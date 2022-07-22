U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,993.65
    -5.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,064.29
    +27.39 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,010.53
    -49.08 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.99
    +2.29 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.63
    +0.28 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.10
    +21.70 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    18.84
    +0.13 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0235
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7850
    -0.1250 (-4.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0037 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9190
    -1.4480 (-1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,618.06
    +919.30 (+4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.22
    +15.96 (+3.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,310.73
    +40.22 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

Mueller Water Products Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mueller Water Products Inc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MWA
    Watchlist
Mueller Water Products Inc
Mueller Water Products Inc

ATLANTA, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) plans to release financial results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2022, after U.S. markets close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. On Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss earnings and business results. Interested parties are invited to listen via webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website www.muellerwaterproducts.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the call.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America.  Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software technology that provides critical water system data.  We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries.  MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services.  MWP does not provide products or services to third parties.  MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other.  Mueller brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, i2O®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Pratt Industrial®, Sentryx™, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant.  Please see muellerwp.com/brands to learn more.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid
770-206-4116
wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact: Robin Keegan
770-206-4152
rkeegan@muellerwp.com


Recommended Stories

  • UK boosts arms supply to Ukraine with more anti-tank weapons

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will send scores of artillery guns and more than 1,600 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine in the latest supply of Western arms to help bolster the country's defence against Russia, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday. The boost comes after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson last month promised another 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) of military support, bringing total UK support to Ukraine since the start of the war, which Russia calls a "special operation", to 2.3 billion pounds. "Together with our international partners, we will ensure Ukraine has the tools to defend their country from Putin’s illegal invasion," Wallace said in a statement.

  • Convenience store chain 7-Eleven lays off about 880 U.S. employees

    The retail chain, owned by Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co, cut jobs at its support centers and field support operations in Irving, Texas and Enon, Ohio, the spokesperson said in an email to Reuters. 7-Eleven joins a host of U.S.-based companies who have recently laid off their employees as the country struggles with broadening inflationary pressure. In 2020, Seven & i Holdings had agreed to buy Marathon Petroleum Corp's Speedway gas stations for $21 billion.

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1.72% and 2.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tilray (TLRY) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Investors will focus on revenue growth and other pipeline updates, when Tilray (TLRY) reports fiscal fourth-quarter results.

  • Regions Financial (RF) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Regions Financial (RF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.32% and 4.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Verizon Cuts Forecast After Huge Wireless Miss, Stinging Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. fell in early trading after cutting its forecast for the second straight quarter, adding to concerns that consumers are pulling back on spending.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeTrump Insiders Recall How He Spurned Pleas to Act as Riot RagedThree Arrows Founders Break Silence Over Collapse of Crypto Hedge FundThese Are the World’s Most (and

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Snap stock falls after second-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors assess Snap's second-quarter earnings report.

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)?

    If you want to know who really controls Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDIG ), then you'll have to look at...

  • Investors bearish on semiconductors as Congress votes on chips bill

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses investor sentiment on semiconductors.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks open mixed, Snap crashes in digital ad wipeout

    Stocks were mixed ahead of Friday's market open as traders look to cap off what's been a strong week for markets.

  • AMD Could Rally 30% From Here

    Advanced Micro Devices has weakened since late November. The shares were trading around $160 and subsequently fell to near $70 in early July -- a rude awakening for buy-and-hold investors. In this daily bar chart of AMD, below, we can see that the shares are making a rally and it is easy to suggest that this advance could fail like others before it.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Large Buyback Programs

    Investment giant JPMorgan’s chief global market strategist Marko Kolanovic notes that the first quarter of this year saw an incredible $429 billion in total buyback activity. This represents a faster pace than both of the previous two years, and reflected a combination of healthy margins and strong corporate cash flows. That fundamental strength allowed corporations to step up and start buying even as the Federal Reserve stepped back by tightening up on monetary policy. Kolanovic notes that not

  • Seeking at Least 10% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Just where is the stock market going, that’s the question investors are trying to answer. The answer isn’t fully clear, though; markets have fallen for most of this year, but the last few days have seen the best trading in weeks. The problem is, investors and economists aren’t sure if we’re at a true bottom or just in the midst of a bear market rally. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but the history of bears and rallies can offer some suggestions. Looking back to the end of the Second World

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Companies enacting stock splits are all the rage on Wall Street -- but not all stock-split stocks are created equally.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.24% and 4.23%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AT&T CFO: 'We’re still going to get paid' in a recession

    AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, cash-flow guidance, recessionary risks, inflation, phone subscribers, and the outlook for growth.

  • GameStop Stock Is Splitting to $38. Trading Starts Today.

    The stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis Friday, meaning one share will be worth one-fourth of what a share was worth previously.

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy After Acquiring One Medical for $3.9 Billion?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) mission has always been to be Earth's most customer-centric company. Amazon seeks to disrupt any industry where it can add value by prioritizing customers and for years, it has eyed the $800 billion healthcare industry. In 2018, it paid nearly $1 billion to acquire online pharmacy PillPack, and since then, it has opened virtual Amazon Care clinics.

  • Snap misses on Q2 revenue, shares plunge 23%

    Snap reported lower than expected revenue in Q2.