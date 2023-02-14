U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,136.19
    -1.10 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,089.79
    -156.14 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,960.15
    +68.36 (+0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,945.26
    +4.12 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.17
    -0.97 (-1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,866.40
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    21.89
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.0320
    +0.6240 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,239.87
    +582.31 (+2.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    508.06
    +13.64 (+2.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,953.85
    +6.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Muffetta's Domestic assistants celebrates 7 Years in Orange County NY and Continues to make a difference with Muffetta Naturals Cleaning Products.

·3 min read

LARCHMONT, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Muffetta House Cleaning & Housekeeping Service, a leading provider of green cleaning services in Westchester, Orange, and Rockland Counties in NY, is proud to announce its achievements in Orange County, NY. Over the past 7 years, the company has established itself as a reliable and trustworthy partner to residents and businesses in the area, providing top-notch cleaning services and making a positive impact in the community.

Staff at Muffetta is thriving through their dedication and hard work

The staff at Muffetta House Cleaning & Housekeeping Service is highly trained to perform their duties most effectively taking care of your houses and offices like their own because Customer satisfaction is always a priority at Muffetta House Cleaning & Housekeeping Service.

Their commitment to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction has been the foundation of their success in Orange County and beyond. The company is proud to serve residents and businesses in Westchester, Orange, and Rockland Counties in NY, providing premium cleaning services and making a positive impact in the community.

Showcasing of Muffetta in Westchester Magazine:

Muffetta is excited to announce that Muffetta House Cleaning & Housekeeping Service is going to be featured in the highly-regarded Westchester Magazine. The article will showcase the company's participation in the Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Program (MWBE) and highlight its commitment to diversity and inclusiveness. It is a great way to reach out to a wider audience and share the company's message with the community.

This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of their team, and reinforces its position as a leader in the cleaning industry.

As a company that values its customers and the community, Muffetta House Cleaning & Housekeeping Service is inviting everyone to join in its celebration of 7 years in Orange County. Whether you need cleaning services for your home or business, or you're looking for a way to make a positive impact on the environment, Muffetta House Cleaning & Housekeeping Service is ready to make a difference. So why wait?

About the Company: 
Muffetta's Cleaning Service uses it's own brand of amazingly delightful Naturals Cleaning Products, scented with organic essential oils. As a company that cares deeply about the environment and the well-being of its customers, its cleaning service has always used Muffetta Naturals cleaning products, which are 100% green, people, pet, and earth friendly. These cleaning products are made with natural ingredients, making them safe for families, pets, and the environment. The use of these products not only benefits the community but also reflects a commitment to a cleaner and safer world. With its focus on using eco-friendly Muffetta Naturals cleaning products, Muffetta House Cleaning & Housekeeping Service is setting the bar for the cleaning industry, and leading the way in sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Contact
Muffetta's Domestic assistants
914-732-7105, 914-361-9053 or 845-379-4539.
https://muffettahousekeeping.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/muffettas-domestic-assistants-celebrates-7-years-in-orange-county-ny-and-continues-to-make-a-difference-with-muffetta-naturals-cleaning-products-301746789.html

SOURCE Muffetta Enterprises, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Range Resources touts monitoring of air quality near Cecil well site

    Range Resources Corp. touted a long-term monitoring of air around a Cecil Township well pad that it said showed no elevated concentration of pollution in the area, although an environmental group questioned some of the findings. The Augustine well pad is located near a housing development in Cecil Township. Range said the findings showed that the 24-hour concentrations of PM2.5, a pollutant, were under the EPA’s National Ambient Air Quality Standard.

  • 'I'm part of the solution': Bill Gates says he will keep using private jets, campaigning on climate change — after being asked if he's a hypocrite. Here are 3 actions he wants you to take

    One of them involves eating fake meat.

