This gesture-sensing band could make the Apple Watch more accessible

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

We often think of touchscreen displays as one of the more accessible ways to interact with our gadgets. But a variety of physical and cognitive disabilities, including conditions like ALS, can make even using a touchscreen nearly impossible. Enter a recent CES 2021 Innovation Award honoree called the Mudra Band.

The concept is similar to the Myo armband North (back when it was known as Thalmic) released before it pivoted to focus on its Focals smart glasses. Working in conjunction with an Apple Watch, the Mudra Band uses a sensor to detect electrical signals sent by your brain to your fingers. A deep-learning algorithm then analyzes those impulses and maps them to a corresponding finger movement. It sends that information to your Apple Watch with the help of Bluetooth LE. You set the action each moment triggers. In that way, your ring finger can activate Siri while your pinky can skip songs.

When Wearable Devices, the startup that’s behind the Mudra Band, first pitched the device to Indiegogo backers, it did so by playing up the fact it could let you use the Apple Watch without touching it with your non-watch hand. But the company told Engadget it’s been working on accessibility use cases as well. In one instance, they built a proof of concept that allows ALS patients to quickly type using a virtual keyboard. In another example, the company used the wearable to give an IDF veteran whose injury left them with a heavily clenched fist the chance to learn to play the piano.

Wearable Devices is working with universities in the US, Israel and Japan to develop those use cases. In the meantime, the Mudra Band is available to pre-order today for $179 ahead of its release in March.

    Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Hyundai Motor Company (Pink: HYMTF) are exploring partnering on self-driving electric vehicles, according to Bloomberg. Hyundai confirmed the talks and later backtracked saying it talked to numerous automakers.The launch of the Apple Car is several years away, according to recent reports. Apple could follow the approach of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and bring everything in-house.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.2 SPACs To Watch: The news of Hyundai being a potential partner for Apple could put attention on two electric vehicle-related SPACs.Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) has a platform that can be used by a variety of electric vehicles. The company has a partnership with Hyundai, an investor in the company.Arrival, a U.K.-based EV company, is going public with SPAC CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC). The company is working on electric vans and other vehicles and also counts Hyundai as an investor.The key here for Arrival and a possible relationship with Apple could be the company's microfactories.Arrival plans on building three or four microfactories for its own business. The microfactories are smaller auto production lines that can be packed into existing warehouse real estate. The 20,000 square feet factories cost $45 million to make and can produce around 10,000 electric vans a year.With Apple's existing locations around the world, microfactories could be a way for the company to quickly scale production of an electric vehicle.Price Action: Hyundai rallied on the report with shares up 31% to $55.26, hitting new 52-week highs Friday.Canoo and CIIG Merger shares are up 2% and 1%, respectively.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Future FinTech Group's Stock Is Skyrocketing As A Bitcoin Play * PS5 A Major Catalyst For This Small Cap Video Game Stock; Could Xbox Be Next?(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Michael Burry, who was depicted by Christian Bale in 2015's "The Big Short," said he was shorting Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) in December. So far, that bet isn't going very well to say the least.But Burry took to Twitter to remind his followers that his big bearish bet against the housing market back in 2007 started off poorly as well.Burry is a former hedge fund manager who gained notoriety on Wall Street by predicting and profiting from the subprime mortgage crisis.Related Link: Survivorship Bias May Be Tricking You Into Taking Too Many Investing RisksBurry's Bearish Bet: On Dec. 1, Burry tweeted he's shorting Tesla stock. Since that date, the stock is up another 48.3%, but Burry said Thursday he's still convinced the Tesla story will ultimately end poorly.> Well, my last Big Short got bigger and Bigger and BIGGER too....$TSLA $60 billion increase in market cap today alone...1 GM, 2 Hersheys, 3 Etsys, 4 Dominos, 10 Vornados...enjoy it while it lasts. pic.twitter.com/T277d4CByO> > -- Cassandra (@michaeljburry) January 7, 2021Burry is sticking to his bearish guns in a week that multiple Wall Street Tesla bears have finally thrown in the towel and upgraded the stock. On Thursday, RBC upgraded Tesla from Underperform to Sector Perform and raised its price target from $339 to $700. On Friday, Evercore ISI upgraded Tesla from Underperform to In Line and initiated a $659 price target.Tesla shares are now up 513% in eight months since Tesla's CEO Elon Musk himself tweeted that "Tesla stock price is too high imo" back on May 1 of last year.Benzinga's Take: Identifying financial market bubbles is much more difficult than predicting just how inflated they will get and exactly when they will pop.Economist John Maynard Keynes once described this difficulty in his famous quote: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."Tesla's stock trades around $878 at publication time.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Option Traders Are Dumping Massive Amounts Of Calls * What A Democratic Victory In Georgia's Runoff Election Means For The Stock Market(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Biden promised checks "immediately" if Democrats won Senate control — and they have.

