Mucinno Holding Becomes a Member of The United Nations Global Compact

Storyful

Protesters holding an Extinction Rebellion banner joined a pro-abortion rights protest in Washington, DC, on June 13, in anticipation of a Supreme Court opinion on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which could come as soon as Monday.Footage recorded by organizing group @ShutDown_DC shows protesters marching near the Supreme Court while chanting “Biden, get a backbone.”Several groups participated in the protest, including Extinction Rebellion Washington DC.The New York Post reported that the Supreme Court updated its calendar on Thursday, marking Monday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 15, as “opinion issuance days.”The court does not publicize in advance which opinions are due to be issued on which days.The debate on abortion rights in the United States was reignited by the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico last month, which indicated the court had voted to strike down the Roe v Wade decision, which has ensured federal abortion protections since 1973.A published opinion on Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization will decide whether or not Roe v Wade is upheld. Credit: @ShutDown_DC via Storyful