  • Wheat Futures Post First Loss in a Week on Black Sea Supply Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat futures fell from recent highs amid lingering concerns that Russia will intensify its war in Ukraine, posing a threat to planting and harvesting in the key producer and reducing exports through the Black Sea.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Read

  • Texas Probes Targa’s Failure to Swiftly Report Big Gas Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is investigating why pipeline operator Targa Resources Corp. failed to report an unexpected release of tons of natural gas within 24 hours, as required by state regulations.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval

  • China’s Wind and Solar Are Now Almost Enough to Power Every Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Wind turbines and solar panels are now generating almost enough electricity to power every home in China.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?New Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsWind and solar output jumped 21% last year t

  • Sacramento-based SPI Solar sets offering price range for stock in spinoff company SolarJuice

    Sacramento-based solar energy company and photovoltaic module manufacturer SPI Energy Co. Ltd. is spinning off its SolarJuice subsidiary in a stock offering that could raise about $19 million.

  • Government Sets May 31 Launch Date For $10 Billion Clean Energy Tax Credit

    The clean energy investment programs authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act took a step closer to becoming a reality Monday when the IRS said it would start accepting applications for a key tax credit on May 31.

  • How Erdogan turned Turkey into a disaster zone

    Emine Filoglu still vividly remembers waking at three o’clock in the morning, aged 13, as a huge earthquake rocked her family’s apartment building in Istanbul.

  • Biden Restarts $10 Billion Tax Credit for Clean-Energy Makers

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is restarting a popular tax credit for manufacturers of solar panels, wind turbines, fuel cells and other clean energy equipment after getting a $10 billion infusion from the Inflation Reduction Act. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fig

  • Europe Sets Rules for Producing Green Hydrogen

    The European Union issued regulations for what qualifies as renewable hydrogen under its clean-energy transition plan, shaping how companies are expected to invest billions of euros in the coming years.

  • More Than Half Of Europe’s Electricity Comes From Clean Energy Sources

    Russia’s war in Ukraine has accelerated Europe’s energy transition, with more than half of the continent’s electricity coming from clean energy sources

  • Cyclone Gabrielle Threatens More Torrential Rain in Flood-Hit New Zealand

    Hundreds of flights were canceled and schools closed as a cyclone bore down on Auckland on Monday, two weeks after New Zealand’s largest city experienced severe flooding caused by torrential rain. In January, more than 16 inches of rain fell on Auckland’s airport, the landing point for millions of visitors to the country each year and a key transit route to the U.S. More than half of that rain fell on Jan. 27, when more than 2,000 stranded people sheltered overnight at terminal buildings. American Airlines Group Air New Zealand and Qantas Airways were among the carriers that again canceled service into Auckland on Monday as Cyclone Gabrielle began skirting the top of New Zealand’s North Island.

  • Hydrogen to be pumped into main gas pipeline by 2025

    Hydrogen is to be pumped into Britain's main gas pipeline by 2025 as part of a scramble to ditch fossil fuels and move to net zero.

  • Cyclone Gabrielle Leaves Trail of Destruction Across New Zealand’s North Island

    (Bloomberg) -- Cyclone Gabrielle has started to track away from New Zealand after leaving a trail of destruction across large parts of the nation’s North Island.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022Some 225,000 h

  • BYD to build $1.2 billion EV battery plant in central China - website

    BYD, the world's largest maker of electrified vehicles, plans to invest $1.2 billion to build a new factory for its batteries in China, according to environmental appraisal filings. FinDreams Technology, the Chinese company's battery unit， is aiming to build a facility with the capacity to produce 40 gigawatt hours per year of its Blade Battery in the city of Zhengzhou in Henan province, according to environmental filings published on the Zhengzhou government website on Friday seeking public feedback on the project. BYD's Blade Battery is a less bulky lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery that its Chairman Wang Chuanfu has said is safer than other alternatives in the market and will not catch fire.

  • Billionaire Drops Australia Coal Mine Appeal in Blow for Sector

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s A$133 billion ($92 billion) coal export sector suffered another blow after billionaire Clive Palmer’s Waratah Coal Inc. withdrew an appeal to open what would have been the country’s biggest mine. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022Object Shot Down Over Canada in Escalating Aerial DramaMajor Israeli Prot

  • Upstart (UPST) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Upstart's (UPST) fourth-quarter 2022 results are likely to be affected by higher interest and challenging macroeconomic condition.

  • Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA

    Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates recently laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over the course of a few hours during the AMA, including: “Why are you buying up so much farmland, do you think this is a problem with billionaire wealth and how much you can disproportionally acquire?” In respon

  • Should you start collecting Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.