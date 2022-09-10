Mucus Clearance Devices Market to Record a CAGR of 6.22%, Increase in Patient Awareness to Drive Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mucus clearance devices market will be driven by factors such as an increase in patient awareness. However, factors such as financial and budget constraints of small- and medium-sized end-users may challenge the market growth.
The mucus clearance devices market size is expected to grow by USD 193.28 mn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report
Mucus Clearance Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope
The mucus clearance devices market report covers the following areas:
Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000
Mucus Clearance Devices Market 2022-2026: Market Drivers and Challenges
An increase in patient awareness is driving the growth of the market. The prevalence of respiratory disorders has risen considerably. However, early detection of these diseases can control them. Many government organizations are collaborating to raise awareness among patients about respiratory diseases. For example, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has taken several initiatives to raise awareness about respiratory disorders. Such efforts to raise awareness about respiratory diseases and the availability of treatment and diagnostic options will drive the growth of the global mucus clearance devices market during the forecast period.
Financial and budget constraints of small- and medium-sized end-users will the global mucus clearance devices market during the forecast period. End-users, such as tier-1 and tier-2 clinics and hospitals, are opting for mucus clearance devices. The cost of these devices rises with technological advances. Furthermore, small- and medium-sized end-users have limited funds to procure mucus clearance devices. Hence, the high cost of mucus clearance devices acts as a constraint for these end-users. Therefore, the low availability of affordable mucus clearance devices for small- and medium-sized end-users will limit the market growth during the forecast period.
Mucus Clearance Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The mucus clearance devices market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and partnerships, product launches, and online and brick-and-mortar sales of products to compete in the market.
AbbVie Inc., CEGLA Medizintechnik GmbH and Co. KG, D R BURTON HEALTHCARE LLC, Electromed Inc., General Physiotherapy Inc., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Informa Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Acoustics Music, Monaghan Medical Corp., PARI Medical Holding GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Thayer Medical Corp., and VORTRAN Medical Technology Inc. are among some of the major market participants.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now
Mucus Clearance Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Mucus Clearance Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist mucus clearance devices market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the mucus clearance devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the mucus clearance devices market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mucus clearance devices market vendors
Related Reports
Virus Filtration Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Robotic Medical Imaging Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Mucus Clearance Devices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 193.28 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.59
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
AbbVie Inc., CEGLA Medizintechnik GmbH and Co. KG, D R BURTON HEALTHCARE LLC, Electromed Inc., General Physiotherapy Inc., HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc., Informa Plc, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Acoustics Music, Monaghan Medical Corp., PARI Medical Holding GmbH, Smiths Group Plc, Thayer Medical Corp., and VORTRAN Medical Technology Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Industrials Market Reports
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 COPD and Asthma - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Cystic fibrosis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Other - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 AbbVie Inc.
10.4 Electromed Inc.
10.5 HILL ROM HOLDINGS Inc.
10.6 Koninklijke Philips NV
10.7 Medical Acoustics Music
10.8 Monaghan Medical Corp.
10.9 PARI Medical Holding GmbH
10.10 Smiths Group Plc
10.11 Thayer Medical Corp.
10.12 VORTRAN Medical Technology Inc.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mucus-clearance-devices-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-6-22-increase-in-patient-awareness-to-drive-growth---technavio-301620499.html
SOURCE Technavio