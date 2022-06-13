Mucinno Holding Becomes a Member of The United Nations Global Compact
- MCNO
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO)
Mucinno Holding is now affiliated with the United Nations Global Compact with the purpose of integrating the ten principles of sustainability in its operations.
This release includes additional documents. Select the link(s) below to view.
https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/704885/NEWS--Global-Compact.pdf
Global Compact company profile
Contact:
Mucinno Holding, Inc.
investors@mcno.com.mx
www.mcno.com.mx
news.mcno.com.mx
SOURCE: Mucinno Holding, Inc.
