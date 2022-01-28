U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,346.00
    +28.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,228.00
    +185.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,145.75
    +159.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,936.10
    +7.80 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.95
    +0.34 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.90
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1158
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8070
    -0.0410 (-2.22%)
     

  • Vix

    30.49
    -1.47 (-4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3396
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3520
    +0.0500 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,337.98
    +1,413.59 (+3.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    845.94
    +26.44 (+3.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,720.06
    +549.76 (+2.10%)
     

Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mueller Water Products Inc
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MWA

ATLANTA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 5.80 cents ($0.058) per share, payable on or about February 21, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2022.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software technology that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. Mueller brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, i2O®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Pratt Industrial®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see muellerwp.com/brands to learn more.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid
770-206-4116
wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact: Yolanda Kokayi
770-206-4131
ykokayi@muellerwp.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Dutch Bros Coffee Stock Was Piping Hot Last Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) charged sharply higher over the past week, surging as much as 22.3%. The catalyst that sent the coffee chain higher was a report that suggested more Americans were venturing out for their morning cup of joe, and Dutch Bros has been consistently outperforming its largest rivals. Additionally, while customer visits have improved across the board at the leading coffee shops, Dutch Bros experienced the most prominent jump, outperforming Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and privately held Dunkin' Brands by a wide margin.

  • Apple reports blowout earnings, record revenue

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Apple earnings report.

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Intel ‘crushed the quarter, but it’s all about the outlook,’ strategist says

    Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Intel's fourth quarter earnings, the company's recent stock dip, and the impact of supply shortages.

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • Visa earnings beat estimates, shares rise after hours

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports Visa's quarterly earnings and how the stock is performing.

  • Tesla Dragged Down the Market Thursday, but This Large-Cap Loser Fell Twice as Hard

    The stock market had another day of intraday volatility on Thursday, with early gains evaporating for major market benchmarks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to finish within spitting distance of the unchanged mark, but the further down the market capitalization spectrum you go, the worse various indexes fared. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were successively worse, and small-cap stocks were down more than 2%.

  • Why Teradyne Stock Plummeted on Thursday

    The stock price decline comes despite Teradyne reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Here's what investors should know.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking Again This Week

    Investors appear to be concerned about Pfizer's and BioNTech's head start in developing an omicron-specific vaccine.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On Apple After Latest Market Sell-Off; Tesla Plunge Signals End For These Stocks

    Futures rose as Apple rallied on earnings. The market reversed lower Thursday as Tesla plunged on its product roadmap.

  • Lucid stock falls after rival Tesla warns about supply chain

    Lucid shares fell as much as 14% on Thursday amid a selloff in electric vehicle stocks. The high-end EV maker is falling along with Tesla (TSLA) after the industry giant warned about supply-chain challenges.

  • Here's The 'New AT&T' If You Want A Rock-Solid Dividend

    AT&T's days as a top dividend S&P 500 stock are numbered. But luckily, lovers of rising and high dividends have a new king.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.

  • U.S. Steel’s Earnings Fell Short. That Isn’t the Real Problem.

    The stock held steady after the disappointing result, a sign that investors are focused on other issues, such as a plunge in the price of steel.

  • Cash Pours Into Anti-ARK ETF as Cathie Wood Struggles

    The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures rebound, Apple gains after record sales quarter

    Stock futures opened higher Thursday evening as investors took in earnings results from some major tech companies at the end of another volatile week.

  • Robinhood Plunges Anew on Earnings Miss, Revenue Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- One year after Robinhood Markets Inc. found itself at the center of the meme-stock tempest, the retail brokerage now finds itself with another set of challenges that could prove even more difficult to overcome.On Thursday, the Silicon Valley upstart reported fourth-quarter revenue and losses that were worse than analysts’ estimates, and its stock, already down 69% since its July initial public offering, plunged again in late trading, as the company’s projections for the current qu

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff