Mucinno Holding Becomes a Member of The United Nations Global Compact

In this article:
  • MCNO

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO)

Mucinno Holding is now affiliated with the United Nations Global Compact with the purpose of integrating the ten principles of sustainability in its operations.

This release includes additional documents. Select the link(s) below to view.

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/704885/NEWS--Global-Compact.pdf

Global Compact company profile

Mucinno Holding, Inc. , Monday, June 13, 2022, Press release picture
Mucinno Holding, Inc. , Monday, June 13, 2022, Press release picture

Contact:

Mucinno Holding, Inc.
investors@mcno.com.mx
www.mcno.com.mx
news.mcno.com.mx

SOURCE: Mucinno Holding, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/704885/Mucinno-Holding-Becomes-a-Member-of-The-United-Nations-Global-Compact

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Striking South Korean truckers are considering blocking shipments of coal to a power plant if the government rejects their demands for minimum pay guarantees, a senior trade union official said on Monday. The Cargo Truckers Solidarity Union, on strike for a seventh day, is weighing several options to press its demands, including stopping coal to generate electricity and shutting down petrochemical complexes by blocking their shipments in and out. "We are thinking of a complete blockade," union leader Kim Jae-gwang told Reuters, referring to coal shipments to a power plant in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province that he did not name, which uses trucks for its coal.