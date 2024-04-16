How Much You Need To Be a Top 50% Earner in Every State
It’s a question pondered by most of us at some point: How does my salary stack up against what others are making?
You could rank yourself against your immediate peers, though that information can be tough to come by, and in-office salary talk can be tricky. You might compare yourselves to people in similar roles, to others at your company or to others in your industry. There are numerous online resources, such as Glassdoor, which can help with this.
There are also demographic comparisons. Maybe you’re wondering how well your pay holds up against others in your city or state, or across the nation.
GOBankingRates has sourced data from the American Community Survey — conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau — to help answer part of the question. After gathering median incomes, we compiled a list of just how much you need to make to crack the top half of earners in your state. We’ve also included rankings to show you where your state falls, with the state with the highest required salary No. 1, and the state with the lowest required salary No. 51 (we’ve included Washington, D.C.).
To make the top 50% for the whole nation, you need to pull in $75,150 a year. Here’s the state-by-state breakdown.
Alabama
Income needed to be in top 50%: $59,610
Rank among 50 states + DC: 46th highest
Alaska
Income needed to be in top 50%: $86,371
Rank among 50 states + DC: 13th highest
Arizona
Income needed to be in top 50%: $72,582
Rank among 50 states + DC: 24th highest
Arkansas
Income needed to be in top 50%: $56,336
Rank among 50 states + DC: 49th highest
California
Income needed to be in top 50%: $91,906
Rank among 50 states + DC: 6th highest
Colorado
Income needed to be in top 50%: $87,599
Rank among 50 states + DC: 10th highest
Connecticut
Income needed to be in top 50%: $90,214
Rank among 50 states + DC: 9th highest
Delaware
Income needed to be in top 50%: $79,326
Rank among 50 states + DC: 17th highest
District of Columbia
Income needed to be in top 50%: $101,723
Rank among 50 states + DC: 1st
Florida
Income needed to be in top 50%: $67,918
Rank among 50 states + DC: 36th highest
Georgia
Income needed to be in top 50%: $71,356
Rank among 50 states + DC: 29th highest
Hawaii
Income needed to be in top 50%: $94,815
Rank among 50 states + DC: 5th highest
Idaho
Income needed to be in top 50%: $70,215
Rank among 50 states + DC: 31st highest
Illinois
Income needed to be in top 50%: $78,434
Rank among 50 states + DC: 18th highest
Indiana
Income needed to be in top 50%: $67,174
Rank among 50 states + DC: 37th highest
Iowa
Income needed to be in top 50%: $70,572
Rank among 50 states + DC: 30th highest
Kansas
Income needed to be in top 50%: $69,748
Rank among 50 states + DC: 32nd highest
Kentucky
Income needed to be in top 50%: $60,184
Rank among 50 states + DC: 45th highest
Louisiana
Income needed to be in top 50%: $57,853
Rank among 50 states + DC: 48th highest
Maine
Income needed to be in top 50%: $68,252
Rank among 50 states + DC: 35th highest
Maryland
Income needed to be in top 50%: $98,462
Rank among 50 states + DC: 2nd highest
Massachusetts
Income needed to be in top 50%: $96,506
Rank among 50 states + DC: 4th highest
Michigan
Income needed to be in top 50%: $68,506
Rank among 50 states + DC: 34th highest
Minnesota
Income needed to be in top 50%: $84,314
Rank among 50 states + DC: 14th highest
Mississippi
Income needed to be in top 50%: $52,986
Rank among 50 states + DC: 51st highest
Missouri
Income needed to be in top 50%: $65,921
Rank among 50 states + DC: 41st highest
Montana
Income needed to be in top 50%: $66,342
Rank among 50 states + DC: 39th highest
Nebraska
Income needed to be in top 50%: $71,723
Rank among 50 states + DC: 27th highest
Nevada
Income needed to be in top 50%: $71,647
Rank among 50 states + DC: 28th highest
New Hampshire
Income needed to be in top 50%: $90,846
Rank among 50 states + DC: 7th highest
New Jersey
Income needed to be in top 50%: $97,127
Rank among 50 states + DC: 3rd highest
New Mexico
Income needed to be in top 50%: $58,723
Rank among 50 states + DC: 47th highest
New York
Income needed to be in top 50%: $81,387
Rank among 50 states + DC: 15th highest
North Carolina
Income needed to be in top 50%: $66,187
Rank among 50 states + DC: 40th highest
North Dakota
Income needed to be in top 50%: $73,960
Rank among 50 states + DC: 21st highest
Ohio
Income needed to be in top 50%: $66,991
Rank among 50 states + DC: 38th highest
Oklahoma
Income needed to be in top 50%: $61,365
Rank among 50 states + DC: 44th highest
Oregon
Income needed to be in top 50%: $76,633
Rank among 50 states + DC: 19th highest
Pennsylvania
Income needed to be in top 50%: $73,171
Rank among 50 states + DC: 22nd highest
Rhode Island
Income needed to be in top 50%: $81,371
Rank among 50 states + DC: 16th highest
South Carolina
Income needed to be in top 50%: $63,624
Rank among 50 states + DC: 43rd highest
South Dakota
Income needed to be in top 50%: $69,458
Rank among 50 states + DC: 33rd highest
Tennessee
Income needed to be in top 50%: $64,036
Rank among 50 states + DC: 42nd highest
Texas
Income needed to be in top 50%: $73,036
Rank among 50 states + DC: 23rd highest
Utah
Income needed to be in top 50%: $86,834
Rank among 50 states + DC: 12th highest
Vermont
Income needed to be in top 50%: $74,015
Rank among 50 states + DC: 20th highest
Virginia
Income needed to be in top 50%: $87,250
Rank among 50 states + DC: 11th highest
Washington
Income needed to be in top 50%: $90,326
Rank among 50 states + DC: 8th highest
West Virginia
Income needed to be in top 50%: $55,218
Rank among 50 states + DC: 50th highest
Wisconsin
Income needed to be in top 50%: $72,459
Rank among 50 states + DC: 26th highest
Wyoming
Income needed to be in top 50%: $72,496
Rank among 50 states + DC: 25th highest
Methodology: For this piece GOBankingRates used the 2022 American Community Survey as conducted by the US Census Bureau to find the median income for each state as well as adding $1 to the median income to find what you would need to be a top 50% earner in each state. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 4, 2024.
