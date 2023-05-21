Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) stock performs better than its underlying earnings growth over last three years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you buy shares in a really great company, you can more than double your money. For instance the Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) share price is 209% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. It's also up 15% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Mueller Industries investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Mueller Industries was able to grow its EPS at 78% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. This EPS growth is higher than the 46% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.67.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Mueller Industries has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Mueller Industries' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Mueller Industries' TSR for the last 3 years was 223%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Mueller Industries shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 47% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 23%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Mueller Industries better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Mueller Industries has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

