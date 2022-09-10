Mucus Clearance Devices Market to Record a CAGR of 6.22%, Increase in Patient Awareness to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mucus clearance devices market will be driven by factors such as an increase in patient awareness. However, factors such as financial and budget constraints of small- and medium-sized end-users may challenge the market growth.

Attractive Opportunities in Mucus Clearance Devices Market by End-User and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The mucus clearance devices market size is expected to grow by USD 193.28 mn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Mucus Clearance Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

The mucus clearance devices market report covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Mucus Clearance Devices Market 2022-2026: Market Drivers and Challenges

An increase in patient awareness is driving the growth of the market. The prevalence of respiratory disorders has risen considerably. However, early detection of these diseases can control them. Many government organizations are collaborating to raise awareness among patients about respiratory diseases. For example, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has taken several initiatives to raise awareness about respiratory disorders. Such efforts to raise awareness about respiratory diseases and the availability of treatment and diagnostic options will drive the growth of the global mucus clearance devices market during the forecast period.

Financial and budget constraints of small- and medium-sized end-users will the global mucus clearance devices market during the forecast period. End-users, such as tier-1 and tier-2 clinics and hospitals, are opting for mucus clearance devices. The cost of these devices rises with technological advances. Furthermore, small- and medium-sized end-users have limited funds to procure mucus clearance devices. Hence, the high cost of mucus clearance devices acts as a constraint for these end-users. Therefore, the low availability of affordable mucus clearance devices for small- and medium-sized end-users will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Story continues

Mucus Clearance Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The mucus clearance devices market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and partnerships, product launches, and online and brick-and-mortar sales of products to compete in the market.

AbbVie Inc., CEGLA Medizintechnik GmbH and Co. KG, D R BURTON HEALTHCARE LLC, Electromed Inc., General Physiotherapy Inc., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Informa Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Acoustics Music, Monaghan Medical Corp., PARI Medical Holding GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Thayer Medical Corp., and VORTRAN Medical Technology Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Mucus Clearance Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Geography

Mucus Clearance Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist mucus clearance devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mucus clearance devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mucus clearance devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mucus clearance devices market vendors

Related Reports

Virus Filtration Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Robotic Medical Imaging Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Mucus Clearance Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 193.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AbbVie Inc., CEGLA Medizintechnik GmbH and Co. KG, D R BURTON HEALTHCARE LLC, Electromed Inc., General Physiotherapy Inc., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Informa Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Acoustics Music, Monaghan Medical Corp., PARI Medical Holding GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Thayer Medical Corp., and VORTRAN Medical Technology Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 COPD and Asthma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cystic fibrosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Other - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

10.4 Electromed Inc.

10.5 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.

10.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.7 Medical Acoustics Music

10.8 Monaghan Medical Corp.

10.9 PARI Medical Holding GmbH

10.10 Smiths Group Plc

10.11 Thayer Medical Corp.

10.12 VORTRAN Medical Technology Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mucus-clearance-devices-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-6-22-increase-in-patient-awareness-to-drive-growth---technavio-301620499.html

SOURCE Technavio