    What are the fastest-growing stocks to watch for Q4 earnings season? Here's a list of 22 stocks expecting 100% to 800% EPS growth.

    Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T>, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Nissan Motor Co Ltd said on Friday they would cut vehicle production this month due to a shortage of semiconductors, becoming the latest automakers hit by a chip crunch as demand rebounds from the coronavirus crisis. Honda Motor Co also said Friday its output in Japan could be affected by a shortage of semiconductors. Automakers and electronic makers are facing a global shortage of chips as consumer demand has been bouncing back from the coronavirus pandemic, causing manufacturing delays.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    With the Georgia election behind us, and the Trump Administration on the way out, the near- to mid-term political landscape is growing clearer: The Biden Administration will be able to cater to its progressive base, now that it rests on majorities – however thin – in both Houses of Congress. Predictability is good for the markets, and we’re likely to have that, at least until 2022. Which makes this the time to lock in the defensive portfolio plays.The research analysts at Wells Fargo have been searching the markets for the ‘right’ buys, and their picks bear a closer look. They’ve been tapping high-yielding dividend payers as an investment play of choice.The TipRanks database sheds some additional light on three of the firm's picks – stocks with dividends yielding 8% or better.Apollo Investment Corporation (AINV)One good place to look for high return dividends is among the market’s business development companies. These companies offer specialty financing to the middle market, providing credit and funding for small to medium business customers who would otherwise have difficulty accessing capital markets.Apollo Investment is a typical example, with an investment portfolio valued at $2.59 billion. Apollo has investments in 147 companies, with average exposure of $15.9 million. The bulk of its portfolio, 86%, is first lien secured debt. Healthcare, business services, aviation and transport, and high-tech companies make up more than half of Apollo’s investment targets.In Q3CY20 (the company’s fiscal Q2 of 2021), Apollo posted an EPS of 43 cents per share, flat sequentially but down 18% year-over-year. The company boasted $268 million available liquid assets, and $287 million in available credit under its secured facility at the end of the quarter. Since then, Apollo has amended its revolving credit facility by extending maturity to December 2025.On the dividend front, Apollo has maintained its payments to regular shareholders despite the corona pandemic. Apollo’s most recent payment, in November, was s 31-cent regular dividend plus a 5-cent special dividend. The current yield is an impressive 11.6%.Covering AINV for Well Fargo, analyst Finian O’Shea noted, “Legacy’s impact has whittled away, adding just $3 million to the top line this quarter, for an annualized yield on FV of ~5.5%. We think there is very little downside to NOI from the legacy book, and view any realizations and re-deployments as a big positive to the stock.”O’Shea gives Apollo an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and a price target which, at $12.50, implies a 12% upside from current levels. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)Overall, Apollo has two reviews on record, and they are split – 1 Buy and 1 Hold – for a Moderate Buy consensus view. The stock is selling for $11.17, and its $11.50 average price target suggests a modest 3% upside. (See AINV stock analysis on TipRanks)Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)Next up, Goldman Sachs BDS, is the banking giant’s entry into the specialty finance business development segment. GSBD is a subsidiary of Goldman, and focuses on mid-market companies, providing closed-end management investment services and middle-market credit access.GSBD’s share performance in 2020 showed a steady rebound from the initial recession caused by the corona crisis last winter. By year’s end, the stock was trading its January 2020 levels.In November, the company felt confident enough to price an offering of $500 million in unsecured notes, at interest of 2.875% and due in January 2026. The funds raised will be used to pay down the revolving credit facility, improving interest on existing debt.Also in November, GSBD reported 80 