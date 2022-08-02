U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

Mucinno Holding, Inc - Second Quarter Report 2022

Mucinno Holding, Inc.
  • MCNO

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO)

Mucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) presents its Q2 2022 results with a 190% increase in sales with respect to Q2 2021.

We are pleased to announce our results for the first quarter of 2022, where the company continues to grow in sales. Please find attached the presentation of the quarterly report. Select the link below to view.

Mucinno Holding Q2 2022 Report.pdf

Mucinno Holdings, Inc, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Press release picture
Mucinno Holdings, Inc, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Press release picture

Contact:

Mucinno Holding, Inc.
investors@mcno.com.mx
www.mcno.com.mx
news.mcno.com.mx

SOURCE: Mucinno Holding, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/710597/Mucinno-Holding-Inc--Second-Quarter-Report-2022

