How much Twitch pays employees in the US, according to salary data

Amazon's Twitch is a giant in the game streaming space, and has been hiring to fuel its growth.

Insider analyzed public data to get a sense of how much Twitch pays employees in the US.

Twitch has offered some US staffers annual salaries between $60,000 and $202,000.

Twitch is a giant in the game streaming industry.

While its competitors YouTube Gaming Live and Facebook Gaming continue to grow, Amazon-owned Twitch remains the dominant player in live content. Twitch clocked 1.9 billion hours of watch-time in February, per analytics firm Rainmaker.gg. Facebook Gaming, by comparison, tallied 497 million hours of watch time.

Internally, however, a recent Bloomberg report spotlighted a recent staff exodus at Twitch. Six C-Suite executives – and a total of 60 employees – left the company this year, per Bloomberg. The report found that 300 employees left the company in 2021.

Still, Twitch is staffing up in the US for roles including director of creator diversity partnerships, games campaign marketing manager, and more, according to its jobs board.

The company has paid six-figure salaries for various product and research jobs, an analysis by Insider found.

We pored over public data to get a snapshot of Twitch's salary levels. The data, released by the US Department of Labor's Office of Foreign Labor Certification, shows how much Twitch offered to pay employees who it wanted to hire in the US through work visas.

Twitch offered certain US staffers between October 2020 and December 2021 salaries ranging from $60,174 to $201,968 per year for various roles, according to the data.

These are base salaries, and Twitch may have also offered other forms of compensation such as stock options.

Our full analysis details the base salaries for jobs including software development engineer, data scientist, business intelligence engineer, and more.