cents EPS for the quarter ending September 30. The earnings were strong enough to support a solid dividend of 45 cents per share – and the company announced a special dividend payment, of 15 cents, to be paid in three installments during 2021. The regular dividend currently has a yield exceeding 9%.Among the bulls is Wells Fargo's Finian O’Shea, who also covers AINV. The analyst wrote, "[We] believe the high-quality investment platform and shareholder friendly structure will continue to drive attractive forward returns… GSBD is quality at a good price... For those who buy BDCs, GSBD will likely always be in the portfolio discussion as we see it, given its quality of earnings and shareholder orientation.”With that in mind, O’Shea rates GSBD an Overweight (i.e. Buy), along with a $19.50 price target. This figure implies a 5% upside from current levels. (To watch O’Shea’s track record, click here)Once again, this is a stock with an even split between Buy and Hold reviews, making for a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating. The shares are priced at $18.59 and the average price target of $19.50 matches O’Shea’s. (See GSBD stock analysis on TipRanks)ExxonMobil (XOM)From BDCs we’ll move on to the oil industry. Exxon Mobil is one of Big Oil’s players, with a market cap of $190 billion and 2019 revenues (the last year for which full-year figures are available) of $264.9 billion. The company produces approximately 2.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent daily, putting it in the top five of global hydrocarbon producers.Low prices in 2H19, and the corona crisis in 1H20, drove revenues down in the first part of last year – but that reversed in Q3 when XOM reported $45.7 billion at the top line. While down year-over-year, this was up 40% sequentially.Despite all of the headwinds facing the oil industry over the past 18 months, XOM has kept its dividend reliable, and paid out the most recent distribution in December 2020. That payment was 87 cents per regular share, annualizing to $3.48 and giving a yield of 8.4%.In a note on the big oil companies, Wells Fargo’s Roger Read writes, “In 2021, we expect more supportive macro tailwinds, but realize significant challenges exist and maintain an average Brent price below $50…”Switching his view to XOM in particular, the analyst adds, “We do not expect production growth and only minimal free cashflow generation, which is inclusive of disposition proceeds. However, this represents a significant change from the last several years of significant cash burns and increased leverage. In our view, this is likely enough to lift the shares a bit higher and lessen worries about dividend sustainability.”In light of his comments, Read rates XOM shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $53 price target indicates room for 17% upside growth in the coming year. (To watch Read’s track record, click here)That Wall Street still views the energy industry with a cautious eye is clear from XOM’s analyst consensus rating -- Hold. That is based on 10 reviews, including 3 Buys, 6 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares are selling for $45.15, and their $47.33 average price target suggests a modest upside of ~5% (See XOM stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    The stock market closed out the first week of 2021 on a positive note, with all three major indexes hitting new record high levels. The gains come as investors are feeling confident. The COVID vaccines coming available and, according to U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, a bigger round of coronavirus stimulus is on the way.But even in a rising market, it’s still possible to find some stocks that haven’t yet joined in the general gains. These stocks, whose prices are hitting bottom, present investors with a choice and an opportunity. The choice is to take the risk or not; the opportunity is to buy low, when the chance for gains is best.Wall Street’s analyst corps know this, and they are not shying away from recommending stocks that may have hit bottom. Using TipRanks database, we pinpointed two such stocks. Each is down significantly, but each also has enough upside potential to warrant a Buy rating.BlueCity Holdings (BLCT)We will start with an online platform and community service company, focused on the LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender) audience. The company offers a range of online services, including online dating, entertainment, health consulting, online