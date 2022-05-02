U.S. markets closed

Mueller Water Products to Participate in the Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

ATLANTA, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) will participate in the Oppenheimer 17th Annual Industrial Growth Conference taking place virtually on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Mueller Water Products is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. ET. The presentation will be webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website www.muellerwaterproducts.com and will be available for 90 days.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and services used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad product and service portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software technology that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other. Mueller brands include Mueller®, Echologics®, Hydro Gate®, Hydro-Guard®, HYMAX®, i2O®, Jones®, Krausz®, Mi.Net®, Milliken®, Pratt®, Pratt Industrial®, Singer®, and U.S. Pipe Valve & Hydrant. Please see muellerwp.com/brands to learn more.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid
770-206-4116
wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact: Robin Keegan
770-206-4152
rkeegan@muellerwp.com


