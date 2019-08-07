Muddy Waters’ Latest Short Is Woodford Holding Burford Capital

(Bloomberg) -- Litigation-finance company and former market darling Burford Capital Ltd. is the latest target of short seller Carson Block’s Muddy Waters. The shares fell as much as 60%, wiping more than $2 billion off the company’s market cap over two days of declines.

Muddy Waters said in a report on its website Wednesday that the London-listed company overstates the returns it earns on its investments and questioned its financial reporting and governance. Shares of Burford -- which counts Woodford Investment Management among its top holders -- had slumped by 19% Tuesday amid market speculation about Muddy Waters’ next target.

“Burford has never been contacted by Muddy Waters and has not had any prior sight of its work,” the New York-based company said in a statement. “We will review the report thoroughly and respond to it as rapidly as possible.”

Burford has previously been an investor darling, rising 1,021% since listing in October 2009 through Tuesday’s close. Among analysts tracked by Bloomberg, 8 out of 9 rate the stock a buy or equivalent.

The company said in a statement earlier its cash position and access to liquidity is strong and that it is investigating recent market activities and “will take appropriate legal action should we discover actionable misconduct.” The report comes less than two weeks after London-based ShadowFall Capital & Research disclosed a short position in Burford in a tweet July 25.

Burford provides cash to law firms or plaintiffs to finance a lawsuit, in exchange for a cut of any resulting monetary awards. The company was founded in 2009 by Christopher Bogart, a former general counsel of Time Warner, and Jonathan Molot of Georgetown University Law Center.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Elizabeth O’Connell, is married to co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Bogart, a fact highlighted in Muddy Waters’ report -- along with the length of tenure of its board directors -- as a governance concern.

The attention from short sellers comes after Neil Woodford’s flagship fund halted withdrawals from the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund in early June. Woodford is the second largest holder of Burford shares after Invesco Ltd., with a 7.45% stake as of Aug. 2, according to Bloomberg data. GAM Holding AG is the biggest holder of Burford’s approximately $620 million of bonds it has issued since 2014, according to fund filings compiled by Bloomberg.

“Litigation assets are -- to put it as an understatement -- esoteric,” Muddy Waters founder Carson Block said by phone. “Investors have a very hard time understanding this and because of the nature of that asset, the business, and especially the accounting, there’s a lot of opacity around the company.” Short sellers seek to benefit from a decline in a company’s share price.