pharmacy, and family planning. BlueCity provides an avenue of connection for users to link with each other with service providers and platforms. The company has connected more than 50 million registered users in China and other Asian countries, and boasts 6.3 million monthly average users.Catering to a niche audience can be lucrative, and BlueCity has found its stride. In Q3, the company reported 43.8% year-over-year growth in paying users, and 47.3% growth in top line revenues. The total revenues hit $43.8 million. BlueCity reported a total of 494,000 paying users on its Blued dating app. In July of last year, BlueCity held its IPO. The event was successful, as the company debuted its stock in the middle of the expected price range and raised over $85 million in new capital. At the end of the first day’s trading, BLCT closed at $23.43; since then, however, the stock has fallen ~60%.Covering the stock for Oppenheimer, analyst Bo Pei sees a clear path forward to greater profits, and believes the current low price is a buying opportunity. “BLCT generates 85% of revenue from live streaming, and 6% from membership services. The current membership paying ratio is significantly lower than peers'. We expect membership to contribute 21% revenue in '22E, which could raise valuation as the model has better retention, margins, and visibility," Pei noted.The analyst added, "Despite about 50% of its users being located outside of China, they only accounted for ~10% of BLCT’s total revenue, as overseas monetization features have only been recently launched. BLCT sees positive feedback as it ramps up monetization efforts, and we expect its overseas revenue contribution to increase to 21% in ‘22E."It’s not surprising, then, why Pei gives BLCT an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating. His $20 price target supports his bullish stance, and suggests a robust 97% upside for 2021. (See BLCT stock analysis on TipRanks)Some stocks fly under the radar, and BLCT is one of those. Pei's is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See BLCT stock analysis on TipRanks)Strategic Education (STRA)Next up is a private, for-profit education company. Strategic Education is the owner of two online universities, Capella and Strayer, as well as several coding schools, including DevMountain, Generation Code, and Hackbright Academy. The company also recently closed on the acquisition of colleges in Australia and New Zealand.The disruptions caused by corona were hard on STRA, and the stock is down 42% in the past 52 weeks. Q3 revenues and earnings came in under expectations, and fell year-over-year. The top line was $239 million, with EPS of 47 cents.In the third quarter, however, STRA has started to reopen in-person classes for students in selected cities, including Augusta, Georgia and Arlington, Virginia, and that corporate offices Minneapolis were also reopening on a limited basis.Jeffery Silber, 5-star analyst with BMO, sees both positives and negatives in STRA at this point. He writes of the company’s current situation, “STRA reported 3Q20 mixed results, with Strayer enrollments underperforming, offsetting improving Capella enrollments and cost management… While the ‘outlook’ was disappointing, we are cautiously optimistic that the trend will get ‘less worse’ through 2021.”Looking ahead, Silber believes that STRA’s diverse schools offer some buffer for the current economy – an overall positive for the company. “Strayer U. continues to see declining new enrollments given its student demographics (e.g., undergraduate, first-time college students) are being disproportionately hurt during the pandemic. By contract, Capella U. enrollment was better than expected, as its student demographics may be less impacted (e.g., graduate, more able to work from home).” Silber wrote.To this end, Silber rates STRA an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $126 price target implies an upside of 39% in the next 12 months. (To watch Silber’s track record, click here)Over the past 3 months, only two other analysts have thrown the hat in with a view on STRA. The two additional Buy ratings provide the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $121, investors stand to take home a 33% gain, should the target be met over the next 12 months. (See STRA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Target-date funds will soon include annuities and maybe even private equity, as the $1.5 trillion industry tries to improve retirement security

