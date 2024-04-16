How Much You Need To Be a Top 50% Earner in Every State

J. David Herman
8 min read
0
AzmanL / Getty Images
AzmanL / Getty Images

It’s a question pondered by most of us at some point: How does my salary stack up against what others are making?

You could rank yourself against your immediate peers, though that information can be tough to come by, and in-office salary talk can be tricky. You might compare yourselves to people in similar roles, to others at your company or to others in your industry. There are numerous online resources, such as Glassdoor, which can help with this.

Find Out: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?
Earn More: 7 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

There are also demographic comparisons. Maybe you’re wondering how well your pay holds up against others in your city or state, or across the nation.

GOBankingRates has sourced data from the American Community Survey — conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau — to help answer part of the question. After gathering median incomes, we compiled a list of just how much you need to make to crack the top half of earners in your state. We’ve also included rankings to show you where your state falls, with the state with the highest required salary No. 1, and the state with the lowest required salary No. 51 (we’ve included Washington, D.C.).

To make the top 50% for the whole nation, you need to pull in $75,150 a year. Here’s the state-by-state breakdown.

Delmaine Donson / iStock/Getty Images
Delmaine Donson / iStock/Getty Images

Alabama

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $59,610

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 46th highest

Check Out: The Best Place To Live on a $100,000 Salary in Every State
Read Next: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Marco VDM / Getty Images
Marco VDM / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $86,371

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 13th highest

Real Estate: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains
Shark Advice: Mark Cuban’s 5 Best Passive Income Ideas

Charday Penn / Getty Images
Charday Penn / Getty Images

Arizona

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $72,582

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 24th highest

Learn More: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Andrea Migliarini / iStock/Getty Images
Andrea Migliarini / iStock/Getty Images

Arkansas

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $56,336

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 49th highest

PamelaJoeMcFarlane / Getty Images
PamelaJoeMcFarlane / Getty Images

California

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $91,906

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 6th highest

Drs Producoes / iStock/Getty Images
Drs Producoes / iStock/Getty Images

Colorado

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $87,599

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 10th highest

filadendron / Getty Images
filadendron / Getty Images

Connecticut

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $90,214

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 9th highest

Move Up: How Much Household Income Will Be Considered Upper Middle Class in 5 Years?

FatCamera / Getty Images
FatCamera / Getty Images

Delaware

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $79,326

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 17th highest

VioletaStoimenova / Getty Images
VioletaStoimenova / Getty Images

District of Columbia

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $101,723

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 1st

SrdjanPav / Getty Images
SrdjanPav / Getty Images

Florida

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $67,918

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 36th highest

Money Expert: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $71,356

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 29th highest

gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto
gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $94,815

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 5th highest

Affordable Living: Hawaii on a Dime: 7 Crucial Tips To Live Frugally in the Aloha State

razyph / Getty Images/iStockphoto
razyph / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $70,215

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 31st highest

Hiraman / Getty Images
Hiraman / Getty Images

Illinois

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $78,434

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 18th highest

courtneyk / iStock.com
courtneyk / iStock.com

Indiana

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $67,174

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 37th highest

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $70,572

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 30th highest

Chris Ryan / Getty Images
Chris Ryan / Getty Images

Kansas

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $69,748

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 32nd highest

A Guide: How To Earn $4,000 a Month in Passive Income

Drazen Zigic / Getty Images
Drazen Zigic / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $60,184

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 45th highest

Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Louisiana

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $57,853

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 48th highest

Drazen Zigic / iStock.com
Drazen Zigic / iStock.com

Maine

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $68,252

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 35th highest

gradyreese / Getty Images
gradyreese / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $98,462

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 2nd highest

sanjeri / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sanjeri / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $96,506

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 4th highest

.shock / Getty Images/iStockphoto
.shock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $68,506

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 34th highest

Inside Creative House / iStock.com
Inside Creative House / iStock.com

Minnesota

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $84,314

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 14th highest

Save Money: 6 Things Minimalists Never Buy — and You Shouldn’t Either

xijian / Getty Images
xijian / Getty Images

Mississippi

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $52,986

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 51st highest

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $65,921

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 41st highest

pixelfit / iStock/Getty Images
pixelfit / iStock/Getty Images

Montana

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $66,342

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 39th highest

serts / Getty Images
serts / Getty Images

Nebraska

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $71,723

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 27th highest

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Nevada

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $71,647

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 28th highest

Prostock-Studio / iStock.com
Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

New Hampshire

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $90,846

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 7th highest

Edwin Tan / Getty Images
Edwin Tan / Getty Images

New Jersey

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $97,127

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 3rd highest

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

New Mexico

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $58,723

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 47th highest

monkeybusinessimages / iStock/Getty Images
monkeybusinessimages / iStock/Getty Images

New York

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $81,387

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 15th highest

Travel Tips: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

AzmanL / iStock.com
AzmanL / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $66,187

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 40th highest

Paperkites / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Paperkites / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $73,960

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 21st highest

shironosov / iStock.com
shironosov / iStock.com

Ohio

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $66,991

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 38th highest

FatCamera / Getty Images
FatCamera / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $61,365

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 44th highest

BalanceFormcreative / Getty Images/iStockphoto
BalanceFormcreative / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $76,633

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 19th highest

Golden Years: Retiring Comfortably: These Are the Richest Retirement Towns in America for 2024

Erstudiostok / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Erstudiostok / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $73,171

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 22nd highest

andresr / Getty Images
andresr / Getty Images

Rhode Island

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $81,371

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 16th highest

Prostock-Studio / iStock.com
Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

South Carolina

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $63,624

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 43rd highest

Cecilie_Arcurs / Getty Images
Cecilie_Arcurs / Getty Images

South Dakota

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $69,458

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 33rd highest

PeopleImages / iStock.com
PeopleImages / iStock.com

Tennessee

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $64,036

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 42nd highest

Ivanko_Brnjakovic / Getty Images
Ivanko_Brnjakovic / Getty Images

Texas

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $73,036

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 23rd highest

skynesher / Getty Images
skynesher / Getty Images

Utah

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $86,834

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 12th highest

Ziga Plahutar / Getty Images
Ziga Plahutar / Getty Images

Vermont

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $74,015

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 20th highest

See More: 15 Cheap, Beautiful Places To Retire

Charday Penn / Getty Images
Charday Penn / Getty Images

Virginia

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $87,250

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 11th highest

FG Trade / Getty Images
FG Trade / Getty Images

Washington

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $90,326

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 8th highest

Eva-Katalin / iStock.com
Eva-Katalin / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $55,218

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 50th highest

tianyu wu / Getty Images
tianyu wu / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $72,459

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 26th highest

SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeventyFour / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Income needed to be in top 50%: $72,496

  • Rank among 50 states + DC: 25th highest

Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau to find the median income for each state as well as adding $1 to the median income to find what you would need to be a top 50% earner in each state. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 4, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Much You Need To Be a Top 50% Earner in Every State

Advertisement

Recommended Stories