Mucinno Holding, Inc - Second Quarter Report 2022

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO)

Mucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) presents its Q2 2022 results with a 190% increase in sales with respect to Q2 2021.

We are pleased to announce our results for the first quarter of 2022, where the company continues to grow in sales. Please find attached the presentation of the quarterly report. Select the link below to view.

Mucinno Holding Q2 2022 Report.pdf

