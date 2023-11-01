Mueller Industries' (NYSE:MLI) five-year earnings growth trails the 25% YoY shareholder returns

When you buy a stock there is always a possibility that it could drop 100%. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. For example, the Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) share price has soared 187% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. Better yet, the share price has risen 3.9% in the last week.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Mueller Industries investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Mueller Industries achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 50% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 23% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. The reasonably low P/E ratio of 6.88 also suggests market apprehension.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It is of course excellent to see how Mueller Industries has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on Mueller Industries' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Mueller Industries' TSR for the last 5 years was 209%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Mueller Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 18% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 25% per year, is even more impressive. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