    Rates are rising as investors bet on more government spending. Will they go even higher?

    Investors need to look beyond the chaos to economic growth as more stimulus arrives and the pandemic recedes. Yet tax increases and greater regulation also loom under Biden.

    Wall Street’s best firms don’t just look at the stocks, they look at the big picture, too. And Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist, John Stoltzfus, is particularly adept at showing us the macro view. In his first note of the new year, Stoltzfus notes a series of factors that are going to impact the markets. The big news, of course, the 800-pound gorilla that cannot be ignored, is the ongoing COVID epidemic. The disease is coming back strong now that we’re well into winter – which was somewhat expected, as it’s typical behavior for flu-like respiratory viruses. With the winter virus surge, we also must contend with a new round of lockdown policies, imposed from state or local levels. It’s hoped that the newly available COVID vaccines will, by springtime, start to put a damper on the novel coronavirus."The length of time that households and economies have been negatively impacted by the spread of the virus across the world in our view will likely result in less resistance to inoculation against Covid-19 than many experts had feared early on in the pandemic. We expect that equity markets will remain sensitive to developments tied to the pandemic that have held the US and global economy hostage for nearly a year," Stoltzfus said.The second-biggest news, but the one most likely, in Stoltzfus’ view, to make an impression on the market, is the Georgia election. Both Democratic candidates won Senate seats, giving the incoming Biden Administration the ability to push policies through Congress over any opposition – at least for the next two years.This Democrat victory, ensuring short-term one-party control of the Presidency and Congress, has Stoltzfus worried. In his campaign, Joe Biden promised to roll back Trump’s tax policies, and to enact a series of large spending initiatives. Should he now follow through, Biden’s stated policy is likely to raise both taxes and Federal spending. And in Stoltzfus’ view, that will probably cost the markets; Stoltzfus believes that unfettered progressive/Democrat policy enactments will leave the S&P 500 vulnerable to losses on the order of 6% to 10%.Before rushing to sell-off holdings, Oppenheimer’s stock analysts remind investors that compelling opportunities can still be found. The firm's analysts have tagged three stocks that they see gaining upwards of 80% for the year ahead. Using TipRanks’ database, we learned that the rest of the Street is in agreement, as all three boast a “Strong Buy” analyst consensus.  miRagen Therapeutics (MGEN)miRagen Therapeutics aims to develop new treatment options for diseases that today’s therapies cannot adequately ameliorate. The company's flagship drug candidate is VRDN-001, an anti-IGF-1R monoclonal antibody in clinical-stage research as a treatment for thyroid eye disease (TED). miRagen acquired the rights to VRDN-001 late last year, after its October acquisition of Veridian Therapeutics. The monoclonal antibody is about to enter Phase 2 clinical trial, with initial results expected around mid-year 2021.miRagen is funding its current research with a $91 million capital raise, arranged in a private placement financing agreement. With that agreement in place, miRagen ended the third quarter with $144 million in cash on hand, but more importantly, a clear cash runway extending to 2023.Among the bulls is Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell, who rates MGEN an Outperform (i.e. Buy), along with a $37 price target. This figure indicates room for 102% one-year growth. (To watch Gershell’s track record, click here)Backing his stance, Gershell says, “Recent Viridian acquisition and $91M raise set miRagen on a new course, as the incoming programs position it to compete in the fertile thyroid eye disease market… we see ample revenue potential for [VRDN-001], and its higher potency may enable differentiation... We expect that progress in the development of MGEN's TED candidates will support outperformance.” Overall, Wall Street likes the risk/reward factor at play here, as TipRanks showcases a Strong Buy consensus rooting for MGEN's success. Shares are selling for $18.26 and have an average price target of $32. This target implies a 75% upside from current levels. (See MGEN stock analysis on TipRanks)Oric Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)The success of the pharmacological industry has, ironically, caused a significant challenge: many diseases are becoming resistant to existing therapies. Many cancers are among the diseases subject to resistance and consequent relapse, serious problems that both impact the patient’s quality of life and increase mortality rates. Oric Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-state biopharma research company, is working on treatments to overcome cancer resistance.Oric’s lead candidate is ORIC-101, which shows promise as a glucocorticoid receptor (GR) antagonist. The drug is entering two separate Phase 1b trials, one for prostate cancer and one for solid tumors. Modern drug research is expensive, and Oric recently raised capital through a successful public offering of stock. The company put over 5.79 million new shares on the market back in November, at $23 each, and grossed over $133.3 million.5-star Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter covers Oric, and he is bullish. DeGeeter backs his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating with a $62 price target, implying a one-year upside potential of 88%. (To watch DeGeeter’s track record, click here)In support of his optimistic stance, DeGeeter writes, “We view ORIC as an investment in a leadership team with prior history of successfully developing clinically important cancer drugs. Our thesis assumes … clinical data supporting best-in-class profile of ORIC-101 based on either ease of use or superior efficacy in biomarker selected population. We believe current investor expectations assign material value to potential best-in-class profile of ORIC-101 and skills of management.” Overall, ORIC shares get a unanimous thumbs up from the analyst consensus, with 3 recent Buy reviews adding up to a Strong Buy rating. The stock is priced at $32.91, while the $50.67 average price target indicates room for an ~54% growth. (See ORIC stock analysis on TipRanks)Triterras (TRIT)Next up is a unicorn, a billion-dollar fintech startup that has been on the public markets for less than three months. Triterras provides an online trading and trade finance platform, Kratos, based on blockchain technology. Trade finance, or the provision of credit services in the physical transport of market commodities, is worth an estimated $40 billion annually; Triterras’ platform uses the secure nature of blockchain as a selling point for online traders.Triterras went public through a SPAC merger; that is, a business combination with a special acquisition company. These companies exist to purchase a target company, injecting capital, and then put the combined entity on the public markets.Analyst Owen Lau, in his coverage of this stock for Oppenheimer, likes what he sees. Of the company’s current status, he writes, “…results and momentum appear strong, and the full-year guidance implies a 235% and 142% YoY growth in revenue and net income off a low base. More importantly, while the company is growing faster than other high growth marketplaces, the stock trades at a discount to low growth marketplaces on average.”At the bottom line, Lau is bullish, saying, “We see an intriguing paper-to-electronic opportunity in Triterras, which leverages blockchain technology to disrupt the low-tech adoption in the trade and trade finance industry.”In line with these comments, Lau rates TRIT shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $23 price target implies 93% growth for the year ahead. (To watch Lau’s track record, click here)Overall, this company has 3 recent reviews on record, and they are all to buy, making the Strong Buy analyst consensus unanimously positive. Shares are priced at $10.94 with an average price target of $19, giving the stock ~60% one-year upside potential. (See TRIT stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    An improving economic backdrop, plus higher sales and earnings, could bring a surge in dividends and buybacks this year.

