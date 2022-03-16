U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

MUFG expands its Securitized Products business with strategic new hire

·3 min read
  • MUFG

Yezdan Badrakhan joins MUFG as Head of U.S. Esoteric ABS

NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) today announced that Yezdan Badrakhan will be joining the firm as Managing Director and Head of U.S. Esoteric Asset Backed Securities (ABS).

(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,)
(PRNewsfoto/Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,)

Based in New York, Mr. Badrakhan will report to Tricia Hazelwood, International Head of Securitized Products. He will be responsible for continuing to grow MUFG's esoteric ABS business, extending the firm's reach to new asset classes and building upon the firm's market-leading ABS underwriting platform.

"We are happy to have Yezdan join the team to help support our commitment to serving our clients and growing our Securitized Products business," says Ms. Hazelwood. "His depth and breadth of structured finance knowledge along with his strong client and industry relationships will be key as we continue to penetrate more emerging asset classes and realize innovative, untapped opportunities for our clients."

Mr. Badrakhan brings more than 13 years of structured finance experience with a focus in esoteric asset classes, including aviation, rail and container, and has also advised clients extensively on ESG. He joins MUFG from Morgan Stanley, where he was responsible for launching the firm's Structured Products Capital Markets' transportation business. Prior to Morgan Stanley, Mr. Badrakhan held various positions at Wells Fargo and Guggenheim Partners.

Press contact:
Oksana Poltavets
(646) 767-1326
opoltavets@us.mufg.jp

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.'s U.S. Operations including MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation

The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG), one of the world's leading financial groups, has total assets of $319.8 billion at September 30, 2021. As part of that total, MUFG Americas Holdings Corporation (MUAH), a financial holding company, bank holding company, and intermediate holding company, has total assets of $164.6 billion at September 30, 2021. MUAH's main subsidiaries are MUFG Union Bank, N.A. and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. MUFG Union Bank, N.A. provides a wide range of financial services to consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies, and major corporations. As of September 30, 2021, MUFG Union Bank, N.A. operated 298 branches, consisting primarily of retail banking branches in the West Coast states. MUFG Securities Americas Inc. is a registered securities broker-dealer which engages in capital markets origination transactions, domestic and foreign debt and equities securities transactions, private placements, collateralized financings, and securities borrowing and lending transactions. MUAH is owned by MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. MUFG Bank, Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., has offices in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Canada. Visit www.unionbank.com or www.mufgamericas.com for more information.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world's leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with approximately 2,500 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has about 170,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to "be the world's most trusted financial group" through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG's shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mufg-expands-its-securitized-products-business-with-strategic-new-hire-301504359.html

SOURCE MUFG

