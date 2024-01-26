Mueller Industries, Inc.'s (NYSE:MLI) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 28% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Mueller Industries' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mueller Industries is:

28% = US$631m ÷ US$2.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.28.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Mueller Industries' Earnings Growth And 28% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Mueller Industries has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 15% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 45% net income growth seen by Mueller Industries over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Mueller Industries' growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 8.8% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Mueller Industries fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Mueller Industries Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Mueller Industries has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 8.6%, meaning that it has the remaining 91% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like Mueller Industries is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, Mueller Industries is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Mueller Industries' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for Mueller Industries by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

