsylvania

Income needed to be in top 50%: $73,171

Rank among 50 states + DC: 22nd highest

Rhode Island

Income needed to be in top 50%: $81,371

Rank among 50 states + DC: 16th highest

South Carolina

Income needed to be in top 50%: $63,624

Rank among 50 states + DC: 43rd highest

South Dakota

Income needed to be in top 50%: $69,458

Rank among 50 states + DC: 33rd highest

Tennessee

Income needed to be in top 50%: $64,036

Rank among 50 states + DC: 42nd highest

Texas

Income needed to be in top 50%: $73,036

Rank among 50 states + DC: 23rd highest

Utah

Income needed to be in top 50%: $86,834

Rank among 50 states + DC: 12th highest

Vermont

Income needed to be in top 50%: $74,015

Rank among 50 states + DC: 20th highest

Virginia

Income needed to be in top 50%: $87,250

Rank among 50 states + DC: 11th highest

Washington

Income needed to be in top 50%: $90,326

Rank among 50 states + DC: 8th highest

West Virginia

Income needed to be in top 50%: $55,218

Rank among 50 states + DC: 50th highest

Wisconsin

Income needed to be in top 50%: $72,459

Rank among 50 states + DC: 26th highest

Wyoming

Income needed to be in top 50%: $72,496

Rank among 50 states + DC: 25th highest

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau to find the median income for each state as well as adding $1 to the median income to find what you would need to be a top 50% earner in each state. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 4, 2024.