    Cheap stocks are suddenly in favor. And a growing group of them, including some in the S&P 500, are actually seen putting up huge profit growth this year.

    Shares of China-based electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc. and alternative-energy company Bloom Energy Corp. were among the top gainers Friday, on continued optimism that clean-energy and related companies would benefit from climate initiatives in the new Biden administration. Nio's American depositary receipts rose 8.6% to end at a record $58.92. The ADRs traded as high as $59.31, an intraday record. Bloom Energy shares traded as high as $37.39, their highest intraday level in more than two years. Bloom Energy stock ended 3.6% higher at $34.79. Nio and Bloom Energy shares have gained more than 1,600% and 311% in the past 12 months, compared with gains around 18% for the S&P 500 index.

    Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) Chairman and SPAC king Chamath Palihapitiya said Thursday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock could double or triple in value from here. What Happened: The billionaire investor dished out the advice on CNBC's Halftime show saying he could not understand "why people are so focused on selling things that work."Palihapitiya described Tesla CEO Elon Musk as a "guy who has consistently been one of the most important entrepreneurs in the world."He urged investors to get behind Musk, Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Anthony Noto, the CEO of SoFi.See Also: SoFi Merging With Palihapitiya-Backed IPOE SPAC"You get behind these people who have [an] incredibly strong character, who know what they're doing who aren't going to bend to short-term profits, and are just going to drive the train for 10 or 20 years and make the world a better place," said Palihapitiya.The former Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) executive pointed to fellow venture capitalist Bill Gurley of Benchmark who has a great phrase, "when the music's on you gotta dance.""So these guys are dancing they are in rhythm they're in flow let them do their thing. Get behind them don't sell a share just let them create value," advised Palihapitiya.Why It Matters: Palihapitiya repeated his thesis that Tesla is a disruptive company whose primary value is about "deregulating energy" and is not just an automaker.The investment guru made a "fairly large" investment in Tesla in 2016 and has said that Tesla would become a trillion-dollar company on the scale of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL).Price Action: On Thursday, Tesla shares closed nearly 7.9% higher at $816.04 and rose 1.65% in the after-hours session to $829.50. Virgin Galactic shares rose 3.97% to $25.13 and gained 0.68% in the after-hours session on the same day.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Model 3 Was UK's Best Selling Battery EV In 2020 * Why Bitcoin 'Whales' Are Not Ready To Cash Out, Even At All-Time Highs(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Mea culpas come few and far between on Wall Street, where analysts who make mistakes would really prefer that you forget about them -- let bygones be bygones as it were. That's not the case with RBC Capital, and its upgrade of Tesla (TSLA) stock to "sector perform."Admitting straight up that "we got TSLA’s stock completely wrong" when rating it an "underperform," analyst Joseph Spak came out with a belated upgrade Thursday evening, and a raised $700 price target. (To watch Spak's track record, click here)Spak admits that now that Tesla stock has run up nearly seven times in price, its new price is likely to be something of a "self-fulfilling" prophecy, giving Tesla the financial firepower to essentially buy for itself the valuation it thinks it deserves. How does that work?"Our biggest miss was how TSLA can take advantage of its stock price to raise capital inexpensively and fund capacity outlays and growth," explains Spak. With Tesla's current elevated stock price, the company is able to both avoid taking on debt and still raise massive amounts of cash through minimal stock issuances that don't dilute existing shareholders much at all.Tesla can then take that cash and invest it in buying up competitors and new technology, and in "capacity additions" (i.e. new factories), enabling it to rapidly expand production and produce more cars (and thus collect more revenue).In contrast, companies like General Motors and Volkswagen, hobbled by workaday P/E ratios in the high teens, (or Ford, which can only dream of getting back to earning enough profit have a teenage P/E ratio again), have the choice of either taking on debt, or producing cash -- slowly and painfully -- "from existing operations to fund their transition to electrification." They cannot simply sell stock to fund their own electric revolutions, because the dilution levels would be too great.Result: Tesla, which has a 25% global market share in battery electric vehicles at present, is expected to grow that market share to 27% even in the face of rising competition from the mass-market automakers first of all, and also from Byd, Nio, Xpeng, and all the other Chinese competitors now coming online.Sure, eventually, all these new competitors are going to catch up and collectively out-produce Tesla, and long term, Spak believes that Tesla's sustainable global market share is probably closer to the 16% level. But even then, the lead Tesla will have built up in technology, in production scale, and in resulting cost advantages is going to work in the company's favor.So how much does Spak believe all of these advantages are worth to Tesla? Positing a valuation based on enterprise value to sales (which in Tesla's case is basically the same thing as price-to-sales, because Tesla carries less than $1 billion in net debt), Spak suggests that going forward, the company should be valued at about eight times projected fiscal 2025 sales.Overall, Wall Street is pretty evenly split between the bulls and bears. Based on 26 analysts tracked by TipRanks in the past 3 months, 7 suggest Buy, 13 say Hold, while 6 recommends Sell. The bears, however, have the edge, as the average price target clocks in at $501.29 and implies shares will tumble ~42% over the next 12 months. (See TSLA stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for EV stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

    Morgan Stanley now owns 792,627 shares in the company best known for using its treasury funds to load up on bitcoin.

    Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares jumped another 10% on Friday after the company announced a new partnership with South Korean industrial company SK Group.A flurry of large Plug option trades were mixed in nature on Friday as investors decide what to make out of the stock's two-day surge.The Plug Trades: On Friday morning, Benzinga Pro subscribers received dozens of option alerts related to unusually large trades of Plug options. Here are a handful of the biggest: * At 9:36 a.m., a trader sold 1,000 Plug call options with a $36 strike price expiring on Friday near the bid price at $15.50. The trade represented a $1.55 million bearish bet. * Less than a minute later, a trader bought 1,184 Plug call options with a $36 strike price expiring on Friday near the ask price at $15.359. The trade represented a $1.81 million bullish bet. * At 10:23 a.m., a trader bought 1,152 Plug put options with a $49 strike price expiring on Feb. 19 near the ask price at $5.295. The trade represented a $609,984 bearish bet. * At 10:40 a.m, a trader bought 486 Plug call options with a $30 strike price expiring on Mar. 19 near the ask price at $24.50. The trade represented a $1.19 million bullish bet.Related Link: Tesla Option Traders Are Dumping Massive Amounts Of CallsWhy It's Important: Even traders who stick exclusively to stocks often monitor option market activity closely for unusually large trades. Given the relative complexity of the options market, large options traders are typically considered to be more sophisticated than the average stock trader.Many of these large options traders are wealthy individuals or institutions who may have unique information or theses related to the underlying stock.Unfortunately, stock traders often use the options market to hedge against their larger stock positions, and there's no surefire way to determine if an options trade is a standalone position or a hedge. In this case, given the relatively large size of the largest Plug trades they could certainly be institutional hedges.South Korea Optimism: Wednesday's Plug Power deal involves SK Group taking a 10% stake in Plug for $1.5 billion, or about $29.29 per Plug share.Plug shares skyrocketed on Thursday and Friday because investors are optimistic the new deal will get Plug's foot in the door of South Korea's "Hydrogen Economy Roadmap" plan. The initiative includes several aspirational goals, including getting 6 million hydrogen fuel cell cars on the road, building 1,200 hydrogen refueling stations and producing 5 million tons of hydrogen fuel annually by 2040.Plug is both a hydrogen producer and a fuel cell maker, and South Korea could potentially be a massive new customer over the next 20 years.The news also triggered a wave of bullish analyst commentary on Wall Street. Cowen & Co., B. Riley Securities and H.C. Wainwright all raised their Plug price targets following the SK Group news. H.C. Wainwright said Plug could now generate $12.9 billion in annual revenue and $3.9 billion in annual operating profit by 2030.Of course, the million-dollar question for clean energy investors sitting on massive gains in a stock like Plug Power is whether or not now is the time to finally cash out of the red-hot stock. Plug shares up 1,290% in the past year and currently trade at 67.1 times sales.Benzinga's Take: Of the three $1 million-plus Plug option trades on Friday morning, two were for contracts expiring on Friday, suggesting little about where the buyers and sellers see the stock going in the medium or longer-term.The $1.19 million call purchase may be the most telling of all given the contracts have a break-even price of $54.50, suggesting another 3.2% upside for Plug over the next two-plus months.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Here's How The US Steel Industry Is Getting Greener * Michael Burry To Tesla Investors: 'Enjoy It While It Lasts'(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Bitcoin (BTC) addresses that contain more than 1,000 BTC -- worth $38.41 million at press time -- now stand at an all-time high of 2,334, CoinDesk reported Thursday.What Happened: "Whale" accounts, or accounts with large BTC holdings, have risen 3.7% since December when the number stood at 2,221, according to CoinDesk.Compared with the previous 2017 bull market, the large accounts have grown by 30%.There are at least 6,633 addresses that hold more than $10 million in BTC, according to BitInfoCharts data. On Wednesday, the combined market value of cryptocurrencies crossed the trillion mark, with BTC alone enjoying a market cap of $685.76 billion.CoinDesk Research's quarterly review report noted that the dip in Bitcoin seen at the end of December evoked "little interest" in profit-taking on part of large holders.Why It Matters: Bitcoin touched an all-time high of $40,180.37 on Thursday and has returned 32.35% since the new year began.When asked on CNBC's halftime show on Thursday where Bitcoin was going, Chamath Palihapitiya, Chairman of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) said, "probably going to a hundred then 150 then 200,000.""In what period I don't know five years, ten years, but it's going there and the reason is because every time you see all of this stuff happening it just reminds you that wow our leaders are not as trustworthy and reliable as they used to be," said the billionaire investor.Palihapitiya described the apex cryptocurrency as "insurance" and said it gave people access to an "uncorrelated hedge and it's going to eventually transition to something much more important."The "SPAC king" began investing in Bitcoin in 2012 and has since sold all his individual bitcoins, instead choosing to invest through companies that own cryptocurrencies.See Also: MicroStrategy Now Holds 70,470 Bitcoin After Spending .1B in 2020Price Action: Bitcoin traded 2.84% higher at $38,338.34 at press time. On Thursday, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTC: GBTC) closed 2.37% higher at $44.97 and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTC: ETHE) closed 1.18% lower at $14.61.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Bitcoin Investor Lost 0K In Botched Up Wallet Migration: How You Can Avoid Similar Fate * Cryptocurrency Stellar Has Surged 180% Over A Week — Here's Why(C) 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

    Scott Berg of T. Rowe Price has been successful following a 'durable quality growth' strategy.